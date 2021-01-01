I just dont understand why we keep making the same mistakes over and again. Why do we keep conceding the first goal in games? Why do we keep playing a system where opposing teams have worked us out? We just look unprepared at the start of every game and for the majority of the games we lose all the first and second balls at the crucial times in games. What is happening on the training field to address this? Weve had 3 league games since the restart and weve learned nothing from any of them. We never seem to be in control of a game anymore. All 3 performances since the restart have been abject and quite honestly weve been lucky to win the first 2 and the 3rd was reverting back to our norm. Teams just take the game to us now because they know they can bully us, they know they can cut through our midfield, and they know the moment they put our defence under any sort of pressure we will wilt. Its just so bloody easy to play against us now. Just abandon whatever system we think we are trying to play and find a different solution. I think both Klopp and the players need to take a long hard look at themselves and ask what are we actually trying to do here. What is our identity?