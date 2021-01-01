For me its a combination of a number of factors to create an almost perfect storm.



Midfield

For a team that has achieved so much in recent seasons, we should not be seeing a midfield consisting of Elliot, Jones, Milner on a regular basis. Additionally, Thiago and his injury record. Fabinho has been hot and cold for a while and Henderson can't do it all by himself. We've been desperately unlucky to a degree, Keita and Ox should/would be sold anywhere else and even Arthur was injured after we brought him in.



FSG

I've never been an FSG out type, I think they've been reasonable owners over time, but its clear they are being frugal when it comes to providing the necessary resources for Klopp.



Tactics

The group of players we have at the moment are struggling to execute what Klopp wants of them. You could even argue that other teams have found us out. Week in, week out we are conceding the first goal and making teams like Brentford look like world beaters.



If only it was as easy as all the above, but its not. In a way I look back to Fergies last season with Man United, the 12/13 season when he brought in Van Persie who pretty much won the league for him. The task of rebuilding was that huge that Fergie retired and went out on a high.



Not saying its the same for us, but definitely similarities.