Reply #6880 on: Today at 01:19:18 am
Dim Glas on Yesterday at 11:44:44 pm
Keita wast wrong at all, its easy saying it after the fact.  He was barely injured pre arriving here, so no warning signs there.  And thats whats held him back here - the fact he can never be fit long enough to play enough.

The only way to judge a signing is after the fact. I am saying he clearly is a failed signing now. Being injured all the time and not being good enough to be picked often are effectively the same result for the team. I have nothing against him, it's not his fault he gets injured.

I am not saying the club did anything wrong in signing him. It's the right sort of signing to make and the rationale is sound. What I'm saying is you can't get 100% of transfers right and so we need to adjust accordingly. He was bought to become a first choice midfielder. Once it was clear he'd never be what we hoped we needed to bring in someone else. Especially given the two mids we bought in that period both suffer from the same issue - availability.

Losing to Arsenal can happen, they're a good young side on the way up. What's unforgivable are the abject performances against every team we've played this season in the league except Bournemouth. We didn't deserve a win against Newcastle and were extremely lucky to get one. If not for those 2 points we'd be 16th. People are saying we've been unlucky but I honestly think the opposite. We could easily have lost to Everton, Palace and Fulham.

It all stems from going into a condensed season with 4 of your best 5 midfielders being injury prone after playing every possible game last season. It's not like Ox, Hendo, Keita, Thiago and Jones being unavailable is a surprise. There were pages and pages of our fans saying it was going to happen before the season started. I wasn't one of them because I was hopefully optimistic.
Reply #6881 on: Today at 06:44:03 am
mrantarctica on Yesterday at 11:32:00 pm
I think if we played like we did in the first half, then actually it won't be that one-sided. If we play like we did in the 2nd half... we'll be dismantled and they'll run up a very large score indeed.

Virgil still hasnt lost at home in the league with us has he? That record is going to be tested on Sunday.
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #6882 on: Today at 07:47:17 am
I just caught a headline somewhere (obviously didn't pay much attention to it or where it was linking to it as I wouldn't dignify it with a click), that had Hamann suggesting Klopp is close to the sack.

When did Hamann become such a whopper? Now if you tell me he just stirs it up to earn a shilling or two to cope with his fairly infamous financial issues then I could even accept that.
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #6883 on: Today at 07:52:23 am
kaesarsosei on Today at 07:47:17 am
I just caught a headline somewhere (obviously didn't pay much attention to it or where it was linking to it as I wouldn't dignify it with a click), that had Hamann suggesting Klopp is close to the sack.

When did Hamann become such a whopper? Now if you tell me he just stirs it up to earn a shilling or two to cope with his fairly infamous financial issues then I could even accept that.

He is a dickhead. He is also so far off the pulse because there would be a riot if the mere mention of the word was uttered.
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #6884 on: Today at 08:05:27 am
Think we have to look at Real Madrid to see how they have managed to keep an ageing midfield going - they have supplemented it with quite a few young players. Obviously Carli has turned them into a much more cautious and defensive team which is the opposite of how we play but there are always lessons to be learned.

Our inability to retain possession is something that is hurting us badly. It feels like the only time we retain the ball is when the opposition are happy for us to have it.

If we count the number of chances given up simply from panicking in possession it is alarming. Press-resistance is at all time low for this team. More composed decision making in the middle of the park would help and its something Fab, Thiago and Hendo should all be able to offer even if they are struggling physically.

Jones and Naby are such big misses to the squad but they on their own don't turn us back into a top team.
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #6885 on: Today at 08:19:40 am
Fair points on our midfield and press resistance; this is something Henderson is particularly
poor at. Worth mentioning who was brilliant at it, Gini Winaldum.


Unfortunately Real Madrid have achieved their recycling with huge amounts of money spent.
The £100+ million outlay on Tchoumeni is well publicised but it was said Liverpool also scouted the talented Camavinga, they secured from France.
[size=78%]
[/size]
Afraid, it always comes back to investment, when you are on top you need to find and secure
the next generation of talent. It is almost like our money department looked at Naby Keita and patted
themselves in the back thinking, "we've spent big there, should be alright for a few years."


Not really, not at all.
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #6886 on: Today at 08:21:37 am
Mighty_Red on Today at 08:05:27 am
Think we have to look at Real Madrid to see how they have managed to keep an ageing midfield going - they have supplemented it with quite a few young players. Obviously Carli has turned them into a much more cautious and defensive team which is the opposite of how we play but there are always lessons to be learned.

Our inability to retain possession is something that is hurting us badly. It feels like the only time we retain the ball is when the opposition are happy for us to have it.

If we count the number of chances given up simply from panicking in possession it is alarming. Press-resistance is at all time low for this team. More composed decision making in the middle of the park would help and its something Fab, Thiago and Hendo should all be able to offer even if they are struggling physically.

Jones and Naby are such big misses to the squad but they on their own don't turn us back into a top team.

Yep. Teams are getting far too much into our box and getting shots off. Even with Gomez on yesterday Arsenal were still pulling us apart down that left and getting in. The pressing is shot to pieces and the midfield just isnt offering enough protection. Think I read Arsenal had 10 shots from inside our box. Mad.

Trent has thrown up some hideous errors and Matip looked all at sea in the last game, but a lot of the time I am finding it hard to blame the defence.
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #6887 on: Today at 08:36:22 am
kaesarsosei on Today at 07:47:17 am
I just caught a headline somewhere (obviously didn't pay much attention to it or where it was linking to it as I wouldn't dignify it with a click), that had Hamann suggesting Klopp is close to the sack.

When did Hamann become such a whopper? Now if you tell me he just stirs it up to earn a shilling or two to cope with his fairly infamous financial issues then I could even accept that.

The headline was shite in fairness. He said something to the extent that even Klopp would come under pressure at some point if results were bad enough. Also said Klopp was the right man for the job.
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #6888 on: Today at 09:03:39 am
We can debate until the cows come home over who is past it and whose fault the transfers are. But the elephant in the room is the tactics, which we have complete control over.

Simon Brundish has been posting very interesting stats on twitter:

Between 2019 and 2022 season Salah received 11 passes per game from Trent in the attacking third. In the last 4 games he has 6 total, and just 20 in 8 games.

Salah has 6 chances of 0.1XG or more this season in 721mins

Darwin has 10 in 30% of the playing time 272mins
Bobby 9 in 478mins
Diaz has 7 in 618mins

(a "Big Chance" is 0.3XG)


We had 2 successful switches of play against Arsenal. At our best, we averaged 17 per game.

Salah had 3 touches in our attacking 3rd against Arsenal.



Why are we not playing to our best players? If we're trying to evolve the tactics the first step is keeping the stuff that gets Salah a lot of shots and touches of the ball near the opposition goal, and keeping the stuff that allows Trent to unlock defenses and playmake from deep.

What we've been doing all season has gone in the complete opposite direction. If Henderson and co have lost their legs there's nothing we can do until we replace them. But we can absolutely play to our best players, and we aren't doing that. So Klopp and Lijinders need to sort it out.



Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #6889 on: Today at 09:07:07 am
Yup, I do think Klopp and his team share a big portion of the blame for the season so far.  The manager has almost infinite levels of credit in the bank but there have been some very strange decisions in this campaign that haven't helped us at all.
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #6890 on: Today at 09:10:56 am
All those stats just highlight that everything is wrong. There is pretty much no point analysing things now, its all a complete mess. Think Klopp has alluded to it as well.

All we can do now is hope to win games and hope the increase in confidence carries us through.
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #6891 on: Today at 09:17:45 am
Do we continue with the 4-4-2 without Diaz? Put Jota on the left and rotate in Elliott as a winger? It adds a lot of minutes to Firmino.

Id return to the 4-3-3 with Fab, Thiago, and Jones if fit. Otherwise a 4-2-3-1 with Elliott perhaps in a more suitable role for him in the 3.
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #6892 on: Today at 09:23:52 am
Dim Glas on Yesterday at 11:44:44 pm
Keita wast wrong at all, its easy saying it after the fact.  He was barely injured pre arriving here, so no warning signs there.  And thats whats held him back here - the fact he can never be fit long enough to play enough.

And Chamberlain was doing fine until the major knee injury against Roma completely derailed his career so, without a crystal ball, both Keita and Chamberlain have been unlucky with injuries rather than being poor purchases.
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #6893 on: Today at 09:25:31 am
Dree on Today at 09:17:45 am
Do we continue with the 4-4-2 without Diaz? Put Jota on the left and rotate in Elliott as a winger? It adds a lot of minutes to Firmino.

Id return to the 4-3-3 with Fab, Thiago, and Jones if fit. Otherwise a 4-2-3-1 with Elliott perhaps in a more suitable role for him in the 3.

I must be honest I'm not seeing what others have with Elliott in that right sided midfield role. I thought Bournemouth aside he was very poor in fact.

I don't think we have the athleticism to play a midfield three.
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #6894 on: Today at 09:26:48 am
Keita is a classic case of good decision, bad outcome.

Its was a good price for a good player who has the talent to make us a better team. The outcome though hasnt worked.

Its like someone offering you 20-1 on a coin flip. Right decision to take it, but if you lose its still a bad outcome.
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #6895 on: Today at 09:28:06 am
kaesarsosei on Today at 07:47:17 am
I just caught a headline somewhere (obviously didn't pay much attention to it or where it was linking to it as I wouldn't dignify it with a click), that had Hamann suggesting Klopp is close to the sack.

When did Hamann become such a whopper? Now if you tell me he just stirs it up to earn a shilling or two to cope with his fairly infamous financial issues then I could even accept that.

He became a visible dickhead shortly after Klopps appointment maybe because he expected some sort of role due to their shared nationality.

Obviously Klopp immediately recognised him as being a prime dickhead.
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #6896 on: Today at 09:30:27 am
tubby on Today at 09:07:07 am
Yup, I do think Klopp and his team share a big portion of the blame for the season so far.  The manager has almost infinite levels of credit in the bank but there have been some very strange decisions in this campaign that haven't helped us at all.
No-one is immune from responsibility, and you're right that there have been some odd tactics, changes of shape, and substitutions in recent months. For a while it was almost blasphemy to criticism Jurgen and his staff on here, but I think everyone is beginning see that when things go wrong its a combination of lots of different factors, in which players, transfers, the owners, Jurgen, Ljnders, the fitness coaches and everyone else plays a part.

This binary thinking of 'When we win its all down to Jurgen' and 'When we lose its all down to the owners/transfers' needs to stop, and be replaced by more practical debate and solutions to our current problems. It would also help if some on here looked forward instead of constantly going back several years to cry over what we should/shouldn't have done, or speculate on imaginary scenarios or outcomes to make a point.

We can be a bit more bold against Rangers, and rotate against Derby and hopefully in the last 2 CL games. But for the PL games in Oct/Nov we really need to tighten up and be far more pragmatic and compact before the world cup, so that we go into that 6 weeks having got some points on the board and come back rested and confident. I don't think we need to do anything radical - its just about being solid and focused, not conceding first, keeping a clean sheet, doing the basics right, and just grinding out wins and points by whatever means possible. The heavy metal football can wait - some ugly 1-0's are fine with me until we find our best form again.

We don't need to be the Liverpool of Autumn/Spring 2019/20 - each player just needs to remember what they're good at, and do it consistently (and as a unit) to get us out of this slump and back up the table where we belong.
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #6897 on: Today at 09:43:59 am
Mr Dilkington on October  9, 2022, 09:49:58 pm
The Klopp template is largely built on running power - especially in midfield.

We currently have 2 peak age midfielders in our entire squad. Naby Keita (injured/out of favour and leaving within next 9 months) and Arthur (hasn't started a game and now out until 2023 - oh and he can't run even when fit).

Outside of that, the age of our midfielders: 19, 20, 21, 29, 29, 31, 32, 36.

Zero midfielders between the age of 22 and 28 outside of the two mentioned above and they're basically not worth counting for different reasons. It's genuinely staggering that we have sleepwalked into this situation. Are there any other teams in the PL in a similar situation? Any in Europe in fact?

I think the adulation that's been poured onto Klopp and the club (rightly so) has spilled over into outright complacency and hubris. What could and should have been a manageable transition period over the last couple of years has now turned into a huge rebuilding job. We now need an entire new midfield - you're talking like 4 senior midfielders next summer type level of recruitment.

Sample remains small but I think it's clear they've been proved right on Darwin. He looks like a bonafide star. The issue is, not backing it up with anyone else. The club constantly hitting on these big signings (all but Keita and AOC but think there are significant mitigating factors with both) is why we should be making more incoming transfers, not less! Now I can see the argument that the hit rate is so good partially because they're so picky about who they buy, but this idea that if they don't get their first choice player for each position they move on simply doesn't hold up to any scrutiny.

They've seemingly sat on their hands because they're so desperate to get Bellingham next summer. The issue is, we now look a team/club on the downside, the price is likely to be at least £100M, other clubs will be able to offer much higher wages and we can't even guarantee him Champions League football next season at this moment in time.

We are now in a position where we have a tired, bloated, unblanced, ageing squad that needs major surgery. From 2015-2020 the club worked so hard to get Liverpool back on its pedestal. To see that lofty position be surrendered so meekly is heartbreaking. The spectre of City means that multiple league titles over a 5-10 year span was never a realistic proposition, but we aren't even in the same galaxy as them anymore.

A little bump hasnt hurt anyone, and what this post deserves.
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #6898 on: Today at 09:47:03 am
killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:53:09 pm
Thats almost £300m in midfielders. Thats just mad and no way what we should be aiming for.

I kind of made the point in the post that it would never happen, but realistically over the last 2-3 windows it should have, that way we wouldnt be in this mess now.
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #6899 on: Today at 09:59:56 am
paddysour on Today at 09:03:39 am
We can debate until the cows come home over who is past it and whose fault the transfers are. But the elephant in the room is the tactics, which we have complete control over.

Simon Brundish has been posting very interesting stats on twitter:

Between 2019 and 2022 season Salah received 11 passes per game from Trent in the attacking third. In the last 4 games he has 6 total, and just 20 in 8 games.

Salah has 6 chances of 0.1XG or more this season in 721mins

Darwin has 10 in 30% of the playing time 272mins
Bobby 9 in 478mins
Diaz has 7 in 618mins

(a "Big Chance" is 0.3XG)


We had 2 successful switches of play against Arsenal. At our best, we averaged 17 per game.

Salah had 3 touches in our attacking 3rd against Arsenal.



Why are we not playing to our best players? If we're trying to evolve the tactics the first step is keeping the stuff that gets Salah a lot of shots and touches of the ball near the opposition goal, and keeping the stuff that allows Trent to unlock defenses and playmake from deep.

What we've been doing all season has gone in the complete opposite direction. If Henderson and co have lost their legs there's nothing we can do until we replace them. But we can absolutely play to our best players, and we aren't doing that. So Klopp and Lijinders need to sort it out.





So we've been trying to fit in Nunez at the cost of Mo?
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #6900 on: Today at 10:02:32 am
ScouserAtHeart on Today at 09:59:56 am
So we've been trying to fit in Nunez at the cost of Mo?

Thats too simplistic. I remember in 2021 in the Covid season our numbers between Salah and Trent were way down and we were using the left side more, which was far less productive.
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #6901 on: Today at 10:11:58 am
So... Howard Phillips on Today at 09:28:06 am
He became a visible dickhead shortly after Klopps appointment maybe because he expected some sort of role due to their shared nationality.

Obviously Klopp immediately recognised him as being a prime dickhead.

He is indeed a prime dickhead. I see absolutely nothing intelligent about his views. Most of the time, I suspect he is purposefully 'controversial' to get more reads/hits so that he'll get more work as a 'pundit'. He's such a bore.

Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #6902 on: Today at 10:13:46 am
ScouserAtHeart on Today at 09:59:56 am
So we've been trying to fit in Nunez at the cost of Mo?
Considering Nunez has only played ~37% of our Premier League minutes its highly unlikely hes having a negative impact on Salahs performances.
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #6903 on: Today at 10:21:21 am
I always thought that cover/succession plan for Fabinho was the weak spot in our midfield lineup - we have/had coverage in the other 2 positions (or at least based on last years performances) but nobody who can do what he does. Bellingham doesn't solve this either.

Now he isn't doing what he does, Thiago can't play freely and the defence is exposed time and time again. Getting him right is a priority
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #6904 on: Today at 10:30:27 am
Klopp has perhaps reached the pinnacle of what he can achieve with such a modest transfer budget. The only reason our squad has been so competitive was a fair chunk of Coutinho money to burn, getting 2 high quality players at the right time. Combined with Salah being a surprise hit it all clicked, with the right management, at once.

Football is now increasingly a hobby for the mega rich, the clueless minted clowns that treat football as a distraction from signing business deals, or worse. Without pumping serious coin into a club you have to gamble on cheap buys and hope these pay off. A £20m net spend budget each year is not going to assemble a squad, in this day and age, that will compete for top 4 each year, let alone be winning trophies for all eternity.

When all is said and done, rather we carry on with our soul than sell out to scum regimes, though this is unfortunately not our choice to make. FSG are tight with money but they do run the club with some integrity and often listen to the fans.


Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #6905 on: Today at 10:42:22 am
Mighty_Red on Today at 10:21:21 am
I always thought that cover/succession plan for Fabinho was the weak spot in our midfield lineup - we have/had coverage in the other 2 positions (or at least based on last years performances) but nobody who can do what he does. Bellingham doesn't solve this either.

Now he isn't doing what he does, Thiago can't play freely and the defence is exposed time and time again. Getting him right is a priority

The issue is that everything is connected. Fabinho has never been especially quick, but when the system is working correctly his job encompasses a much smaller area of the pitch, but as things are right now he's covering more ground and looks worse.

In our title winning season we developed a habit of sitting off a little bit when we took the lead in a game and allowed the opposition more of the ball. I lost count of the number of times commentators tried to build a narrative of us being under pressure, only for us to race up to the other end and score.

I'm surprised we're not using this approach more, teams aren't as afraid of us now so we don't need to try to dominate possession, we can be a bit more conservative. Instead it feels like we're trying to fight to reach a level of intensity that for a variety of reasons we're just not capable of right now.
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #6906 on: Today at 10:45:14 am
Haaland might get up to £30k a week in his next contract. A deserved 50% pay increase for good performance.


Also, coincidentally, a random new trucking company will sponsor him and buy him his own country
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #6907 on: Today at 10:57:12 am
Whats baffling me is how the hell we didn't win the PL with a midfield of Gerrard, Alonso, Mascherano ? I can't imagine how many PL titles we would've won under Klopp if we had a Gerrard and Alonso in the midfield .
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #6908 on: Today at 10:59:23 am
lolowalsh on Today at 10:57:12 am
Whats baffling me is how the hell we didn't win the PL with a midfield of Gerrard, Alonso, Mascherano ? I can't imagine how many PL titles we would've won under Klopp if we had a Gerrard and Alonso in the midfield .

Because we had Benayoun and Riera out wide?
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #6909 on: Today at 11:10:39 am
lolowalsh on Today at 10:57:12 am
Whats baffling me is how the hell we didn't win the PL with a midfield of Gerrard, Alonso, Mascherano ? I can't imagine how many PL titles we would've won under Klopp if we had a Gerrard and Alonso in the midfield .
Because almost every title winning side is built on a strong defence. If you hardly concede and have half decent strikers, then you'll win more often than not - look how we struggled in 2020/21 and this season when our defence isn't functioning (although this season it runs deeper than that). Utd's success was founded on a strong defensive unit. Chelsea's success under Jose was all built from the back 5, as was Arsenal's under Wenger. All those teams also had great midfields and were great going forward, but it was their miserly defences that created the platform to rack up points.

Same with all the great Spanish, Italian and German sides. The main reason we didn't win in 2013/14 was conceding 50 goals, despite scoring over 100. The biggest game-changers under Jurgen have also been Alisson and Virgil.
