Personally I think this is kind of bullshit. I don't care to take the time to go through the match log for every match last season to pull out Hendo's numbers when he played as a RCM but you can't have top line numbers for the whole season of not winning the ball and not have it apply to basically all positions that person played. So I think it's safe to assume that when Hendo played as the RCM he wasn't winning the ball either.Why this matters is because we're not using the 18/19 tactics where the RCM is to cover for Trent. Numerous articles have been posted in this very thread and elsewhere on this forum where Salah, Trent and the RCM are supposed to interchange in a triangle on the right side to overload it and be the hub of the attack. In essence the RCM is just another forward but with some defensive and structural responsibility when the ball is in our half.How this then worked last season was Fabinho, Thiago and Keita were the ball winners in support and when we played Keita at RCM he kept up his defensive production which made for a more robust lineup at times. Now we are playing Fabinho but instead of playing Thiago or Keita we have Milner out there who is JUST AS BAD as Elliott at winning the ball. He's also been dribbled by 9 times this season with the same atrocious duel win percentage of 18.2%. So we're basically playing with 2 sieves in midfield, the system can in theory afford one based on last year, and it's just all falling apart. I think you could make a coherent argument that if Elliott was playing with Fabinho + Thiago or Fabinho + Keita it probably would be fine. Milner just can't do this anymore and personally I think that's been the teams biggest failing, well that and the ludicrous decision to play both Fabio and Elliott together.I say this all just because as I posted in Elliott's thread I do think he should be dropped as well. But I don't think it's his fault per se, more that the rest of the team is failing around him and what he brings to the table isn't really needed right now. I highly doubt that given another 4 or 5 years Elliott will ever become a great ball winner and maybe not even a passable one. If you look at the great midfielders their ball winning skills are immediately there, what's added to their game with age is passing or scoring as they understand the spacing of the game better and better. I know of no midfielder at the age of 22 who couldn't win a tackle for the life of them but then made it a staple and would love someone to highlight where this actually happened. If the team structure and physical issues are fixed then there is a place for Elliott, until then he just is make the symptoms worse and not better.