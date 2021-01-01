« previous next »
Today at 01:46:24 am
The thing with Harvey is that he doesn't fit in the current setup. I can understand if he is molded into the Thiago role, but not both on the pitch at the same time. Similarly, Carvalho can become the new Bobby in time, but both will take time. Or it may never happen, who knows...
Today at 01:51:54 am
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 01:41:47 am
Iniesta didn't really have pace though, if you stuck him in a 50m race with every midfielder in this league he'd be somewhere near the back. What he did have was very quick feet and great speed of thought, which is why his first touch usually gave him the space to dribble past defenders.

Look at this compilation. How often does he use raw pace to go past a player as opposed to quick movement? Hardly ever:

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/RIbmWdYEV18" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/RIbmWdYEV18</a>


Now here's a similar video for some of Elliott's games at the start of this season. Obviously, he isn't on the same level as Iniesta but he also has that ability to create space for himself with his first touch and again through feints and quick close control. Again, this is a teenager. He has a lot to learn in terms of tactical awareness and work off the ball but the ability is definitely there and he doesn't need to be an elite level athlete to use it. People writing him off are insane:

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/oGTjljK0Iew" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/oGTjljK0Iew</a>

He had more pace than Elliott its not up for question, he had decent pace, he could motor past numerous defenders in a way Elliott cant because he has better acceleration, simple.

And no one is writing him off, hes just slower than Iniesta is, which is key because as you said Iniesta wasnt the fastest player on the pitch himself, but he probably had just enough pace to be a truly world class dribbler.

Elliots standout quality will be his passing for that reason when all said and done, Iniesta standout quality was his dribbling despite his passing being good also.
Today at 01:57:58 am
One of the real annoyances with the way the sport is covered in the UK is no reporter ever consistently probes about tactics. Klopp just talked about the ref and Brentford basically cheating at corners, nothing about our setup and why there were issues.

So to talk about the current template, Id really like to know what Klopp thinks it is at this point.
Today at 02:12:31 am
Quote from: WoodenHanger on Today at 01:06:28 am
Pep Lijnders on Mo Salah - direct quote from his book "I wanted to see Mo to play wide on the touchline as it helps us stretch opposition defenses. We believe this new role will unlock Mo's play making and dribbling ability"

Remember last season when Mo went about 6 months without scoring. We had Trent basically playing up front with Elliot in some weird shit half space.

Well that's got Lijnders fingerprints all over it.

He needs putting back in his fucking box.

I don't know about Pep needing to be back in his box but this fucking inverted full back crap needs to go asap. It has totally disrupted the balance of the side, and at once we look overcoached and undercoached simultaneously. Let Trent stay out wide as he was when he was at his devastating best. Let Mo continue to do what he does closer to goal. Go back to having a real midfield. There was a time when teams were paranoid about how we cut through teams centrally, and did all they could to close the space, creating acres of space for our full backs. Now, we have no threat from the middle, and we've decided to bring one of our more creative outlets central, while our best goal scorer is stuck wide. This reeks of the coaching team trying to be too clever.
Today at 03:22:12 am
Hehe heh so many absolute quilts who can't deal with adversity and so have to invent reasons, find scapegoats and people to blame, make idiotic, unproven claims, because they simply don't have the strength of character to accept that failure and frustration are part of football.

Absolute lightweights some of you
Today at 03:31:04 am
I just dont understand why we keep making the same mistakes over and again. Why do we keep conceding the first goal in games? Why do we keep playing a system where opposing teams have worked us out? We just look unprepared at the start of every game and for the majority of the games we lose all the first and second balls at the crucial times in games. What is happening on the training field to address this? Weve had 3 league games since the restart and weve learned nothing from any of them. We never seem to be in control of a game anymore. All 3 performances since the restart have been abject and quite honestly weve been lucky to win the first 2 and the 3rd was reverting back to our norm. Teams just take the game to us now because they know they can bully us, they know they can cut through our midfield, and they know the moment they put our defence under any sort of pressure we will wilt. Its just so bloody easy to play against us now. Just abandon whatever system we think we are trying to play and find a different solution. I think both Klopp and the players need to take a long hard look at themselves and ask what are we actually trying to do here. What is our identity?
Today at 03:32:19 am
Quote from: jooneyisdagod on Today at 02:12:31 am
I don't know about Pep needing to be back in his box but this fucking inverted full back crap needs to go asap. It has totally disrupted the balance of the side, and at once we look overcoached and undercoached simultaneously. Let Trent stay out wide as he was when he was at his devastating best. Let Mo continue to do what he does closer to goal. Go back to having a real midfield. There was a time when teams were paranoid about how we cut through teams centrally, and did all they could to close the space, creating acres of space for our full backs. Now, we have no threat from the middle, and we've decided to bring one of our more creative outlets central, while our best goal scorer is stuck wide. This reeks of the coaching team trying to be too clever.

To be fair, the concept of inverted full backs is not inherently bad. Theres really only a few sets of fullbacks that can play this system in world football, and it relies on one cutting in, and the opposing side overloading the space. In exchange you unlock a devastating weapon. In the BPL its really only Trent + Robertson and Cancelo + Walker who can play that role - and it relies heavily also on the winger on the far side to stay wide and one member of the midfield to overload that side as well - like Mahrez + Silva / Kdb, and a DM to proactively plug the gaps left behind.

I see Salah being instructed to play like Mahrez in that case, and mahrezs output has been muted since his move to City. For me what made it work is the power and trickery of Mane which opened up space for others. Nunez doesnt have that yet but once he / Gakpo learns the role I think it will click naturally.
Today at 03:36:26 am
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 11:27:04 pm
So, trying to address the issues instead of just looking for people to take it out on: it seems to me a combination of two factors. First, as you say, we give up far too many big chances, and that and the possible reasons for it have been discussed to death already.

But secondly there's the problem that we are too slow and ponderous and tentative when we have the ball. It's rare that we pull the opposition out of their comfort zone any more because we give them all the time they need to get set and feel safe and secure in their shape before we tentatively essay an attempt at an attack.

Gone are the madcap, breathless, bamboozling attacking moves that would catch the oppos on the hop. Darwin has been a breath of fresh air in this regard in that at least a couple of times per game he instills some chaos into the play. But it's not enough really.

By playing so conservatively we give hope and encouragement to the oppoistion team. They don't fear dismemberment and so gain confidence in their attack.

I don't know why this is happening. Obviously everyone will put the blame on their own particular bugbear or obsession, because that's how we roll here, but beyond that cynical haymaking, it's still unclear what is wrong. It's not just the midfield; there's more to it than that. If anything it seems like we have become timid and fearful and full of doubts.

You have mentioned arrogrance, thinking we can play any old way, of our choosing and not taking into consideration the actual opponents and the challenges they pose. I think there's some truth in that, but as in life, reified arrrogance is often a facade for a deep inferiority complex, and it sometimes feels like that's what we are suffering from.

We don't really seem to believe anymore. It's like Klopp needs to have that 'doubters to believers' conversation again, but this time with the players.

I appreciate that this post doesn't involve attacking FSG or specifically insisting that a few big money transfers will sort everything, and so will be ignored, but it seems to me there's a deeper malaise here that even buying three midfielders won't automatically solve. And if it were to continue even after that, where do we go from there?


The attacking is still pretty good. We have actually played some good stuff attacking wise against Villa and Leicester and thats despite only having two proper attackers on the field, give or take what you think Elliott is.

We may have been ponderous today but thats very much because we always give away the first goal. There are so many gaps in transition that it will no doubt be in the players heads that we give away the ball in an attack and its very well possible it will lead to shot on goal against us.

All the issues are off the ball and in transition. We are actually still defending well when asked to defend but we are so exposed because teams have sussed who to target (first half Tsimikas) and also how to get themselves into the right areas to hurt us. The amount of times you see us lose the ball and in transition that a player has time to look up and play a pass, because we are so high and players are so wide with big gaps that nobody can get close to close them down.

