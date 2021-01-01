« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 153 154 155 156 157 [158]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Klopp Template  (Read 649405 times)

Online plura

  • Bear with me
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,519
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #6280 on: Today at 10:21:01 am »
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 10:12:15 am
I don't really understand this obsession with the midfield as the source of our problems. Is it the injuries?
Our defense has been poor too, in particular our FBs have contributed very little going forward. Our forwards havent exactly been brilliand either. It's not like our success the last 5 years relied heavily on defense-splitting passes from our midfield.

That said, we've been far less successful in midfield signings than in other parts of the team for many many years. We've spent more on CMs than on defenders, but only Fabinho has been a real success (Thiago is simply injured too much).
Henderson is still an important CM because we've failed to recruit a better one.

If you look at the players we got and where they are in their career the defence overall looks good. Van Dijk still even after injuries is/should be a world class defender, same now goes for Matip and Konate too probably. Add that a Gomez before all his later major injuries was probably a future world class cb. And on each side we got in good years Trent and Robertson with Tsimikas there too. Ramsay I can't say much about.

So looking at the defence it doesn't look like you need to do much there right now. Obviously plan ahead for Van Dijk's replacement perhaps and not dropping the ball on that too late. Obviously also see how Joe Gomez progress or regress is another thing to keep a close eye on.

When it comes to the midfield according to me you've got yourself a whole different situation. With both Milner and Henderson on their last legs IMO. And both are players that are not only known for, but also their whole game play is based on running lots, having a great game engine and pressing the opponents. Now that part is not what it used to be.

Then you've obviously got Keita and Ox mostly out due to injuries. Lastly Elliott is still young and not as established as other top midfielders in the league, also he's maybe even more of a forward than a midfielder. Jones to me haven't stepped up to become yet a top midfielder as hoped for.

So where do you think that leave our midfield compared to our defence? Our midfield compared to others in the league? Compared to the best in Europe?

Yes the whole team is playing bad at the moment, but our defence and attack should be in much greater shape than our midfield based on the quality of the players there and the age their in right now.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,110
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #6281 on: Today at 10:40:51 am »
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 10:12:15 am
I don't really understand this obsession with the midfield as the source of our problems. Is it the injuries?
Our defense has been poor too, in particular our FBs have contributed very little going forward. Our forwards havent exactly been brilliand either. It's not like our success the last 5 years relied heavily on defense-splitting passes from our midfield.

That said, we've been far less successful in midfield signings than in other parts of the team for many many years. We've spent more on CMs than on defenders, but only Fabinho has been a real success (Thiago is simply injured too much).
Henderson is still an important CM because we've failed to recruit a better one.

Fabinho, Thiago and a fully fit Henderson or Keita is an excellent midfield, although time may be catching up on Henderson. Therefore when we stunk the gaff out at Fulham it was a team issue rather than a midfield one. And we bossed the Charity Shield.

The problem is beyond that personnel and injury prone players. We're a different team just with and without Thiago. 

The midfield at Old Trafford and Napoli was beyond awful and then caused defensive issues, although doesn't excuse the defence. In reality as well was set up to fail because the personnel couldn't play the system. You can't get away with a high line when the midfield isn't right. That's the crux of it
« Last Edit: Today at 10:43:59 am by Fromola »
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Zimagic

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,437
  • Liar, liar with your drawers on fire......
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #6282 on: Today at 01:06:19 pm »
Seeing a lot of quotes & comments about a change of style needed but I'm struggling to see how people are expecting us to line up & play? 3-5-3 or 4-4-2.
Logged
"Truth, Justice, Freedom, Reasonably-Priced Love and a Hard-Boiled Egg!"

Online Bird Bird Bird The Bird Is The Word

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,580
  • Brace for Impact
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #6283 on: Today at 01:31:01 pm »
1. We are giving away possession very cheaply.
2. We are unable to control/pressurise the ball out of possession.
3. We are playing a high line.

Previously, we were elite at keeping possession and winning possession back or funneling teams into "safe" defensive situations. We're not doing either this season, which is further exacerbated by the high line.

We've seen a couple of scenarios play out multiple times over the season already like its Groundhog Day.

1. We gift the ball to opposition, create a dangerous transition, and are caught out by a ball in behind.
2. We passively and statically allow teams to pass through us e.g.the Anguissa goal was a carbon copy of the Malacia 1-2 move in the Man Utd game.

What's most puzzling is not the drop off in intensity, which given the toll of last season, the short pre-season, lack of new players, and injury problems is more than expected, what is most puzzling is the total lack of organisation and connection across the entire team. Probably partially explained by the lack of consistency in the starting eleven and key components being missing, especially considering the squad is largely the same as it was last season.

Have we committed to systematic changes to accommodate Nunez but haven't had the supporting cast due to injuries/fitness or the star man due to suspension to make it work?

Thats what I suspect, we have attempted to alter how we play to some degree, have not had the players needed for this change, have been poorer in the short term with this new way of playing than expected, but have decided to take the short term cost for the expected long term gain.

Does that explain why we are seemingly insistent on playing with two chaotic 8s in midfield?

Hopefully this bonus pre-season will allow the group to significantly recover and rethink, its what we need.
Logged

Offline redk84

  • (and nothing else!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,636
  • why must we always do things the hard way?
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #6284 on: Today at 01:58:32 pm »
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 10:12:15 am
I don't really understand this obsession with the midfield as the source of our problems.

I think its definitely one area..
I mean same can be said with this recent obsession with the thought that last season's efforts have impacted this one so severely.

It might well be another area effecting us, but I guess different posters put different weights on these areas - nobody knows what is the single biggest problem but we all know it's a cluster fuck of things not just one or two things.

What we can address....once we do...and we will....we'll then comfortably look like one of the top 2 teams in the league again imo. where we'll be in the table by that point im not sure but no games this weekend certainly helps!  ;D
Logged
All Those Who Have A Red Heart Can Rejoice.
For They Have Seen GOD.

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,229
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #6285 on: Today at 02:26:27 pm »
Quote from: Bird Bird Bird The Bird Is The Word on Today at 01:31:01 pm
Thats what I suspect, we have attempted to alter how we play to some degree, have not had the players needed for this change, have been poorer in the short term with this new way of playing than expected, but have decided to take the short term cost for the expected long term gain.

Does that explain why we are seemingly insistent on playing with two chaotic 8s in midfield?

I think the biggest issue is as simple as us having to pick who's available rather than who is the best choice, and those who are playing are having to be run into the ground because we don't have anyone else. I don't think we've really tried to change anything this season, we've just been forced to.

The recent match postponements could be huge for us. If we can get to a point where we can rotate Matip with Konate (back around the international break), Trent with Gomez/Ramsey, and have Fabinho/Henderson/Thiago/Arthur all available in midfield, I think we'll look significantly better and we should only be a few weeks away from that situation, assuming no more setbacks.
Logged

Online jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,032
  • Meh sd f
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #6286 on: Today at 02:47:11 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 10:40:51 am
Fabinho, Thiago and a fully fit Henderson or Keita is an excellent midfield, although time may be catching up on Henderson. Therefore when we stunk the gaff out at Fulham it was a team issue rather than a midfield one. And we bossed the Charity Shield.

The problem is beyond that personnel and injury prone players. We're a different team just with and without Thiago. 

The midfield at Old Trafford and Napoli was beyond awful and then caused defensive issues, although doesn't excuse the defence. In reality as well was set up to fail because the personnel couldn't play the system. You can't get away with a high line when the midfield isn't right. That's the crux of it
Henderson was already around, which is why I don't count him as a signing. Thiago is amazing at times, but he's just not playing enough to be a great signing at the level of Fabinho.
One really good midfield signing in 7 (?) years is of course not enough, and it's far, far away from our success rate in other parts of the team.

But again, that doesn't really explain the short term free fall of most of team
« Last Edit: Today at 02:50:28 pm by jepovic »
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,110
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #6287 on: Today at 03:04:18 pm »
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 02:47:11 pm
Henderson was already around, which is why I don't count him as a signing. Thiago is amazing at times, but he's just not playing enough to be a great signing at the level of Fabinho.
One really good midfield signing in 7 (?) years is of course not enough, and it's far, far away from our success rate in other parts of the team.

But again, that doesn't really explain the short term free fall of most of team

The system depends on the midfield. An effective, controlled, hard running and combative midfield is as essential to making our high line work as the defence is. Take that away and it's as bad as playing with a slow back four in terms of setting up to fail with a high line. That's a big part of why it failed so much when Fabinho and Henderson were playing in defence, not because of their performances at the back but because of the knock on effect in midfield.

Our record over the last couple of seasons is exceptional when Fabinho and Thiago play together in midfield for example. Wijnaldum was always a key cog in the machine but suffered himself when Fabinho and Henderson were taken out of midfield without a proper holding player to come in.

Fabinho was playing on his own the other night in midfield. At Old Trafford we didn't even had a midfield as he was on the bench and Thiago was out.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
Pages: 1 ... 153 154 155 156 157 [158]   Go Up
« previous next »
 