Iniesta didn't really have pace though, if you stuck him in a 50m race with every midfielder in this league he'd be somewhere near the back. What he did have was very quick feet and great speed of thought, which is why his first touch usually gave him the space to dribble past defenders.



Look at this compilation. How often does he use raw pace to go past a player as opposed to quick movement? Hardly ever:



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/RIbmWdYEV18" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/RIbmWdYEV18</a>





Now here's a similar video for some of Elliott's games at the start of this season. Obviously, he isn't on the same level as Iniesta but he also has that ability to create space for himself with his first touch and again through feints and quick close control. Again, this is a teenager. He has a lot to learn in terms of tactical awareness and work off the ball but the ability is definitely there and he doesn't need to be an elite level athlete to use it. People writing him off are insane:



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/oGTjljK0Iew" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/oGTjljK0Iew</a>



He had more pace than Elliott its not up for question, he had decent pace, he could motor past numerous defenders in a way Elliott cant because he has better acceleration, simple.And no one is writing him off, hes just slower than Iniesta is, which is key because as you said Iniesta wasnt the fastest player on the pitch himself, but he probably had just enough pace to be a truly world class dribbler.Elliots standout quality will be his passing for that reason when all said and done, Iniesta standout quality was his dribbling despite his passing being good also.