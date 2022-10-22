« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 180 181 182 183 184 [185]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Klopp Template  (Read 712495 times)

Online Judge Red

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 413
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #7360 on: Today at 09:15:43 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 09:08:29 pm
I said after the Leicester game that after the Forest defeat we went back to basics and went more compact and narrow in midfield and looked better fo it. The Napoli game was one of the best 'all round' performances of the season. But since the World Cup we've gone back to playing expansive football with our players spread out all over the pitch. Surprise, surprise we've looked vulnerable again.

Two goals conceded today from a single pass from the Brentfors defensive third into our defensive third while we have six or seven players ahead of the ball.

Hard to disagree with that. Also think the lack of movement from the midfield and forwards once we regain possession is quite stark. Ive seen VvD lose his shit in games recently when theres a lack of options in front of him. No wonder some of our players start playing Hollywood balls which invariably dont come off.
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,686
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #7361 on: Today at 09:18:53 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 09:12:06 pm
Continuing the same thing and expecting different results is literally the definition of madness. Were still seemingly at the stage of only trusting certain players and not others, and it really isnt making sense when some of the trusted players are playing so poorly.

Who else should we be playing though? I am guessing Keita will be one of those but he cannot seem to stay fit for long which continues to be a problem, and means we have to overplay others. The team as a whole is in a downturn with the problem being that it means players will make mistakes, which then leads to people complaining and puts huge pressure on the player coming on. The truth is when a team has this sort of form it makes it difficult on all the players, as no one is playing near their best.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,702
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #7362 on: Today at 09:30:26 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 09:18:53 pm
Who else should we be playing though? I am guessing Keita will be one of those but he cannot seem to stay fit for long which continues to be a problem, and means we have to overplay others. The team as a whole is in a downturn with the problem being that it means players will make mistakes, which then leads to people complaining and puts huge pressure on the player coming on. The truth is when a team has this sort of form it makes it difficult on all the players, as no one is playing near their best.

Trent got his break because of injuries to senior players. Bajcetic has come in and looked good, Doak has done the same. You cant tell me that Bajcetic wouldnt have done better than Harvey recently. Or even Tsimikas on the left wing and Robbo left back. Or three at the back, I dunno but weve been pretty rancid since the WC and obviously not great before. Frankly weve done well to muddle through considering the attacking injuries we have but that result today was not particularly hard to see happening.
Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.
Pages: 1 ... 180 181 182 183 184 [185]   Go Up
« previous next »
 