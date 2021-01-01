« previous next »
Re: The Klopp Template
Yesterday at 10:50:32 am
I've seen some good ideas for a way to re-invent ourselves. I have had thoughts like that too but dismissed them as too "Football Manager". But anyway, based on our current squad, the decline/form of certain players, and the fact that however you dress it up, our TAA question has become a defensive problem (I don't think any player in history can do what we are asking of our RCB/RB based on how bad our MF has been this season), here is what I would do next game:

                 Alisson

Gomez   Matip    VVD    Tsimikas

         Arthur    Thiago

    TAA       Diaz        Salah

               Nunez

Tsimikas - I don't know if he is the answer right now, but surely he should get a start or two based on Robertson's form. Robertson has been no means horrific but he has been very mediocre for many months now on both sides of the ball

Gomez - I think this is a good way both to shore up our backline and also allow Gomez to rebuild his confidence after Napoli. Either way, I don't think we will see him at CB for a while, with Matip back already and Konate soon

Arthur/Thiago - to be honest I am not even sure if these two can fulfill those MF roles together. But Fabinho has been brutal, Keita/Henderson/AOC injured and time has caught up to Milner

TAA - he has basically been playing this position in recent months anyway.

TAA/Diaz/Salah - this is going to be a fluid situation, but I'm asking both our FBs to be a bit more conservative therefore I think we need natural width at the sides of this 3. Hence I would try Salah on the left. His output has gone from the right anyway so we have nothing to lose.
Re: The Klopp Template
Yesterday at 11:23:49 am
I don't know what's worse, every player suddenly being overatted and shit or the constant 'football manager' formations and tactics being posted.

I think I'll leave that Klopp.
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Re: The Klopp Template
Yesterday at 02:28:42 pm
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Yesterday at 11:23:49 am
I don't know what's worse, every player suddenly being overatted and shit or the constant 'football manager' formations and tactics being posted.

I think I'll leave that Klopp.

Sure at the end of the day these posts doesnt matter. Klopp will do what he thinks is the best. Me, I dont see the issues with some posters sharing their thoughts on new ways to improve the team or how we could approach it differently. If they are well thought then its some fun reading.

I think we are eager to see what the team will do differently ahead. If anything. He did mention it himself.
Re: The Klopp Template
Yesterday at 02:59:12 pm
Quote from: plura on Yesterday at 02:28:42 pm
Sure at the end of the day these posts doesnt matter. Klopp will do what he thinks is the best. Me, I dont see the issues with some posters sharing their thoughts on new ways to improve the team or how we could approach it differently. If they are well thought then its some fun reading.

I think we are eager to see what the team will do differently ahead. If anything. He did mention it himself.
Whatever floats your boat.

Its all fantasy football manager rubbish to me. If I was picking the team this what Id do like picking a starting 11 is all the job entails. I bet half these people wouldnt have a clue what to it they miraculously got the job, imagine their first training session.
Re: The Klopp Template
Yesterday at 04:34:46 pm
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Yesterday at 11:23:49 am
I don't know what's worse, every player suddenly being overatted and shit or the constant 'football manager' formations and tactics being posted.

I think I'll leave that Klopp.

The first post I saw in this thread said we have two optionseither make Trent into a number 8 or drop him entirely :D

I meanopinions and that, but good grief
Re: The Klopp Template
Yesterday at 04:37:13 pm
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Yesterday at 02:59:12 pm
Whatever floats your boat.

Its all fantasy football manager rubbish to me. If I was picking the team this what Id do like picking a starting 11 is all the job entails. I bet half these people wouldnt have a clue what to it they miraculously got the job, imagine their first training session.

Same goes for most jobs where you also find someone that operates at the highest quality. Id like to see anyone walk into a hospital and perform open heart surgery, or roll into casually into a desk and write code never done it before for a gaming platform. No one of course knows what Klopp does.

This forum is full of threads where we all speculate on various nonsense.
Re: The Klopp Template
Yesterday at 05:46:11 pm
Quote from: plura on Yesterday at 04:37:13 pm
Same goes for most jobs where you also find someone that operates at the highest quality. Id like to see anyone walk into a hospital and perform open heart surgery, or roll into casually into a desk and write code never done it before for a gaming platform. No one of course knows what Klopp does.

This forum is full of threads where we all speculate on various nonsense.

Im in total disbelief, up until now i was convinced this forum was exclusively full of UEFA pro level coaches & CFOs
Re: The Klopp Template
Yesterday at 06:39:18 pm
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Yesterday at 02:59:12 pm
Whatever floats your boat.

Its all fantasy football manager rubbish to me. If I was picking the team this what Id do like picking a starting 11 is all the job entails. I bet half these people wouldnt have a clue what to it they miraculously got the job, imagine their first training session.

Wheres the line then, boss? Tell us what we are allowed to discuss and what not. Why not just lock the thread and we can all get back to watching the Queens coffin driving through Scotland. Close the whole fucking forum sure.
Re: The Klopp Template
Yesterday at 07:28:10 pm
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Yesterday at 06:39:18 pm
Wheres the line then, boss? Tell us what we are allowed to discuss and what not. Why not just lock the thread and we can all get back to watching the Queens coffin driving through Scotland. Close the whole fucking forum sure.
:lmao

Was the nasty man oppressing you? Call the bizzies!
    • Some Film Reviews what I dun
Re: The Klopp Template
Yesterday at 07:37:55 pm
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Yesterday at 11:23:49 am
I don't know what's worse, every player suddenly being overatted and shit or the constant 'football manager' formations and tactics being posted.

I think I'll leave that Klopp.
. Okay, so the thread is called "The Klopp template", do you have a contribution to make to that or do you just want to snark at other people.

It's fairly clear Jurgen will manage the team and these little boxes here are
for sharing of opinions with fellow Reds.
Re: The Klopp Template
Yesterday at 07:44:40 pm
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Yesterday at 11:23:49 am
I don't know what's worse, every player suddenly being overatted and shit or the constant 'football manager' formations and tactics being posted.

I think I'll leave that Klopp.

The former surely? Theres no harm in the latter is there
Re: The Klopp Template
Yesterday at 07:46:26 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 07:28:10 pm
:lmao

Was the nasty man oppressing you? Call the bizzies!

"I'm being repressed!"
Re: The Klopp Template
Yesterday at 07:56:59 pm
Quote from: afc turkish on Yesterday at 07:46:26 pm
"I'm being repressed!"
I've just checked the special secret forum rules and yes, you're allowed to say that.  8)
Re: The Klopp Template
Yesterday at 08:42:04 pm
Quote from: Asam on Yesterday at 05:46:11 pm
Im in total disbelief, up until now i was convinced this forum was exclusively full of UEFA pro level coaches & CFOs

They are around, they just hardly contribute anymore. Probably busy with IRL coaching like POP, and BRodge is likely fighting fires at Leicester. Craig (Ian Ayre) isnt active these days which is a shame. Also havent seen Rafa (I think he called himself his stool or something) around much either.
Re: The Klopp Template
Today at 10:35:45 am
I think a decision needs to be made on Harvey Elliott now. He's been excellent on the ball and his potential is all to see, but right now his off the ball work isn't good enough to play as an 8. He doesn't cover enough ground, he doesn't yet have a good grasp of counter pressing and is part of the reason we're not compact at all. He also offers zero protection/cover for Trent. The 8's have been the biggest problem for the team - Henderson and Milner's physical decline, Thiago and Keita's injuries, and Elliott's inexperience in a physically and tactically challenging role.

Klopp needs to decide whether he wants to play and develop him as a 10, or if he wants him to be an 8 he needs to take him out of the team for now and give him more time.

With our current injuries I'd lean towards Elliott playing ahead of Fabinho and Thiago. Hopefully Arthur gets up to speed and can contribute too. Adding a couple of midfielders has to be a priority though. Even Thiago was never really a runner but has adapted.
Re: The Klopp Template
Today at 10:42:10 am
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 10:35:45 am
I think a decision needs to be made on Harvey Elliott now. He's been excellent on the ball and his potential is all to see, but right now his off the ball work isn't good enough to play as an 8. He doesn't cover enough ground, he doesn't yet have a good grasp of counter pressing and is part of the reason we're not compact at all. He also offers zero protection/cover for Trent. The 8's have been the biggest problem for the team - Henderson and Milner's physical decline, Thiago and Keita's injuries, and Elliott's inexperience in a physically and tactically challenging role.

Klopp needs to decide whether he wants to play and develop him as a 10, or if he wants him to be an 8 he needs to take him out of the team for now and give him more time.

With our current injuries I'd lean towards Elliott playing ahead of Fabinho and Thiago. Hopefully Arthur gets up to speed and can contribute too. Adding a couple of midfielders has to be a priority though. Even Thiago was never really a runner but has adapted.

I dont mind him playing as an 8, I just dont understand why he has to play so wide as an 8. He is effectively playing as a right winger and you have him, Salah both coming in field and Trent who wonders in.

I would honestly love to find out what the thinking is in having three players so close to each other.

If he were infield more as a starting position then maybe we would be more compact. As it is you lose the ball that right hand side, which would happen a lot as Elliott wants to be progressive with his passes as does Salah and Trent and all of a sudden we have three players out the game.
Re: The Klopp Template
Today at 11:02:13 am
https://mobile.twitter.com/BenBocsak/status/1568530814052229122

Quote
📊In the league Harvey Elliott has been dribbled past the most for #LFC (9) and has won just 18.2% of his attempted tackles.

He has been a bright spark going forward and in possession, but to play in midfield Elliott needs to be better defensively.
Re: The Klopp Template
Today at 11:14:15 am
Klopp is rightfully going to be seriously annoyed when the Chelsea game is postponed.

I know some here think it's good that we are getting this break from league fixtures but the truth is that the players coming back like Thiago, Nunez and Jota need minutes. Also it's not like we can relax and benefit from a genuine break anyway as we will have CL games to play.

It looks like we will be the only CL qualified side who will have two additional fixtures to be rescheduled post World cup. In a tightly congested calendar that could have a massive impact.

I personally am disgusted by the actions of Richard Masters and the PL, particularly in postponing the most recent weekend's games. Afraid of some little Englanders criticising them on Twitter or some bigot in the Daily Maul writing a column saying they were disrespectful. they instead with very little notice and no real practical reason cancel fixtures at all levels.

And while spineless Masters may now believe he is more likely to get a knighthood or MBE the fans who saved for years to travel to games from South Africa, New Zealand, Nicaragua, USA and further will not forget. I also expect the clubs to strongly criticise the decision when the period of mourning is over. And they will be apoplectic if knocked out of Europe in March or April due to having to play a whole bunch of fixtures close together. Masters hasn't heard the last of this mindless decision by a long shot.

Finally I am stunned that very few have picked up on the fact that the Premier League statement that announced the cancellation did not make a single mention of the fans, no apology or even reference to any kind of inconvenience for them at the decision. That is the PL in a nutshell; power, wealth and prestige are all that matter, f**k the fans.
Re: The Klopp Template
Today at 11:17:28 am
Quote from: TheMan on Today at 11:14:15 am
Klopp is rightfully going to be seriously annoyed when the Chelsea game is postponed.

I know some here think it's good that we are getting this break from league fixtures but the truth is that the players coming back like Thiago, Nunez and Jota need minutes. Also it's not like we can relax and benefit from a genuine break anyway as we will have CL games to play.

It looks like we will be the only CL qualified side who will have two additional fixtures to be rescheduled post World cup. In a tightly congested calendar that could have a massive impact.

I personally am disgusted by the actions of Richard Masters and the PL, particularly in postponing the most recent weekend's games. Afraid of some little Englanders criticising them on Twitter or some bigot in the Daily Mauil writing a column saying they were disrespectful. they instead with very little notice and no real practical reason cancel fixtures at all levels.

And while spineless Masters may now believe he is more likely to get a knighthood or MBE the fans who saved for years to travel to games from South Africa, New Zealand, Nicaragua, USA and further will not forget. I also expect the clubs to strongly criticise the decision when the period of mourning is over.

Finally I am stunned that very have picked up on the fact that the Premier League statement that announced the cancellation did not make a single mention of the fans, no apology or even reference to any kind of inconvenience for them at the decision. That is the PL in a nutshell; power, wealth and prestige are all that matter, f**k the fans.

Obviously the difficulty to the fans is a big thing but in terms of the football side, it was Klopp who mentioned we needed to reinvent our side tactically but that being interesting whilst needing to win matches. I don't think we are in a position we can pick and choose and we will have a big game against a good side tomorrow.
Re: The Klopp Template
Today at 11:26:39 am
I think the break helps us. We're awful right now and there's no way time on the training pitch can hurt us. Plus I have no confidence in our ability to pickup points at the minute so pushing them down the road, even with the fixture congestion it'll cause, is no bad thing.

That said, the Premier league and the FA got it badly wrong. By all accounts it was an extraordinary commemoration of the Queen in the cricket on Saturday and the football could have done that. It was right to cancel stuff on the Friday but calling the whole weekend off given the inevitable disruption of this coming weekend was a shocking call.
Re: The Klopp Template
Today at 11:50:24 am
Quote from: Asam on Yesterday at 05:46:11 pm
Im in total disbelief, up until now i was convinced this forum was exclusively full of UEFA pro level coaches & CFOs

We've maybe have had one or two around here with some actual experience, but we end up chasing them away :)
Re: The Klopp Template
Today at 11:59:58 am
Quote from: plura on Yesterday at 04:37:13 pm

This forum is full of threads where we all speculate on various nonsense.
speculation is the sine qua non of all football message boards
Re: The Klopp Template
Today at 12:33:16 pm
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 10:35:45 am
I think a decision needs to be made on Harvey Elliott now. He's been excellent on the ball and his potential is all to see, but right now his off the ball work isn't good enough to play as an 8. He doesn't cover enough ground, he doesn't yet have a good grasp of counter pressing and is part of the reason we're not compact at all. He also offers zero protection/cover for Trent. The 8's have been the biggest problem for the team - Henderson and Milner's physical decline, Thiago and Keita's injuries, and Elliott's inexperience in a physically and tactically challenging role.

Klopp needs to decide whether he wants to play and develop him as a 10, or if he wants him to be an 8 he needs to take him out of the team for now and give him more time.

With our current injuries I'd lean towards Elliott playing ahead of Fabinho and Thiago. Hopefully Arthur gets up to speed and can contribute too. Adding a couple of midfielders has to be a priority though. Even Thiago was never really a runner but has adapted.

He's 19 years old.  There is zero reason to be "making a decision on him now".  Let the kid develop and play where Klopp and Pep think he will be long term. 
Re: The Klopp Template
Today at 12:35:13 pm
Quote from: Knight on Today at 11:26:39 am
I think the break helps us. We're awful right now and there's no way time on the training pitch can hurt us. Plus I have no confidence in our ability to pickup points at the minute so pushing them down the road, even with the fixture congestion it'll cause, is no bad thing.

That said, the Premier league and the FA got it badly wrong. By all accounts it was an extraordinary commemoration of the Queen in the cricket on Saturday and the football could have done that. It was right to cancel stuff on the Friday but calling the whole weekend off given the inevitable disruption of this coming weekend was a shocking call.

Time on the training pitch is exactly what we need right now.  The fixture build up if the Chelsea game gets cancelled will be a problem later on in the season though. 
Re: The Klopp Template
Today at 01:13:23 pm
Klopp saying the Napoli game is the worst performance he has seen since he has been here.

Klopp said he offered a ‘straightener’ to each player but only Milner accepted. Nunez thought he meant something else.

Successful teams need to be strong in defence first, which is what they have focused on these past few days. Mentioned defending and winning challenges several times (big focus on defending mentioned by Matip as well).

Re: The Klopp Template
Today at 02:05:27 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 01:13:23 pm

Klopp said he offered a straightener to each player but only Milner accepted. Nunez thought he meant something else.


wtf??
who won  ;D
Re: The Klopp Template
Today at 02:17:02 pm
Re: The Klopp Template
Today at 06:05:08 pm
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 12:33:16 pm
He's 19 years old.  There is zero reason to be "making a decision on him now".  Let the kid develop and play where Klopp and Pep think he will be long term.
I don't think you read the rest of my post. It makes no sense to play him every week in a position that he's not yet capable of performing just to 'develop' him.
Re: The Klopp Template
Today at 06:23:18 pm
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 06:05:08 pm
I don't think you read the rest of my post. It makes no sense to play him every week in a position that he's not yet capable of performing just to 'develop' him.

why not?  Playing in a position that the coaching staff thinks suits him absolutely makes sense.  Thats how players develop.  They train and then they play matches. 
Re: The Klopp Template
Today at 08:14:40 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on September  9, 2022, 10:29:17 pm
I must say Dave McCoy has pleasantly surprised me the last few days, excellent stuff :thumbup

I don't think there is a good answer in dealing with frustration and anger on a fan forum when things aren't going well. Fan is short for Fanatic after all. But I do think that any line of thought that leads to either a.) the manager or the DoF are complicit or b.) the manager or DoF are stooges should be stamped out and stamped out quickly if presented as factual despite there being no factual evidence of such. Otherwise you quickly get into an "Alt Facts" or "QAnon" type area where there is a narrative that only makes sense to those people that is toxic and wrong. There should be no room here for that and I'm tired of seeing these narratives not get more pushback.
Re: The Klopp Template
Today at 08:39:12 pm
Quote from: JasonF on Today at 11:02:13 am
https://mobile.twitter.com/BenBocsak/status/1568530814052229122

Personally I think this is kind of bullshit. I don't care to take the time to go through the match log for every match last season to pull out Hendo's numbers when he played as a RCM but you can't have top line numbers for the whole season of not winning the ball and not have it apply to basically all positions that person played. So I think it's safe to assume that when Hendo played as the RCM he wasn't winning the ball either.

Why this matters is because we're not using the 18/19 tactics where the RCM is to cover for Trent. Numerous articles have been posted in this very thread and elsewhere on this forum where Salah, Trent and the RCM are supposed to interchange in a triangle on the right side to overload it and be the hub of the attack. In essence the RCM is just another forward but with some defensive and structural responsibility when the ball is in our half.

How this then worked last season was Fabinho, Thiago and Keita were the ball winners in support and when we played Keita at RCM he kept up his defensive production which made for a more robust lineup at times. Now we are playing Fabinho but instead of playing Thiago or Keita we have Milner out there who is JUST AS BAD as Elliott at winning the ball. He's also been dribbled by 9 times this season with the same atrocious duel win percentage of 18.2%. So we're basically playing with 2 sieves in midfield, the system can in theory afford one based on last year, and it's just all falling apart. I think you could make a coherent argument that if Elliott was playing with Fabinho + Thiago or Fabinho + Keita it probably would be fine. Milner just can't do this anymore and personally I think that's been the teams biggest failing, well that and the ludicrous decision to play both Fabio and Elliott together.

I say this all just because as I posted in Elliott's thread I do think he should be dropped as well. But I don't think it's his fault per se, more that the rest of the team is failing around him and what he brings to the table isn't really needed right now. I highly doubt that given another 4 or 5 years Elliott will ever become a great ball winner and maybe not even a passable one. If you look at the great midfielders their ball winning skills are immediately there, what's added to their game with age is passing or scoring as they understand the spacing of the game better and better. I know of no midfielder at the age of 22 who couldn't win a tackle for the life of them but then made it a staple and would love someone to highlight where this actually happened. If the team structure and physical issues are fixed then there is a place for Elliott, until then he just is make the symptoms worse and not better.
Re: The Klopp Template
Today at 08:42:01 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 08:14:40 pm
I don't think there is a good answer in dealing with frustration and anger on a fan forum when things aren't going well. Fan is short for Fanatic after all. But I do think that any line of thought that leads to either a.) the manager or the DoF are complicit or b.) the manager or DoF are stooges should be stamped out and stamped out quickly if presented as factual despite there being no factual evidence of such. Otherwise you quickly get into an "Alt Facts" or "QAnon" type area where there is a narrative that only makes sense to those people that is toxic and wrong. There should be no room here for that and I'm tired of seeing these narratives not get more pushback.
Quite right :thumbup
