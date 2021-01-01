Next season we could have these options for us..
Becker, Trent, Konate, Virgil, Robertson Fabinho, Thiago, New midfielder, Diaz, Nunez, Salah
On the Bench Kelleher, Matip, Gomez, Tsimikas, Henderson, Gakpo, Jota, Elliott, Carvalho etc
I don't know about you but if this is the start of the transition period then we got a head start on most teams who have had to rebuild as the above with a little RnR this summer should be more than OK for Jurgen to work with. Oh wee reminder we have the best manager by a distant mile in charge of the rebuild.