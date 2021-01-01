1. We are giving away possession very cheaply.
2. We are unable to control/pressurise the ball out of possession.
3. We are playing a high line.
Previously, we were elite at keeping possession and winning possession back or funneling teams into "safe" defensive situations. We're not doing either this season, which is further exacerbated by the high line.
We've seen a couple of scenarios play out multiple times over the season already like its Groundhog Day.
1. We gift the ball to opposition, create a dangerous transition, and are caught out by a ball in behind.
2. We passively and statically allow teams to pass through us e.g.the Anguissa goal was a carbon copy of the Malacia 1-2 move in the Man Utd game.
What's most puzzling is not the drop off in intensity, which given the toll of last season, the short pre-season, lack of new players, and injury problems is more than expected, what is most puzzling is the total lack of organisation and connection across the entire team. Probably partially explained by the lack of consistency in the starting eleven and key components being missing, especially considering the squad is largely the same as it was last season.
Have we committed to systematic changes to accommodate Nunez but haven't had the supporting cast due to injuries/fitness or the star man due to suspension to make it work?
Thats what I suspect, we have attempted to alter how we play to some degree, have not had the players needed for this change, have been poorer in the short term with this new way of playing than expected, but have decided to take the short term cost for the expected long term gain.
Does that explain why we are seemingly insistent on playing with two chaotic 8s in midfield?
Hopefully this bonus pre-season will allow the group to significantly recover and rethink, its what we need.