Sorry but this is nonsense really. When you were playing lower level did your club employ performance psychologists like the major clubs tend to these days? A teams mental condition plays a key part in football, thats undeniable.



Youre not telling me that these players that have battled season after season to break points totals, might be affected by falling at the final hurdle in the CL again or being pipped to titles by an oil-enduced rival? Like the fans theyll also be fully aware that a slow start to a season against the likes of City can be enough to lose you the league before its even begun. Will the players have the same motivation battling for Top 4 this year as opposed to the title?



Then add in all the other squad issues were contending with and I think it contextualises our struggles if not excuses them.



when i say lower level i played at an amateur level and i've already admitted that that is just my personal opinion based on my own experience of playing with loads of different playersi never said lower leaguei never made it any further in my career due to a double leg fracture (yeh sad innit)sorry if anyone thought i was a semi-professional but yous lot made that assumption not me - but it was fun watching some of you twitchand you lot may go home and kick the cat and be down until the next game but that doesn't mean the team will feel the same as you - pissed off they might be but that will fade in 24 hoursi'll whisper this - you are a fan (fanatic) so your emotions will be 10x of those of 'most' of the playersdo you think most professional footballers are at home depressed and crying into their hankies or (think about this will yer) playing on play stations, driving nice cars , going to clubs, restaurants and playing golf etc etc fucking etcyes it might affect them after losing a trophy but not to the extent some of you lot thinkif we win you never say 'it's because they're depressed about the CL' but if we lose then you say it's because the players must be suffering? surely if you're depressed then that is not a thing that you can turn off and on per game so that argument doesn't stand meritthere may be some players who benefit from 'performance psychologists' (i said most not all players) but because we employ performance psychologists that doesn't mean that that works - like with all psychology it affects different people differently (even though most old skool managers would've laughed at pp's) trent why did we concede those 2 goals? because i was thinking about last year's losing finals - fuck off will yer trent you're droppedand what about if we go on a winning run? does this 'depression' just go away? or are the players still feeling down? because according to you they either were or they weren't depressed? if we batter rangers tonight then are the players still suffering about last season or not? if we are still suffering (according to you) then that doesn't seem to have affected the result does it? so you're talking nonsenseto reiteratedo we say when we do the treble this season - yes, the players suffered all season long but ended up with these trophies?or do we say if we win fuck all - yes, the players suffered all season long and that's why we ended up with no trophies?that just doesn't make sensepoor form (which encapsulates confidence i'll accept but confidence isn't usually linked to a losing final but more due to current lack in form), spending, the lack of new players etc etc - that's where the problems lie and not with the whole team suffering from fucking depression though granted 1 or 2 might need the help of a ppi find the argument that the players are all suffering from a mental hangover from last season and that's why we find ourselves where we are a weak onei will agree though that klopp would suffer as the weight of the world is on his shoulders and not the players - as is with all managers