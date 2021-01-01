I dont know lads. What has all this got to do with the template?



Also I dont think we can go with the FSG are tight bollocks given the wage bill, the Salah extension and the Nunez signing/Tchouameni miss. The problem, more reasonably, is the vanity of saying we only buy first choice signings. I think thats bollocks personally. But I dont think its because the owners are tight.



It is fine saying that the budget has nothing to do with the template Roy. However in two of the last three seasons the budget has directly impacted on how we play.In 20/21 we had alter what the whole template is based on. Because Klopp was forced to choose between adding a player who could tweak our system a template fundamental. Or replacing Lovren, we ended up abandoning the highline the basis on everything is based.Even when we lost VVD and Gomez the budget wasn't made available and we ended up having to drop deeper with Phillips and Williams at the back.This season we have had to abandon the template and stop playing a midfield three because the budget wasn't there for a dynamic centre mid. Instead Klopp was given Melo a player totally unsuitable for the template.Klopp has mentioned the budget time and time again. He also came out and stated that he wanted us to take more risks in the market.Another fundamental is that Klopp needs new recruits to be bedded in and learn our triggers. Ideally you bring in the replacement a season or two early or if not at the start of the window.That simply isn't possible with a sell to buy policy. So time and time again the template is being undermined by the lack of budget and a sell to buy policy.