Jones isn't a well rounded midfielder though. He's just a more athletic version of Elliott or a less athletic version of Bellingham. He's really good on the ball around the opposition box but without the ball he doesn't really offer anything other than the fact he runs since he never actually wins the ball. If you were to play him with Elliott in a 3 or in a double pivot with anyone else we'd probably just be a sieve through the middle. Does that scream "well-rounded" midfielder to you?
No, but then nothing you've said describes Jones so I'm not too worried about that.
Elliot's possession and passing stats all skew heavily towards the attacking third while Curtis is more in the middle third, he also racks up a lot more pressures and his pass success rate is way higher.
Ignoring the stats, whenever I've watched Curtis he's always looked like he's aiming more towards trying to play the Gini role rather than playing like an out and out forward like Elliot. His stats for last season do look a lot like Gini's did during his peak years actually, if anything he actually presses more but also is at more risk of losing the ball too, especially as he likes to shoot on sight.
Before his injuries he was still clearly a player trying to transition between roles, but at least he was transitioning. I think with everyone fit he's probably quite low in the pecking order, but I'd have him ahead of Elliot in midfield, who I wouldn't consider an option at all.