Oh my this is getting boring we havent signed a midfielder in how long its not rocket science, weve spent fuck all and its caught up with us, come the end of next weekend we could be 16th in the league, and lets be honest, and I will be on the kop on Sunday we will get destroyed by city the way we are playing. You get what you pay for is the point I was making, and forget competing with the likes of city in the transfer market or the next level down arsenal and Spurs, we didnt even compete with Fulham and forest.
And you are right the only finished article players we signed were virg and Alison and they were worth every bloody penny, you get what you pay for.
I get that we haven't signed a midfielder in ages, but we've signed plenty of other players for decent fees like Jota, Konate, Diaz and Nunez.
It's odd that a club like ours that's been so successful in the free transfer to £50m bracket, is so often compared to clubs that spend 2 to 3 times more than us over the same period, yet win nothing or go backwards.
Lobo posted an interesting list a while back of the top 50 most expensive transfers, and about 60-70% were flops and many ended up bang average. What's made us so great is picking up free transfers (Matip, Milner), bringing youth through (Trent, Jones), bargains with potential (Gomez, Robbo, Elliot, Carvalho), mid-priced players who look ready to become great (Bobby, Sadio, Mo, Fabinho, Konate, Keita, Diaz, Jota), and big money signings to get the real deal (Virgil, Alisson). Tsimikas was also great business at £11m, and we also made the best of fringe players like Origi and Minamino. It's about the whole team being greater than the sum of its parts, not trying to outspend other teams for the sake of it.
The Klopp Template at Dortmund and Liverpool has been about buying the right player with the mental and physical attributes that he can mould into his system - certainly far more than it is about buying already elite players.
More of these types of players with huge potential are surely out there, and we don't need to keep comparing ourselves to what others are spending, or pinning all our hope on £100m signings like Tchouameni and Bellingham.