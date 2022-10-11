« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 170 171 172 173 174 [175]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Klopp Template  (Read 686180 times)

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,924
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #6960 on: Today at 10:08:38 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 09:59:11 pm
I dont know lads. What has all this got to do with the template?

Also I dont think we can go with the FSG are tight bollocks given the wage bill, the Salah extension and the Nunez signing/Tchouameni miss. The problem, more reasonably, is the vanity of saying we only buy first choice signings. I think thats bollocks personally. But I dont think its because the owners are tight.

Agree, which is why everybody should take a portion of the responsibility. Its silly how we have ended up in a position where there are only a handful of players we think we should go for.

I remember a poster on here (might have been Dave) stating one of our committee giving a presentation about how risky transfers are and how sometimes the best thing is not to do anything. Being mischievous, I wonder if a part of it is trying to protect their own good record.
Logged

Online istvan kozma

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,016
  • "We have dreams and songs to sing"
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #6961 on: Today at 10:21:43 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 09:59:11 pm
I dont know lads. What has all this got to do with the template?

Also I dont think we can go with the FSG are tight bollocks given the wage bill, the Salah extension and the Nunez signing/Tchouameni miss. The problem, more reasonably, is the vanity of saying we only buy first choice signings. I think thats bollocks personally. But I dont think its because the owners are tight.
Then why would Klopp say he wished FSG would take "more risks"?
They've been times when the team has needed players and the club have done nothing, the CB situation in January a couple of seasons ago was ridiculous. The midfield situation needed addressing, to be in a situation where the club are loaning players 2 days before the window closes, to fix a long standing problem, is farcical.
Logged

Online hide5seek

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,017
  • We all live in THE 5 EUROPEAN CUPS
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #6962 on: Today at 10:35:21 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 02:16:07 pm
No you said that a couple of seasons ago after we had taken the lead we would sit back and be more pragmatic. That is a totally different way of playing.

We need to start turning the draws into wins. 90% of teams would take a draw at Anfield for example. The onus is on us to take the game to teams.

That means we have to stick to our beliefs. For me the key to turning things around will be getting Jones and Keita fit in midfield bringing in Konate and Robbo.

In short getting in players who fit the template and not ripping it up. Get high energy players back into the team and start pushing the defensive line higher.

Then in January bring in even more players who fit the template.
Feck, we really are in trouble.
Logged

Offline royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 252,640
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #6963 on: Today at 10:42:10 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:08:38 pm
Agree, which is why everybody should take a portion of the responsibility. Its silly how we have ended up in a position where there are only a handful of players we think we should go for.

I remember a poster on here (might have been Dave) stating one of our committee giving a presentation about how risky transfers are and how sometimes the best thing is not to do anything. Being mischievous, I wonder if a part of it is trying to protect their own good record.

Yeah the Statsbomb one by Ian Graham. The thing is its really good analysis. I just think we undervalue our own structure and coaching. Their starting point has been a historically good level of performance so you can kind of understand the moonshot perspective and what Klopp really means about taking more risks. Thats why most of this discussion is bollocks.
Logged
"Word of the day is 'philodox' (17th century): one who is in love with their own opinion, and who consequently believes that everyone else should share it."  @susie_dent on twitter - https://twitter.com/susie_dent/status/1419683653844668422

Online Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,046
  • 11,053ft up
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #6964 on: Today at 10:48:27 pm »
As Roy is noting there's plenty of other threads (all others seemingly) to continue to vent about how the owners didn't do what you wanted them to do. If we get back to the actual point of this thread, how about we look at this a bit differently. Assuming Klopp needs to rebuilt the template for the rest of the season with what he has then what's possible right now? We seemingly can't play Fabinho or Henderson regularly in midfield without major issues. Salah isn't improving or likely to improve. Who is likely to pick up the slack here and how do we get them on the field?

If you were to make a starting XI without Henderson, Fabinho, Milner, Ox, Keita, and Firmino what would it look like? Who would you be trying to get as much minutes to as possible? You seemingly need to focus on Jota and Nunez, right? Those are the most likely to at least stay at a high level if not improve. Then? I guess for me it would be sink or swim time for Jones. You just play him non-stop and either he picks up the non-ball stuff or not so then you know if he's to be counted on in the future. From there it's hard to say, Bajcetic I guess? Almost everybody else are just more young attackers which kind of shows how slanted our Academy has been to that part of the squad.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:54:14 pm by Dave McCoy »
Logged

Online Aldo1988

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 63
  • You Never See An Old Man Having A Twix
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #6965 on: Today at 10:53:22 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 09:59:11 pm
I dont know lads. What has all this got to do with the template?

Also I dont think we can go with the FSG are tight bollocks given the wage bill, the Salah extension and the Nunez signing/Tchouameni miss. The problem, more reasonably, is the vanity of saying we only buy first choice signings. I think thats bollocks personally. But I dont think its because the owners are tight.

There are some fans on here that are like the United lot, all quiet when they get their new toys or the team are doing well, as soon as we lose they crawl out slagging off players and the owners.  The same players and owners who nearly gave us the perfect season in the last one (bar Nunez ;),
Logged
"You know those presents he got, baby Jesus. Were they for Christmas or his birthday?"

Online Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,046
  • 11,053ft up
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #6966 on: Today at 10:53:47 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 10:42:10 pm
Yeah the Statsbomb one by Ian Graham. The thing is its really good analysis. I just think we undervalue our own structure and coaching. Their starting point has been a historically good level of performance so you can kind of understand the moonshot perspective and what Klopp really means about taking more risks. Thats why most of this discussion is bollocks.

I actually think Ian's point is the opposite. We value our structure and coaching so much that there's more value in just improving what we have then going and spending for something that may not even be as good. More the act of the transfer itself isn't a panacea.
Logged

Online So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,682
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #6967 on: Today at 10:59:50 pm »
Quote from: Aldo1988 on Today at 10:53:22 pm
There are some fans on here that are like the United lot, all quiet when they get their new toys or the team are doing well, as soon as we lose they crawl out slagging off players and the owners.  The same players and owners who nearly gave us the perfect season in the last one (bar Nunez ;),

Or even worse join recently just to slag off players, like the one who hoped Henderson was found guilty of something so he could be fucked off.

To be fair a number of posters have pointed out the gaps in the squad and have advocated filling those gaps on a consistent basis so cant really point the finger at them.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,924
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #6968 on: Today at 11:14:46 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 10:48:27 pm
As Roy is noting there's plenty of other threads (all others seemingly) to continue to vent about how the owners didn't do what you wanted them to do. If we get back to the actual point of this thread, how about we look at this a bit differently. Assuming Klopp needs to rebuilt the template for the rest of the season with what he has then what's possible right now? We seemingly can't play Fabinho or Henderson regularly in midfield without major issues. Salah isn't improving or likely to improve. Who is likely to pick up the slack here and how do we get them on the field?

If you were to make a starting XI without Henderson, Fabinho, Milner, Ox, Keita, and Firmino what would it look like? Who would you be trying to get as much minutes to as possible? You seemingly need to focus on Jota and Nunez, right? Those are the most likely to at least stay at a high level if not improve. Then? I guess for me it would be sink or swim time for Jones. You just play him non-stop and either he picks up the non-ball stuff or not so then you know if he's to be counted on in the future. From there it's hard to say, Bajcetic I guess? Almost everybody else are just more young attackers which kind of shows how slanted our Academy has been to that part of the squad.

Kind of why I dont really want to see Matip in the team for too long and why I was gutted Konate got injured. I love Matip but we need to commit to Konate when fit (which presumably we will) with Gomez back up to that.
Logged

Online Aldo1988

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 63
  • You Never See An Old Man Having A Twix
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #6969 on: Today at 11:17:31 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 10:59:50 pm
Or even worse join recently just to slag off players, like the one who hoped Henderson was found guilty of something so he could be fucked off.

To be fair a number of posters have pointed out the gaps in the squad and have advocated filling those gaps on a consistent basis so cant really point the finger at them.

They are just 'Banter/TalkSport' fans, probably think that Jamie O'Hara, Jason Cundy and Gabby Abhongalor (sp) are footballing geniuses' whose opinion actually matter.

We all know we have squad issues, but most of that is down to injuries, and it's easy to say in hindsight that players like Naby & Ox are injury prone, but if Jurgen has selected his squad of 25 and included them then we have accept that.  Some fans think we are allowed a squad of 30 for the Prem and Champions League.  Truth is, we are only allowed a certain amount of senior players in our squads, if anything, they can blame Jurgen for having trust in our squad, I don't, the guy wealks on water as far as I'm concerned :)!
Logged
"You know those presents he got, baby Jesus. Were they for Christmas or his birthday?"

Online keyop

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,162
  • Always eleven, acting as one.
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #6970 on: Today at 11:21:58 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 04:21:55 pm
What has happened to you do you now lack the intelligence to see that what you spend relates to your League position. Your words

IMG-20221011-160614" border="0

Or is FSG a hill you have chosen to die on
That's a new low even for you  ;D

Searching my post history to find something from 2010, that basically says Spurs should've been higher given what they spent. How long did it take you to find that, and to dream up a way to repackage it into yet more incoherent nonsense.

We've spent £245m since summer 2020, only £20m of which was on an injury prone 29 year old midfielder. Clubs spending far more than that over the same period have won nothing. Go figure.

FSG is the hill that you've been dying on for a decade you tedious troll.
Logged
I've got OCD, but I prefer to call it CDO so it's in alphabetical order.
Pages: 1 ... 170 171 172 173 174 [175]   Go Up
« previous next »
 