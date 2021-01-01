This makes no sense and I don't see any Americans agreeing with this either. LFC moved on from "buy young to increase value to sell" a longtime ago when it comes to recruitment for the first team, so what value creation are you referencing? The youth players that we buy on the cheap for the chance one is a home-run hit so to say? If you want to say that's what is preventing us from spending I'd say that's wrong but at least that could be a coherent argument instead of "Klopp isn't being backed" type bullshit. Clark, Doak, Gordon and the rest all had choices and seemingly having a path to first team football is pretty important.
Your primary competitive tool in football is your playing squad - if you make the assumption of zero/limited net spend - you divest as much value as you invest .. If you then add depreciation/reduction of value/contribution in the remaining squad; in order to stay competitive; you need to get help from :
1) the players you get in contributes more than the ones that leaves..
2) You find some hidden gems in the youth set-up
3) The players that stays improves in contribution (considering our current age; small chance)
4) Klopp does his magic over and over and over again...
Klopp has taken us as far as he can - but maybe its time for the owners to invest/spend some of the vast value creation they/klopp have created.
bullshit - be my guest ..