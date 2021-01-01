« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 160 161 162 163 164 [165]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Klopp Template  (Read 667897 times)

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,738
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #6560 on: Today at 12:31:01 pm »
Quote from: Historical Fool on Today at 12:28:56 pm
Dont pick on me, save your Al Lobos for Al, thanks!

Also too few paragraphs. Unlike you really. Account hacked?

Totally. By someone wearing blue.
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,942
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #6561 on: Today at 12:32:24 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 12:31:01 pm
Totally. By someone wearing blue.

Fucking Rangers hackers  :no
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online SenorGarcia

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,691
  • He drinks sangria...
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #6562 on: Today at 01:19:40 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on Today at 08:57:28 am
mental scars? disappointment yes but unless they are philosophical about such things - the vast majority of players (yes i am generalising but having played myself at lower level myself (granted) i have experience of playing with many) aren't as deep about such things

physical scars - that's football you get kicked you get scars they're only flesh deep

Sorry but this is nonsense really. When you were playing lower level did your club employ performance psychologists like the major clubs tend to these days? A teams mental condition plays a key part in football, thats undeniable.

Youre not telling me that these players that have battled season after season to break points totals, might be affected by falling at the final hurdle in the CL again or being pipped to titles by an oil-enduced rival? Like the fans theyll also be fully aware that a slow start to a season against the likes of City can be enough to lose you the league before its even begun. Will the players have the same motivation battling for Top 4 this year as opposed to the title?

Then add in all the other squad issues were contending with and I think it contextualises our struggles if not excuses them.
Logged
"A football club isn't just made up of players, coaches and directors. More than anything else it's the supporters who make a club, and that perhaps is the ingredient which best distinguishes Liverpool Football Club from every other team. The supporters." - Luis Javier García Sanz

Thanks Kenny, for making us believe again. YNWA

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,942
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #6563 on: Today at 02:27:11 pm »
I've never played lower level football, but I've played monopoly and if I see my dad buying Mayfair and then landing on an available Park Lane on the next go around I do have to say it gives me mental scars.
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online Agent99

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,772
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #6564 on: Today at 02:34:51 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on Today at 08:02:28 am
sorry to bring up the 'manchester' word here but when the utd kids were successful they didn't seem to have a chronic dip in form - obviously i haven't totally researched that not being a utd fan an all tha but they seemed to be winning trophies season after season

same with this current city lot - they don't seem to suffer from that same dip in form or got tired for playing 'too much football'
City started the 20/21 season poorly and had 12 points from 8 games which prompted articles like the ones below.

https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/what-is-going-wrong-at-manchester-city-for-pep-guardiola-z88jrldt9
https://www.sportingferret.com/2020/11/26/manchester-city-what-has-gone-wrong/

Some interesting quotes from both articles. Sound familiar?

Quote
City manager, Pep Guardiola was given a two year contract extension until Summer 2023. But after the weekends defeat, many are pondering whether he is the right man for the job.

Quote
But it seems that their main problem defensively, is the lack of cover in the midfield area.

Quote
A hallmark of Manchester Citys title-winning teams under Pep Guardiola has been their ability to regain possession quickly. There was a marked lack of intensity against Tottenham Hotspur, however. Take the build-up to the second Spurs goal during which Harry Kane was given the space to turn and thread a ball through to Giovani Lo Celso to score.

Citys lack of intensity has been notable this season.



Logged

Online liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius. Founder of stickysheets.com
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,588
  • i neither know nor care
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #6565 on: Today at 02:42:42 pm »
Quote from: SenorGarcia on Today at 01:19:40 pm
Sorry but this is nonsense really. When you were playing lower level did your club employ performance psychologists like the major clubs tend to these days? A teams mental condition plays a key part in football, thats undeniable.

Youre not telling me that these players that have battled season after season to break points totals, might be affected by falling at the final hurdle in the CL again or being pipped to titles by an oil-enduced rival? Like the fans theyll also be fully aware that a slow start to a season against the likes of City can be enough to lose you the league before its even begun. Will the players have the same motivation battling for Top 4 this year as opposed to the title?

Then add in all the other squad issues were contending with and I think it contextualises our struggles if not excuses them.

when i say lower level i played at an amateur level and i've already admitted that that is just my personal opinion based on my own experience of playing with loads of different players

i never said lower league

i never made it any further in my career due to a double leg fracture (yeh sad innit)

sorry if anyone thought i was a semi-professional but yous lot made that assumption not me - but it was fun watching some of you twitch

and you lot may go home and kick the cat and be down until the next game but that doesn't mean the team will feel the same as you - pissed off they might be but that will fade in 24 hours

i'll whisper this - you are a fan (fanatic) so your emotions will be 10x of those of 'most' of the players

do you think most professional footballers are at home depressed and crying into their hankies or (think about this will yer) playing on play stations, driving nice cars , going to clubs, restaurants and playing golf etc etc fucking etc

yes it might affect them after losing a trophy but not to the extent some of you lot think

if we win you never say 'it's because they're depressed about the CL' but if we lose then you say it's because the players must be suffering? surely if you're depressed then that is not a thing that you can turn off and on per game so that argument doesn't stand merit

there may be some players who benefit from 'performance psychologists' (i said most not all players) but because we employ performance psychologists that doesn't mean that that works - like with all psychology it affects different people differently (even though most old skool managers would've laughed at pp's) trent why did we concede those 2 goals? because i was thinking about last year's losing finals - fuck off will yer trent you're dropped

and what about if we go on a winning run? does this 'depression' just go away? or are the players still feeling down? because according to you they either were or they weren't depressed? if we batter rangers tonight then are the players still suffering about last season or not? if we are still suffering (according to you) then that doesn't seem to have affected the result does it? so you're talking nonsense

to reiterate

do we say when we do the treble this season - yes, the players suffered all season long but ended up with these trophies?

or do we say if we win fuck all - yes, the players suffered all season long and that's why we ended up with no trophies?

that just doesn't make sense

poor form (which encapsulates confidence i'll accept but confidence isn't usually linked to a losing final but more due to current lack in form), spending, the lack of new players etc etc - that's where the problems lie and not with the whole team suffering from fucking depression though granted 1 or 2 might need the help of a pp

i find the argument that the players are all suffering from a mental hangover from last season and that's why we find ourselves where we are a weak one

i will agree though that klopp would suffer as the weight of the world is on his shoulders and not the players - as is with all managers
Logged
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Online please, I have my reasons for it but...

  • In the grander scheme of things, most definitely has meaning and most definitely has purpose. History Maker.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,370
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #6566 on: Today at 02:43:09 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 02:34:51 pm
City started the 20/21 season poorly and had 12 points from 8 games which prompted articles like the ones below.

https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/what-is-going-wrong-at-manchester-city-for-pep-guardiola-z88jrldt9
https://www.sportingferret.com/2020/11/26/manchester-city-what-has-gone-wrong/

Some interesting quotes from both articles. Sound familiar?
Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on October  2, 2022, 02:44:10 pm
Like I said yesterday, the system is broken. It doesn't help that individuals are making more mistakes but you can argue that the mistakes are a result of having to deal with more defensive actions too.

Klopp's system utilizes risk vs reward, and at this moment, the reward is definitely not worth the risk and I honestly don't see any benefit from whatever we're doing on the right side.

A couple of seasons ago, City started in a similar manner like us (granted the competition now is more fierce) with 11 points after 7 games, 1 more than Liverpool's current haul. Pep stopped trying to do anything creative, just went to basics. He forgone trying to utilize the wings, packed the middle and made sure that the team is more compact, they pressed less than other seasons and dropped deeper so that they won't tire in a compact schedule. Right now, Klopp needs to be pragmatic and do something similar, stop trying to reinvent the wheel. The squad needed reinforcement especially in midfield, but that's the hand that he has been dealt with and you got to adapt. Even the individual mistakes, are compounded by the fact that we have to deal with more defensive actions than past seasons. But if we play with the same naivety, trusting the same broken system, and expect the same results, then that's madness.

https://youtu.be/pisSV1OqPMA
Logged
Quote from: Spanish Fan on February 23, 2014, 07:42:04 pm
Finished at the age of 26. The Mike Tyson of football.

Follow me on twitter: http://twitter.com/omar_12590
Pages: 1 ... 160 161 162 163 164 [165]   Go Up
« previous next »
 