Wonderful tactics and execution from Klopp and a great day but somethings to ponder for the game ahead -



-What do we do for RB?

TAA is a special player and I hope goes on and become the most trophied Liverpool player of this generation, he will be a big part of whatever we achieve; but it is fair to say that the defensive stability we got today might have been missing if he were playing, even the last few minutes he was on, vaguely recall he got skipped past once. Depending on CB availability, do we keep playing Gomez/Milner and somehow figure out a role for TAA further forward (and what would that be), at least for games where he know he will be targeted. The topic has been discussed at length and dismissed but that was in the context of Trent being a relatively ok defender/great attacker at FB, now needle has shifted to poor defender/great attacker at FB; don't think you can be a FB and poor defender....and please "poor" is from the perspective of standard required for Liverpool to be a title contender and we can't even afford mediocre...I don;t think he is "poor" as such



- Should we ditch the high line - We have great attackers; we have been still scoring goals but not really from compressing the pitch and pressing situations; would still back our forward line to score atleast a goal or two per game but issue this season has been defensive vulnerability; we have the likes of Virgil, Joe, Konate and Matip; players who are half as talented are able to block out games, so why not us?



