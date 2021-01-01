« previous next »
Quote from: redmark on Today at 02:12:05 am
I thought I'd already included Diaz, but ok - him and Jota mid-range money signings, not unknown and not bargain basement. Wijnaldum was a more significant overall, particularly as we signed him for a different role than he was known for. Shaqiri? He hardly fitted and certainly wasn't a core part of any dynasty. The idea that our recruitment is elite and unfailing is complacent; doesn't matter much as fans, but sometimes it feels like the club has bought into the idea that we've revolutionised it.

I think because of a few remarkable 'hits' - Robertson, Matip, the emergence of Trent, as well as receiving huge injections of cash for players that we would view as 'limited' e.g., 145m for Coutinho, there has become a narrative that we are the experts of this 'moneyball' equivalent in football.

We don't spend frivolously, but we do spend. Not all of our signings are big hits but that is easily overlooked. Our record with young players, outside of Trent, isn't far better than anyone else around either. We do ok, but that is because by not spending as much as our rivals, we have fewer 'misses'.

The counterargument is that right now we have an unbalanced, ageing and arguably small squad for the rigours of the modern game. And a lot of that is due to poor planning and lack of transfer activity.

At the end of the day, it just depends on the point of view/perspective. When we are in the midst of a CB injury crisis, or our CL qualification is under threat, or we looked tired and leggy and make a bad start to the league, then naturally the perspective is that we are too miserly. On the other hand, if we challenge all season long, in every competition, then we are shrewd and thrifty with our spending. All of it just depends on perspective, and that is largely shaped by results on the pitch.
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 12:21:25 am
The thing that keeps getting missed is that these were choices Klopp and Edwards made unless someone has proof that they are just taking orders. Ive said it a million times over but the Thiago signing gave the game away. Instead of Gini being the first domino to fall in what would be a new squad we doubled down in trying to extend the core by just adding to it and then handed out further contract extensions to boot. We could have made a lot of different choices and fair shakes we almost won the quadruple but now these are the consequences.

People can rail against FSG all they want but the truth of why we are where we are at is because of the decisions made at the club and nowhere else. Klopp can say he wishes we were more aggressive but I doubt he would have thought Hendo and Fabinho would be almost unplayable at this point but here we are. Theres probably £500k/w minimum at this point that you could just light on fire instead.

It's easy for us fans to say this but the for the manager and the recruitment team it's not easy working under a strict budget while trying to stay competitive. Considering our budget we have to accept that rebuilding will take a while and some players will stay longer because we can't afford a replacement good enough or we have other priorities.

We are successful because of Klopp and FSG trust in him. They bought the club for cheap and now it's worth more than they could have ever imagined. It's time for FSG to invest to make this rebuild faster. Another low net spend transfer windows won't go down well with fans.
Just wish we could give these players a full season's rest.

Look at how Firmino's flying after missing out a huge chunk of last season. Jota, Diaz, Núñez, Konaté, Thiago, Tsimikas all too don't look as sluggish as most of the squad does.

We're a world class team, we all saw these players conquer literally everything.

Every other problem is enhanced due to the fact they're burned out.

Tactics, off the ball structure, pressure on the ball, substitutions, injuries, Hendo at RW, Milner regular starts, Formations, whatever

All these things are symptons of this squad's true problem which is fatigue. If you've played sports to a decent level you know how fatigue not only means you're struggling physically but also forces you into making poor decisions, you're always a step behind - hard to describe with the language barrier.

It doesn't happen at M. City because over the years they've had two full elevens with top class players in every position. Plenty of rest for everybody.

We'll never get the praise we deserve for running them so close these years, specially given their unlimited resources.

At least we got some trophies to show for it.
Quote from: Oldskoolcool on Yesterday at 07:07:37 pm
let's not forget FSG are majorly culpable here too, we should have rebuilt the side when we were champions of Europe and had the pick of the world's talent, we didn't we sat on our hands and have been very reactive in the transfer market ever since.

A hypothetical - if we had brought in new personnel each season but not hit the heights we have, would that have been a better strategy?

Say what you will about lack of investment, we were a whisker off a quadruple last season, and that was with the players we actually had. Adding different players to that mix could have led to poorer results
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 12:21:25 am
The thing that keeps getting missed is that these were choices Klopp and Edwards made unless someone has proof that they are just taking orders. Ive said it a million times over but the Thiago signing gave the game away. Instead of Gini being the first domino to fall in what would be a new squad we doubled down in trying to extend the core by just adding to it and then handed out further contract extensions to boot. We could have made a lot of different choices and fair shakes we almost won the quadruple but now these are the consequences.

People can rail against FSG all they want but the truth of why we are where we are at is because of the decisions made at the club and nowhere else. Klopp can say he wishes we were more aggressive but I doubt he would have thought Hendo and Fabinho would be almost unplayable at this point but here we are. Theres probably £500k/w minimum at this point that you could just light on fire instead.

The constraints we operate under are so tight that they require almost no mistakes. It seems strange to me to blame Klopp and Edwards when the only reason we were ever competitive to begin with was that they managed to get 95% of their decisions spot on. Run this 7 year period back without either of them and we'd probably have zero trophies.

I don't see Thiago's signing symbolise anything other than the fact we've only signed 20m worth of first-team midfielders in a 4 year period. The two main mistakes we made were signing Ox and Keita - both at 'peak' age but basically useless. I can't really see anything else aside from keeping Milner around.
Quote from: KirkVanHouten on Today at 04:24:10 am
The constraints we operate under are so tight that they require almost no mistakes. It seems strange to me to blame Klopp and Edwards when the only reason we were ever competitive to begin with was that they managed to get 95% of their decisions spot on. Run this 7 year period back without either of them and we'd probably have zero trophies.

I don't see Thiago's signing symbolise anything other than the fact we've only signed 20m worth of first-team midfielders in a 4 year period. The two main mistakes we made were signing Ox and Keita - both at 'peak' age but basically useless. I can't really see anything else aside from keeping Milner around.

95% of the below were spot on?

Grujic
Grabara
Mane
Karius
Matip
Millar
Klavan
Manninger
Wijnaldum
Phillips
Salah
Solanke
Bearne
Robertson
Jaros
AOC
Larouci
VVD
Gallacher
Fabinho
Keita
Duncan
Christie-Davies
Shaqiri
Becker
Hoever
Koumetio
Winterbottom
Vvan den Berg
Elliott
Adrian
Lonergan
Minamino
Hardy
Frauendorf
Mrozek
Tsimikas
Alcantara
Jota
Pitaluga
Davies
Gordon
Bajcetic
Konate
Clark
Diaz
Nunez
Ramsay
Carvalho



Quote from: KirkVanHouten on Today at 04:24:10 am
The constraints we operate under are so tight that they require almost no mistakes. It seems strange to me to blame Klopp and Edwards when the only reason we were ever competitive to begin with was that they managed to get 95% of their decisions spot on. Run this 7 year period back without either of them and we'd probably have zero trophies.

I don't see Thiago's signing symbolise anything other than the fact we've only signed 20m worth of first-team midfielders in a 4 year period. The two main mistakes we made were signing Ox and Keita - both at 'peak' age but basically useless. I can't really see anything else aside from keeping Milner around.

Not to mention Oxlade was already somewhat of an injury prone player even before he came, and came over with some excellent raw attributes but a major major red flag/alarm bell which is that for a player in their technical and physical prime, no-one seems to know what his best position is. We also paid a huge outlay for Keita, and then had to wait another year before he could even play for us. It didn't helped that he was hyped as some kind of Iniesta/Kante/Veira/Toure hybrid figure that would bring balance to the force and all this other crap.




Maybe we should try a 5-4-1 for the first 15 of every game, so we're not starting 1-0 down by the 5min mark every game
Quote from: KirkVanHouten on Today at 04:24:10 am
The constraints we operate under are so tight that they require almost no mistakes. It seems strange to me to blame Klopp and Edwards when the only reason we were ever competitive to begin with was that they managed to get 95% of their decisions spot on. Run this 7 year period back without either of them and we'd probably have zero trophies.

I don't see Thiago's signing symbolise anything other than the fact we've only signed 20m worth of first-team midfielders in a 4 year period. The two main mistakes we made were signing Ox and Keita - both at 'peak' age but basically useless. I can't really see anything else aside from keeping Milner around.

£30m signing fee and about £50m in wages plus whatever else, yes yes just a drop in the bucket. I'd also love to talk to fans of basically any other continental team where whatever we paid to re-sign Salah exceeded their entire budget this summer outside of Bayern, Madrid and Barca. I'm sure they'd have no idea how our £300m+ wage bill, which is 6th highest in the world, could possibly suffice for really any team. Honestly I don't know how we don't give everybody working at LFC the keys to the city for all the charity they have provided.
