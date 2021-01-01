The thing that's got me a little over the past couple of days - when reading stuff online - is the idea that the 'problem' is any one single thing: the midfield, attitude, Trent, The Queen, Nunez, injuries, Klopp's loyalty (hate this one), Gini's non-replacement...and my fave...Pep's book!
If it was simply one of these things then you'd probably be able to remedy the problems fairly efficiently...or see the issue resolve itself if it was injuries, for example. I think there are a series of conflating issues that have culminated in the problems we're seeing.
The fan thing of jumping on today's 'scapegoat' is understandable as it can help make sense of complex factors that may be undetectable to the naked eye...or at least may be tough to compartmentalise in a neat self-contained tweet or post.
The odd thing is that we looked at the autumn fixture schedule and took a deep breath. But there's surely a benefit in playing regularly and working through the problems on the pitch. In 20/21 when it all went wrong, Klopp and his team worked out the issues by changing things across a phase of the season which resulted in a series of wins in the last 10 games or so. This saved the season in the end. Rhythm isn't a sole factor in all this but being able to diagnose problems probably happens best when matches are being played regularly.