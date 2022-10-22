Continuing the same thing and expecting different results is literally the definition of madness. Were still seemingly at the stage of only trusting certain players and not others, and it really isnt making sense when some of the trusted players are playing so poorly.



Who else should we be playing though? I am guessing Keita will be one of those but he cannot seem to stay fit for long which continues to be a problem, and means we have to overplay others. The team as a whole is in a downturn with the problem being that it means players will make mistakes, which then leads to people complaining and puts huge pressure on the player coming on. The truth is when a team has this sort of form it makes it difficult on all the players, as no one is playing near their best.