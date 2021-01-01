« previous next »
The Klopp Template

Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #7320 on: Today at 07:44:59 pm
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 07:26:20 pm
How and why isnt it Klopps fault? Is he just there to galvanise players or something?

We have been stinking up the league tactically this entire season, had a shocking pre-season, infinite injuries and keep conceding first after being set up in a wrong way then struggle to dig ourselves out.

Klopp is not beyond blame here, brilliant as he is. We dont look good, results are poor and we mostly play without any real identity and verve.

This is the biggest concern for me. I don't have an issue with refining or moving away from the original blueprint (though much of our earlier success was achieved with it) but what are we even trying to do right now? What is the 2023 Liverpool side meant to actually be? The defensive shape is genuinely abysmal, there is no intensity or energy, there is no movement, there are no patterns of play offensively. We've lost everything about our game that made us great 2-3 years ago and instead of recognising it and trying to resolve it, Klopp's decisions seem to only be exacerbating it (see the Elliott midfielder experiment).
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #7321 on: Today at 07:47:52 pm
Quite what he's seeing with Elliott on the right of a midfield three I have no idea. He's destroying the lad by sending him out in that role and seeing him get bullied every week.

Whether the boy is good enough ultimately only time will tell but it's not too early to say if he's going to make it here it will not be in that role.
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #7322 on: Today at 07:48:09 pm
Weve conceded more goals than Everton!!
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #7323 on: Today at 07:48:10 pm
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 07:43:50 pm
Of course he takes responsibility, but I refuse to criticise him, hes done too much for that to happen.

Well that's a personal choice but you cant expect that of other fans, no one in the history of football is immune from some sort of criticism. Getting it wrong is getting it wrong regardless of who it is and he's getting it wrong right now...

You've effectively already criticised him by saying 'Persevering with tactics that dont suit the personnel is madness.' And with that you're absolutely spot on IMO.

Love him and will always always be thankful for what he's doing here, unbelievable coach, but the choices are infuriating at times. That starting XI was so predictable as was that first half
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #7324 on: Today at 07:49:46 pm
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 07:41:11 pm
"An ageing side coming to the end" - sad but true. Even with players returning from injury, the World Cup out of the way and a 'second pre-season' we are no better.

This side has won everything, put in 3 90+ point seasons and reached 3 European Cup finals while playing some of the most intense, physical football. How have we ended up with an 18 year old who had one season in the Championship playing out of position starting pretty much every game in our midfield? Piss-take from the club. No one can convince me that Klopp chose this.

I am sure the last bit is true, some crazy things being said at the moment about him not caring. I do think we look washed out at the moment, injuries in key positions such as Diaz and Jota have not helped us at all, especially with Nunez still struggling to score on a regular basis. I think we are too dependant on the ball over the top when attacking as well, I would like to see us vary things a bit more. It's too easy for other teams to organise against.
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #7325 on: Today at 07:49:54 pm
Well do the exact same thing next time around and then be shocked when it doesnt work. Harvey isnt a midfielder, and hes certainly not an 8, yet he keeps playing him in a dysfunctional midfield just setting the kid up for failure. Why havent we dropped the defensive line also to accommodate the lack of pressing up top? We keep setting up as if we have all the players in their primes but we dont and its beyond arrogant to continue sticking to the same tactical set up. Its easy pointing the fingers elsewhere, and theres certainly plenty blame to go around, but the management/coaching stuff are just as much an issue at the moment.
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #7326 on: Today at 07:51:41 pm
What are we doing tactically? The difference when we pressed in that second half was huge but it seems to have just evaporated from the side. We rarely seem to smother sides anymore
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #7327 on: Today at 07:54:18 pm
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 07:51:41 pm
What are we doing tactically? The difference when we pressed in that second half was huge but it seems to have just evaporated from the side. We rarely seem to smother sides anymore

We haven't got the legs in midfield to press anymore, our press looked much better when keira came on mind
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #7328 on: Today at 07:54:43 pm
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 07:51:41 pm
What are we doing tactically? The difference when we pressed in that second half was huge but it seems to have just evaporated from the side. We rarely seem to smother sides anymore
Across the pitch we look physically off. If all it takes is one slow reaction from any player for Van Dijk to then get roasted on the break now, we're a bit fucked unless we change our set up to have more back/better placed to counter press as a second wave
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #7329 on: Today at 07:54:57 pm
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 07:51:41 pm
What are we doing tactically? The difference when we pressed in that second half was huge but it seems to have just evaporated from the side. We rarely seem to smother sides anymore

The plan is pretty much the same but the players are 5 years older and are not capable of doing it for more than 10-15mins. 2nd half we did well until they ran out of steam. Until the midfield is addressed we need to adapt tactically to get the best out of the players we currently have.
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #7330 on: Today at 07:57:36 pm
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 07:51:41 pm
What are we doing tactically? The difference when we pressed in that second half was huge but it seems to have just evaporated from the side. We rarely seem to smother sides anymore

We were arrogant. It was going to be a battle and instead we played expansive, played high, played midgets in midfield and lost second balls because our players could not make up the space due to the gaps.

This was pretty much all on the setup. We have gone to fighting for a right to play to thinking we would just play.

That seeped into the players minds. Fucking Tsimikas playing a ball across and then Elliott, after conceding a chalked off goal, doing a dummy in his own half and deep as well.
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #7331 on: Today at 07:57:45 pm
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 07:48:10 pm
Well that's a personal choice but you cant expect that of other fans, no one in the history of football is immune from some sort of criticism. Getting it wrong is getting it wrong regardless of who it is and he's getting it wrong right now...

You've effectively already criticised him by saying 'Persevering with tactics that dont suit the personnel is madness.' And with that you're absolutely spot on IMO.

Love him and will always always be thankful for what he's doing here, unbelievable coach, but the choices are infuriating at times. That starting XI was so predictable as was that first half
Klopp knows how to build a winning team and Ive never seen a team of his as open as this. Thats why I dont blame him, I dont think hes being advised very well.
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #7332 on: Today at 07:59:15 pm
The high line is bonkers when we don't have intensity in the press and we haven't had that in ages. Brentford are a good team, but we've seen the same thing against pretty much every side this season. Even average sides carve us open and cause havoc. It's fine having an identity, but when things obviously aren't working on the regular, we need to do something different.
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #7333 on: Today at 07:59:53 pm
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 07:57:45 pm
Klopp knows how to build a winning team and Ive never seen a team of his as open as this. Thats why I dont blame him, I dont think hes being advised very well.

If klopp can't see what's wrong with this team he needs his glasses back quick. We have been bullied across midfield since game 1 of this season. We haven't been able to fix this on the training ground, if we don't fix it - fast - in the transfer market were ending this season 5th-7th and winning fuck all. No excuses anymore, it's not good enough.
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #7334 on: Today at 08:00:54 pm
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 07:57:45 pm
Klopp knows how to build a winning team and Ive never seen a team of his as open as this. Thats why I dont blame him, I dont think hes being advised very well.

The buck stops with the manager, every single time. To blame his staff and absolve him of any fault is genuinely weird behavior. Hes not some young manager just coming to terms with the enormity of managing a football team for the first time, hes been doing this for 20 years at the top of the game.
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #7335 on: Today at 08:01:23 pm
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 07:57:45 pm
Klopp knows how to build a winning team and Ive never seen a team of his as open as this. Thats why I dont blame him, I dont think hes being advised very well.

But that just reads as finding ways to blame anyone but him. He picks the 11, it cant be on everyone but him, surely!!

He builds insanely good sides, but our strategy isn't going to work with some of those being deployed. If you're being badly advised and are literally watching this advise not work... you have to change it right?
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #7336 on: Today at 08:02:24 pm
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Today at 08:00:54 pm
The buck stops with the manager, every single time. To blame his staff and absolve him of any fault is genuinely weird behavior. Hes not some young manager just coming to terms with the enormity of managing a football team, hes been doing this for 20 years at the top of the game.
Cool, please go outside Anfield with a Klopp Out banner.
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #7337 on: Today at 08:03:16 pm
I think Jurgen's changing the way he sees how things should work on the field which is why we currently look like this work-in-progress mess so far.

I watch the games and keep thinking "that's not us" which is true because that seems to be what he's angling for, to play in an at least different manner, there no longer being a Klopp Template.

Until players + staff figure it all out we'll keep seeing these performances.
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #7338 on: Today at 08:04:55 pm
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 08:01:23 pm
But that just reads as finding ways to blame anyone but him. He picks the 11, it cant be on everyone but him, surely!!

He builds insanely good sides, but our strategy isn't going to work with some of those being deployed. If you're being badly advised and are literally watching this advise not work... you have to change it right?
Well excuse me for standing up for someone whos brought us so much success.
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #7339 on: Today at 08:04:56 pm
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 08:02:24 pm
Cool, please go outside Anfield with a Klopp Out banner.

Yes, because criticism of Klopp means I want him out of the club. Get a grip.  ;D
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #7340 on: Today at 08:05:20 pm
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 08:02:24 pm
Cool, please go outside Anfield with a Klopp Out banner.

Being able to criticize the manager on the internet is not the same as wanting him replaced. Seems to be something incredibly hard for people to grasp on here.
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #7341 on: Today at 08:05:28 pm
Lots of posters laying blame with Klopps staff and I reckon theyre thinking about Ljinders specifically. Theyve all been together for years and weve been great during that time. Also Klopps smart, hes hardly just nodding along to bad advice. This is purely down to issues with our squad. You can blame our owners for not investing enough and for the self-sufficient bollocks.

Our key recruitment people all left at once after a terrible start to the season. Maybe they can see whats coming. Doesnt fill you with hope. The sooner we get investment or new owners the better. Shame weve written off a year of Klopp.
