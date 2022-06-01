Hehe heh so many absolute quilts who can't deal with adversity and so have to invent reasons, find scapegoats and people to blame, make idiotic, unproven claims, because they simply don't have the strength of character to accept that failure and frustration are part of football.
Absolute lightweights some of you
Truer words have never been spoken.
Just because the teams tactics are very poor and the players sent out onto the field to execute it are physical incapable, it doesnt mean that the coaching and management staff, for instance, have anything to do with it.
Only lightweights jump to such conclusions.
Only the few who truly understand football, and more importantly, those who understand adversity, who have tasted both victory and defeat, and learned to treat them both for the imposters that they are, should speak now. Others should listen.
We need evidence. Facts, not opinion. Numbers, not words.
To that end, perhaps the privileged few could educate the masses, with the facts?
They could call themselves the Football Analytic Research Team, or FART. Easier for lightweights to remember.
If the mods permit, I will go ahead and create a new thread where this knowledge can be shared with the rest of us, called FART HERE.