How and why isnt it Klopps fault? Is he just there to galvanise players or something?



We have been stinking up the league tactically this entire season, had a shocking pre-season, infinite injuries and keep conceding first after being set up in a wrong way then struggle to dig ourselves out.



Klopp is not beyond blame here, brilliant as he is. We dont look good, results are poor and we mostly play without any real identity and verve.



This is the biggest concern for me. I don't have an issue with refining or moving away from the original blueprint (though much of our earlier success was achieved with it) but what are we even trying to do right now? What is the 2023 Liverpool side meant to actually be? The defensive shape is genuinely abysmal, there is no intensity or energy, there is no movement, there are no patterns of play offensively. We've lost everything about our game that made us great 2-3 years ago and instead of recognising it and trying to resolve it, Klopp's decisions seem to only be exacerbating it (see the Elliott midfielder experiment).