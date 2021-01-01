« previous next »
tubby

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Klopp Template
Today at 08:49:20 am
The difference between Elliott and Jones is that Jones is way stronger at shielding the ball and getting away from people, he's, what, 6'1 and is quicker over the ground in comparison.  No worries about him playing as one of two in a double-pivot and I think that plays to his strengths.  It's when he gets closer to the box that it all starts to fall apart a little for him.
RedG13

  
  
  
  
Re: The Klopp Template
Today at 09:47:01 am
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 04:26:09 pm
Average positions they took up last night.


Even when it was technically a 433 on paper it would show up like with with Firmino even with mane, Henderson or whoever on the right side even with them and Salah in front of the player on the right. It just moving Salah from the Wide striker role to more of 2nd striker type on the right and using an central type 9.
redk84

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Klopp Template
Today at 10:42:10 am
Happy with Curtis playing that role when back to fitness. I too think he was being shaped in Gini's style before he got his injury too

Elliott would be ok and Arthur I guess aswell at some point...only thing I worry about with this new setup is if the attacking players get isolated from the rest. Can happen if their movement is not as good and we are being pressured. But we shall see

Arsenal will be a good warmup to City
Al 666

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Klopp Template
Today at 10:43:59 am
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 01:32:49 am
I don't really understand how you can equate not winning the ball, almost ever, to well rounded but to each their own.

Maybe because it isnt true last season in the Premier League, Jones averaged just under 1 successful tackle per game.

That was better than Hendo and half a tackle less per 90 than Fabinho. Sure he could improve in that area but he is 20 years of age and transitioning from a front three player to a more defensive one.
Knight

  
  
  
  
Re: The Klopp Template
Today at 11:07:40 am
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 09:47:01 am
Even when it was technically a 433 on paper it would show up like with with Firmino even with mane, Henderson or whoever on the right side even with them and Salah in front of the player on the right. It just moving Salah from the Wide striker role to more of 2nd striker type on the right and using an central type 9.

I may be misunderstanding you because you must have written this quickly but I'm pretty confident this looks quite different to how our normal heat maps from this season look. Trent is way deeper, we have 2 forwards central (nowadays Salah and the left forward play wider), and we have 2 clear 6s. That said, if someone could post some others from this season, that'd show it either way.
Schmidt

  
  
  
  
Re: The Klopp Template
Today at 11:27:06 am
Quote from: tubby on Today at 08:49:20 am
The difference between Elliott and Jones is that Jones is way stronger at shielding the ball and getting away from people, he's, what, 6'1 and is quicker over the ground in comparison.  No worries about him playing as one of two in a double-pivot and I think that plays to his strengths.  It's when he gets closer to the box that it all starts to fall apart a little for him.

Jones seems to have the tactical requirements of that role drilled into him too, he does a lot of what he does from a deeper position and covers the fullback more. The left side 8 probably is a bit easier compared to the right as we've always had forwards happy to defend and play a little deeper on that side, and Robertson/van Dijk/Tsimikas are strong defensively, but still Jones does his job over there first and foremost before getting involved in the attack.

I'm also not completely convinced on the tackling stats (even though his are decent) being hugely important. A big part of that role involves jockeying players to slow down their attacks and cut off passing lanes while other players can move in, which often results in us winning the ball back without the 8 getting anything other than a pressure counted towards their stats (his pressure stats are good too).
Dave McCoy

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Klopp Template
Today at 06:02:16 pm
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 11:27:06 am
Jones seems to have the tactical requirements of that role drilled into him too, he does a lot of what he does from a deeper position and covers the fullback more. The left side 8 probably is a bit easier compared to the right as we've always had forwards happy to defend and play a little deeper on that side, and Robertson/van Dijk/Tsimikas are strong defensively, but still Jones does his job over there first and foremost before getting involved in the attack.

I'm also not completely convinced on the tackling stats (even though his are decent) being hugely important. A big part of that role involves jockeying players to slow down their attacks and cut off passing lanes while other players can move in, which often results in us winning the ball back without the 8 getting anything other than a pressure counted towards their stats (his pressure stats are good too).

This is just crazy town type stuff for me. It's one thing to say maybe tackling isn't all that important but a completely different thing to say that it's ok to just not really do it at all and instead you just need to run at someone and hope the rest of your teammates take care of it. I'd have to go back in Curtis's thread but I think it was Funky who made a whole show of how since Jones got in front of the ManC player then that counted as doing something even though it didn't actually affect ManC moving the ball forward and scoring. How can that have any value to a team? Especially if we all acknowledge that Thiago is basically the pinnacle of midfield play then it's just non-sensical as Thiago actually wins the ball a ton and isn't just shepherding the attacking player towards a defender who will do something about it.

Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 08:47:41 am
Jones would be fine in midfield as a two in the right set up. Arsenal are playing Xhaxa there and they've been fine, City play B. Silva and De Bruyne in midfield and are fine defensively. I get the argument Klopp needs midfielders to do x more then other managers, but he's adaptable as he constantly shows.

I also think the fear of Jones and Elliott playing in midfield, not just from Dave but wider from some fans, ties in to why England only produces one type of midfielder it seems. There is a massive fear of what they can't do if your a technical player and so it's easier to shove them forward as they develop in to the first team, similar to centre backs coming through at full back I guess. England has so much money you can buy anyone ready made you want so you don't have to worry about trying to develop players. Klopp actually seems like one of the few who's not like this Henderson and to an extent Lallana were moved back, Jones and now Elliott as well. He's trying them both there so he sees something worthwhile in their midfield roles.

Arsenal haven't been fine playing Xhaka in midfield until this year, otherwise it was always a joke and a reflection of how far they had fallen. If they falter this year it will probably revolve around having to rely on him while Partey is injured or in jail. They also are playing 3 CB's in defense now which is more cover than we use.

For ManC, you can get away with playing Silva, Foden and KdB as midfielders when you have 5 players covering at all times to stop any type of transition attacks. You could certainly play Jones or Elliott or Carvalho more comfortably as midfielders if you were to take the same tactics to where 1 FB + 2 CB are always reserved with then Rodri and the other FB in front of them. We don't do that, you need your midfielders then to actually win the ball and when they don't we've seen consistently this year the result.
Schmidt

  
  
  
  
Re: The Klopp Template
Today at 06:37:35 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 06:02:16 pm
This is just crazy town type stuff for me. It's one thing to say maybe tackling isn't all that important but a completely different thing to say that it's ok to just not really do it at all and instead you just need to run at someone and hope the rest of your teammates take care of it. I'd have to go back in Curtis's thread but I think it was Funky who made a whole show of how since Jones got in front of the ManC player then that counted as doing something even though it didn't actually affect ManC moving the ball forward and scoring. How can that have any value to a team? Especially if we all acknowledge that Thiago is basically the pinnacle of midfield play then it's just non-sensical as Thiago actually wins the ball a ton and isn't just shepherding the attacking player towards a defender who will do something about it.

Except no one is saying that, as has been pointed out he does make tackles, at a pretty similar rate to what Gini was doing back in our title winning season. He also has a lot of pressures and his pass rate is high, and he does a lot of both in the middle third. He's generally doing everything he needs to be doing in the role, all at a young age while transitioning from being an attacker.

He's a good player, still learning but much more suited to that midfield role than Elliot. Would I play him and Elliot together? No, but that's because I wouldn't play Elliot in midfield at all if given the choice, I'd be fine with Jones and any of our other midfielders however.
Al 666

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Klopp Template
Today at 07:58:49 pm
Jones made more tackles per 90 in the Premier League than Hendo
Dave McCoy

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Klopp Template
Today at 08:49:51 pm
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 06:37:35 pm
Except no one is saying that, as has been pointed out he does make tackles, at a pretty similar rate to what Gini was doing back in our title winning season. He also has a lot of pressures and his pass rate is high, and he does a lot of both in the middle third. He's generally doing everything he needs to be doing in the role, all at a young age while transitioning from being an attacker.

He's a good player, still learning but much more suited to that midfield role than Elliot. Would I play him and Elliot together? No, but that's because I wouldn't play Elliot in midfield at all if given the choice, I'd be fine with Jones and any of our other midfielders however.

He doesn't make tackles and neither did Gini. What Gini actually ever did was just all in the eye of the beholder which is similar to how you're viewing Jones. There is no "there there" so to say.
Al 666

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Klopp Template
Today at 09:12:47 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 08:49:51 pm
He doesn't make tackles and neither did Gini. What Gini actually ever did was just all in the eye of the beholder which is similar to how you're viewing Jones. There is no "there there" so to say.

He made more tackles per 90 than Hendo.
"21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan!

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Klopp Template
Today at 09:26:12 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 09:12:47 pm
He made more tackles per 90 than Hendo.

Successful tackles/total tackles? 


Interceptions?

Meaningful numbers please
Al 666

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Klopp Template
Today at 09:30:32 pm
Quote from: "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan! on Today at 09:26:12 pm
Successful tackles/total tackles? 


Interceptions?

Meaningful numbers please

Jones made more successful tackles per 90 minutes in the League last season than Hendo.
