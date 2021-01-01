We have
2 of the best goalkeepers in the world
3 of the best attacking FBs in the world
5 CBs, a couple of whom are not performing that well at the moment in combination but who have been exceptional previously, for some reason. Konate probably our best CB right now.
6 of the best attacking players in the world right now, some with injuries, one with infuriatingly bad luck
A whole host of midfielders who are not performing together as good as their ability, we have a choice of about 8, we cannot seem to make that click and may require a fresh pair of legs to act as glue.
We're not that far off really