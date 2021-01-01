« previous next »
The Klopp Template

Xanderzone

Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #6600 on: Today at 09:06:38 am
I hope we don't revert to type and go back to 4-3-3 on Sunday and bring Fabinho in for one of the attackers.

Give this 4-2-3-1 a proper go.
Dree

Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #6601 on: Today at 09:22:36 am
pathetic
In that case Elliott seemed to be coming in centrally much more than Salah did.

Yeah this was my point above, Elliot still drifted and Milner was Milner, we could easily have gone 2-1 and had a nervous few minutes.

Shame if Arthur cant be a better option than Milner.
Schmidt

Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #6602 on: Today at 09:51:34 am
Dree
Yeah this was my point above, Elliot still drifted and Milner was Milner, we could easily have gone 2-1 and had a nervous few minutes.

Shame if Arthur cant be a better option than Milner.

Melo wasn't on the bench so presumably illness/injury came up and he would have got minutes otherwise.

The change yesterday felt like more than the formation. Trent sat noticeably deeper and that combined with Henderson also sitting quite deep meant we had a fair amount of cover on the right, though obviously we need to see how that pans out against pacier forwards. Thiago was maybe a little more restrained too although he's generally pretty solid regardless.

Another nice benefit is that since we have such a small pool of midfielders available, and they all function well in that six role, we're able to rotate more when only using two so we have a better chance of keeping energy levels high and injuries less frequent. It might also better suit the ever increasing age profile of our midfield for a while, since they have less ground to cover.

I found it a bit strange that once again Elliot and Milner come into the team and proceed to just do exactly what they normally do, getting high and wide and leaving gaps for the opposition. With all of the talk of how hardworking and disciplined Elliot is I really don't understand why he keeps playing in a role that leaves us horribly exposed, although it does seem clear now that it's a last resort and we likely wouldn't use him with everyone fit.
tubby

Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #6603 on: Today at 10:24:24 am
Dree
Yeah this was my point above, Elliot still drifted and Milner was Milner, we could easily have gone 2-1 and had a nervous few minutes.

Shame if Arthur cant be a better option than Milner.

Did have a chuckle when I saw Milner wandering over to the left wing position a couple of times.  Not sure it would've been a chuckle had the score been tighter.
El Lobo

Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #6604 on: Today at 10:35:24 am
Lynndenberries
I can understand Elliott, but no idea why Milner is getting minutes after his start to the season.

Its not helping for sure. I absolutely love Millie, but frankly at the moment (certainly until we're playing better) he should be pretty limited to maybe five/ten minutes at the end of the game to run the ball into the corner.
Xanderzone

Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #6605 on: Today at 10:40:29 am
Yeah I don't want to be adding to the multitude of criticism coming Millie's way but you can't ignore the fact that Rangers didn't lay a glove on us for 80 minutes but as soon as he came on they started wading through our midfield.

I get that Klopp will feel immense love and loyalty to Milner but Father Time catches us with every player eventually.
Schmidt

Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #6606 on: Today at 10:53:14 am
I think fitness is a huge driving force behind our subs right now, more so than loyalty or tactics, so if the fitness team says a player can play for 70 minutes then they play for 70 minutes and Milner gets the last 20 due to a lack of alternatives.

We really need to stop considering him an option though, he's not a safe conservative option any more to run out the final minutes, opposition teams see him jog on and immediately start targeting whatever position he takes up. Those two points we dropped against Brighton annoyed me more than the majority of points we've dropped this season because most of us knew as soon as we saw Milner and Elliot coming on that we were going to fuck it up.
El Lobo

Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #6607 on: Today at 10:57:27 am
Schmidt
I think fitness is a huge driving force behind our subs right now, more so than loyalty or tactics, so if the fitness team says a player can play for 70 minutes then they play for 70 minutes and Milner gets the last 20 due to a lack of alternatives.

We really need to stop considering him an option though, he's not a safe conservative option any more to run out the final minutes, opposition teams see him jog on and immediately start targeting whatever position he takes up. Those two points we dropped against Brighton annoyed me more than the majority of points we've dropped this season because most of us knew as soon as we saw Milner and Elliot coming on that we were going to fuck it up.

To be fair I didn't realise how late Millie came on (81 minutes). Thats worrying....because it seemed like it was half hour or so. If we're looking to hold I'd rather go back to the tried and tested Joe Gomez, switch to a back three.
Al 666

Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #6608 on: Today at 11:54:30 am
El Lobo
To be fair I didn't realise how late Millie came on (81 minutes). Thats worrying....because it seemed like it was half hour or so. If we're looking to hold I'd rather go back to the tried and tested Joe Gomez, switch to a back three.

Hendo and Thiago are coming back from injury and will almost certainly start at the weekend. For me it was about managing their minutes.
