Re: The Klopp Template
Quote from: Redric1970 on Today at 10:47:31 am
we now have the oldest team in the league

Quote from: Redric1970 on Today at 10:57:01 am
We have the 18th oldest team in the league

At this rate we'll have the youngest team in the league by tonight, so I dont see the problem.
Re: The Klopp Template
Quote from: keyop on Today at 09:01:14 am
This is far more realistic and sensible given how important our midfield is, and how many we have injured. I know transfers aren't this simple, but 3 x £40m players is far less risk than 1 x £120m player. Bellingham looks and sounds great but then so did Sancho, and if we spend over £100m for one player we won't be getting much else.

Generational talents are great if you're adding them to an already elite team with a functioning midfield, but given where we are with injuries, players out of contract next summer, and the gaping 22-26 year-old hole in the middle of the pitch, I don't think blowing most of the budget on a 19 year-old is the right strategy - however good he might look in the Bundesliga.

The Klopp template doesn't necessarily need a dynamic Gerrard or De Bruyne type in midfield - it needs functional, versatile, durable, press resistant and super fit players that allow our defence to play the high line, our full backs to overlap, and our strikers to capitalise on transitions. I don't believe the view that teams have 'worked us out' - people said that back in 2020/21 yet we almost won the quadruple a year later. Jurgen's system and methods work - whether that's a ball-playing sweeper keeper, a high-line defence, attacking fullbacks, an industrious pressing midfield, a false 9 (or target man), and speedy/skilful wide players.

We don't need to rip it up and start again - we need to find the players that allow us to keep this template going, as it's almost won 3 titles in 5 seasons against a team that's spent a £billion, plus we've won all the major trophies, got to 3 CL finals, and almost won the quadruple, so clearly it's a winning formula.

This is bang on and the clubs pursuit of Tchouameni and seeming pursuit of Bellingham, and unwillingness to bring in other players this summer, suggests a failure to realise what we actually need as well as a failure to recognise where our midfield is currently at. Peak level Fabinho and Thiago would be a cheat code with Bellingham in too. But that isnt close to where we are.
Re: The Klopp Template
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 10:57:49 am
We can see it, we just don't act like intolerable whining dickheads about it.

Its strange I thought a forum was for chatting not being a keyboard tough guy
Re: The Klopp Template
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 11:00:46 am
At this rate we'll have the youngest team in the league by tonight, so I dont see the problem.

Sorry I should have said everything is brilliant is that better
Re: The Klopp Template
Quote from: Redric1970 on Today at 11:05:08 am
Its strange I thought a forum was for chatting not being a keyboard tough guy

Oh the irony.
Re: The Klopp Template
Quote from: royhendo on Yesterday at 09:59:11 pm
I dont know lads. What has all this got to do with the template?

Also I dont think we can go with the FSG are tight bollocks given the wage bill, the Salah extension and the Nunez signing/Tchouameni miss. The problem, more reasonably, is the vanity of saying we only buy first choice signings. I think thats bollocks personally. But I dont think its because the owners are tight.

nobody is asking for top tier signings Roy, we want to continue buying players in the Konate/Jota bracket, as soon as a player thinks hes the next ballon dor winner hes off our list

Id take a less talented player with a great work ethic and mindset over a super star signing any day of the week, we want the players who will dig in and fight

This is the circular argument we find ourselves in

rather than Bellingham for £100M id prefer two of Caicedo, Fernandez, Kone etc

Guimares was on the market for 35M, why are we wasting our time chasing a pope dream whilst other teams are essentially copying the strategy we used to get to the top and we seem to be chasing vanity signings



Re: The Klopp Template
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 11:06:38 am
Oh the irony.

All I do is share my opinion I dont call anyone whiny dickheads but your probably a big strong man lol
Re: The Klopp Template
Quote from: Redric1970 on Today at 11:09:43 am
All I do is share my opinion I dont call anyone whiny dickheads but your probably a big strong man lol

You can't seem to make your points without having a dig at "some people on here", even though pretty much everyone seems to recognise the issues our squad has.
Re: The Klopp Template
Quote from: Redric1970 on Today at 11:06:18 am
Sorry I should have said everything is brilliant is that better

Yep much better, your best post so far :)
Re: The Klopp Template
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 11:11:19 am
You can't seem to make your points without having a dig at "some people on here", even though pretty much everyone seems to recognise the issues our squad has.

Im to old and to miserable to argue with anyone Im past that, but its quite obvious on here that there are two camps one who sides with FSG and one that doesnt in my opinion I think weve fucked up I might be proved wrong and I prey to god I am because I want us to go out and win every game for the rest of the season and everyone say I got it completely wrong, unfortunately I dont think I am I think weve fucked up but only time will tell but I hope at the end of the season everyone can tell
Me I got it completely wrong because lets face it all we want is for the club to win and be successful.
Re: The Klopp Template
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 11:12:32 am
Yep much better, your best post so far :)

All youve ever done on here is stick with two or 3 of
Your buddys and talk absolute crap so We will can call it even.
Re: The Klopp Template
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:50:22 am
Most of our players were bought within that price range that you dismiss as only getting you a good player. Bellingham alone does not solve this, we need more players than just him.

Also whats the point in investing in so many good scouts and analytics if, as roy mentioned on another thread, that the best they come up with is Jude Bellingham?

The research department give the sporting director, the scouts and the manager a shortlist and reports not just a single name.
We could have used the money we spent on Nunez to buy a less expensive striker and a midfielder but is it the right thing to do when all departments agreed Nunez is the best striker we can afford? it's the low budget that makes Ward and Klopp take risks with other positions that need strengthening , we can't blame them for targeting the best players.

Personally I don't think we should target expensive players at all with limited budget we have but at the same time can't blame Klopp and Ward if they go all in for a player they believe is the best.
Re: The Klopp Template
Quote from: Redric1970 on Today at 11:20:11 am
All youve ever done on here is stick with two or 3 of
Your buddys and talk absolute crap so We will can call it even.

Call what even? :D Oooh......tenth oldest squad now, its coming down.
Re: The Klopp Template
Quote from: royhendo on Yesterday at 09:59:11 pm
I dont know lads. What has all this got to do with the template?

Also I dont think we can go with the FSG are tight bollocks given the wage bill, the Salah extension and the Nunez signing/Tchouameni miss. The problem, more reasonably, is the vanity of saying we only buy first choice signings. I think thats bollocks personally. But I dont think its because the owners are tight.

It is fine saying that the budget has nothing to do with the template Roy. However in two of the last three seasons the budget has directly impacted on how we play.

In 20/21 we had alter what the whole template is based on. Because Klopp was forced to choose between adding a player who could tweak our system a template fundamental. Or replacing Lovren, we ended up abandoning the highline the basis on everything is based.

Even when we lost VVD and Gomez the budget wasn't made available and we ended up having to drop deeper with Phillips and Williams at the back.

This season we have had to abandon the template and stop playing a midfield three because the budget wasn't there for a dynamic centre mid. Instead Klopp was given Melo a player totally unsuitable for the template.

Klopp has mentioned the budget time and time again. He also came out and stated that he wanted us to take more risks in the market.

Another fundamental is that Klopp needs new recruits to be bedded in and learn our triggers. Ideally you bring in the replacement a season or two early or if not at the start of the window.

That simply isn't possible with a sell to buy policy. So time and time again the template is being undermined by the lack of budget and a sell to buy policy.
Re: The Klopp Template
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 11:21:54 am
Call what even? :D Oooh......tenth oldest squad now, its coming down.

Im guessing your single lol
Re: The Klopp Template
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 11:23:20 am
It is fine saying that the budget has nothing to do with the template Roy. However in two of the last three seasons the budget has directly impacted on how we play.

In 20/21 we had alter what the whole template is based on. Because Klopp was forced to choose between adding a player who could tweak our system a template fundamental. Or replacing Lovren, we ended up abandoning the highline the basis on everything is based.

Even when we lost VVD and Gomez the budget wasn't made available and we ended up having to drop deeper with Phillips and Williams at the back.

This season we have had to abandon the template and stop playing a midfield three because the budget wasn't there for a dynamic centre mid. Instead Klopp was given Melo a player totally unsuitable for the template.

Klopp has mentioned the budget time and time again. He also came out and stated that he wanted us to take more risks in the market.

Another fundamental is that Klopp needs new recruits to be bedded in and learn our triggers. Ideally you bring in the replacement a season or two early or if not at the start of the window.

That simply isn't possible with a sell to buy policy. So time and time again the template is being undermined by the lack of budget and a sell to buy policy.

100%.

And next summer we're not going to generate the money from player sales to operate how they usually like with Milner, Keita, Ox and Firnino all out of contract.

So we're going to need them to do something they don't really ever do which is invest and a high NET spend in the transfer market.
Re: The Klopp Template
:D

See this was one of your first posts from 2013....

Quote
No he's right, I have had a season ticket on the kop for nearly 25 years, and Liverpool will always be first, but I will support my country, it's not an either or.

So you're surely at least in your 40s, minimum (I'm guessing a fair bit older since I dont think you can have a season ticket when you're 3)

And you're posting stuff like:

Quote from: Redric1970 on Today at 11:05:08 am
Its strange I thought a forum was for chatting not being a keyboard tough guy

Quote from: Redric1970 on Today at 11:23:37 am
Im guessing your single lol

But no, no I'm not (annoyingly for the missus I'm sure)
Re: The Klopp Template
Quote from: Xanderzone on Today at 11:28:25 am
100%.

And next summer we're not going to generate the money from player sales to operate how they usually like with Milner, Keita, Ox and Firnino all out of contract.

So we're going to need them to do something they don't really ever do which is invest and a high NET spend in the transfer market.

Haha FSG and high net spent in the same sentence  ;D

Yeah we can all dream that will happen

The stories will be leaked soon enough about a drop in our transfer budget if we dont make too 4 next summer.
Re: The Klopp Template
Quote from: Redric1970 on Today at 11:15:25 am
Im to old and to miserable to argue with anyone Im past that, but its quite obvious on here that there are two camps one who sides with FSG and one that doesnt in my opinion I think weve fucked up I might be proved wrong and I prey to god I am because I want us to go out and win every game for the rest of the season and everyone say I got it completely wrong, unfortunately I dont think I am I think weve fucked up but only time will tell but I hope at the end of the season everyone can tell
Me I got it completely wrong because lets face it all we want is for the club to win and be successful.

I don't think it's at all that black and white. We all want more investment, some of us do temper our expectations because we know that on the scale of owners, FSG are pretty good and have brought us lots of success, while others are more critical because the owners have grown the value of their asset so much that they should be able to invest more.

From my perspective, Covid and stadium/training ground expansions have provided reasonable excuses for a lack of more investment, and while I want us to make the most of Klopp's time at the club I don't want to see us put in significant debt. The owners are pretty much out of excuses now though, going forward they can't justify a lack of spending, so we have to start competing more financially. The worry is if we miss out on top four then it feasibly gives them another potentially valid excuse to trot out.
Re: The Klopp Template
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 11:31:05 am
:D

See this was one of your first posts from 2013....

So you're surely at least in your 40s, minimum (I'm guessing a fair bit older since I dont think you can have a season ticket when you're 3)

And you're posting stuff like:

But no, no I'm not (annoyingly for the missus I'm sure)

Are You stalking me your literally going thru my old posts, I can guarantee you thats something Ive never done how about get a life you saddo oh my word Ive seen it all now.
Re: The Klopp Template
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 11:32:22 am
I don't think it's at all that black and white. We all want more investment, some of us do temper our expectations because we know that on the scale of owners, FSG are pretty good and have brought us lots of success, while others are more critical because the owners have grown the value of their asset so much that they should be able to invest more.

From my perspective, Covid and stadium/training ground expansions have provided reasonable excuses for a lack of more investment, and while I want us to make the most of Klopp's time at the club I don't want to see us put in significant debt. The owners are pretty much out of excuses now though, going forward they can't justify a lack of spending, so we have to start competing more financially. The worry is if we miss out on top four then it feasibly gives them another potentially valid excuse to trot out.

It wasnt a valid excuse for Arsenal then it shouldnt be for us, Top 4 or no Top 4 we should have a good amount of money to spend.
Re: The Klopp Template
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 11:32:22 am
I don't think it's at all that black and white. We all want more investment, some of us do temper our expectations because we know that on the scale of owners, FSG are pretty good and have brought us lots of success, while others are more critical because the owners have grown the value of their asset so much that they should be able to invest more.

From my perspective, Covid and stadium/training ground expansions have provided reasonable excuses for a lack of more investment, and while I want us to make the most of Klopp's time at the club I don't want to see us put in significant debt. The owners are pretty much out of excuses now though, going forward they can't justify a lack of spending, so we have to start competing more financially. The worry is if we miss out on top four then it feasibly gives them another potentially valid excuse to trot out.

I agree with a lot of what you put there buddy, I think klopp is the best thing to happen to this club in many years and even if we got relegated I would give him a 10 year contract (Im Not saying we will get relegated) but I do feel although FSG have done some great things for the club I dont think even our great manager can continue to compete at the top end with the constraints we have.
Re: The Klopp Template
Quote from: Redric1970 on Today at 11:33:12 am
Are You stalking me your literally going thru my old posts, I can guarantee you thats something Ive never done how about get a life you saddo oh my word Ive seen it all now.

Potentially but I dont think it'd hold up in court  ;)

Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 11:34:17 am
It wasnt a valid excuse for Arsenal then it shouldnt be for us, Top 4 or no Top 4 we should have a good amount of money to spend.

I think it probably was a valid excuse for Arsenal but pretty sure they took out loans ala Spurs (and the dreaded wage bill for us will be a lot, lot more than Arsenals). But yeah we should have plenty to spend regardless.
Re: The Klopp Template
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 11:31:05 am
:D

See this was one of your first posts from 2013....

So you're surely at least in your 40s, minimum (I'm guessing a fair bit older since I dont think you can have a season ticket when you're 3)

And you're posting stuff like:

But no, no I'm not (annoyingly for the missus I'm sure)

The clue is redric1970 I got my season ticket in the late 80s so Im fairly old and definitely to old for bickering on here.
Re: The Klopp Template
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 11:34:17 am
It wasnt a valid excuse for Arsenal then it shouldnt be for us, Top 4 or no Top 4 we should have a good amount of money to spend.

It's always a bit more complicated than that, but given Klopp is pretty much the surest thing in football it would be absurd to hamstring him if we missed out on top four due to hamstringing him in previous summers.
