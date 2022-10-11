As Roy is noting there's plenty of other threads (all others seemingly) to continue to vent about how the owners didn't do what you wanted them to do. If we get back to the actual point of this thread, how about we look at this a bit differently. Assuming Klopp needs to rebuilt the template for the rest of the season with what he has then what's possible right now? We seemingly can't play Fabinho or Henderson regularly in midfield without major issues. Salah isn't improving or likely to improve. Who is likely to pick up the slack here and how do we get them on the field?



If you were to make a starting XI without Henderson, Fabinho, Milner, Ox, Keita, and Firmino what would it look like? Who would you be trying to get as much minutes to as possible? You seemingly need to focus on Jota and Nunez, right? Those are the most likely to at least stay at a high level if not improve. Then? I guess for me it would be sink or swim time for Jones. You just play him non-stop and either he picks up the non-ball stuff or not so then you know if he's to be counted on in the future. From there it's hard to say, Bajcetic I guess? Almost everybody else are just more young attackers which kind of shows how slanted our Academy has been to that part of the squad.