The Klopp Template

Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #6480
Quote from: ThePoolMan on Today at 05:09:05 pm
The current squad over performed to an incredible level last season as they gave everything they had to get the quadruple. It failed but it was a glorious failure. This was not wrong and they were right to try to get it. However what the club should have done was to realise what the effort had cost the squad and they were running on fumes and burned themselves up trying to get to the finish line. They should have learned from the benefits of signing Diaz last mid season window and spent the lions share of their budget for the next 2 seasons during the last window and brought in most of the new younger midfield that would be ready to immediately take over from the current crew. If they were set on Bellingham and wanted to wait for him, that doesn't mean they ought to have waited to replace the other 2 midfielders as well.

We are reported to post a profit of around £70m in the next accounts. In the last window we had a Net spend of around 8m.

According to the Athletic we are not getting a loan from FSG for the ARE like we did for the Main Stand. According to the directors FSG our financial situation is so good we can now fund a new stand.

Unfortunately that is instead of new players. We couldn't even afford to buy a midfield player. Instead we loaned an unwanted one from Juve.
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #6481
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 04:45:23 pm
This makes no sense and I don't see any Americans agreeing with this either. LFC moved on from "buy young to increase value to sell" a longtime ago when it comes to recruitment for the first team, so what value creation are you referencing? The youth players that we buy on the cheap for the chance one is a home-run hit so to say? If you want to say that's what is preventing us from spending I'd say that's wrong but at least that could be a coherent argument instead of "Klopp isn't being backed" type bullshit. Clark, Doak, Gordon and the rest all had choices and seemingly having a path to first team football is pretty important.

Your primary competitive tool in football is your playing squad - if you make the assumption of zero/limited net spend - you divest as much value as you invest .. If you then add depreciation/reduction of value/contribution in the remaining squad; in order to stay competitive; you need to get help from :

1) the players you get in contributes more than the ones that leaves..
2) You find some hidden gems in the youth set-up
3) The players that stays improves in contribution (considering our current age; small chance)
4) Klopp does his magic over and over and over again...

Klopp has taken us as far as he can - but maybe its time for the owners to invest/spend some of the vast value creation they/klopp have created.

bullshit - be my guest ..
Its not even about individuality, its about the team. Our game was based on his controlling of the tempo. Squeeze the life out of the opposition and then strike. That is our game. Like a pack of pythons.

Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #6482
Quote from: ThePoolMan on Today at 05:09:05 pm
The current squad over performed to an incredible level last season as they gave everything they had to get the quadruple. It failed but it was a glorious failure. This was not wrong and they were right to try to get it. However what the club should have done was to realise what the effort had cost the squad and they were running on fumes and burned themselves up trying to get to the finish line. They should have learned from the benefits of signing Diaz last mid season window and spent the lions share of their budget for the next 2 seasons during the last window and brought in most of the new younger midfield that would be ready to immediately take over from the current crew. If they were set on Bellingham and wanted to wait for him, that doesn't mean they ought to have waited to replace the other 2 midfielders as well.

Over performed, does anybody ever wonder why they say this or have this kept being bandied about? Since our 18/19 run almost every statistical analysis of the team and it's players has us comfortably 2nd best in the Premier League, at times better than ManC, and anywhere from 2nd to 5th best in the world since until now. Is it over performing for the 2nd best team in the world to almost win every trophy or is it that we ran hot or got the breaks versus our competitors? So the truth in this is it's always saying over performed in regards to what was spent to make this team vs. others regardless of the actual quality of the team. The quality of the team is such that this isn't overperforming but a realistically possible outcome based on historical performance.

As far as the players getting burned out, do you think the club knew 100% that this group of players was toast and made a conscious decision to carry on as is? Just keep the same pre-season plan and make no accomodations at all knowing these players could no longer perform? The coaching staff as well just using even more aggressive tactics that seemingly is beyond the physical capability of the players was just a fait accompli? I'd say that more than likely what is happening is as much a surprise to the club as it is to us fans. Now whether they should have known this would happen or not seems easy to say in hindsight but based on how we finished this season it seemed a reasonable risk to take that this group had one more push in them.
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #6483
Quote from: Johnny Foreigner on Today at 05:23:21 pm
Your primary competitive tool in football is your playing squad - if you make the assumption of zero/limited net spend - you divest as much value as you invest .. If you then add depreciation/reduction of value/contribution in the remaining squad; in order to stay competitive; you need to get help from :

1) the players you get in contributes more than the ones that leaves..
2) You find some hidden gems in the youth set-up
3) The players that stays improves in contribution (considering our current age; small chance)
4) Klopp does his magic over and over and over again...

Klopp has taken us as far as he can - but maybe its time for the owners to invest/spend some of the vast value creation they/klopp have created.

bullshit - be my guest ..

It is bullshit. Is every £40m pound player the same? What about £60m? You can't say that we added two players to the first team squad, sold 8 that weren't in the first team squad and because the net amount spent was zero then the talent level is drained. That's just a complete fallacy as is the rest of this argument.
