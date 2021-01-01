« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 183 184 185 186 187 [188]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Klopp Template  (Read 716196 times)

Offline Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,082
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #7480 on: Today at 08:56:55 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:55:08 am
Elliott isnt good enough but thats on the Manager who continues to play him.

He just runs around but offers nothing defensively or offensively.

Yeah i think he get's away with a lot because of his age. If that's a 26 year old playing like that he doesn't get in the squad imo.
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,826
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #7481 on: Today at 08:57:02 am »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 08:55:48 am
I know we have to refresh every now and then but in the cold light of day we've far too many players past it or not at the level required at this stage and a massive transition needs taking place this window and next.

This team was close to winning the quadruple.

All this talk of splashing loads of cash is pointless as we could have set up better without that.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,826
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #7482 on: Today at 08:58:55 am »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 08:56:55 am
Yeah i think he get's away with a lot because of his age. If that's a 26 year old playing like that he doesn't get in the squad imo.

Hes pleasing on the eye and you would accept his faults if his offensive game was really strong but it isnt.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,701
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #7483 on: Today at 09:05:05 am »
Quote from: FLRed67 on Today at 05:23:52 am
Truer words have never been spoken.

Just because the teams tactics are very poor and the players sent out onto the field to execute it are physical incapable, it doesnt mean that the coaching and management staff, for instance, have anything to do with it.

Only lightweights jump to such conclusions.

Only the few who truly understand football, and more importantly, those who understand adversity, who have tasted both victory and defeat, and learned to treat them both for the imposters that they are, should speak now. Others should listen. 

We need evidence. Facts, not opinion.  Numbers, not words.

To that end, perhaps the privileged few could educate the masses, with the facts?

They could call themselves the Football Analytic Research Team, or FART. Easier for lightweights to remember.

If the mods permit, I will go ahead and create a new thread where this knowledge can be shared with the rest of us, called FART HERE.
I sawed wot you did dere, ya cheeky object. Now I've got the urge for an exceedingly good cake
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Online Higgins79

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,140
  • return of the king
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #7484 on: Today at 09:08:07 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:27:12 am
They would still struggle. We are far too open.
I agree, we are far too open. But we were told by the manager that they had been working hard on being more compact during the World Cup break. So why are we not seeing any improvement? Its worrying that the impact the manager and coaches seem to have on the group is diminishing.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,398
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #7485 on: Today at 09:11:58 am »
Quote from: harryc on Today at 08:45:54 am
Nah you have got to trust your defenders to win 1 v 1 duels, obviously it can’t be every attack.

How many duels are they being asked to win? They are up against Premier League attackers here. Our defenders are winning duels but they will lose some too.

As Funky said, its complete arrogance.
Logged

Online Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,218
  • Follow the gourd
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #7486 on: Today at 09:19:45 am »
Quote from: Higgins79 on Today at 09:08:07 am
I agree, we are far too open. But we were told by the manager that they had been working hard on being more compact during the World Cup break. So why are we not seeing any improvement? Its worrying that the impact the manager and coaches seem to have on the group is diminishing.
The midfield has been getting pushed higher and wider ever since the year we won the title, with the defence likewise pushing much higher.

The problem is it needs absolutely every aspect of the team to be playing to peak levels for it to work. If the press doesn't work, we're far too easy to get in behind our defence. We saw signs towards the end of last season that there were weaknesses in the system but we seem to have doubled down on these tactics this season and gone even more gung ho.

We went through a stage after the Leeds defeat of the midfield three being more compact like the 19/20 team and we looked a lot more solid. But it seems to me like we used the World Cup break to work on the expansive system again and since then we've reverted back to that but we're looking vulnerable every time we lose the ball.

There's a famous quote about insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results.
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Offline alonsoisared

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,985
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #7487 on: Today at 09:38:05 am »
It's probably more insulting to Klopp as a manager to say this is all pep's fault and he's given him too much power than it is to just admit that he's getting it wrong week in week out. Klopp is one of the best managers in the history of the sport, he's one of the best leaders I've seen in any walk of life. There's absolutely no way he's letting someone else come in and step on his toes, coaching players in a system he doesn't believe in. Someone mentioned how Ljinders is on the touchline too much as if he's the manager. If Klopp didn't want him there he'd have booted him out of the club faster than you could say "Sakho".

What we are doing on the pitch now is down to Klopp. End of story. The buck stops with the manager, it doesn't matter how much of a legend he is. Even he would readily admit that.

We don't have the players to play this system. Like most top managers he's being stubborn and maintaining belief in a system even if it means short term pain. We didn't adjust the way we played when we lost six home games in a row with two slow reserve team players playing centre back. We kept playing a high line, we kept getting punished. Eventually the right players came back and we got closer than anyone ever has to winning every single trophy on offer.

I think we need to relax a little bit. It's on Klopp, and it's on the club for not providing him the players he has obviously needed for multiple transfer windows. But obviously, obviously, there will never and should never be any question over his future. So what else can we do other than accept that these next few months won't be perfect but we'll probably come out the other side a better team ready to compete again? Because that's what history is telling us here.

I also trust us to finish top four regardless of all our obvious problems. We were even worse than this 2 seasons ago and got over the line. We have been crap and we still aren't far off. We need to remember that we aren't in one of these mammoth title races this season where any dropped point is the end of the road. Competing for top four takes one little run of 5 or 6 wins. We easily have the players to do that.

In short, it's not time to panic. The title was gone weeks ago. We're having a bit of a reset. Things aren't going to be perfect. We can afford to drop points here and there if we want to achieve our goal for the season. We are more than good enough to get there. Finding scapegoats is pointless.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,398
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #7488 on: Today at 09:39:23 am »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 09:19:45 am
The midfield has been getting pushed higher and wider ever since the year we won the title, with the defence likewise pushing much higher.

The problem is it needs absolutely every aspect of the team to be playing to peak levels for it to work. If the press doesn't work, we're far too easy to get in behind our defence. We saw signs towards the end of last season that there were weaknesses in the system but we seem to have doubled down on these tactics this season and gone even more gung ho.

We went through a stage after the Leeds defeat of the midfield three being more compact like the 19/20 team and we looked a lot more solid. But it seems to me like we used the World Cup break to work on the expansive system again and since then we've reverted back to that but we're looking vulnerable every time we lose the ball.

There's a famous quote about insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results.

This system was exposed after the West Ham loss last season. We then actually became more compact and tightened up from November onwards last season. For some reason this time around we have gone back to it and its been exposed to be the incredibly high risk/stupid system we tried before.

The root of this system was in the season of 20/21. When we lost all those games at home and we struggled to break down defences, the coaching sided clearly decided they needed a bold attacking system to compensate.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 183 184 185 186 187 [188]   Go Up
« previous next »
 