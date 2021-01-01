sorry to bring up the 'manchester' word here but when the utd kids were successful they didn't seem to have a chronic dip in form - obviously i haven't totally researched that not being a utd fan an all tha but they seemed to be winning trophies season after season



same with this current city lot - they don't seem to suffer from that same dip in form or got tired for playing 'too much football'



it's more than form methinks - it's a sum of all the things people have mentioned on this board: poor form is apparent (so yes), lack of decent signings, poor signings, age of team, tactics, reliance on certain players as if there are no other options



mental tiredness? i'd say nah - footballers (yes i am going to completely generalise here) are fitness machines not really known for their mental prowess



you don't lose a game or have poor form because one player is playing poorly or 2 players are playing poorly etc a team and a squad is made up of more than one or two of its parts



and yes you don't become a bad team overnight but gradually



it's not all disaster as all you need to do is strengthen the team/squad - as you would do naturally - and not wait until a team becomes unsuccessful as who wants to go to an unsuccessful team



the answer? move some players on and buy some new ones - who then? yeh that's where we're screwed a little

