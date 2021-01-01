Ive wondered on occasion if Klopp is too loyal in his ways. Its admirable in life, but you gotta be cut throat in a sport situation. Theres a few players who look not tired, but complacent and not putting in the extra ounce. Brentford beat us today because of desire. They wanted it more. Instead of saying we know what they do from corners I would wonder, if you know stop it, and if you know do it also. Foul if you have to from a corner. Make it a wrestling match. Winning isnt always pretty. Lijnders I think maybe needs to make the step into management himself, the coaching staff and assistant could do with fresh minds. It could be time to bench some guys, let there be competition for places. Carvalho deserves a start or two at this stage. TAS & VVD might need a game or two on the bench to smarten them up. Its hard with the position were in to bench guys but this season I have no expectations of, if they got some stuff sorted within the team it would be better than a top 4 finish. Go at it proper next season.