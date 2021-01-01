The current squad over performed to an incredible level last season as they gave everything they had to get the quadruple. It failed but it was a glorious failure. This was not wrong and they were right to try to get it. However what the club should have done was to realise what the effort had cost the squad and they were running on fumes and burned themselves up trying to get to the finish line. They should have learned from the benefits of signing Diaz last mid season window and spent the lions share of their budget for the next 2 seasons during the last window and brought in most of the new younger midfield that would be ready to immediately take over from the current crew. If they were set on Bellingham and wanted to wait for him, that doesn't mean they ought to have waited to replace the other 2 midfielders as well.



Over performed, does anybody ever wonder why they say this or have this kept being bandied about? Since our 18/19 run almost every statistical analysis of the team and it's players has us comfortably 2nd best in the Premier League, at times better than ManC, and anywhere from 2nd to 5th best in the world since until now. Is it over performing for the 2nd best team in the world to almost win every trophy or is it that we ran hot or got the breaks versus our competitors? So the truth in this is it's always saying over performed in regards to what was spent to make this team vs. others regardless of the actual quality of the team. The quality of the team is such that this isn't overperforming but a realistically possible outcome based on historical performance.As far as the players getting burned out, do you think the club knew 100% that this group of players was toast and made a conscious decision to carry on as is? Just keep the same pre-season plan and make no accomodations at all knowing these players could no longer perform? The coaching staff as well just using even more aggressive tactics that seemingly is beyond the physical capability of the players was just a fait accompli? I'd say that more than likely what is happening is as much a surprise to the club as it is to us fans. Now whether they should have known this would happen or not seems easy to say in hindsight but based on how we finished this season it seemed a reasonable risk to take that this group had one more push in them.