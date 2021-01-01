Keita wast wrong at all, its easy saying it after the fact. He was barely injured pre arriving here, so no warning signs there. And thats whats held him back here - the fact he can never be fit long enough to play enough.



The only way to judge a signing is after the fact. I am saying he clearly is a failed signing now. Being injured all the time and not being good enough to be picked often are effectively the same result for the team. I have nothing against him, it's not his fault he gets injured.I am not saying the club did anything wrong in signing him. It's the right sort of signing to make and the rationale is sound. What I'm saying is you can't get 100% of transfers right and so we need to adjust accordingly. He was bought to become a first choice midfielder. Once it was clear he'd never be what we hoped we needed to bring in someone else. Especially given the two mids we bought in that period both suffer from the same issue - availability.Losing to Arsenal can happen, they're a good young side on the way up. What's unforgivable are the abject performances against every team we've played this season in the league except Bournemouth. We didn't deserve a win against Newcastle and were extremely lucky to get one. If not for those 2 points we'd be 16th. People are saying we've been unlucky but I honestly think the opposite. We could easily have lost to Everton, Palace and Fulham.It all stems from going into a condensed season with 4 of your best 5 midfielders being injury prone after playing every possible game last season. It's not like Ox, Hendo, Keita, Thiago and Jones being unavailable is a surprise. There were pages and pages of our fans saying it was going to happen before the season started. I wasn't one of them because I was hopefully optimistic.