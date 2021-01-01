« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 177 178 179 180 181 [182]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Klopp Template  (Read 700200 times)

Online Billy Elliot

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,732
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #7240 on: Today at 08:03:51 pm »
It's simple to me. You can't play high tempo football when half the team is coming back too early from injuries. And that's happening because we didn't bolster the squad enough in the summer.
Logged
With me 3 star jumper half way up me back!
Pages: 1 ... 177 178 179 180 181 [182]   Go Up
« previous next »
 