« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 184 185 186 187 188 [189]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Klopp Template  (Read 717687 times)

Offline AlphaDelta

  • Creepy, geeky, recidivist hose-spotter, checking out the size of your engine as we speak......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,138
  • People's Republic of Liverpool
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #7520 on: Today at 11:51:01 am »
For me its a combination of a number of factors to create an almost perfect storm.

Midfield
For a team that has achieved so much in recent seasons, we should not be seeing a midfield consisting of Elliot, Jones, Milner on a regular basis. Additionally, Thiago and his injury record. Fabinho has been hot and cold for a while and Henderson can't do it all by himself. We've been desperately unlucky to a degree, Keita and Ox should/would be sold anywhere else and even Arthur was injured after we brought him in.

FSG
I've never been an FSG out type, I think they've been reasonable owners over time, but its clear they are being frugal when it comes to providing the necessary resources for Klopp.

Tactics
The group of players we have at the moment are struggling to execute what Klopp wants of them. You could even argue that other teams have found us out. Week in, week out we are conceding the first goal and making teams like Brentford look like world beaters.

If only it was as easy as all the above, but its not. In a way I look back to Fergies last season with Man United, the 12/13 season when he brought in Van Persie who pretty much won the league for him. The task of rebuilding was that huge that Fergie retired and went out on a high.

Not saying its the same for us, but definitely similarities.
Logged
"I ask that you believe in this team and believe that together we can achieve great things."

Offline redk84

  • (and nothing else!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,719
  • why must we always do things the hard way?
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #7521 on: Today at 11:59:59 am »
We were at our peak a few years back...

We've had a collective fuckup in our transition to the next team...fault lies in a lot of places - all above the players heads. Some players need to look at their form this season though too..

I think not immediately replacing Gini is where it all started personally

So now we are in a mess and I'd have hoped the break gave us time to work on some things but maybe they will take time to show..? but what we are seeing now is erratic. Seem to be fire fighting far too often this season
Logged
All Those Who Have A Red Heart Can Rejoice.
For They Have Seen GOD.

Online fowlermagic

  • Ilittarate
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,885
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #7522 on: Today at 12:09:40 pm »
Next season we could have these options for us..

Becker, Trent, Konate, Virgil, Robertson Fabinho, Thiago, New midfielder, Diaz, Nunez, Salah

On the Bench Kelleher, Matip, Gomez, Tsimikas, Henderson, Gakpo, Jota, Elliott, Carvalho etc

I don't know about you but if this is the start of the transition period then we got a head start on most teams who have had to rebuild as the above with a little RnR this summer should be more than OK for Jurgen to work with. Oh wee reminder we have the best manager by a distant mile in charge of the rebuild.
Logged
I have a simple philosophy: Fill what's empty. Empty what's full. Scratch where it itches. http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zi5-V75v-6I

Online HeartAndSoul

  • OneWillBurn
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,186
  • RedOrDead
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #7523 on: Today at 12:09:51 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 11:31:36 am
It's possible to want BOTH progressive ability and athleticism. Gini offered plenty of athleticism but zero progressive ability.

Gini was boss against the bigger teams. His ball retention and ability to beat the press was the best in the squad. His issue was whenever we played teams who lined up with 2 banks of 4, hed struggle quite a bit. Like you said, ideally youd want someone who can do a bit of both
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,410
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #7524 on: Today at 12:15:03 pm »
Quote from: fowlermagic on Today at 12:09:40 pm
Next season we could have these options for us..

Becker, Trent, Konate, Virgil, Robertson Fabinho, Thiago, New midfielder, Diaz, Nunez, Salah

On the Bench Kelleher, Matip, Gomez, Tsimikas, Henderson, Gakpo, Jota, Elliott, Carvalho etc

I don't know about you but if this is the start of the transition period then we got a head start on most teams who have had to rebuild as the above with a little RnR this summer should be more than OK for Jurgen to work with. Oh wee reminder we have the best manager by a distant mile in charge of the rebuild.

If Fab and Thiago are starting in midfield next season, we are in a bit of trouble.
Logged

Online jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,266
  • Meh sd f
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #7525 on: Today at 12:15:36 pm »
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Today at 12:09:51 pm
Gini was boss against the bigger teams. His ball retention and ability to beat the press was the best in the squad. His issue was whenever we played teams who lined up with 2 banks of 4, hed struggle quite a bit. Like you said, ideally youd want someone who can do a bit of both
Gini has also aged you know, and in fact it was obvious before he left. People discuss him as if there was an option to magically preserve him in his 2018 state. Henderson was also a physical beast back then.

I think it has been a mistake  to recruit so many teenagers. Playing CM for Liverpool is hard, and requires both experience and physical strength. Trying to reshape and develop Jones, Elliott and Carvalho into top CMs has largely failed.

On a positive note, I think the squad looks great outside of midfield.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:18:12 pm by jepovic »
Logged

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,896
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #7526 on: Today at 12:16:59 pm »
Quote from: redk84 on Today at 11:59:59 am
We were at our peak a few years back...

We've had a collective fuckup in our transition to the next team...fault lies in a lot of places - all above the players heads. Some players need to look at their form this season though too..

I think not immediately replacing Gini is where it all started personally

So now we are in a mess and I'd have hoped the break gave us time to work on some things but maybe they will take time to show..? but what we are seeing now is erratic. Seem to be fire fighting far too often this season


For me the owners saw that we were challenging year in year out and winning everything along the way & got complacent or just didn't want to add fro a position of strength.

But that has all been done to death,what we need now is a pretty big rebuild,selling Clubs know that we're desperate (probably over-egging that) & will be the ones negotiating from a position of strength.

I am confident that the boss will sort it out & we will win at least 1 more League title + other pots before he leaves us.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,896
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #7527 on: Today at 12:18:05 pm »
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 12:15:36 pm
Gini has also aged you know, and in fact it was obvious before he left. People discuss him as if there was an option to magically preserve him in his 2018 state. Henderson was also a physical beast back then.

I think it has been a mistake  to recruit so many teenagers. Playing CM for Liverpool is hard, and requires both experience and physical strength. Trying to reshape and develop Jones, Elliott and Carvalho into top CMs has largely failed.


Because you just made that up.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,266
  • Meh sd f
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #7528 on: Today at 12:21:38 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 12:18:05 pm

Because you just made that up.
New positions, new to this level of football.
We should have recruited more mature players, like Nunez, Diaz or Jota.
The step up for Jones & co has been too big. Trent made it, but hes a generational talent
We cant have half our midfield squad learning the basics in PL
Logged

Online BER

  • Goat fondler.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,721
  • FLOSS IS BOSS!!
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #7529 on: Today at 12:23:01 pm »
Everyone got complacent.
Logged

Online fowlermagic

  • Ilittarate
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,885
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #7530 on: Today at 12:25:33 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:15:03 pm
If Fab and Thiago are starting in midfield next season, we are in a bit of trouble.

Not if we have all our attackers back pressing again and adding an extra 40 plus goals to the output over a whole season. I think we are adding two midfielders to the mix with one coming this January still.

Also Konate is a beast and set to become Virgil 2.0 alongside the original version.

It seems like all the doom sayers are out and we will be midtable next year.
Logged
I have a simple philosophy: Fill what's empty. Empty what's full. Scratch where it itches. http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zi5-V75v-6I

Online Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,222
  • Follow the gourd
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #7531 on: Today at 12:31:01 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 12:16:59 pm

For me the owners saw that we were challenging year in year out and winning everything along the way & got complacent or just didn't want to add fro a position of strength.

But that has all been done to death,what we need now is a pretty big rebuild,selling Clubs know that we're desperate (probably over-egging that) & will be the ones negotiating from a position of strength.

I am confident that the boss will sort it out & we will win at least 1 more League title + other pots before he leaves us.
Maybe I'm being naive here but I don't think the rebuilding job is that big. We're clearly short of quality in the midfield positions but other than that we're in good shape.

What the priority needs to be is to find a system and tactics which stops us from being so easy to score against and beat. Having six or seven players being caught ahead of the ball is unsustainable and we're finding that out the hard way. No other team in the top 6 positions play as open as us.

I think there are some players who are being written off who will look much better in a more balanced system.
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Online tubby

  • absolutely no sense of direction whatsoever, neither in this life nor the next
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,289
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #7532 on: Today at 12:32:13 pm »
What is the Klopp template these days?  There have been some really odd moves in the transfer market by us since we won the big trophies:

- Thiago is amazing but he's not a Klopp-style midfielder if we're all about hard running and power.
- Carvalho and Elliott don't have any real obvious position in our 433.  We're trying to shoehorn Elliott into a midfield role, but he doesn't have the physical gifts needed in this system.
- Nunez is nowhere near the same type of centre forward as Firmino, completely different threat who doesn't offer the same deep-lying defensive output as Bobby.

All the above purchases pointed towards us adjusting our set up, maybe switching to 4231, but here we are, a few years down the line and we're still playing 433, but now we're doing it with hardly any athleticism in midfield, and two promising young midfielders who are both 10s.

What's going on?  Were we planning to move to a different tactic and then couldn't make it work?  Why are we still playing with wide open spaces all over the pitch, and no legs in midfield?

Blame FSG all you want for not backing the manager enough (I agree that they should've done much more), but Klopp and his match day team need to also share a big portion of that blame.  We're all over the shop.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,266
  • Meh sd f
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #7533 on: Today at 12:36:57 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 12:31:01 pm
Maybe I'm being naive here but I don't think the rebuilding job is that big. We're clearly short of quality in the midfield positions but other than that we're in good shape.

What the priority needs to be is to find a system and tactics which stops us from being so easy to score against and beat. Having six or seven players being caught ahead of the ball is unsustainable and we're finding that out the hard way. No other team in the top 6 positions play as open as us.

I think there are some players who are being written off who will look much better in a more balanced system.
Agree. 2 new CMs for the first 11 could transform this team.
To challenge for titles we also need a bit more luck with injuries, but in principle the attack looks very strong.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,605
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #7534 on: Today at 12:38:02 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:32:13 pm
What is the Klopp template these days?  There have been some really odd moves in the transfer market by us since we won the big trophies:

- Thiago is amazing but he's not a Klopp-style midfielder if we're all about hard running and power.
- Carvalho and Elliott don't have any real obvious position in our 433.  We're trying to shoehorn Elliott into a midfield role, but he doesn't have the physical gifts needed in this system.
- Nunez is nowhere near the same type of centre forward as Firmino, completely different threat who doesn't offer the same deep-lying defensive output as Bobby.

All the above purchases pointed towards us adjusting our set up, maybe switching to 4231, but here we are, a few years down the line and we're still playing 433, but now we're doing it with hardly any athleticism in midfield, and two promising young midfielders who are both 10s.

What's going on?  Were we planning to move to a different tactic and then couldn't make it work?  Why are we still playing with wide open spaces all over the pitch, and no legs in midfield?

Blame FSG all you want for not backing the manager enough (I agree that they should've done much more), but Klopp and his match day team need to also share a big portion of that blame.  We're all over the shop.
We look like a collection of individuals that have never played together before.
Logged

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,896
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #7535 on: Today at 12:38:52 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 12:31:01 pm
Maybe I'm being naive here but I don't think the rebuilding job is that big. We're clearly short of quality in the midfield positions but other than that we're in good shape.

What the priority needs to be is to find a system and tactics which stops us from being so easy to score against and beat. Having six or seven players being caught ahead of the ball is unsustainable and we're finding that out the hard way. No other team in the top 6 positions play as open as us.

I think there are some players who are being written off who will look much better in a more balanced system.

I think that we need at least 2 CM,after that you're right that we're not in bad shape.

By pretty big I meant money wise but I'd be happy if we got what we needed for 2 mars bars.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,858
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #7536 on: Today at 12:39:09 pm »
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 12:36:57 pm
Agree. 2 new CMs for the first 11 could transform this team.
To challenge for titles we also need a bit more luck with injuries, but in principle the attack looks very strong.

We could put three new CMs in there but need a new system.

We dont become shit over night.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,896
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #7537 on: Today at 12:39:53 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:32:13 pm


 Klopp and his match day team need to also share a big portion of that blame.  We're all over the shop.

And they do.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online us_col

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 236
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #7538 on: Today at 12:40:37 pm »
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 12:36:57 pm
Agree. 2 new CMs for the first 11 could transform this team.
To challenge for titles we also need a bit more luck with injuries, but in principle the attack looks very strong.

Agree too - I think we have a solid defense - believe it or not. We  just need a decent midfield to protect it and a decent midfield to supply the attack.
Logged

Online Jean Girard

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 24
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #7539 on: Today at 12:46:32 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 12:31:01 pm
Maybe I'm being naive here but I don't think the rebuilding job is that big. We're clearly short of quality in the midfield positions but other than that we're in good shape.

What the priority needs to be is to find a system and tactics which stops us from being so easy to score against and beat. Having six or seven players being caught ahead of the ball is unsustainable and we're finding that out the hard way. No other team in the top 6 positions play as open as us.

I think there are some players who are being written off who will look much better in a more balanced system.

Agree with this to be honest. Short term we need to treat it as a football problem - there are clearly some things broken on the pitch.  Medium term it can be a personnel/transfers/FSGOUT, whatever everyone's entrenched agenda is, problem.

But I refuse to believe we can't tweak the setup into something more solid and still have enough going forward.  A slice of humble pie and a less contrived pattern of play might help fix the press too.

It was a bit like this 2 years ago with the defensive crisis - Jurgen said the biggest thing he learned that time was not to sacrifice solidity and stability - we need a spoon of the same medicine now.
Logged
And now, the matador shall dance with the blind shoemaker!
Pages: 1 ... 184 185 186 187 188 [189]   Go Up
« previous next »
 