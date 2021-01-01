Please
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
Liverpool FC Forum
The Klopp Template
Topic: The Klopp Template (Read 700200 times)
Billy Elliot
Re: The Klopp Template
Today
at 08:03:51 pm
It's simple to me. You can't play high tempo football when half the team is coming back too early from injuries. And that's happening because we didn't bolster the squad enough in the summer.
With me 3 star jumper half way up me back!
