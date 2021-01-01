Jones seems to have the tactical requirements of that role drilled into him too, he does a lot of what he does from a deeper position and covers the fullback more. The left side 8 probably is a bit easier compared to the right as we've always had forwards happy to defend and play a little deeper on that side, and Robertson/van Dijk/Tsimikas are strong defensively, but still Jones does his job over there first and foremost before getting involved in the attack.



I'm also not completely convinced on the tackling stats (even though his are decent) being hugely important. A big part of that role involves jockeying players to slow down their attacks and cut off passing lanes while other players can move in, which often results in us winning the ball back without the 8 getting anything other than a pressure counted towards their stats (his pressure stats are good too).



Jones would be fine in midfield as a two in the right set up. Arsenal are playing Xhaxa there and they've been fine, City play B. Silva and De Bruyne in midfield and are fine defensively. I get the argument Klopp needs midfielders to do x more then other managers, but he's adaptable as he constantly shows.



I also think the fear of Jones and Elliott playing in midfield, not just from Dave but wider from some fans, ties in to why England only produces one type of midfielder it seems. There is a massive fear of what they can't do if your a technical player and so it's easier to shove them forward as they develop in to the first team, similar to centre backs coming through at full back I guess. England has so much money you can buy anyone ready made you want so you don't have to worry about trying to develop players. Klopp actually seems like one of the few who's not like this Henderson and to an extent Lallana were moved back, Jones and now Elliott as well. He's trying them both there so he sees something worthwhile in their midfield roles.



This is just crazy town type stuff for me. It's one thing to say maybe tackling isn't all that important but a completely different thing to say that it's ok to just not really do it at all and instead you just need to run at someone and hope the rest of your teammates take care of it. I'd have to go back in Curtis's thread but I think it was Funky who made a whole show of how since Jones got in front of the ManC player then that counted as doing something even though it didn't actually affect ManC moving the ball forward and scoring. How can that have any value to a team? Especially if we all acknowledge that Thiago is basically the pinnacle of midfield play then it's just non-sensical as Thiago actually wins the ball a ton and isn't just shepherding the attacking player towards a defender who will do something about it.Arsenal haven't been fine playing Xhaka in midfield until this year, otherwise it was always a joke and a reflection of how far they had fallen. If they falter this year it will probably revolve around having to rely on him while Partey is injured or in jail. They also are playing 3 CB's in defense now which is more cover than we use.For ManC, you can get away with playing Silva, Foden and KdB as midfielders when you have 5 players covering at all times to stop any type of transition attacks. You could certainly play Jones or Elliott or Carvalho more comfortably as midfielders if you were to take the same tactics to where 1 FB + 2 CB are always reserved with then Rodri and the other FB in front of them. We don't do that, you need your midfielders then to actually win the ball and when they don't we've seen consistently this year the result.