It's probably more insulting to Klopp as a manager to say this is all pep's fault and he's given him too much power than it is to just admit that he's getting it wrong week in week out. Klopp is one of the best managers in the history of the sport, he's one of the best leaders I've seen in any walk of life. There's absolutely no way he's letting someone else come in and step on his toes, coaching players in a system he doesn't believe in. Someone mentioned how Ljinders is on the touchline too much as if he's the manager. If Klopp didn't want him there he'd have booted him out of the club faster than you could say "Sakho".



What we are doing on the pitch now is down to Klopp. End of story. The buck stops with the manager, it doesn't matter how much of a legend he is. Even he would readily admit that.



We don't have the players to play this system. Like most top managers he's being stubborn and maintaining belief in a system even if it means short term pain. We didn't adjust the way we played when we lost six home games in a row with two slow reserve team players playing centre back. We kept playing a high line, we kept getting punished. Eventually the right players came back and we got closer than anyone ever has to winning every single trophy on offer.



I think we need to relax a little bit. It's on Klopp, and it's on the club for not providing him the players he has obviously needed for multiple transfer windows. But obviously, obviously, there will never and should never be any question over his future. So what else can we do other than accept that these next few months won't be perfect but we'll probably come out the other side a better team ready to compete again? Because that's what history is telling us here.



I also trust us to finish top four regardless of all our obvious problems. We were even worse than this 2 seasons ago and got over the line. We have been crap and we still aren't far off. We need to remember that we aren't in one of these mammoth title races this season where any dropped point is the end of the road. Competing for top four takes one little run of 5 or 6 wins. We easily have the players to do that.



In short, it's not time to panic. The title was gone weeks ago. We're having a bit of a reset. Things aren't going to be perfect. We can afford to drop points here and there if we want to achieve our goal for the season. We are more than good enough to get there. Finding scapegoats is pointless.