At the moment we have only 2 league games in January- we absolutely need to be doing the work on the training ground to sort the systematic issue of conceding big chances. We now have enough players available (all the centrebacks, pretty much all the senior centre mids) for whatever system we need and some subs to help out- its time to pick a team and get some stability in partnerships and selections.
Neither will develop the pace needed to play wide in a Klopp system and neither will ever be strong, fast, or athletic enough to play in a Klopp midfield.

Minamino is a better version of Carvalho who scored 10 goals helping us win 2 cups, and he was sold because he isn't the profile of footballer we want.

Elliot is basically a worse, weaker version of Shaqiri who we're starting in midfield.

It's madness and if we want to get anywhere this season we need to completely abandon playing these tiny kids.

Their pace (or lack of) or physique would've been known to Klopp before they were signed so I doubt they would be sold or discarded now when not much has changed. They're young and need time to find their feet, exude confidence and play with their potential. The fact that so much is being asked of them when the team are playing shit, isn't their fault
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 11:28:49 pm
It's true that I'm lazy and thick, but that's not the reason for my post ;)

As I said, a well-trodden path
So we should not question why we keep conceding the same kind of goals since August without any hint of it being fixed? We should not question why certain players keep getting picked in positions they are nowhere near good enough to play in? We should not question the decision not to sign a midfielder to fix the glaring hole we have in the middle of the park? We should not question why our best player is being asked to play in a system that basically nullifies his goal scoring exploits? We should not question why in the majority of games played since April we have conceded first?

We have no midweek games in January for certain. There is time here to fix things and regroup but we have to get a reaction a consistent run of performances now.
Quote from: mattD on Yesterday at 11:30:45 pm
I dont think theres any manager in the league as bad as Hodgson at the moment.

But I am readying myself for some twattish pundits throwing mediocre names around. Perhaps Carragher can throw a name in, considering his expert judgement led to that utter clown becoming our manager in 2010...

Already expect pundits to say we should get Thomas Frank or Marco Silva or Gareth Southgate or Tuchel in
Quote from: cdav on Today at 12:01:47 am
At the moment we have only 2 league games in January- we absolutely need to be doing the work on the training ground to sort the systematic issue of conceding big chances. We now have enough players available (all the centrebacks, pretty much all the senior centre mids) for whatever system we need and some subs to help out- its time to pick a team and get some stability in partnerships and selections.

We had the full World Cup to work on it instead we done fuck all and have reverted back to the 433. Klopp/Ljinders seem stubborn about changing formation to suit the personnel we have and its hurting us. I would say our point total so far at this stage is flattering us considering how poor weve been. Surely theyre going into work after a game and working on things that opponents seem to be exploiting but no that doesnt seem to be the case because the same thing is happening game after game. Weve been behind 13 out of our 26 games this season. Thats another cause for massive concern.
Quote from: AmanShah21 on Today at 12:07:15 am
We have no midweek games in January for certain. There is time here to fix things and regroup but we have to get a reaction a consistent run of performances now.
We had a six week layoff with most of the team being rested to fix things in, we look worse now than right before the World cup break.
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Today at 12:12:46 am
We had the full World Cup to work on it instead we done fuck all and have reverted back to the 433. Klopp/Ljinders seem stubborn about changing formation to suit the personnel we have and its hurting us. I would say our point total so far at this stage is flattering us considering how poor weve been. Surely theyre going into work after a game and working on things that opponents seem to be exploiting but no that doesnt seem to be the case because the same thing is happening game after game. Weve been behind 13 out of our 26 games this season. Thats another cause for massive concern.
It is not even the 4-3-3 that is the issue, it is how we play that 4-3-3 that is causing us problems. The inverted wingback, mezzala, wide target man bullshit that we seem intent on doing and cause a massive gap in our right side is back despite all the evidence showing it doesn't fucking work.

Don't get me started on picking Harvey in the midfield trio. We might have a better chance of winning by starting with ten men.
Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on Today at 12:16:34 am
We had a six week layoff with most of the team being rested to fix things in, we look worse now than right before the World cup break.
That's overreaction though, we've fixed some of those things. We looked shaky against Leicester, but we won and people got their hopes too high, like we turned the corner and left the bad behind. It's a bit of both, we improved some things, we still have work to do on others.
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 12:19:27 am
That's overreaction though, we've fixed some of those things. We looked shaky against Leicester, but we won and people got their hopes too high, like we turned the corner and left the bad behind. It's a bit of both, we improved some things, we still have work to do on others.
The first half against Leicester was one of the worst I have ever seen us play in and if it weren't for their gifts we would have went into the half at 1-0 down.

We looked better in the second half, but mainly because Leicester had to chase the game. Against Villa we were playing with fire too many times at 2-1 and a better striker would have pulled things level for them.
Ive wondered on occasion if Klopp is too loyal in his ways. Its admirable in life, but you gotta be cut throat in a sport situation. Theres a few players who look not tired, but complacent and not putting in the extra ounce. Brentford beat us today because of desire. They wanted it more. Instead of saying we know what they do from corners I would wonder, if you know stop it, and if you know do it also. Foul if you have to from a corner. Make it a wrestling match. Winning isnt always pretty. Lijnders I think maybe needs to make the step into management himself, the coaching staff and assistant could do with fresh minds. It could be time to bench some guys, let there be competition for places. Carvalho deserves a start or two at this stage. TAS & VVD might need a game or two on the bench to smarten them up. Its hard with the position were in to bench guys but this season I have no expectations of, if they got some stuff sorted within the team it would be better than a top 4 finish. Go at it proper next season.
Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on Today at 12:06:38 am
So we should not question why we keep conceding the same kind of goals since August without any hint of it being fixed? We should not question why certain players keep getting picked in positions they are nowhere near good enough to play in? We should not question the decision not to sign a midfielder to fix the glaring hole we have in the middle of the park? We should not question why our best player is being asked to play in a system that basically nullifies his goal scoring exploits? We should not question why in the majority of games played since April we have conceded first?
Seems to me that someone has been too lazy/thick to read... ;)
