Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:38:18 pm
Maybe Kloppo should bring in a hypnotist and that spoon bender to fix their heads.

Nah Klopp is more of a Sven Bender kind of guy.
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 10:12:33 pm
I would add Jones, Carvalho and Elliott if he gets back to pre injury levels to that list.

Carvalho and Elliot possibly. Still unsure about Jones

Arthur from his early form knows how to beat a press
Quote from: Machae on Today at 12:01:31 am
Carvalho and Elliot possibly. Still unsure about Jones

Arthur from his early form knows how to beat a press

Jones's passing stats are off the charts. He is also really good at using his body to hold off players.
Quote from: liverbnz on Yesterday at 11:24:19 pm
We went behind vs Villa, Villarreal, Spurs, Saints, Wolves and Real at the end of last season. That has continued this season. We were poor in most of those. Or certainly not at anywhere close to our best.

Except for the first 45 minutes against Villareal most of those were flukes though and just bad luck. The Southampton goal for instance, Redmond got lucky as shit and then they had 3 whole shots the rest of the game. We dominated in all of those games and that has not continued to this season.

Quote from: Sharado on Yesterday at 11:25:34 pm
I don't agree with the poster that we were bad for the last 10 games last season, at all, but we were poor against spurs, and at villa and Southampton away didn't look great, and it took us 82 mins to take the lead v wolves on the last day. We looked like a side hoping to fall over the line. 18/19 felt very different in that sense.

Poor in that we didn't just blow away an inferior opponent or poor in that we're a defensive sieve?  There's varying levels of poor.
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 11:53:56 pm
Nah Klopp is more of a Sven Bender kind of guy.

 ;D

Your jokes do hit once in a while mate.
We were not poor in the last 10 games of last season. Had a few dodgy moments but still looked ourselves and lets not forget put in relatively good performances in two finals.
