The current performance of the team given the players we have is not good enough We all can agree. I do think Klopp and coaching team needs to adopt somehow a mix of players who can press and also not be out of breath after 70 minutes. Our defense has gone to pieces as a team, not as individual players maybe but as a team we are looking really disjointed. The Klopp template is built on pressing. We need to find a way to make the current team work. Its not possible that the players we have are suddenly not able to press together with any consistency. I dont see a difference in the midfield even after thiago, fabinho and hendo came back. I am pretty sure having Harvey in midfield will not be much different from where we are now.



Transfer market is definitely an issue and we have really played too safe with corona and uncertainties in business. That said other big teams have all coped but we seem to be worse off. That is a fair blame on the owners and hopefully will get better soon.



The team seems to have somehow lost its identity and intensity. Why the hell did Pep Ljinders have to write and jinx it? I am not sure the coaching team has the answers to fixing the current issues straight away.. I have belief though that we will work through this phase and evolve a solution. Whats sure is this set of players cannot press as a team like last year. Maybe age caught up with them and new players are not a great fit or maybe they need more time. If we really do write off the season it would be better to play some kids like Harvey,Carvalho and Bajcetic. With Trent and Diaz out its probably time to introduce them and inject some pace and energy for 45 mins at least. We have 5 subs now, pretty sure hendo, thiago, salah, Firmino can last 45 mins at full blown pressing even now. So why not use 4 subs to relive the aging players. Tsimikas, konate, van djik, matip they do press even now. The defenders individually are still good. Its gaps opening up as a team due to midfield and front 3 not pressing well. That should be addressed by playing the squad for 30/45 mins as needed. 4 subs is there for a reason. We are conceding every game a goal or two anyways. So whats the big deal in playing the young players. At least for the next 45 mins we can get a team to press successfully.