Yup, I do think Klopp and his team share a big portion of the blame for the season so far. The manager has almost infinite levels of credit in the bank but there have been some very strange decisions in this campaign that haven't helped us at all.



No-one is immune from responsibility, and you're right that there have been some odd tactics, changes of shape, and substitutions in recent months. For a while it was almost blasphemy to criticism Jurgen and his staff on here, but I think everyone is beginning see that when things go wrong its a combination of lots of different factors, in which players, transfers, the owners, Jurgen, Ljnders, the fitness coaches and everyone else plays a part.This binary thinking of 'When we win its all down to Jurgen' and 'When we lose its all down to the owners/transfers' needs to stop, and be replaced by more practical debate and solutions to our current problems. It would also help if some on here looked forward instead of constantly going back several years to cry over what we should/shouldn't have done, or speculate on imaginary scenarios or outcomes to make a point.We can be a bit more bold against Rangers, and rotate against Derby and hopefully in the last 2 CL games. But for the PL games in Oct/Nov we really need to tighten up and be far more pragmatic and compact before the world cup, so that we go into that 6 weeks having got some points on the board and come back rested and confident. I don't think we need to do anything radical - its just about being solid and focused, not conceding first, keeping a clean sheet, doing the basics right, and just grinding out wins and points by whatever means possible. The heavy metal football can wait - some ugly 1-0's are fine with me until we find our best form again.We don't need to be the Liverpool of Autumn/Spring 2019/20 - each player just needs to remember what they're good at, and do it consistently (and as a unit) to get us out of this slump and back up the table where we belong.