« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 185 186 187 188 189 [190]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Klopp Template  (Read 719027 times)

Online Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,977
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #7560 on: Today at 03:18:33 pm »
We have


2 of the best goalkeepers in the world


3 of the best attacking FBs in the world


5 CBs, a couple of whom are not performing that well at the moment in combination but who have been exceptional previously, for some reason. Konate probably our best CB right now.


6 of the best attacking players in the world right now, some with injuries, one with infuriatingly bad luck


A whole host of midfielders who are not performing together as good as their ability, we have a choice of about 8, we cannot seem to make that click and may require a fresh pair of legs to act as glue.




We're not that far off really
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,422
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #7561 on: Today at 03:19:37 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 03:18:33 pm
We have


2 of the best goalkeepers in the world


3 of the best attacking FBs in the world


5 CBs, a couple of whom are not performing that well at the moment in combination but who have been exceptional previously, for some reason. Konate probably our best CB right now.


6 of the best attacking players in the world right now, some with injuries, one with infuriatingly bad luck


A whole host of midfielders who are not performing together as good as their ability, we have a choice of about 8, we cannot seem to make that click and may require a fresh pair of legs to act as glue.




We're not that far off really


Who is the third best attacking FB in the world?
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,872
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #7562 on: Today at 03:20:39 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 03:19:37 pm
Who is the third best attacking FB in the world?

I assume Kostas.

Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,977
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #7563 on: Today at 03:20:58 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 03:19:37 pm
Who is the third best attacking FB in the world?


I rate Tsmikas, despite last night


I meant 3 of the best, not the best 3
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline Simplexity

  • Do we need the xity?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,365
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #7564 on: Today at 03:24:41 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 03:18:33 pm
We have


2 of the best goalkeepers in the world


3 of the best attacking FBs in the world


5 CBs, a couple of whom are not performing that well at the moment in combination but who have been exceptional previously, for some reason. Konate probably our best CB right now.


6 of the best attacking players in the world right now, some with injuries, one with infuriatingly bad luck


A whole host of midfielders who are not performing together as good as their ability, we have a choice of about 8, we cannot seem to make that click and may require a fresh pair of legs to act as glue.




We're not that far off really

I think you massively overrate our squad.

We have a million midfielders and you could make a credible argument that, with the exception of Thiago, none of them are good enough anymore for our ambitions. Matip, Gomez and VVD are not looking to great either.

Major surgery needed, but this is what happens when you keep kicking the can down the road, eventually it all falls apart like it has this season.
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,872
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #7565 on: Today at 03:24:41 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 03:20:58 pm

I rate Tsmikas, despite last night


I meant 3 of the best, not the best 3

Kostas is decent back up but hes not one of the best in the world.

And this is our issue in overrating players.

And our midfield is stocked with players and not many you can reply on. Either too old, too young or injury prone.
« Last Edit: Today at 03:26:54 pm by Nick110581 »
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,422
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #7566 on: Today at 03:27:21 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 03:20:58 pm

I rate Tsmikas, despite last night


I meant 3 of the best, not the best 3

Ok. He isn't one of the best. He is also awful defensively.
Logged

Online Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,977
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #7567 on: Today at 03:39:59 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 03:27:21 pm
Ok. He isn't one of the best. He is also awful defensively.


Strange though, Robertson is but we don't dip that much when he's replaced?


OK, two, that's usually enough.
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Online Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,977
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #7568 on: Today at 03:41:41 pm »
Quote from: Simplexity on Today at 03:24:41 pm
I think you massively overrate our squad.

We have a million midfielders and you could make a credible argument that, with the exception of Thiago, none of them are good enough anymore for our ambitions. Matip, Gomez and VVD are not looking to great either.

Major surgery needed, but this is what happens when you keep kicking the can down the road, eventually it all falls apart like it has this season.


Fabinho's dip (alongside Virgil) has been a major factor, that said, Thiago and Fabinho need legs beside them, Henderson's are getting old
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline David in Edinburgh

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 336
  • We all Live in a Red and White Klopp
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #7569 on: Today at 04:20:31 pm »
Midfield is the main problem. Klopp and the recruitment team need to fix it.
Logged

Online redmark

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,937
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #7570 on: Today at 04:40:04 pm »
Quote from: David in Edinburgh on Today at 04:20:31 pm
Midfield is the main problem. Klopp and the recruitment team need to fix it.
I'm sure we're busy scouting and analysing various left sided attacking options as we speak.
Logged
Stop whining : https://spiritofshankly.com/ : https://thefsa.org.uk/join/ : https://reclaimourgame.com/
The focus now should not be on who the owners are, but limits on what owners can do without formal supporter agreement. At all clubs.

Offline Number 7

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,246
  • "the greatest hazard in life is to risk nothing"
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #7571 on: Today at 04:41:28 pm »
Quote from: Simplexity on Today at 01:35:14 pm
Very worried now. It also looks like nobody has any answers anymore, frankly seems like we are just heading to our inevitable decline.

Just feels very lethargic and overall hopeless.


Precisely. Feels like were back to where we were a few years ago before our golden era. Just doesnt seem to be a clear path forward. I mean in a way its understandable as it wasnt going to last forever and there are many reasons why it hasnt but right now everything kind of just seems like fluff. Said it a few times but weve never been the same since losing the CL final to Real. Weve never really recovered, and no amount of breaks or restarts in the season seems to have made any difference. Were going through the motions and nobody has any self belief anymore. The biggest example of that I see in Trent. Just doesnt seem to be a 100% there. Its like the motivation well has just dried up. I dont normally let defeats affect me much, especially as Ive got older but yesterdays was very tough to take. Not that I didnt think Brentford deserved it. It just had a very ominous feel to it.
« Last Edit: Today at 04:44:29 pm by Number 7 »
Logged
YWNA

Online fowlermagic

  • Ilittarate
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,889
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #7572 on: Today at 04:47:16 pm »
Quote from: Simplexity on Today at 03:24:41 pm
I think you massively overrate our squad.

We have a million midfielders and you could make a credible argument that, with the exception of Thiago, none of them are good enough anymore for our ambitions. Matip, Gomez and VVD are not looking to great either.

Major surgery needed, but this is what happens when you keep kicking the can down the road, eventually it all falls apart like it has this season.

Can i just say to those with the same opinion as above


Feck off

About six months ago we were minutes away from winning the title and unfortunately had an off day in the CL Final. We are having issues right now there is no doubt about that but Jurgen is the best man to fix whatever issue we have. To write off Matip never mind Virgil as well is the ingredients of a bellend. Usually i restrain myself from calling idiots out but you are an idiot.
Logged
I have a simple philosophy: Fill what's empty. Empty what's full. Scratch where it itches. http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zi5-V75v-6I

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,057
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #7573 on: Today at 04:50:22 pm »
Quote from: redmark on Today at 04:40:04 pm
I'm sure we're busy scouting and analysing various left sided attacking options as we speak.

We've signed a lot of good young talent in the last 2 or 3 years (Gordon, Doak, Elliott, Carvalho, Ramsey, Van De Berg) but even that neglects the midfield. Bajcetic now the big hope but even he was signed as a centre back. What are the recruitment team (including Klopp) doing? We end up shoving players like Elliott into midfield which just kills them and have no real plan for how to use him or Carvalho.

We haven't signed an athletic midfielder in 5 years.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online fowlermagic

  • Ilittarate
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,889
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #7574 on: Today at 05:01:08 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 04:50:22 pm
We've signed a lot of good young talent in the last 2 or 3 years (Gordon, Doak, Elliott, Carvalho, Ramsey, Van De Berg) but even that neglects the midfield. Bajcetic now the big hope but even he was signed as a centre back. What are the recruitment team (including Klopp) doing? We end up shoving players like Elliott into midfield which just kills them and have no real plan for how to use him or Carvalho.

We haven't signed an athletic midfielder in 5 years.



The reason we didn't sign an athletic midfielder in the past five years is we had Fabinho, Henderson and Gini manning the gates. All in their prime up until.... Now im guessing as Fabinho was one of our players of the season when he was rotating between defence and midfield. Henderson was first choice for England last month even though he's not as mobile as he once was. Ginis departure was the time we needed to add another experienced body to the squad. We alk know that and that was 18 months ago. Otherwise there was very little need for an athletic midfielder five years ago was there??
Logged
I have a simple philosophy: Fill what's empty. Empty what's full. Scratch where it itches. http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zi5-V75v-6I

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,240
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #7575 on: Today at 05:02:33 pm »
So -

1) we don't have a functional midfield and our recruitment of the same has been non-existent
2) we can't press anymore
3) we are wasting Mo out wide (again)
4) the backup CBs are inadequate to replicate the starters (is that really a surprise - which team has backup FBs as good as the starters)
5) we need another top level CB
Logged

Online Wool

  • eBack
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,711
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #7576 on: Today at 05:10:06 pm »
Quote from: fowlermagic on Today at 04:47:16 pm
Can i just say to those with the same opinion as above


Feck off

About six months ago we were minutes away from winning the title and unfortunately had an off day in the CL Final. We are having issues right now there is no doubt about that but Jurgen is the best man to fix whatever issue we have. To write off Matip never mind Virgil as well is the ingredients of a bellend. Usually i restrain myself from calling idiots out but you are an idiot.
What a weird response to a post that wasnt even remotely controversial. Like genuinely that poster didnt even say what you said they did and youre getting mad over it.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,057
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #7577 on: Today at 05:11:56 pm »
Quote from: fowlermagic on Today at 05:01:08 pm
The reason we didn't sign an athletic midfielder in the past five years is we had Fabinho, Henderson and Gini manning the gates. All in their prime up until.... Now im guessing as Fabinho was one of our players of the season when he was rotating between defence and midfield. Henderson was first choice for England last month even though he's not as mobile as he once was. Ginis departure was the time we needed to add another experienced body to the squad. We alk know that and that was 18 months ago. Otherwise there was very little need for an athletic midfielder five years ago was there??

We signed athletic midfielders 5 years ago, i'm talking about in recent years. Henderson and Wijnaldum are both 32, we should have younger versions of both well settled into the squad by now. The alternative is to change the tactics.
« Last Edit: Today at 05:13:28 pm by Fromola »
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online kvarmeismydad

  • Might regale ya with tales of footballing genitalia
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,410
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #7578 on: Today at 05:13:33 pm »
Firmino dropping deep to steal the ball from behind while you are pressed from the front would have been very suffocating for opposition midfielders. We've not only seen a reduced level of pressing from our midfield but we've lost a prime Firmino doing his bit as well which opens the space right up. Looking back I don't think we realised how perfect things landed for us squad wise. It's too hard to replace Firmino as a deep lying workhorse forward setting up the clinical wide men so the alternative is to lose a bit of that false 9 work with a more clinical goalscorer than Firmino was. Jota can be that and Nunez can become that. If we're losing that Firmino effect though it just solidifies the idea that we need youthful energy, pace and power in that midfield. For this season, I think there are adjustments that can be made to help which includes dropping Elliott from the CM role in future. Let him play cup games instead of Salah on the right.
Logged
@paulair

Online fowlermagic

  • Ilittarate
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,889
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #7579 on: Today at 05:19:16 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 05:11:56 pm
We signed athletic midfielders 5 years ago, i'm talking about in recent years. Henderson and Wijnaldum are both 32, we should have younger versions of both well settled into the squad by now. The alternative is to change the tactics.

Just highlighting there was no need for a big midfield signing even three years ago but we definitely could have brought one in 18 months ago and another by this summer would have been the ideal scenario.

Basically there is no way you have Hendersons replacement purchased two years ago either as Fabinho, Thiago, Henderson and another Gini type aged 25 or so plus the younger lads would have probably won us the title last season.

We did miss a chance to bolster midfield, let's not go four transfer windows repeating the same mistake.
Logged
I have a simple philosophy: Fill what's empty. Empty what's full. Scratch where it itches. http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zi5-V75v-6I
Pages: 1 ... 185 186 187 188 189 [190]   Go Up
« previous next »
 