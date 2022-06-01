« previous next »
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #7440 on: Today at 01:46:24 am »
The thing with Harvey is that he doesn't fit in the current setup. I can understand if he is molded into the Thiago role, but not both on the pitch at the same time. Similarly, Carvalho can become the new Bobby in time, but both will take time. Or it may never happen, who knows...
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #7441 on: Today at 01:51:54 am »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 01:41:47 am
Iniesta didn't really have pace though, if you stuck him in a 50m race with every midfielder in this league he'd be somewhere near the back. What he did have was very quick feet and great speed of thought, which is why his first touch usually gave him the space to dribble past defenders.

Look at this compilation. How often does he use raw pace to go past a player as opposed to quick movement? Hardly ever:

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/RIbmWdYEV18" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/RIbmWdYEV18</a>


Now here's a similar video for some of Elliott's games at the start of this season. Obviously, he isn't on the same level as Iniesta but he also has that ability to create space for himself with his first touch and again through feints and quick close control. Again, this is a teenager. He has a lot to learn in terms of tactical awareness and work off the ball but the ability is definitely there and he doesn't need to be an elite level athlete to use it. People writing him off are insane:

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/oGTjljK0Iew" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/oGTjljK0Iew</a>

He had more pace than Elliott its not up for question, he had decent pace, he could motor past numerous defenders in a way Elliott cant because he has better acceleration, simple.

And no one is writing him off, hes just slower than Iniesta is, which is key because as you said Iniesta wasnt the fastest player on the pitch himself, but he probably had just enough pace to be a truly world class dribbler.

Elliots standout quality will be his passing for that reason when all said and done, Iniesta standout quality was his dribbling despite his passing being good also.
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #7442 on: Today at 01:57:58 am »
One of the real annoyances with the way the sport is covered in the UK is no reporter ever consistently probes about tactics. Klopp just talked about the ref and Brentford basically cheating at corners, nothing about our setup and why there were issues.

So to talk about the current template, Id really like to know what Klopp thinks it is at this point.
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #7443 on: Today at 02:12:31 am »
Quote from: WoodenHanger on Today at 01:06:28 am
Pep Lijnders on Mo Salah - direct quote from his book "I wanted to see Mo to play wide on the touchline as it helps us stretch opposition defenses. We believe this new role will unlock Mo's play making and dribbling ability"

Remember last season when Mo went about 6 months without scoring. We had Trent basically playing up front with Elliot in some weird shit half space.

Well that's got Lijnders fingerprints all over it.

He needs putting back in his fucking box.

I don't know about Pep needing to be back in his box but this fucking inverted full back crap needs to go asap. It has totally disrupted the balance of the side, and at once we look overcoached and undercoached simultaneously. Let Trent stay out wide as he was when he was at his devastating best. Let Mo continue to do what he does closer to goal. Go back to having a real midfield. There was a time when teams were paranoid about how we cut through teams centrally, and did all they could to close the space, creating acres of space for our full backs. Now, we have no threat from the middle, and we've decided to bring one of our more creative outlets central, while our best goal scorer is stuck wide. This reeks of the coaching team trying to be too clever.
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #7444 on: Today at 03:22:12 am »
Hehe heh so many absolute quilts who can't deal with adversity and so have to invent reasons, find scapegoats and people to blame, make idiotic, unproven claims, because they simply don't have the strength of character to accept that failure and frustration are part of football.

Absolute lightweights some of you
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #7445 on: Today at 03:31:34 am »
I just dont understand why we keep making the same mistakes over and again. Why do we keep conceding the first goal in games? Why do we keep playing a system where opposing teams have worked us out? We just look unprepared at the start of every game and for the majority of the games we lose all the first and second balls at the crucial times in games. What is happening on the training field to address this? Weve had 3 league games since the restart and weve learned nothing from any of them. We never seem to be in control of a game anymore. All 3 performances since the restart have been abject and quite honestly weve been lucky to win the first 2 and the 3rd was reverting back to our norm. Teams just take the game to us now because they know they can bully us, they know they can cut through our midfield, and they know the moment they put our defence under any sort of pressure we will wilt. Its just so bloody easy to play against us now. Just abandon whatever system we think we are trying to play and find a different solution. I think both Klopp and the players need to take a long hard look at themselves and ask what are we actually trying to do here. What is our identity?
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #7446 on: Today at 03:32:19 am »
Quote from: jooneyisdagod on Today at 02:12:31 am
I don't know about Pep needing to be back in his box but this fucking inverted full back crap needs to go asap. It has totally disrupted the balance of the side, and at once we look overcoached and undercoached simultaneously. Let Trent stay out wide as he was when he was at his devastating best. Let Mo continue to do what he does closer to goal. Go back to having a real midfield. There was a time when teams were paranoid about how we cut through teams centrally, and did all they could to close the space, creating acres of space for our full backs. Now, we have no threat from the middle, and we've decided to bring one of our more creative outlets central, while our best goal scorer is stuck wide. This reeks of the coaching team trying to be too clever.

To be fair, the concept of inverted full backs is not inherently bad. Theres really only a few sets of fullbacks that can play this system in world football, and it relies on one cutting in, and the opposing side overloading the space. In exchange you unlock a devastating weapon. In the BPL its really only Trent + Robertson and Cancelo + Walker who can play that role - and it relies heavily also on the winger on the far side to stay wide and one member of the midfield to overload that side as well - like Mahrez + Silva / Kdb, and a DM to proactively plug the gaps left behind.

I see Salah being instructed to play like Mahrez in that case, and mahrezs output has been muted since his move to City. For me what made it work is the power and trickery of Mane which opened up space for others. Nunez doesnt have that yet but once he / Gakpo learns the role I think it will click naturally.
« Reply #7447 on: Today at 03:36:26 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 11:27:04 pm
So, trying to address the issues instead of just looking for people to take it out on: it seems to me a combination of two factors. First, as you say, we give up far too many big chances, and that and the possible reasons for it have been discussed to death already.

But secondly there's the problem that we are too slow and ponderous and tentative when we have the ball. It's rare that we pull the opposition out of their comfort zone any more because we give them all the time they need to get set and feel safe and secure in their shape before we tentatively essay an attempt at an attack.

Gone are the madcap, breathless, bamboozling attacking moves that would catch the oppos on the hop. Darwin has been a breath of fresh air in this regard in that at least a couple of times per game he instills some chaos into the play. But it's not enough really.

By playing so conservatively we give hope and encouragement to the oppoistion team. They don't fear dismemberment and so gain confidence in their attack.

I don't know why this is happening. Obviously everyone will put the blame on their own particular bugbear or obsession, because that's how we roll here, but beyond that cynical haymaking, it's still unclear what is wrong. It's not just the midfield; there's more to it than that. If anything it seems like we have become timid and fearful and full of doubts.

You have mentioned arrogrance, thinking we can play any old way, of our choosing and not taking into consideration the actual opponents and the challenges they pose. I think there's some truth in that, but as in life, reified arrrogance is often a facade for a deep inferiority complex, and it sometimes feels like that's what we are suffering from.

We don't really seem to believe anymore. It's like Klopp needs to have that 'doubters to believers' conversation again, but this time with the players.

I appreciate that this post doesn't involve attacking FSG or specifically insisting that a few big money transfers will sort everything, and so will be ignored, but it seems to me there's a deeper malaise here that even buying three midfielders won't automatically solve. And if it were to continue even after that, where do we go from there?


The attacking is still pretty good. We have actually played some good stuff attacking wise against Villa and Leicester and thats despite only having two proper attackers on the field, give or take what you think Elliott is.

We may have been ponderous today but thats very much because we always give away the first goal. There are so many gaps in transition that it will no doubt be in the players heads that we give away the ball in an attack and its very well possible it will lead to shot on goal against us.

All the issues are off the ball and in transition. We are actually still defending well when asked to defend but we are so exposed because teams have sussed who to target (first half Tsimikas) and also how to get themselves into the right areas to hurt us. The amount of times you see us lose the ball and in transition that a player has time to look up and play a pass, because we are so high and players are so wide with big gaps that nobody can get close to close them down.

« Reply #7448 on: Today at 05:23:52 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 03:22:12 am
Hehe heh so many absolute quilts who can't deal with adversity and so have to invent reasons, find scapegoats and people to blame, make idiotic, unproven claims, because they simply don't have the strength of character to accept that failure and frustration are part of football.

Absolute lightweights some of you

Truer words have never been spoken.

Just because the teams tactics are very poor and the players sent out onto the field to execute it are physical incapable, it doesnt mean that the coaching and management staff, for instance, have anything to do with it.

Only lightweights jump to such conclusions.

Only the few who truly understand football, and more importantly, those who understand adversity, who have tasted both victory and defeat, and learned to treat them both for the imposters that they are, should speak now. Others should listen. 

We need evidence. Facts, not opinion.  Numbers, not words.

To that end, perhaps the privileged few could educate the masses, with the facts?

They could call themselves the Football Analytic Research Team, or FART. Easier for lightweights to remember.

If the mods permit, I will go ahead and create a new thread where this knowledge can be shared with the rest of us, called FART HERE.
« Reply #7449 on: Today at 06:16:58 am »
Is there any stats for how many chances we're creating off winning the ball in the final third compared to the rest of the league and last season?
« Reply #7450 on: Today at 06:53:00 am »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 01:51:54 am
He had more pace than Elliott its not up for question, he had decent pace, he could motor past numerous defenders in a way Elliott cant because he has better acceleration, simple.

And no one is writing him off, hes just slower than Iniesta is, which is key because as you said Iniesta wasnt the fastest player on the pitch himself, but he probably had just enough pace to be a truly world class dribbler.

Elliots standout quality will be his passing for that reason when all said and done, Iniesta standout quality was his dribbling despite his passing being good also.

Correct. It's not a valid comparison. Iniesta didn't have electric pace, but he had really good five yard acceleration and could frequently beat players - he perfected a lot of the same moves as his hero Michael Laudrup. Elliott has good feet and a good brain, but he rarely beats a man. For what we lose in physical presence with him on the pitch, he'd need to be absolutely world class with what he provides going the other way to make up for it, and unfortunately he's nowhere near that. Do not understand why he isn't tried as a front three player.

And to respond to the previous comment saying we shouldn't write him off, then I agree to an extent - I think he can have a decent PL career. If he went to somewhere like Leicester, he could probably thrive and maybe replace Maddison. I just don't think he'll succeed at Liverpool under this manager. Not in midfield anyway.
« Reply #7451 on: Today at 06:59:06 am »
Quote from: FLRed67 on Today at 05:23:52 am
Truer words have never been spoken.

Just because the teams tactics are very poor and the players sent out onto the field to execute it are physical incapable, it doesnt mean that the coaching and management staff, for instance, have anything to do with it.

Only lightweights jump to such conclusions.

Only the few who truly understand football, and more importantly, those who understand adversity, who have tasted both victory and defeat, and learned to treat them both for the imposters that they are, should speak now. Others should listen. 

We need evidence. Facts, not opinion.  Numbers, not words.

To that end, perhaps the privileged few could educate the masses, with the facts?

They could call themselves the Football Analytic Research Team, or FART. Easier for lightweights to remember.

If the mods permit, I will go ahead and create a new thread where this knowledge can be shared with the rest of us, called FART HERE.

Speaking as a lightweight, I'm quite in favour of this. Wish some of those with more strength of character could show me the way.
« Reply #7452 on: Today at 06:59:12 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 03:22:12 am
Hehe heh so many absolute quilts who can't deal with adversity and so have to invent reasons, find scapegoats and people to blame, make idiotic, unproven claims, because they simply don't have the strength of character to accept that failure and frustration are part of football.

Absolute lightweights some of you

Proper bore you.

It's a footballing forum. No different to what gets said in the boozer pre and post match.

We play shite, people say we play shite and talk about why we play shite. When we are boss, we talk about why we are boss and why we love it. At the end the end of the day, support the lads during the 90s mins.
« Reply #7453 on: Today at 07:48:11 am »
Quote from: OOS on Today at 06:59:12 am
Proper bore you.

It's a footballing forum. No different to what gets said in the boozer pre and post match.

We play shite, people say we play shite and talk about why we play shite. When we are boss, we talk about why we are boss and why we love it. At the end the end of the day, support the lads during the 90s mins.
We are crap and we've been all season. It's been a shitshow really and a huge regression. I guess most on here are lightweights for pointing it out. Everything is fine, we'll win the league and the World Cup I guess.
« Reply #7454 on: Today at 07:50:15 am »
Quote from: WoodenHanger on Today at 01:06:28 am
Pep Lijnders on Mo Salah - direct quote from his book "I wanted to see Mo to play wide on the touchline as it helps us stretch opposition defenses. We believe this new role will unlock Mo's play making and dribbling ability"
Thats a fake quote fabricated by some idiot on Twitter.
« Reply #7455 on: Today at 07:52:14 am »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 01:57:58 am
One of the real annoyances with the way the sport is covered in the UK is no reporter ever consistently probes about tactics. Klopp just talked about the ref and Brentford basically cheating at corners, nothing about our setup and why there were issues.

So to talk about the current template, Id really like to know what Klopp thinks it is at this point.

Drives me nuts. Post game confrences should be scrapped as the questions are awful and offers no insight.

Jurgen, how did you see the game

Jurgen, is this a setback

Jurgen, whats your thoughts on Thomas Frank

Jurgen, what you got for tea?
« Reply #7456 on: Today at 07:53:03 am »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 01:16:35 am
Hes not really like Iniesta  though cause Iniesta had good pace, which is why he could motor past defenders, Iniesta would work in a Klopp side, Pep loves the sound of his own voice sometimes but he is a talented coach regardless.

He is nothing like Iniesta.

I still cant get over that dummy for the second.
« Reply #7457 on: Today at 07:53:16 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 07:48:11 am
We are crap and we've been all season. It's been a shitshow really and a huge regression. I guess most on here are lightweights for pointing it out. Everything is fine, we'll win the league and the World Cup I guess.

You can point out weve been crap this season and try and work out why.

Claiming (not you) that we won two trophies on penalties last season and implying they dont really count, or were all down to luck (ignoring the route to the finals, actually playing pretty well in both of them as well) is well over the top.
« Reply #7458 on: Today at 07:55:21 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 07:53:16 am
You can point out weve been crap this season and try and work out why.

Claiming (not you) that we won two trophies on penalties last season and implying they dont really count, or were all down to luck (ignoring the route to the finals, actually playing pretty well in both of them as well) is well over the top.
Last season counts but we have to focus on the present moment because as thing stand, we are going nowhere fast.

We have conceded 51 big chances this season, if we continue like this teams will be more likely to take them as we lose that fear factor.
« Reply #7459 on: Today at 08:00:06 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 07:55:21 am
Last season counts but we have to focus on the present moment because as thing stand, we are going nowhere fast.

We will keep getting results like this until we change the setup.

It doesnt even matter if you have three competent midfielders.
« Reply #7460 on: Today at 08:01:58 am »
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 06:16:58 am
Is there any stats for how many chances we're creating off winning the ball in the final third compared to the rest of the league and last season?


So based on Opta data (doesn't include last night yet)

https://theanalyst.com/eu/2022/10/premier-league-stats-2022-23/
https://theanalyst.com/eu/2022/06/english-premier-league-2021-22-stats
Gone from just under 2 shots a game from high turnovers to just over 1. From way at the top by nearly 20 to bottom 5 in the league

So at the moment the high press isn't really benefiting our attack and certainly not to the extent it's exposing us defensively
« Reply #7461 on: Today at 08:08:02 am »
We need a Man City style reset in 2020. They realised they were getting countered on and have become a much more conservative team.

We can blame transfers all we want but the player set up is all wrong. We are not winning second balls because the gaps are wide as midfielders are starting high and wide. Opposition players can take a look up knowing they have time and space when we turnover the ball. Full backs are bombing on and one ball in behind and a midfield runner and its 3 vs 3, 4 vs 4. Its so obvious and its happening every game and yet the coaching and manager are doing nothing to rectify it.

Its obvious why they are playing this way, which is to score goals. Its like they think all teams are just going to sit back and defend and not engage, and that to break them down we need a big pitch and numbers. They just keep ignoring that the amount of chances we are giving up is genuinely insane. There is taking risk and there is what we are doing.
« Reply #7462 on: Today at 08:10:04 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:08:02 am
We need a Man City style reset in 2020. They realised they were getting countered on and have become a much more conservative team.

We can blame transfers all we want but the player set up is all wrong. We are not winning second balls because the gaps are wide as midfielders are starting high and wide. Opposition players can take a look up knowing they have time and space when we turnover the ball. Full backs are bombing on and one ball in behind and a midfield runner and its 3 vs 3, 4 vs 4. Its so obvious and its happening every game and yet the coaching and manager are doing nothing to rectify it.

Its obvious why they are playing this way, which is to score goals. Its like they think all teams are just going to sit back and defend and not engage, and that to break them down we need a big pitch and numbers. They just keep ignoring that the amount of chances we are giving up is genuinely insane. There is taking risk and there is what we are doing.

But its the midfield 🥴
