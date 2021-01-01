I don't really understand this obsession with the midfield as the source of our problems. Is it the injuries?

Our defense has been poor too, in particular our FBs have contributed very little going forward. Our forwards havent exactly been brilliand either. It's not like our success the last 5 years relied heavily on defense-splitting passes from our midfield.



That said, we've been far less successful in midfield signings than in other parts of the team for many many years. We've spent more on CMs than on defenders, but only Fabinho has been a real success (Thiago is simply injured too much).

Henderson is still an important CM because we've failed to recruit a better one.



If you look at the players we got and where they are in their career the defence overall looks good. Van Dijk still even after injuries is/should be a world class defender, same now goes for Matip and Konate too probably. Add that a Gomez before all his later major injuries was probably a future world class cb. And on each side we got in good years Trent and Robertson with Tsimikas there too. Ramsay I can't say much about.So looking at the defence it doesn't look like you need to do much there right now. Obviously plan ahead for Van Dijk's replacement perhaps and not dropping the ball on that too late. Obviously also see how Joe Gomez progress or regress is another thing to keep a close eye on.When it comes to the midfield according to me you've got yourself a whole different situation. With both Milner and Henderson on their last legs IMO. And both are players that are not only known for, but also their whole game play is based on running lots, having a great game engine and pressing the opponents. Now that part is not what it used to be.Then you've obviously got Keita and Ox mostly out due to injuries. Lastly Elliott is still young and not as established as other top midfielders in the league, also he's maybe even more of a forward than a midfielder. Jones to me haven't stepped up to become yet a top midfielder as hoped for.So where do you think that leave our midfield compared to our defence? Our midfield compared to others in the league? Compared to the best in Europe?Yes the whole team is playing bad at the moment, but our defence and attack should be in much greater shape than our midfield based on the quality of the players there and the age their in right now.