Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 11:44:44 pm
Keita wast wrong at all, its easy saying it after the fact.  He was barely injured pre arriving here, so no warning signs there.  And thats whats held him back here - the fact he can never be fit long enough to play enough.

The only way to judge a signing is after the fact. I am saying he clearly is a failed signing now. Being injured all the time and not being good enough to be picked often are effectively the same result for the team. I have nothing against him, it's not his fault he gets injured.

I am not saying the club did anything wrong in signing him. It's the right sort of signing to make and the rationale is sound. What I'm saying is you can't get 100% of transfers right and so we need to adjust accordingly. He was bought to become a first choice midfielder. Once it was clear he'd never be what we hoped we needed to bring in someone else. Especially given the two mids we bought in that period both suffer from the same issue - availability.

Losing to Arsenal can happen, they're a good young side on the way up. What's unforgivable are the abject performances against every team we've played this season in the league except Bournemouth. We didn't deserve a win against Newcastle and were extremely lucky to get one. If not for those 2 points we'd be 16th. People are saying we've been unlucky but I honestly think the opposite. We could easily have lost to Everton, Palace and Fulham.

It all stems from going into a condensed season with 4 of your best 5 midfielders being injury prone after playing every possible game last season. It's not like Ox, Hendo, Keita, Thiago and Jones being unavailable is a surprise. There were pages and pages of our fans saying it was going to happen before the season started. I wasn't one of them because I was hopefully optimistic.
Quote from: mrantarctica on Yesterday at 11:32:00 pm
I think if we played like we did in the first half, then actually it won't be that one-sided. If we play like we did in the 2nd half... we'll be dismantled and they'll run up a very large score indeed.

Virgil still hasnt lost at home in the league with us has he? That record is going to be tested on Sunday.
I just caught a headline somewhere (obviously didn't pay much attention to it or where it was linking to it as I wouldn't dignify it with a click), that had Hamann suggesting Klopp is close to the sack.

When did Hamann become such a whopper? Now if you tell me he just stirs it up to earn a shilling or two to cope with his fairly infamous financial issues then I could even accept that.
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Today at 07:47:17 am
I just caught a headline somewhere (obviously didn't pay much attention to it or where it was linking to it as I wouldn't dignify it with a click), that had Hamann suggesting Klopp is close to the sack.

When did Hamann become such a whopper? Now if you tell me he just stirs it up to earn a shilling or two to cope with his fairly infamous financial issues then I could even accept that.

He is a dickhead. He is also so far off the pulse because there would be a riot if the mere mention of the word was uttered.
Think we have to look at Real Madrid to see how they have managed to keep an ageing midfield going - they have supplemented it with quite a few young players. Obviously Carli has turned them into a much more cautious and defensive team which is the opposite of how we play but there are always lessons to be learned.

Our inability to retain possession is something that is hurting us badly. It feels like the only time we retain the ball is when the opposition are happy for us to have it.

If we count the number of chances given up simply from panicking in possession it is alarming. Press-resistance is at all time low for this team. More composed decision making in the middle of the park would help and its something Fab, Thiago and Hendo should all be able to offer even if they are struggling physically.

Jones and Naby are such big misses to the squad but they on their own don't turn us back into a top team.
