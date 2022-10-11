« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 170 171 172 173 174 [175]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Klopp Template  (Read 686927 times)

Offline royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 252,640
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #6960 on: Yesterday at 09:59:11 pm »
I dont know lads. What has all this got to do with the template?

Also I dont think we can go with the FSG are tight bollocks given the wage bill, the Salah extension and the Nunez signing/Tchouameni miss. The problem, more reasonably, is the vanity of saying we only buy first choice signings. I think thats bollocks personally. But I dont think its because the owners are tight.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:03:15 pm by royhendo »
Logged
"Word of the day is 'philodox' (17th century): one who is in love with their own opinion, and who consequently believes that everyone else should share it."  @susie_dent on twitter - https://twitter.com/susie_dent/status/1419683653844668422

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,934
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #6961 on: Yesterday at 10:08:38 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Yesterday at 09:59:11 pm
I dont know lads. What has all this got to do with the template?

Also I dont think we can go with the FSG are tight bollocks given the wage bill, the Salah extension and the Nunez signing/Tchouameni miss. The problem, more reasonably, is the vanity of saying we only buy first choice signings. I think thats bollocks personally. But I dont think its because the owners are tight.

Agree, which is why everybody should take a portion of the responsibility. Its silly how we have ended up in a position where there are only a handful of players we think we should go for.

I remember a poster on here (might have been Dave) stating one of our committee giving a presentation about how risky transfers are and how sometimes the best thing is not to do anything. Being mischievous, I wonder if a part of it is trying to protect their own good record.
Logged

Offline istvan kozma

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,016
  • "We have dreams and songs to sing"
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #6962 on: Yesterday at 10:21:43 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Yesterday at 09:59:11 pm
I dont know lads. What has all this got to do with the template?

Also I dont think we can go with the FSG are tight bollocks given the wage bill, the Salah extension and the Nunez signing/Tchouameni miss. The problem, more reasonably, is the vanity of saying we only buy first choice signings. I think thats bollocks personally. But I dont think its because the owners are tight.
Then why would Klopp say he wished FSG would take "more risks"?
They've been times when the team has needed players and the club have done nothing, the CB situation in January a couple of seasons ago was ridiculous. The midfield situation needed addressing, to be in a situation where the club are loaning players 2 days before the window closes, to fix a long standing problem, is farcical.
Logged

Offline hide5seek

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,017
  • We all live in THE 5 EUROPEAN CUPS
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #6963 on: Yesterday at 10:35:21 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 02:16:07 pm
No you said that a couple of seasons ago after we had taken the lead we would sit back and be more pragmatic. That is a totally different way of playing.

We need to start turning the draws into wins. 90% of teams would take a draw at Anfield for example. The onus is on us to take the game to teams.

That means we have to stick to our beliefs. For me the key to turning things around will be getting Jones and Keita fit in midfield bringing in Konate and Robbo.

In short getting in players who fit the template and not ripping it up. Get high energy players back into the team and start pushing the defensive line higher.

Then in January bring in even more players who fit the template.
Feck, we really are in trouble.
Logged

Offline royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 252,640
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #6964 on: Yesterday at 10:42:10 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:08:38 pm
Agree, which is why everybody should take a portion of the responsibility. Its silly how we have ended up in a position where there are only a handful of players we think we should go for.

I remember a poster on here (might have been Dave) stating one of our committee giving a presentation about how risky transfers are and how sometimes the best thing is not to do anything. Being mischievous, I wonder if a part of it is trying to protect their own good record.

Yeah the Statsbomb one by Ian Graham. The thing is its really good analysis. I just think we undervalue our own structure and coaching. Their starting point has been a historically good level of performance so you can kind of understand the moonshot perspective and what Klopp really means about taking more risks. Thats why most of this discussion is bollocks.
Logged
"Word of the day is 'philodox' (17th century): one who is in love with their own opinion, and who consequently believes that everyone else should share it."  @susie_dent on twitter - https://twitter.com/susie_dent/status/1419683653844668422

Offline Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,050
  • 11,053ft up
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #6965 on: Yesterday at 10:48:27 pm »
As Roy is noting there's plenty of other threads (all others seemingly) to continue to vent about how the owners didn't do what you wanted them to do. If we get back to the actual point of this thread, how about we look at this a bit differently. Assuming Klopp needs to rebuilt the template for the rest of the season with what he has then what's possible right now? We seemingly can't play Fabinho or Henderson regularly in midfield without major issues. Salah isn't improving or likely to improve. Who is likely to pick up the slack here and how do we get them on the field?

If you were to make a starting XI without Henderson, Fabinho, Milner, Ox, Keita, and Firmino what would it look like? Who would you be trying to get as much minutes to as possible? You seemingly need to focus on Jota and Nunez, right? Those are the most likely to at least stay at a high level if not improve. Then? I guess for me it would be sink or swim time for Jones. You just play him non-stop and either he picks up the non-ball stuff or not so then you know if he's to be counted on in the future. From there it's hard to say, Bajcetic I guess? Almost everybody else are just more young attackers which kind of shows how slanted our Academy has been to that part of the squad.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:54:14 pm by Dave McCoy »
Logged

Offline Aldo1988

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 72
  • You Never See An Old Man Having A Twix
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #6966 on: Yesterday at 10:53:22 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Yesterday at 09:59:11 pm
I dont know lads. What has all this got to do with the template?

Also I dont think we can go with the FSG are tight bollocks given the wage bill, the Salah extension and the Nunez signing/Tchouameni miss. The problem, more reasonably, is the vanity of saying we only buy first choice signings. I think thats bollocks personally. But I dont think its because the owners are tight.

There are some fans on here that are like the United lot, all quiet when they get their new toys or the team are doing well, as soon as we lose they crawl out slagging off players and the owners.  The same players and owners who nearly gave us the perfect season in the last one (bar Nunez ;),
Logged
"You know those presents he got, baby Jesus. Were they for Christmas or his birthday?"

Offline Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,050
  • 11,053ft up
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #6967 on: Yesterday at 10:53:47 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Yesterday at 10:42:10 pm
Yeah the Statsbomb one by Ian Graham. The thing is its really good analysis. I just think we undervalue our own structure and coaching. Their starting point has been a historically good level of performance so you can kind of understand the moonshot perspective and what Klopp really means about taking more risks. Thats why most of this discussion is bollocks.

I actually think Ian's point is the opposite. We value our structure and coaching so much that there's more value in just improving what we have then going and spending for something that may not even be as good. More the act of the transfer itself isn't a panacea.
Logged

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,682
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #6968 on: Yesterday at 10:59:50 pm »
Quote from: Aldo1988 on Yesterday at 10:53:22 pm
There are some fans on here that are like the United lot, all quiet when they get their new toys or the team are doing well, as soon as we lose they crawl out slagging off players and the owners.  The same players and owners who nearly gave us the perfect season in the last one (bar Nunez ;),

Or even worse join recently just to slag off players, like the one who hoped Henderson was found guilty of something so he could be fucked off.

To be fair a number of posters have pointed out the gaps in the squad and have advocated filling those gaps on a consistent basis so cant really point the finger at them.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,934
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #6969 on: Yesterday at 11:14:46 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 10:48:27 pm
As Roy is noting there's plenty of other threads (all others seemingly) to continue to vent about how the owners didn't do what you wanted them to do. If we get back to the actual point of this thread, how about we look at this a bit differently. Assuming Klopp needs to rebuilt the template for the rest of the season with what he has then what's possible right now? We seemingly can't play Fabinho or Henderson regularly in midfield without major issues. Salah isn't improving or likely to improve. Who is likely to pick up the slack here and how do we get them on the field?

If you were to make a starting XI without Henderson, Fabinho, Milner, Ox, Keita, and Firmino what would it look like? Who would you be trying to get as much minutes to as possible? You seemingly need to focus on Jota and Nunez, right? Those are the most likely to at least stay at a high level if not improve. Then? I guess for me it would be sink or swim time for Jones. You just play him non-stop and either he picks up the non-ball stuff or not so then you know if he's to be counted on in the future. From there it's hard to say, Bajcetic I guess? Almost everybody else are just more young attackers which kind of shows how slanted our Academy has been to that part of the squad.

Kind of why I dont really want to see Matip in the team for too long and why I was gutted Konate got injured. I love Matip but we need to commit to Konate when fit (which presumably we will) with Gomez back up to that.
Logged

Offline Aldo1988

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 72
  • You Never See An Old Man Having A Twix
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #6970 on: Yesterday at 11:17:31 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 10:59:50 pm
Or even worse join recently just to slag off players, like the one who hoped Henderson was found guilty of something so he could be fucked off.

To be fair a number of posters have pointed out the gaps in the squad and have advocated filling those gaps on a consistent basis so cant really point the finger at them.

They are just 'Banter/TalkSport' fans, probably think that Jamie O'Hara, Jason Cundy and Gabby Abhongalor (sp) are footballing geniuses' whose opinion actually matter.

We all know we have squad issues, but most of that is down to injuries, and it's easy to say in hindsight that players like Naby & Ox are injury prone, but if Jurgen has selected his squad of 25 and included them then we have accept that.  Some fans think we are allowed a squad of 30 for the Prem and Champions League.  Truth is, we are only allowed a certain amount of senior players in our squads, if anything, they can blame Jurgen for having trust in our squad, I don't, the guy wealks on water as far as I'm concerned :)!
Logged
"You know those presents he got, baby Jesus. Were they for Christmas or his birthday?"

Online keyop

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,164
  • Always eleven, acting as one.
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #6971 on: Yesterday at 11:21:58 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 04:21:55 pm
What has happened to you do you now lack the intelligence to see that what you spend relates to your League position. Your words

IMG-20221011-160614" border="0

Or is FSG a hill you have chosen to die on
That's a new low even for you  ;D

Searching my post history to find something from 2010, that basically says Spurs should've been higher given what they spent. How long did it take you to find that, and to dream up a way to repackage it into yet more incoherent nonsense.

We've spent £245m since summer 2020, only £20m of which was on an injury prone 29 year old midfielder. Clubs spending far more than that over the same period have won nothing. Go figure.

FSG is the hill that you've been dying on for a decade you tedious troll.
Logged
I've got OCD, but I prefer to call it CDO so it's in alphabetical order.

Offline Aldo1988

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 72
  • You Never See An Old Man Having A Twix
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #6972 on: Yesterday at 11:30:21 pm »
Quote from: keyop on Yesterday at 11:21:58 pm
That's a new low even for you  ;D

Searching my post history to find something from 2010, that basically says Spurs should've been higher given what they spent. How long did it take you to find that, and to dream up a way to repackage it into yet more incoherent nonsense.

We've spent £245m since summer 2020, only £20m of which was on an injury prone 29 year old midfielder. Clubs spending far more than that over the same period have won nothing. Go figure.

FSG is the hill that you've been dying on for a decade you tedious troll.

Add to that the fact that United and Chelsea have spent more than City this summer and will get nowhere near them.  Didn't we break our transfer record this summer as well?  If anyone argues that we made a lot of money back, then they are forgetting that we sold a player who wanted to leave and the rest of our transfers out were players they probably wouldn't want to see near the first team!
Logged
"You know those presents he got, baby Jesus. Were they for Christmas or his birthday?"

Offline A-Bomb

  • Garlic Butter Coming. Isnt as good as Divock Origi. Can we sell him?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,466
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #6973 on: Yesterday at 11:55:23 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Yesterday at 09:59:11 pm
I dont know lads. What has all this got to do with the template?

Also I dont think we can go with the FSG are tight bollocks given the wage bill, the Salah extension and the Nunez signing/Tchouameni miss. The problem, more reasonably, is the vanity of saying we only buy first choice signings. I think thats bollocks personally. But I dont think its because the owners are tight.

Hamstrung by the two stands and the training ground? Arsenal were...

For what it's worth I think FSG have completely supported Jurgens footballing project, all-be-it on an opportunity cost of increasing the value of their asset.

There is hundreds of millions invested in the infrastructure - and fuck me i sound like Al now, that i believe they should have absorbed knowing the appreciating asset they were owning....however they should have been releasing that liquidity in real terms into the football club not holding it above our necks....

So hands up Al, i fully appreciate your perspective now.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:59:05 pm by A-Bomb »
Logged

Online keyop

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,164
  • Always eleven, acting as one.
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #6974 on: Yesterday at 11:58:40 pm »
Quote from: Redric1970 on Yesterday at 04:57:54 pm
Oh my this is getting boring we havent signed a midfielder in how long its not rocket science, weve spent fuck all and its caught up with us, come the end of next weekend we could be 16th in the league, and lets be honest, and I will be on the kop on Sunday we will get destroyed by city the way we are playing. You get what you pay for is the point I was making, and forget competing with the likes of city in the transfer market or the next level down arsenal and Spurs, we didnt even compete with Fulham and forest.

And you are right the only finished article players we signed were virg and Alison and they were worth every bloody penny, you get what you pay for.
I get that we haven't signed a midfielder in ages, but we've signed plenty of other players for decent fees like Jota, Konate, Diaz and Nunez.

It's odd that a club like ours that's been so successful in the free transfer to £50m bracket, is so often compared to clubs that spend 2 to 3 times more than us over the same period, yet win nothing or go backwards.

Lobo posted an interesting list a while back of the top 50 most expensive transfers, and about 60-70% were flops and many ended up bang average. What's made us so great is picking up free transfers (Matip, Milner), bringing youth through (Trent, Jones), bargains with potential (Gomez, Robbo, Elliot, Carvalho), mid-priced players who look ready to become great (Bobby, Sadio, Mo, Fabinho, Konate, Keita, Diaz, Jota), and big money signings to get the real deal (Virgil, Alisson). Tsimikas was also great business at £11m, and we also made the best of fringe players like Origi and Minamino. It's about the whole team being greater than the sum of its parts, not trying to outspend other teams for the sake of it.

The Klopp Template at Dortmund and Liverpool has been about buying the right player with the mental and physical attributes that he can mould into his system - certainly far more than it is about buying already elite players.

More of these types of players with huge potential are surely out there, and we don't need to keep comparing ourselves to what others are spending, or pinning all our hope on £100m signings like Tchouameni and Bellingham.
Logged
I've got OCD, but I prefer to call it CDO so it's in alphabetical order.

Offline Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,248
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #6975 on: Today at 12:33:22 am »
Quote from: Aldo1988 on Yesterday at 11:30:21 pm
Add to that the fact that United and Chelsea have spent more than City this summer and will get nowhere near them.  Didn't we break our transfer record this summer as well?  If anyone argues that we made a lot of money back, then they are forgetting that we sold a player who wanted to leave and the rest of our transfers out were players they probably wouldn't want to see near the first team!

United and chelsea didnt have the squad at the same level as us or City so they needed to invest more heavily to be in the race, we needed to add the players to keep us at the level we were at or god forbid actually over take City and we failed to do so.

The second point makes absolutely no sense, yes we did sell players who wanted to leave or were surplus to our requirements and why shouldnt we? but that doesnt mean we shouldnt have addressed our issues in midfield right? 

just accept that the ownership shit the bed, the opportunity to rectify the situation starts in january lets hope they take it seriously

Logged

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,410
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #6976 on: Today at 12:57:22 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:14:46 pm
Kind of why I dont really want to see Matip in the team for too long and why I was gutted Konate got injured. I love Matip but we need to commit to Konate when fit (which presumably we will) with Gomez back up to that.
Guessing long term, Matip not going to get resigned and hopefully Van den Berg or another young CB is ready to take over that spot in the squad or will be in the market for one then.
Matip been amazing here but would think that is likely the plan at CB over the long term.
Konate coming back he probably to rotate with Matip over the season, Gomez will still get games also.
Logged

Offline Aldo1988

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 72
  • You Never See An Old Man Having A Twix
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #6977 on: Today at 01:02:26 am »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 12:33:22 am
United and chelsea didnt have the squad at the same level as us or City so they needed to invest more heavily to be in the race, we needed to add the players to keep us at the level we were at or god forbid actually over take City and we failed to do so.

The second point makes absolutely no sense, yes we did sell players who wanted to leave or were surplus to our requirements and why shouldnt we? but that doesnt mean we shouldnt have addressed our issues in midfield right? 

just accept that the ownership shit the bed, the opportunity to rectify the situation starts in january lets hope they take it seriously

Really?  United have spent much more than us over the last few seasons, don't let your hatred over our ownership blind you from the facts.
Logged
"You know those presents he got, baby Jesus. Were they for Christmas or his birthday?"

Offline mrantarctica

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,853
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #6978 on: Today at 01:16:56 am »
Quote from: keyop on Yesterday at 11:58:40 pm
I get that we haven't signed a midfielder in ages, but we've signed plenty of other players for decent fees like Jota, Konate, Diaz and Nunez.

It's odd that a club like ours that's been so successful in the free transfer to £50m bracket, is so often compared to clubs that spend 2 to 3 times more than us over the same period, yet win nothing or go backwards.

Lobo posted an interesting list a while back of the top 50 most expensive transfers, and about 60-70% were flops and many ended up bang average. What's made us so great is picking up free transfers (Matip, Milner), bringing youth through (Trent, Jones), bargains with potential (Gomez, Robbo, Elliot, Carvalho), mid-priced players who look ready to become great (Bobby, Sadio, Mo, Fabinho, Konate, Keita, Diaz, Jota), and big money signings to get the real deal (Virgil, Alisson). Tsimikas was also great business at £11m, and we also made the best of fringe players like Origi and Minamino. It's about the whole team being greater than the sum of its parts, not trying to outspend other teams for the sake of it.

The Klopp Template at Dortmund and Liverpool has been about buying the right player with the mental and physical attributes that he can mould into his system - certainly far more than it is about buying already elite players.

More of these types of players with huge potential are surely out there, and we don't need to keep comparing ourselves to what others are spending, or pinning all our hope on £100m signings like Tchouameni and Bellingham.

I think there's plenty of these talented players who go under the radar. No doubt, sometimes you need to be picking up some of those truly generational talent type players but quite often I think we could put together a team of Matip/Hendo/Firmino/Gini type players for the same price as one of those Tchouameni/Mbappe/Bellingham superstars.

Logged

Offline Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,248
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #6979 on: Today at 02:47:42 am »
Quote from: Aldo1988 on Today at 01:02:26 am
Really?  United have spent much more than us over the last few seasons, don't let your hatred over our ownership blind you from the facts.

and who is saying money is the only factor?

we had a world class recruiting system until the money men took over the show
we have a world class manager
we have a solid basis to build on

what is lacking is a couple of midfielders, competition for Salah and a better medical staff so we can keep our players from muscle injuries

i put that on the ownership because its in their sphere of influence

Logged

Offline Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,248
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #6980 on: Today at 02:48:57 am »
Quote from: keyop on Yesterday at 11:58:40 pm
I get that we haven't signed a midfielder in ages, but we've signed plenty of other players for decent fees like Jota, Konate, Diaz and Nunez.

It's odd that a club like ours that's been so successful in the free transfer to £50m bracket, is so often compared to clubs that spend 2 to 3 times more than us over the same period, yet win nothing or go backwards.

Lobo posted an interesting list a while back of the top 50 most expensive transfers, and about 60-70% were flops and many ended up bang average. What's made us so great is picking up free transfers (Matip, Milner), bringing youth through (Trent, Jones), bargains with potential (Gomez, Robbo, Elliot, Carvalho), mid-priced players who look ready to become great (Bobby, Sadio, Mo, Fabinho, Konate, Keita, Diaz, Jota), and big money signings to get the real deal (Virgil, Alisson). Tsimikas was also great business at £11m, and we also made the best of fringe players like Origi and Minamino. It's about the whole team being greater than the sum of its parts, not trying to outspend other teams for the sake of it.

The Klopp Template at Dortmund and Liverpool has been about buying the right player with the mental and physical attributes that he can mould into his system - certainly far more than it is about buying already elite players.

More of these types of players with huge potential are surely out there, and we don't need to keep comparing ourselves to what others are spending, or pinning all our hope on £100m signings like Tchouameni and Bellingham.

hallelujah
Logged

Offline Historical Fool

  • A fool in the present too. Currently being spectacularly wooshed. Seemingly by, well, just about everything.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,225
  • Member of The Pack
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #6981 on: Today at 05:13:07 am »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 02:47:42 am
and who is saying money is the only factor?

we had a world class recruiting system until the money men took over the show
we have a world class manager
we have a solid basis to build on

what is lacking is a couple of midfielders, competition for Salah and a better medical staff so we can keep our players from muscle injuries

i put that on the ownership because its in their sphere of influence

Sorry just to be clear when did the money men take over the show. 3 years ago? 7 years ago? 15?
Logged
Calling another poster confrontational is quite some accusation from arguably the most confrontational poster on this site. You actively seek out arguments about the owners in almost every thread and can't back down (even when clearly proven wrong time and time again), and twist every argument until posters just give up out of boredom.

Online plura

  • Bear with me
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,587
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #6982 on: Today at 05:14:42 am »
I fully agree with the notion of not fixating on a specific player like Bellingham or Tchouameni, never been to my liking (dont even mention Mbappe).

I trust that Klopp wants the right type of player, rather than the right player in. And that he should be able to move from target A to D on a list (which is not hierarchical). If that player costs £5m or £100m makes not a whole lot of difference to me.

Its what that player brings to the pitch. You can see if hes got the hunger and attitude to want to succeed here, after that its luck, dedication and dependency to what the team is doing that makes him a success or not.

I just feel weve not seen either of those players for the midfield come in for too long, and before that maybe the attack before Nunez. That whole thing fixating on a player also feels strange from a Liverpool/Klopp perspective.
Logged

Online markmywords

  • Was 2/10. Now 0.5/10. Must try much harder not to make people a little sick in their mouth.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,086
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #6983 on: Today at 07:35:20 am »
Assuming we have fixated on Bellingham, I can understand somewhat, even with our limited spending powers it can make sense.  We need someone who is an elite in a few different positions, as this depth, would allow us to carry a more shallow squad.

 He is also very young.  Looking at our squad it could well be the case that a decent percentage of our players might  have a shorter athletic peak than you would expect normally, fabinho is only 28, so is robbo 28, and they haven't been at they best for a bit, I thought Mane lost half a yard during the 2020/21 season, when he was 27, it was half a yard he never got back, many are saying Salah hasn't been at his best since jan, he was 29. Hendo and Firmino haven't been at their physical best since they were similarly aged

Bellingham(20), Nunez(23), Tchouaméni(22) might represent an understandable change in strategy.  If you bring in bellingham you can fill in the gaps around him with curtis jones types.  Klopp football intensity might have it's drawbacks, it terms of wear and tear, we also don't appear to do much rotation.  Bellingham at 120m for 9+yrs, might represent better value and continuity than  bringing than in 3 26 yr olds for 40m each over the same time
Logged

Online plura

  • Bear with me
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,587
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #6984 on: Today at 07:50:24 am »
Why cant we bring in someone younger than 26 thats not Bellingham, but still very good? One of the things with footballers, theres a lot of them out there.
When you think you missed out on someone important there really are plenty of others alternatives. It just depends on how strong our scouting department is and if we can take certain risks (not English player, not PL-proven, etc).

Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,934
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #6985 on: Today at 08:06:27 am »
Quote from: markmywords on Today at 07:35:20 am
Assuming we have fixated on Bellingham, I can understand somewhat, even with our limited spending powers it can make sense.  We need someone who is an elite in a few different positions, as this depth, would allow us to carry a more shallow squad.

 He is also very young.  Looking at our squad it could well be the case that a decent percentage of our players might  have a shorter athletic peak than you would expect normally, fabinho is only 28, so is robbo 28, and they haven't been at they best for a bit, I thought Mane lost half a yard during the 2020/21 season, when he was 27, it was half a yard he never got back, many are saying Salah hasn't been at his best since jan, he was 29. Hendo and Firmino haven't been at their physical best since they were similarly aged

Bellingham(20), Nunez(23), Tchouaméni(22) might represent an understandable change in strategy.  If you bring in bellingham you can fill in the gaps around him with curtis jones types.  Klopp football intensity might have it's drawbacks, it terms of wear and tear, we also don't appear to do much rotation.  Bellingham at 120m for 9+yrs, might represent better value and continuity than  bringing than in 3 26 yr olds for 40m each over the same time

What about the fact that three 26 year olds that we believe are good enough would be a better midfield than just having Bellingham.
Logged

Online markmywords

  • Was 2/10. Now 0.5/10. Must try much harder not to make people a little sick in their mouth.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,086
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #6986 on: Today at 08:31:26 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:06:27 am
What about the fact that three 26 year olds that we believe are good enough would be a better midfield than just having Bellingham.

maybe, I understand the temptation to think this way, based on how this season has gone

but I'm looking at things long term and what our recruitment team might be considering

But if you look at things purely in terms of next season jude, jones + 1 out of fab/hendo/thiago might potentially work as well as 3 new  26 yr olds, depends who they are, if they are equally as good as jude then of course, it would work better short term.

However, I think buying 3 midfielders in 2023 and adding that to what we will have and walking around with 9/10 midfielders on our books nest season might create it's own problems, we only carry that amount, due to how frail some are.  Any new players should solve that issue.

I instinctively think 1 great player is better than 2/3 good players. Our functional midfield worked when VVD and Salah/mane were operating at elite levels, I wonder if a prime gini, fab, hendo  combination would be as effective going forwards, in the short and especially the long term.
« Last Edit: Today at 08:33:48 am by markmywords »
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 170 171 172 173 174 [175]   Go Up
« previous next »
 