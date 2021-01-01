Well do the exact same thing next time around and then be shocked when it doesnt work. Harvey isnt a midfielder, and hes certainly not an 8, yet he keeps playing him in a dysfunctional midfield just setting the kid up for failure. Why havent we dropped the defensive line also to accommodate the lack of pressing up top? We keep setting up as if we have all the players in their primes but we dont and its beyond arrogant to continue sticking to the same tactical set up. Its easy pointing the fingers elsewhere, and theres certainly plenty blame to go around, but the management/coaching stuff are just as much an issue at the moment.