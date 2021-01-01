« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 153 154 155 156 157 [158]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Klopp Template  (Read 650785 times)

Offline plura

  • Bear with me
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,520
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #6280 on: Yesterday at 10:21:01 am »
Quote from: jepovic on Yesterday at 10:12:15 am
I don't really understand this obsession with the midfield as the source of our problems. Is it the injuries?
Our defense has been poor too, in particular our FBs have contributed very little going forward. Our forwards havent exactly been brilliand either. It's not like our success the last 5 years relied heavily on defense-splitting passes from our midfield.

That said, we've been far less successful in midfield signings than in other parts of the team for many many years. We've spent more on CMs than on defenders, but only Fabinho has been a real success (Thiago is simply injured too much).
Henderson is still an important CM because we've failed to recruit a better one.

If you look at the players we got and where they are in their career the defence overall looks good. Van Dijk still even after injuries is/should be a world class defender, same now goes for Matip and Konate too probably. Add that a Gomez before all his later major injuries was probably a future world class cb. And on each side we got in good years Trent and Robertson with Tsimikas there too. Ramsay I can't say much about.

So looking at the defence it doesn't look like you need to do much there right now. Obviously plan ahead for Van Dijk's replacement perhaps and not dropping the ball on that too late. Obviously also see how Joe Gomez progress or regress is another thing to keep a close eye on.

When it comes to the midfield according to me you've got yourself a whole different situation. With both Milner and Henderson on their last legs IMO. And both are players that are not only known for, but also their whole game play is based on running lots, having a great game engine and pressing the opponents. Now that part is not what it used to be.

Then you've obviously got Keita and Ox mostly out due to injuries. Lastly Elliott is still young and not as established as other top midfielders in the league, also he's maybe even more of a forward than a midfielder. Jones to me haven't stepped up to become yet a top midfielder as hoped for.

So where do you think that leave our midfield compared to our defence? Our midfield compared to others in the league? Compared to the best in Europe?

Yes the whole team is playing bad at the moment, but our defence and attack should be in much greater shape than our midfield based on the quality of the players there and the age their in right now.
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,123
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #6281 on: Yesterday at 10:40:51 am »
Quote from: jepovic on Yesterday at 10:12:15 am
I don't really understand this obsession with the midfield as the source of our problems. Is it the injuries?
Our defense has been poor too, in particular our FBs have contributed very little going forward. Our forwards havent exactly been brilliand either. It's not like our success the last 5 years relied heavily on defense-splitting passes from our midfield.

That said, we've been far less successful in midfield signings than in other parts of the team for many many years. We've spent more on CMs than on defenders, but only Fabinho has been a real success (Thiago is simply injured too much).
Henderson is still an important CM because we've failed to recruit a better one.

Fabinho, Thiago and a fully fit Henderson or Keita is an excellent midfield, although time may be catching up on Henderson. Therefore when we stunk the gaff out at Fulham it was a team issue rather than a midfield one. And we bossed the Charity Shield.

The problem is beyond that personnel and injury prone players. We're a different team just with and without Thiago. 

The midfield at Old Trafford and Napoli was beyond awful and then caused defensive issues, although doesn't excuse the defence. In reality as well was set up to fail because the personnel couldn't play the system. You can't get away with a high line when the midfield isn't right. That's the crux of it
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:43:59 am by Fromola »
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Zimagic

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,438
  • Liar, liar with your drawers on fire......
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #6282 on: Yesterday at 01:06:19 pm »
Seeing a lot of quotes & comments about a change of style needed but I'm struggling to see how people are expecting us to line up & play? 3-5-3 or 4-4-2.
Logged
"Truth, Justice, Freedom, Reasonably-Priced Love and a Hard-Boiled Egg!"

Offline Bird Bird Bird The Bird Is The Word

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,580
  • Brace for Impact
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #6283 on: Yesterday at 01:31:01 pm »
1. We are giving away possession very cheaply.
2. We are unable to control/pressurise the ball out of possession.
3. We are playing a high line.

Previously, we were elite at keeping possession and winning possession back or funneling teams into "safe" defensive situations. We're not doing either this season, which is further exacerbated by the high line.

We've seen a couple of scenarios play out multiple times over the season already like its Groundhog Day.

1. We gift the ball to opposition, create a dangerous transition, and are caught out by a ball in behind.
2. We passively and statically allow teams to pass through us e.g.the Anguissa goal was a carbon copy of the Malacia 1-2 move in the Man Utd game.

What's most puzzling is not the drop off in intensity, which given the toll of last season, the short pre-season, lack of new players, and injury problems is more than expected, what is most puzzling is the total lack of organisation and connection across the entire team. Probably partially explained by the lack of consistency in the starting eleven and key components being missing, especially considering the squad is largely the same as it was last season.

Have we committed to systematic changes to accommodate Nunez but haven't had the supporting cast due to injuries/fitness or the star man due to suspension to make it work?

Thats what I suspect, we have attempted to alter how we play to some degree, have not had the players needed for this change, have been poorer in the short term with this new way of playing than expected, but have decided to take the short term cost for the expected long term gain.

Does that explain why we are seemingly insistent on playing with two chaotic 8s in midfield?

Hopefully this bonus pre-season will allow the group to significantly recover and rethink, its what we need.
Logged

Offline redk84

  • (and nothing else!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,636
  • why must we always do things the hard way?
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #6284 on: Yesterday at 01:58:32 pm »
Quote from: jepovic on Yesterday at 10:12:15 am
I don't really understand this obsession with the midfield as the source of our problems.

I think its definitely one area..
I mean same can be said with this recent obsession with the thought that last season's efforts have impacted this one so severely.

It might well be another area effecting us, but I guess different posters put different weights on these areas - nobody knows what is the single biggest problem but we all know it's a cluster fuck of things not just one or two things.

What we can address....once we do...and we will....we'll then comfortably look like one of the top 2 teams in the league again imo. where we'll be in the table by that point im not sure but no games this weekend certainly helps!  ;D
Logged
All Those Who Have A Red Heart Can Rejoice.
For They Have Seen GOD.

Offline Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,231
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #6285 on: Yesterday at 02:26:27 pm »
Quote from: Bird Bird Bird The Bird Is The Word on Yesterday at 01:31:01 pm
Thats what I suspect, we have attempted to alter how we play to some degree, have not had the players needed for this change, have been poorer in the short term with this new way of playing than expected, but have decided to take the short term cost for the expected long term gain.

Does that explain why we are seemingly insistent on playing with two chaotic 8s in midfield?

I think the biggest issue is as simple as us having to pick who's available rather than who is the best choice, and those who are playing are having to be run into the ground because we don't have anyone else. I don't think we've really tried to change anything this season, we've just been forced to.

The recent match postponements could be huge for us. If we can get to a point where we can rotate Matip with Konate (back around the international break), Trent with Gomez/Ramsey, and have Fabinho/Henderson/Thiago/Arthur all available in midfield, I think we'll look significantly better and we should only be a few weeks away from that situation, assuming no more setbacks.
Logged

Offline jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,032
  • Meh sd f
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #6286 on: Yesterday at 02:47:11 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 10:40:51 am
Fabinho, Thiago and a fully fit Henderson or Keita is an excellent midfield, although time may be catching up on Henderson. Therefore when we stunk the gaff out at Fulham it was a team issue rather than a midfield one. And we bossed the Charity Shield.

The problem is beyond that personnel and injury prone players. We're a different team just with and without Thiago. 

The midfield at Old Trafford and Napoli was beyond awful and then caused defensive issues, although doesn't excuse the defence. In reality as well was set up to fail because the personnel couldn't play the system. You can't get away with a high line when the midfield isn't right. That's the crux of it
Henderson was already around, which is why I don't count him as a signing. Thiago is amazing at times, but he's just not playing enough to be a great signing at the level of Fabinho.
One really good midfield signing in 7 (?) years is of course not enough, and it's far, far away from our success rate in other parts of the team.

But again, that doesn't really explain the short term free fall of most of team
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 02:50:28 pm by jepovic »
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,123
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #6287 on: Yesterday at 03:04:18 pm »
Quote from: jepovic on Yesterday at 02:47:11 pm
Henderson was already around, which is why I don't count him as a signing. Thiago is amazing at times, but he's just not playing enough to be a great signing at the level of Fabinho.
One really good midfield signing in 7 (?) years is of course not enough, and it's far, far away from our success rate in other parts of the team.

But again, that doesn't really explain the short term free fall of most of team

The system depends on the midfield. An effective, controlled, hard running and combative midfield is as essential to making our high line work as the defence is. Take that away and it's as bad as playing with a slow back four in terms of setting up to fail with a high line. That's a big part of why it failed so much when Fabinho and Henderson were playing in defence, not because of their performances at the back but because of the knock on effect in midfield.

Our record over the last couple of seasons is exceptional when Fabinho and Thiago play together in midfield for example. Wijnaldum was always a key cog in the machine but suffered himself when Fabinho and Henderson were taken out of midfield without a proper holding player to come in.

Fabinho was playing on his own the other night in midfield. At Old Trafford we didn't even had a midfield as he was on the bench and Thiago was out.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,764
  • 11,053ft up
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #6288 on: Yesterday at 04:12:56 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 05:41:12 am
Im sure this is right and there are issues with how much were running. That said, can you give some context to this? What would we have done in CL away games at the group stage last year? Which players would you expect to run the most?

A lack of athleticism and legs from our midfield is, of course, one of the major problems, so Im not surprised that were running so much less. Obviously its a concern everywhere else but given how we play its a colossal concern if its happening in midfield. Theyve traditionally be the runners of the team.

Just on average we would run ~120km so whether it be a midfielder or attacker someone would run at least 10km. I think the best context was already given in that before this game the same set of league opponents (swapping the promoted and relegated teams) we had outran last year and now this year we haven't outran a single one. No data aggregator posts distance run on an individual basis without paying for it so that's about as good as you'll get off-hand.
Logged

Offline Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,764
  • 11,053ft up
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #6289 on: Yesterday at 04:15:27 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 08:16:12 am
You have just plucked a figure out of the air regarding how much you think Hendo will be earning and then are trying to lecture people regarding facts ;D. Your hypocrisy knows no bounds. 

The point is that buying players requires money upfront. Unless you are suggesting that clubs will give us a player for free and we can pay them in 3 years time with the money we have saved by not paying Hendo.

The problem has been a lack of forward planning has meant that we are constantly trying to fix issues that should have already been fixed. It has been ridculous how many players have been allowed to run down their contracts and then either leave for free or get huge new deals because the club are in such a poor negotiating position.

That is the problem with a sell to buy policy, you are always playing catch up.

I suppose you are so wrapped up in your own narrative that to even let it crack a little would probably shatter it and so we're all worse off for it.

If you make a conscious decision to re-sign someone then you are clearly deciding you don't need to buy. Money was spent. Whether you agree with what the amount is or whether it is sufficient for something else is immaterial, it happened and is factual. End of.
Logged

Online Studgotelli

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,236
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #6290 on: Yesterday at 04:35:59 pm »
Was just watching Premier League Years from last season we are struggling to adapt in attack without Mane. We dont have the same chemistry there. Get Salah closer to the goal. I think Spurs end of last season was the template for teams to use and theyve been getting a lot of success since.

However its not all bad. This break will hopefully give Klopp time to figure things out. We need to re discover the control of games we had as we clearly wont have the intensity. This means keeping the ball. Stop turning the ball over as much as we do. We will need to be better defensively to win games without Manes clinical finishing.

Were 5 pts off City and have lost one game in the CL. Not the end of the world. We wont match last season but we should give everything to win a trophy or two. Its felt like the team has caved in but in hindsight I havent given up on the league, still very early.   
Logged

Online Studgotelli

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,236
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #6291 on: Yesterday at 04:40:54 pm »
Also have you guys noticed that the last time we had a team this good was in the 70s/80s under Tory rule and the economy/living standards in a similar situation as it is now. Very strange historical symmetry.

Suggests we have a few years left of greatness going off historical comparisons. We better make the most of it.
Logged

Offline Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,764
  • 11,053ft up
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #6292 on: Yesterday at 04:50:35 pm »
Quote from: Bird Bird Bird The Bird Is The Word on Yesterday at 01:31:01 pm
1. We are giving away possession very cheaply.
2. We are unable to control/pressurise the ball out of possession.
3. We are playing a high line.

Previously, we were elite at keeping possession and winning possession back or funneling teams into "safe" defensive situations. We're not doing either this season, which is further exacerbated by the high line.

We've seen a couple of scenarios play out multiple times over the season already like its Groundhog Day.

1. We gift the ball to opposition, create a dangerous transition, and are caught out by a ball in behind.
2. We passively and statically allow teams to pass through us e.g.the Anguissa goal was a carbon copy of the Malacia 1-2 move in the Man Utd game.

What's most puzzling is not the drop off in intensity, which given the toll of last season, the short pre-season, lack of new players, and injury problems is more than expected, what is most puzzling is the total lack of organisation and connection across the entire team. Probably partially explained by the lack of consistency in the starting eleven and key components being missing, especially considering the squad is largely the same as it was last season.

Have we committed to systematic changes to accommodate Nunez but haven't had the supporting cast due to injuries/fitness or the star man due to suspension to make it work?

Thats what I suspect, we have attempted to alter how we play to some degree, have not had the players needed for this change, have been poorer in the short term with this new way of playing than expected, but have decided to take the short term cost for the expected long term gain.

Does that explain why we are seemingly insistent on playing with two chaotic 8s in midfield?

Hopefully this bonus pre-season will allow the group to significantly recover and rethink, its what we need.

Generally we've stuck with the same tactics as we ended last season. The only change would be Mane for Darwin at the 9 but Firmino has played more anyway.
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,123
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #6293 on: Yesterday at 04:57:55 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy link=topic=337956.m2d sg18503631#msg18503631 date=1662738635
Generally we've stuck with the same tactics as we ended last season. The only change would be Mane for Darwin at the 9 but Firmino has played more anyway.

We were really struggling last month of the season. Last 6 league games we didn't play well but by sheer will got 5 wins and a draw. There was the 2 cup finals where we didn't score and couldn't even run into extra time against Chelsea. And the first half of Villareal away was almost Napoli levels but they didn't take full advantage (only levelled the tie) and they couldn't keep up the intensity and we could raise it with the subs we could make.

The last week we really looked on it was when we turned City over in the cup and then battered United. Short turnaround, injury crisis, hangover from last season, lack of squad reinforcements to refresh things by near enough going with the same group again. The Napoli line up was basically last season's team minus Matip/Thiago/Mane (obviously a key spine as well).

Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,764
  • 11,053ft up
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #6294 on: Yesterday at 05:20:04 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 04:57:55 pm
We were really struggling last month of the season. Last 6 league games we didn't play well but by sheer will got 5 wins and a draw. There was the 2 cup finals where we didn't score and couldn't even run into extra time against Chelsea. And the first half of Villareal away was almost Napoli levels but they didn't take full advantage (only levelled the tie) and they couldn't keep up the intensity and we could raise it with the subs we could make.

The last week we really looked on it was when we turned City over in the cup and then battered United. Short turnaround, injury crisis, hangover from last season, lack of squad reinforcements to refresh things by near enough going with the same group again. The Napoli line up was basically last season's team minus Matip/Thiago/Mane (obviously a key spine as well).

If you're trying to say that the end of last season was a clear indicator for this season then I don't really agree. Aside from the first 45 minutes away to Villareal we were still pretty consistently good by almost any metric. Teams having nothing left in the tank for Extra Time isn't a bug but a feature as almost every ET I've ever watched you could say the same thing. This season the only similar performance was against Bournemouth, it's night and day. In hindsight you can say there were signs but I don't think anybody in their wildest dreams could have predicted this and if you could then why are you not obscenely rich from the bets you should have won with this knowledge?

So again I think in response to Bird, the answer is no there are no new tactics being used and the reason why things are bad is a combination of injuries and individual performances being way off their previous levels for whatever reason. Can you explain Gomez's performance in that first 45 against Napoli? It's just not injuries or a refresh, players that should be fine are also just way, way off what should be expected.
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,123
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #6295 on: Yesterday at 06:06:08 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 05:20:04 pm
If you're trying to say that the end of last season was a clear indicator for this season then I don't really agree. Aside from the first 45 minutes away to Villareal we were still pretty consistently good by almost any metric. Teams having nothing left in the tank for Extra Time isn't a bug but a feature as almost every ET I've ever watched you could say the same thing. This season the only similar performance was against Bournemouth, it's night and day. In hindsight you can say there were signs but I don't think anybody in their wildest dreams could have predicted this and if you could then why are you not obscenely rich from the bets you should have won with this knowledge?

So again I think in response to Bird, the answer is no there are no new tactics being used and the reason why things are bad is a combination of injuries and individual performances being way off their previous levels for whatever reason. Can you explain Gomez's performance in that first 45 against Napoli? It's just not injuries or a refresh, players that should be fine are also just way, way off what should be expected.

I'd say it was an indicator (as well as the effects of a 63 game season) that we needed to refresh the squad more than we have.

The performances so far are not that unpredictable once the usual midfield injuries started to bite. Second half of last season we could usually always call on two of Henderson/Fabinho/Thiago and Keita was fit as well. Take out both Thiago and Keita and it's a struggle with whatever combination we have. Hopefullly Arthur can help rectify that somewhat.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 06:09:48 pm by Fromola »
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,764
  • 11,053ft up
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #6296 on: Yesterday at 06:11:04 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 06:06:08 pm
I'd say it was an indicator (as well as the effects of a 63 game season) that we needed to refresh the squad more than we have.

The performances so far are not that unpredictable once the usual midfield injuries started to bite. Second half of last season we could usually always call on two of Henderson/Fabinho/Thiago and Keita was fit as well. Take out both Thiago and Keita and it's a struggle with whatever combination we have. Hopefullly Arthur can help rectify that somewhat.

This is the problem with that line of thought. You and others are saying they were predictable but the people being paid millions of pounds by the club to know this couldn't? Yeah I'm going to go with that not being actually the case but in anything other than hindsight.
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,123
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #6297 on: Yesterday at 06:25:35 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 06:11:04 pm
This is the problem with that line of thought. You and others are saying they were predictable but the people being paid millions of pounds by the club to know this couldn't? Yeah I'm going to go with that not being actually the case but in anything other than hindsight.

Thousands of fans were imploring the club all summer to strengthen the midfield.

That's not to say they expected us to start like this but the risk was always there once the injuries piled up which was always liable to happen at some point. It just so happens that the injuries piled up from day one.

I remember saying on here over the summer we can't afford a bad month if we end up with a few injuries in midfield which will happen - given we're competing against City with little margin for error. Admittedly I never countenanced we'd be back to 20/21 again. The fact is the club take risks with the squad every year. It backfired in 20/21 (CB), we generally got away with it last year (midfield after Wijnaldum left) and it's backfired this year.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline RedForeverTT

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,010
  • Did I hear you say you "No"?
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #6298 on: Yesterday at 06:33:11 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 06:25:35 pm
Thousands of fans were imploring the club all summer to strengthen the midfield.

That's not to say they expected us to start like this but the risk was always there once the injuries piled up which was always liable to happen at some point. It just so happens that the injuries piled up from day one.

I remember saying on here over the summer we can't afford a bad month if we end up with a few injuries in midfield which will happen - given we're competing against City with little margin for error. Admittedly I never countenanced we'd be back to 20/21 again.

No surprise that injuries happened to players who everyone knew were injury proned. Still the management didnt heed any warning  but preferred to sit on the problem.

Similar to 2020, we are going to overuse Fab till he succumbs to injury and then excused it by saying they didnt have the benefit of hindsight.
Logged

Offline Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,764
  • 11,053ft up
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #6299 on: Yesterday at 06:42:00 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 06:25:35 pm
Thousands of fans were imploring the club all summer to strengthen the midfield.

That's not to say they expected us to start like this but the risk was always there once the injuries piled up which was always liable to happen at some point. It just so happens that the injuries piled up from day one.

I remember saying on here over the summer we can't afford a bad month if we end up with a few injuries in midfield which will happen - given we're competing against City with little margin for error. Admittedly I never countenanced we'd be back to 20/21 again. The fact is the club take risks with the squad every year. It backfired in 20/21 (CB), we generally got away with it last year (midfield after Wijnaldum left) and it's backfired this year.

Again, you're talking as if the club is making conscious decisions to ignore "what was always liable to happen" which means the people running the club are either; a. intentionally sabotaging it or b. too stupid to figure out what a general fan can? So once again I'm going to go with the fact that this just isn't true.

For 20/21 I'd posit that once Virgil, Gomez and Matip were lost for the year there was nothing that could have saved that season. You're not winning anything running out your 5th or 6th choice CB for half a season. Name me a club where that would be true?

Similarly for this season, if Thiago, Hendo and Keita are basically done then we're just not going to be as good no matter what else had happened. What club in world football is challenging for the title in a competitive league playing their 5th, 6th and 7th choice midfielders regularly? Again, nobody. The club made a choice and planned around having their 1st to 4th choice midfielders available enough to compete. The only other answer would have been to replace those players which clearly the club wasn't willing to do this past summer and in fact is planning on 2 of them being here for longer.
Logged

Offline Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,104
  • JFT 97
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #6300 on: Yesterday at 07:15:25 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 04:15:27 pm
I suppose you are so wrapped up in your own narrative that to even let it crack a little would probably shatter it and so we're all worse off for it.

If you make a conscious decision to re-sign someone then you are clearly deciding you don't need to buy. Money was spent. Whether you agree with what the amount is or whether it is sufficient for something else is immaterial, it happened and is factual. End of.

When you are making a decision to re-sign a player then you weigh up what alternatives you have. If you are continually having to fix last seasons lack of transfer activity then you simply do not have the budget to go out and sign a player of the required standard. Add in spending £250m on the Main Stand, Training ground and ARE and you can see why we are giving ageing players big deals.

Salah is another example, we let the front three Mane, Bobby and Salah run their deals down and we ended up in a terrible position. We don't give Mo a bumper deal and he could of walked this summer and then we are looking at spending an absolute fortune to replace him.

So not having a big enough transfer budget leads to overpaying your existing players.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Offline Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,104
  • JFT 97
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #6301 on: Yesterday at 07:24:57 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 06:42:00 pm
Again, you're talking as if the club is making conscious decisions to ignore "what was always liable to happen" which means the people running the club are either; a. intentionally sabotaging it or b. too stupid to figure out what a general fan can? So once again I'm going to go with the fact that this just isn't true.

For 20/21 I'd posit that once Virgil, Gomez and Matip were lost for the year there was nothing that could have saved that season. You're not winning anything running out your 5th or 6th choice CB for half a season. Name me a club where that would be true?

Similarly for this season, if Thiago, Hendo and Keita are basically done then we're just not going to be as good no matter what else had happened. What club in world football is challenging for the title in a competitive league playing their 5th, 6th and 7th choice midfielders regularly? Again, nobody. The club made a choice and planned around having their 1st to 4th choice midfielders available enough to compete. The only other answer would have been to replace those players which clearly the club wasn't willing to do this past summer and in fact is planning on 2 of them being here for longer.

We lost Joe and Virgil. So that means you are playing your 3rd and 4th choice centre backs not your 5th and 6th. The problem was that we sold our 4th choice centre back in Lovren and didn't replace him. We ended up in a tail spin because we were forced to overplay Matip, Hendo and Fabinho. Klopp made it clear that we played Matip when he wasn't fully fit.

As for this season and the midfield what happens is that you rush players back, play them too early and too often and the injury situation gets worse. When you have enough players then you can rotate, you don't have to rush players back and you can manage players minutes.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Offline Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,764
  • 11,053ft up
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #6302 on: Yesterday at 08:00:21 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 07:15:25 pm
When you are making a decision to re-sign a player then you weigh up what alternatives you have. If you are continually having to fix last seasons lack of transfer activity then you simply do not have the budget to go out and sign a player of the required standard. Add in spending £250m on the Main Stand, Training ground and ARE and you can see why we are giving ageing players big deals.

Salah is another example, we let the front three Mane, Bobby and Salah run their deals down and we ended up in a terrible position. We don't give Mo a bumper deal and he could of walked this summer and then we are looking at spending an absolute fortune to replace him.

So not having a big enough transfer budget leads to overpaying your existing players.

I'm quickly losing my patience for this. Giving players new contracts = money. You can't say on the one hand there is no money to spend on players while the club decides to spend more money on players. Repeating your falsehoods over and over doesn't change that simple fact.

Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 07:24:57 pm
We lost Joe and Virgil. So that means you are playing your 3rd and 4th choice centre backs not your 5th and 6th. The problem was that we sold our 4th choice centre back in Lovren and didn't replace him. We ended up in a tail spin because we were forced to overplay Matip, Hendo and Fabinho. Klopp made it clear that we played Matip when he wasn't fully fit.

As for this season and the midfield what happens is that you rush players back, play them too early and too often and the injury situation gets worse. When you have enough players then you can rotate, you don't have to rush players back and you can manage players minutes.

However it came about we played half a season or thereabouts with our 5th and 6th choice centerbacks. There was no single transfer that was going to fix that situation. Pep lost Laporte, just 1 CB, for a season and they couldn't seemingly recover.

For this season, again and as always you write as if only a blind man couldn't see this. So Ward, Klopp and the rest are just blind fools that should have known better? That's what you're saying? It's either that or they're stooges for FSG who are maniacally laughing while they twirl their mustaches and sip on their martinis as LFC's millions burn in the fireplace? It's honestly pathetic and the team and this board really deserve better than this shit. Thankfully it's Friday and I can go find something better to do than read this drivel.
Logged

Offline Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,104
  • JFT 97
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #6303 on: Yesterday at 08:46:49 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 08:00:21 pm
I'm quickly losing my patience for this. Giving players new contracts = money. You can't say on the one hand there is no money to spend on players while the club decides to spend more money on players. Repeating your falsehoods over and over doesn't change that simple fact.

Has anyone stated that players are willing to play for free. Of course they haven't. The point is that keeping a player or signing a player both involve wages. However signing elite players usually involves both wages and a transfer fee. That means if you have a small budget available then you are often forced to extend a players deal. Henderson and Salah are perfect examples of that.

If we had let them both leave on a free then to get younger players of a similar ability would cost big fees to buy the player PLUS wages.

Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 08:00:21 pm

However it came about we played half a season or thereabouts with our 5th and 6th choice centerbacks. There was no single transfer that was going to fix that situation. Pep lost Laporte, just 1 CB, for a season and they couldn't seemingly recover.

For this season, again and as always you write as if only a blind man couldn't see this. So Ward, Klopp and the rest are just blind fools that should have known better? That's what you're saying? It's either that or they're stooges for FSG who are maniacally laughing while they twirl their mustaches and sip on their martinis as LFC's millions burn in the fireplace? It's honestly pathetic and the team and this board really deserve better than this shit. Thankfully it's Friday and I can go find something better to do than read this drivel.

Again we ended up playing Nat and Rhys because we ran the likes of Matip, Hendo and Fabinho into the ground. Fabinho came back from a hamstring injury then played 11 games on the spin and got injured. Matip played when he shouldn't have played and ended up with a season ending injury. Hendo was then forced to play too many games and pulled his hamstring. If we had bought a quality centre back in January as Klopp wanted we could have rotated and managed the minutes of our existing players.

FSG are far from fools they have bought the Red Sox and Liverpool two teams that have made money whether they have been successful or not. Their profit is when they sell the club or sell a chunk of the Club to the likes of Redbird. Making the Champions League is a nice bonus but if we miss out they can just cut their cloth accordingly. Offload a few high earners, rake in more money from a bigger ground and see their asset increase in value.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Offline stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,475
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #6304 on: Yesterday at 09:18:54 pm »
Quote from: Studgotelli on Yesterday at 04:40:54 pm
Also have you guys noticed that the last time we had a team this good was in the 70s/80s under Tory rule and the economy/living standards in a similar situation as it is now. Very strange historical symmetry.

Suggests we have a few years left of greatness going off historical comparisons. We better make the most of it.

Thats some mental gymnastics and of course total whoo-whoo. Theres absolutely no correlation.
Logged
#JFT97

Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,676
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #6305 on: Yesterday at 10:29:17 pm »
I must say Dave McCoy has pleasantly surprised me the last few days, excellent stuff :thumbup
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online Studgotelli

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,236
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #6306 on: Today at 12:23:03 am »
Quote from: stockdam on Yesterday at 09:18:54 pm
Thats some mental gymnastics and of course total whoo-whoo. Theres absolutely no correlation.

Not saying there is just saying its weird the similarities
Logged

Offline Sinyoro

  • Give the ball to Bobby and he will scyoro
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 878
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #6307 on: Today at 12:37:21 am »
We will win the Premiership this season
Logged

Offline McSquared

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,145
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #6308 on: Today at 12:42:11 am »
Should have strengthened the midfield this and last season. Petty much basically comes down to that. Well just have to sick it up this season now and hope fsg can stick the hand in the pocket in the next couple of windows before the team is past it
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,699
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #6309 on: Today at 01:34:13 am »
Quote from: McSquared on Today at 12:42:11 am
Well just have to sick it up this season
We seem to be on track so far.
Logged

Online AmanShah21

  • May be Frank Colombo. Never seen with Frank Colombo in the same room at the same time. You dont have to be Sherlock Holmes, do you Miss Marple?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,696
  • At the end of a storm is a golden sky!
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #6310 on: Today at 01:44:54 am »
There's a bit of recency bias here. We didnt start last season particularly well and Mane was pretty poor in the first half of the season. The only difference is that we managed to get more results early on and in Europe and Salah was absolutely tearing up the scoring charts.
I dont think we can blame everything on injuries, but we've hardly had the chance to play a consistent centre back pair or midfield yet. Those have an effect on performance. That Asia tour was an absolutely braindead idea in the middle of an already shrunk pre-season.
This isnt quite the disaster yet even though the performances have been diabolical in certain games. We'll need Klopp to get these to continue churning out results during whatever transition we are looking to make because otherwise the pressure in itself will wreck this team. Atleast for the next couple of months, results will need to take precedence over the quality of performances. We have the squad to win trophies this season, I have no doubt on that. They just need to start showing that on the pitch.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 153 154 155 156 157 [158]   Go Up
« previous next »
 