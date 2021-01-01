« previous next »
The Klopp Template

Dree

Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #7120 on: Yesterday at 11:12:23 pm
Quote from: wemmick on Yesterday at 09:23:28 pm
We look great in the 442. Better and better against good sides.

It certainly suits Elliott and Carvalho. The 8s in the 4-3-3 have a lot asked of them tactically, whereas the 4 keeps it simple. Also allows Fab and Thiago to cover each other. Probably just lacking depth for suitable CMs and LM.
Dave McCoy

Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #7121 on: Today at 12:57:41 am
It may suit Elliott and Carvalho individually but I'm not so sure we can actually play them together as the wings except in the most ideal of circumstances. League cup or something similar sure. In the PL or CL? It would probably just be a replay of the Everton game where they get caught up in the forward line and any turnover just goes right down to our box. Playing Nunez on the left wing doesn't solve this either. I think we might be looking at a formation/tactic change again if Jota joins Diaz as a long term injury though maybe there's a way to re-arrange the players that I'm not thinking of.
tornado

Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #7122 on: Today at 01:17:48 am
Wonderful tactics and execution from Klopp and a great day but somethings to ponder for the game ahead -

-What do we do for RB?
TAA is a special player and I hope goes on and become the most trophied Liverpool player of this generation, he will be a big part of whatever we achieve; but it is fair to say that the defensive stability we got today might have been missing if he were playing, even the last few minutes he was on, vaguely recall he got skipped past once. Depending on CB availability, do we keep playing Gomez/Milner and somehow figure out a role for TAA further forward (and what would that be), at least for games where he know he will be targeted. The topic has been discussed at length and dismissed but that was in the context of Trent being a relatively ok defender/great attacker at FB, now needle has shifted to poor defender/great attacker at FB; don't think you can be a FB and poor defender....and please "poor" is from the perspective of standard required for Liverpool to be a title contender and we can't even afford mediocre...I don;t think he is "poor" as such

- Should we ditch the high line - We have great attackers; we have been still scoring goals but not really from compressing the pitch and pressing situations; would still back our forward line to score atleast a goal or two per game but issue this season has been defensive vulnerability; we have the likes of Virgil, Joe, Konate and Matip; players who are half as talented are able to block out games, so why not us?

Dave McCoy

Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #7123 on: Today at 01:21:04 am
Quote from: tornado on Today at 01:17:48 am
Wonderful tactics and execution from Klopp and a great day but somethings to ponder for the game ahead -

-What do we do for RB?
TAA is a special player and I hope goes on and become the most trophied Liverpool player of this generation, he will be a big part of whatever we achieve; but it is fair to say that the defensive stability we got today might have been missing if he were playing, even the last few minutes he was on, vaguely recall he got skipped past once. Depending on CB availability, do we keep playing Gomez/Milner and somehow figure out a role for TAA further forward (and what would that be), at least for games where he know he will be targeted. The topic has been discussed at length and dismissed but that was in the context of Trent being a relatively ok defender/great attacker at FB, now needle has shifted to poor defender/great attacker at FB; don't think you can be a FB and poor defender....and please "poor" is from the perspective of standard required for Liverpool to be a title contender and we can't even afford mediocre...I don;t think he is "poor" as such

- Should we ditch the high line - We have great attackers; we have been still scoring goals but not really from compressing the pitch and pressing situations; would still back our forward line to score atleast a goal or two per game but issue this season has been defensive vulnerability; we have the likes of Virgil, Joe, Konate and Matip; players who are half as talented are able to block out games, so why not us?

Trent can just do the same as Milner did today but better. There's no reason why we have to go back to the tactics of letting Trent roam and he was much more static in the Arsenal game before coming off injured.

For the high line, we already ditched it. We drop now the majority of the time. ManC had zero off-sides against them as far as I can recall.
Gegenpresser101

Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #7124 on: Today at 04:53:54 am
Quote from: tornado on Today at 01:17:48 am
Wonderful tactics and execution from Klopp and a great day but somethings to ponder for the game ahead -

-What do we do for RB?
TAA is a special player and I hope goes on and become the most trophied Liverpool player of this generation, he will be a big part of whatever we achieve; but it is fair to say that the defensive stability we got today might have been missing if he were playing, even the last few minutes he was on, vaguely recall he got skipped past once. Depending on CB availability, do we keep playing Gomez/Milner and somehow figure out a role for TAA further forward (and what would that be), at least for games where he know he will be targeted. The topic has been discussed at length and dismissed but that was in the context of Trent being a relatively ok defender/great attacker at FB, now needle has shifted to poor defender/great attacker at FB; don't think you can be a FB and poor defender....and please "poor" is from the perspective of standard required for Liverpool to be a title contender and we can't even afford mediocre...I don;t think he is "poor" as such

I actually mentioned this in the post match thread.

Quote from: Gegenpresser101 on Yesterday at 07:02:15 pm
Tactics wise I thought it was interesting how organized and structured defensively we looked with Milner's style of play compared to Trent. I rarely saw Milner bomb down the right or cross the halfway line, and he played with a huge amount of defensive discipline.

I feel like this has implications for Trent, in that it would be conducive to us and Trent if he increased his defensive discipline and positioning.

Personally I don't think we have to go as far as to drop Trent for another, but more like instill some of Milner in him. If he improves his defensive tactical side I don't see why he can't be like Philip Lahm/Dani Alves/Paolo Maldini (this last one is based of heard stories about rather than watched), who were all full backs that were good at going forward but also good defensively.

On the subject of formation however, I think it's interesting how Salah plays better centrally, so this provides the question of (if we go 4-4-2/4-4-1-1) who do we put as wingers, assuming we go with Firmino, Salah, Nunez as strikers. I figure Diaz, Jota, Carvalho would be at left wing, however right wing I can't really think of anyone other than Elliot.
Dave McCoy

Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #7125 on: Today at 05:11:50 am
Quote from: Gegenpresser101 on Today at 04:53:54 am
I actually mentioned this in the post match thread.

Personally I don't think we have to go as far as to drop Trent for another, but more like instill some of Milner in him. If he improves his defensive tactical side I don't see why he can't be like Philip Lahm/Dani Alves/Paolo Maldini (this last one is based of heard stories about rather than watched), who were all full backs that were good at going forward but also good defensively.

On the subject of formation however, I think it's interesting how Salah plays better centrally, so this provides the question of (if we go 4-4-2/4-4-1-1) who do we put as wingers, assuming we go with Firmino, Salah, Nunez as strikers. I figure Diaz, Jota, Carvalho would be at left wing, however right wing I can't really think of anyone other than Elliot.

The other thing to note though is ManC completely targeted Milner and overloaded that side. If you look at their pass map you have Gundogan, Ake, Silva and Foden all basically camped out on the left with only De Bruyne and Cancelo on the right. Milner really didn't have any choice but to stay reserved because of this.

Edit: here's the map

Gegenpresser101

Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #7126 on: Today at 05:22:51 am
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 05:11:50 am
The other thing to note though is ManC completely targeted Milner and overloaded that side. If you look at their pass map you have Gundogan, Ake, Silva and Foden all basically camped out on the left with only De Bruyne and Cancelo on the right. Milner really didn't have any choice but to stay reserved because of this.

Hmm..well I do wonder, in an alternative scenario where Trent wasn't injured and played instead of Milner, with City still targeting our right, would Trent have done the same as Milner and stay reserved, or would he have bombed forward unlike Milner? Personally I think he would have bombed forward. So I feel like that's where Trent could learn from Milner on discerning when to go forward and when to stay back (or track back), where to position himself defensively.

One thing Trent has over Milner is age, pace, and stamina, so he probably could take more liberty on roaming the pitch. Reflecting on the few goals that we have conceded on our right this season, I feel like Trent could have done better with his positioning in tracking the runners and being in the right zone for interception, which was what I thought Milner did really well in this game, with his positioning, intercepting, and tackling. 

Edit: Nice map, Gomez and Milner did really well to stifle all those plays.
Dave McCoy

Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #7127 on: Today at 05:28:32 am
Quote from: Gegenpresser101 on Today at 05:22:51 am
Hmm..well I do wonder, in an alternative scenario where Trent wasn't injured and played instead of Milner, with City still targeting our right, would Trent have done the same as Milner and stay reserved, or would he have bombed forward unlike Milner? Personally I think he would have bombed forward. So I feel like that's where Trent could learn from Milner on discerning when to go forward and when to stay back, where to position himself defensively.

One thing Trent has over Milner is age, pace, and stamina, so he probably could take more liberty on roaming the pitch. Reflecting on the few goals that we have conceded on our right this season, I feel like Trent could have done better with his positioning in tracking the runners and being in the right zone for interception, which was what I thought Milner did really well in this game, with his positioning, intercepting, and tackling. 

Edit: Nice map, Gomez and Milner did really well to stifle all those plays.

In the Arsenal game with this same tactical setup Trent was maybe not as reserved as Milner was today but he certainly wasn't going walkabout like he was in the previous games. I think there's probably a happy medium here that will get found. Also keep in mind that as we drop our line more and by extension defend more we're asking Trent and all the other defenders to defend more than what was initially expected of them.

Milner definitely rolled back the clock but he only had 3 tackles, no interceptions. He wasn't N'golo Kante reincarnated out there, just basically got in the way enough to slow things down.
Gegenpresser101

Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #7128 on: Today at 05:49:53 am
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 05:28:32 am
In the Arsenal game with this same tactical setup Trent was maybe not as reserved as Milner was today but he certainly wasn't going walkabout like he was in the previous games. I think there's probably a happy medium here that will get found. Also keep in mind that as we drop our line more and by extension defend more we're asking Trent and all the other defenders to defend more than what was initially expected of them.

Milner definitely rolled back the clock but he only had 3 tackles, no interceptions. He wasn't N'golo Kante reincarnated out there, just basically got in the way enough to slow things down.
Yeh happy medium and getting in the way, that's what I meant I feel the way Trent should go. 

On the subject of the Arsenal game, in that game with the first two goals we conceded, Trent was actually in the defensive half for both. For the first goal, I felt he could have done better to cut out that pass through the defence had he closed down the angle towards Odegaard, and in the second goal, to stay central to intercept/get in the way of balls into our area rather than commiting to the tackle and get taken out, as Henderson was already marking Martinelli. Those are two instances examples of where I feel he could be better in defensive positioning and anticipation/awareness. 

Personally I still want Trent as full back as I think he has yuge potential, and I think that this season is good practice/growth for him because he doesn't have a midfield defensive shield to protect him like he had (Gini, prime Hendo) in the last few seasons, so he will face attacking situations more, and hopefully, with experience, increase his defensive tactical acumen. Especially since we have nothing to lose in this season so can afford more errors as learning experience. Key thing that he learns and grows from it of course.
