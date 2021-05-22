« previous next »
The Klopp Template

Chris~

Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #7600 on: Yesterday at 06:24:16 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 06:14:25 pm
Who are the ones we have paid big fees for or gone to tribunals. The likes of Ibe, Ojo, Brewster, Solanke, Elliot, Gordon, Carvalho, Doak and even Ings. Add in the number of attackers we have have bought for the first team and I think it is pretty clear that we have stockpiled attackers.
We've also stockpiled on centre backs, full backs, midfielders,  goalkeepers at youth level if you're going over, what nearly 10--12 years to include Ojo and Ibe. You could just admit it was odd to include Brewster in your initial point instead of trying to bring Ings in to it now? We recruit lots of acadmey talent shockingly some will be forwards
Fromola

Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #7601 on: Yesterday at 06:26:46 pm
Quote from: Chris~ on Yesterday at 06:24:16 pm
We've also stockpiled on centre backs, full backs, midfielders,  goalkeepers at youth level if you're going over, what nearly 10--12 years to include Ojo and Ibe. You could just admit it was odd to include Brewster in your initial point instead of trying to bring Ings in to it now? We recruit lots of acadmey talent shockingly some will be forwards

But where's all the midfielders?
Al 666

Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #7602 on: Yesterday at 06:28:45 pm
Quote from: plura on Yesterday at 06:18:48 pm
Buying players that are obviously undervalued or young talent that you feel confident about selling for a profit in the near future are smart and we should definitely continue with it. But it should affect our ability to buy first team players thats a given.

That is the point for me. Since the Summer of 2020 we have spent around £225m on right footed, left/central attackers in Jota, Diaz, Carvalho, Nunez and Gakpo. In contrast, we have spent very little on central midfield.

For me the need to sell to buy has essentially skewed our recruitment and left us with an unbalanced squad that means it is impossible to field a side that fits the Klopp template.
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #7603 on: Yesterday at 06:39:41 pm
Quote from: Chris~ on Yesterday at 06:24:16 pm
We've also stockpiled on centre backs, full backs, midfielders,  goalkeepers at youth level if you're going over, what nearly 10--12 years to include Ojo and Ibe. You could just admit it was odd to include Brewster in your initial point instead of trying to bring Ings in to it now? We recruit lots of acadmey talent shockingly some will be forwards

I included Ojo and Ibe because of how much we paid for them. In 2011 we paid £2m for a 14 year old Ojo and £5m for a 16 year old Ibe they were pretty extraordinary sums of money. Right from the off FSG have shown a willingness to spend big on attacking talent. I mean look at paying £35m for Andy Carroll.
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #7604 on: Yesterday at 06:57:44 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 06:39:41 pm
I included Ojo and Ibe because of how much we paid for them. In 2011 we paid £2m for a 14 year old Ojo and £5m for a 16 year old Ibe they were pretty extraordinary sums of money. Right from the off FSG have shown a willingness to spend big on attacking talent. I mean look at paying £35m for Andy Carroll.
Attackers cost more than other positions. This is not new.
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #7605 on: Yesterday at 07:02:36 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 06:39:41 pm
I included Ojo and Ibe because of how much we paid for them. In 2011 we paid £2m for a 14 year old Ojo and £5m for a 16 year old Ibe they were pretty extraordinary sums of money. Right from the off FSG have shown a willingness to spend big on attacking talent. I mean look at paying £35m for Andy Carroll.

Can we not turn this thread into an anti FSG thread?  Theres plenty of other threads that can be used to do that.  Lets leave this one for actual conversation around the teams tactical setup. 
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #7606 on: Yesterday at 07:04:36 pm
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Yesterday at 07:02:36 pm
Can we not turn this thread into an anti FSG thread?  Theres plenty of other threads that can be used to do that.  Lets leave this one for actual conversation around the teams tactical setup.
What tactical set up? The one where we throw as many players forward as possible? 😁
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #7607 on: Yesterday at 07:05:39 pm
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Yesterday at 07:04:36 pm
What tactical set up? The one where we throw as many players forward as possible? 😁

Yes, also the one where you can drive a truck through the midfield. 
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #7608 on: Yesterday at 07:20:35 pm
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Yesterday at 07:04:36 pm
What tactical set up? The one where we throw as many players forward as possible? 😁

Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Yesterday at 07:05:39 pm
Yes, also the one where you can drive a truck through the midfield. 

Aren't those two things indicative of where we have spent our money over the last few years though?

For me I think the Klopp template has evolved. In his first few years here we could get away with prioritising physicality and athleticism over technical ability in the engine room. However, the need to hit 100 points to compete with City meant we needed more technical ability.

The problem is combining technical ability with athleticism pushes the price tag up hugely. The real killer though is in terms of risk and reward. It is far easier to move on a misfiring striker than it is to move on an expensive centre mid.   
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #7609 on: Yesterday at 07:54:29 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 07:20:35 pm
Aren't those two things indicative of where we have spent our money over the last few years though?

For me I think the Klopp template has evolved. In his first few years here we could get away with prioritising physicality and athleticism over technical ability in the engine room. However, the need to hit 100 points to compete with City meant we needed more technical ability.

The problem is combining technical ability with athleticism pushes the price tag up hugely. The real killer though is in terms of risk and reward. It is far easier to move on a misfiring striker than it is to move on an expensive centre mid.

But lets talk about the players that are here and the system in this thread.  You can talk about where weve spent our money or why you think we keep bringing in forwards and young talent in other threads. 
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #7610 on: Yesterday at 08:24:40 pm
Has anyone considered that maybe the opposition have adapted to our system and we have not. I agree we need a midfielder or 2 but the problems are deeper than that.
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #7611 on: Yesterday at 08:40:26 pm
Looking at the Newcastle team and i don't see too many technical players that would get into the first 11 here. What they do have right now is a work rate that's through the roof as they would run through a wall right now. That tells me all we need is a greater intensity especially in the middle of the park and we will right the ship. A couple of new players plus what we already are getting from the likes of Jota, Nunez, Salsh, Robertson, Trent n Co should be ideal to get us back on track. We know how to get across the line to win honours as the team is littered with winners and leaders. If the fans are frustrated then i can bet the players are just as frustrated.   

I take it back Newcastle will struggle to finish in the Top 6 when other teams realised they are Wimbledon dressed as magpies
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #7612 on: Yesterday at 10:27:23 pm
letting Origi and Mane go was a mistake. With Mane we lost so much defensively also.
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #7613 on: Yesterday at 11:02:03 pm
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Dude on Yesterday at 10:27:23 pm
letting Origi and Mane go was a mistake. With Mane we lost so much defensively also.

We didn't "let" mane go. Mane wanted to leave and we agreed. We could have tried to keep and then risk the relationship going to crap.

Letting Origi go was completely fine. What problem of ours was he going to solve?
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #7614 on: Yesterday at 11:13:18 pm
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 11:02:03 pm
We didn't "let" mane go. Mane wanted to leave and we agreed. We could have tried to keep and then risk the relationship going to crap.

Letting Origi go was completely fine. What problem of ours was he going to solve?
he'd be playing on the LW right now, I guess.
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #7615 on: Yesterday at 11:19:32 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 11:13:18 pm
he'd be playing on the LW right now, I guess.

more likely he would have been injured by now. :lmao
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #7616 on: Yesterday at 11:26:01 pm
I am fairly worried about Klopp.  There's been several instances this season when Klopp has talked about a "reset" or some variation of that word. There was one even before the extended break from Liz. OF COURSE all the issues compound our problems. But what worries me is where are the signs of improvement? Even the few bright sparks from earlier in the season have regressed.  If we take our squad problems for granted, where are the improvements? Problems have been left unfixed tactically.  We're getting embarrassed and outclassed. I'd like to know if the players are just not taking on his ideas, because if they are, then it's worrying that any tactical choices are leading to this.
I think there needs to be a refresh somewhere, anyone suggesting that's Klopp should be shot. But wether it's on the coaching staff/someone at the Ward level, I'm not sure. Grim times really.
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #7617 on: Today at 01:29:09 am
Whilst there are some insightful comments in this thread it's also filled with hindsight tinted speculation as well.
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #7618 on: Today at 01:39:18 am
Quote from: Historical Fool on Yesterday at 03:32:19 am
To be fair, the concept of inverted full backs is not inherently bad. Theres really only a few sets of fullbacks that can play this system in world football, and it relies on one cutting in, and the opposing side overloading the space. In exchange you unlock a devastating weapon. In the BPL its really only Trent + Robertson and Cancelo + Walker who can play that role - and it relies heavily also on the winger on the far side to stay wide and one member of the midfield to overload that side as well - like Mahrez + Silva / Kdb, and a DM to proactively plug the gaps left behind.

I see Salah being instructed to play like Mahrez in that case, and mahrezs output has been muted since his move to City. For me what made it work is the power and trickery of Mane which opened up space for others. Nunez doesnt have that yet but once he / Gakpo learns the role I think it will click naturally.

Your points are valid but that is exactly why we need to bin the inverted full back idea. It's not because the idea itself is inherently bad, but because we lack the personnel for it.
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #7619 on: Today at 02:01:40 am
Over 24 hours after the final whistle and Im starting to think that perhaps there has been a bit of an overreaction at yesterdays performance and result (from me included).

There are definitely some things that worry me, such as how easy it looks to turn us around at the moment, and four away defeats in the league at this point in the season is not good enough if we want be doing the bare minimum of finishing in the top four, but we did win four on the bounce before this one. OK, those wins were not the result of perfect performances by any stretch, but there is still more than enough of a capability in this squad to collect points.

Brentford are a good side who are in good form. They have beaten Manchester City away from home and demolished Manchester United at home earlier on in the season. They looked very good for the most part against Tottenham little over a week ago and have every chance of finishing in the top half of the table this season. I agree that them being good is irrelevant in the sense that we should be beating them, but I dont believe that losing to a team who plays well and utilises their strengths effectively is necessarily emblematic of some rot at our end.

If I were in charge, then there would be changes to our shape. I rate Elliott and cannot fault how hard he works, but instead of him having to play in this unorthodox role where he has to emulate Henderson, why not move him into more of a central attacking midfield role with two midfielders behind him (Henderson/Fabinho and Thiago/Keïta)? There is probably a reason. I doubt Klopp would read this and say Oh wow! What an idea! Why didnt I think of that?, but I wonder if such a move helps him while simultaneously helping the team. He gets to play to his strengths and properly utilise his energy safe in the knowledge that he has the experience directly behind him, and in the same way, those midfielders can benefit from sitting deeper, using less legs and maybe even help to solidify the team as a whole when it comes to defending transitions.
