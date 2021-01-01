« previous next »
Offline Dim Glas

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #6240 on: Today at 05:01:02 pm »
Quote from: xbugawugax on Today at 04:40:02 pm
if he was we wouldn't be in this mess. Not sure if his hands are tied or he is just too loyal to his players which is not such a bad thing after players giving their all for him. Milner, hendo, ox and keita would have been flogged off long before their decline. We could have recouped a decent sum and saved on wages which we are burning on players that are perpetually in the treatment room.

Yeah, damn him for putting us in this mess eh  ::)

Again, contracts - you cant flog off players who are contracted unless they agree to it. 

Sure, if it makes you feel better have a dig at him, Michael Edwards, Julain Ward and whoever else deals with contracts for giving Milner a new 1 year deal, and for giving Ox a new deal when he was hurt. But honestly that there is prime level cryarsery written after the fact. Most here where more than happy for these contracts to be given out at the time - in fact loving the loyalty to this team. So easy for us to say different now though isnt it.

Is he loyal? Yes, to players who deserve loyalty. To a fault? Not sure about that. Not a huge amount of evidence to support that. Maybe the Henderson contract extension being to long for many, is an example, if that counts.
Logged


Online Fromola

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #6241 on: Today at 05:07:48 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 05:01:02 pm
Yeah, damn him for putting us in this mess eh  ::)

Again, contracts - you cant flog off players who are contracted unless they agree to it. 

Sure, if it makes you feel better have a dig at him, Michael Edwards, Julain Ward and whoever else deals with contracts for giving Milner a new 1 year deal, and for giving Ox a new deal when he was hurt. But honestly that there is prime level cryarsery written after the fact. Most here where more than happy for these contracts to be given out at the time - in fact loving the loyalty to this team. So easy for us to say different now though isnt it.

Is he loyal? Yes, to players who deserve loyalty. To a fault? Not sure about that. Not a huge amount of evidence to support that. Maybe the Henderson contract extension being to long for many, is an example, if that counts.

There's nuances involved as well. If you look at some of the more questionable contracts:

Henderson: If he left last year people would have kicked off a lot and he stayed and played a key part of a team that nearly won the lot. If he didn't sign he wanted to leave and he backed the club into a corner by doing that.

Milner: Keeping him around in the squad is still important but his role should have hugely diminished the last couple of years and he still ends up playing every week. Therefore the mistake isn't so much giving him the deal but having too many squad deficiencies/a lack of investment in midfield (or right back).

Ox: A good gesture from the club but a bad business decision. Ditto with Sturridge when he was out long term and got a long term deal. They end up sitting out their contracts offering little value for money.

I don't think anyone would seriously argue we should have got rid of Van Dijk last year and not give him a contract for example. And everyone wanted Salah to renew.
Logged


Offline Al 666

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #6242 on: Today at 05:23:24 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 05:07:48 pm
There's nuances involved as well. If you look at some of the more questionable contracts:

Henderson: If he left last year people would have kicked off a lot and he stayed and played a key part of a team that nearly won the lot. If he didn't sign he wanted to leave and he backed the club into a corner by doing that.

Milner: Keeping him around in the squad is still important but his role should have hugely diminished the last couple of years and he still ends up playing every week. Therefore the mistake isn't so much giving him the deal but having too many squad deficiencies/a lack of investment in midfield (or right back).

Ox: A good gesture from the club but a bad business decision. Ditto with Sturridge when he was out long term and got a long term deal. They end up sitting out their contracts offering little value for money.

I don't think anyone would seriously argue we should have got rid of Van Dijk last year and not give him a contract for example. And everyone wanted Salah to renew.

The problem is when you don't have the funds to buy players of the required standard then you are pretty much forced into extending contracts. Hendo is a good example. How much would you have to spend on a 23-24 year old replacement.

We are continually trying to correct glaring deficiencies in the squad. The owners continually kick the can down the road. Instead of being proactive and being ahead of the curve, we end up trying to correct previous seasons issues.
Logged


Online Fromola

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #6243 on: Today at 05:27:56 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 05:23:24 pm
The problem is when you don't have the funds to buy players of the required standard then you are pretty much forced into extending contracts. Hendo is a good example. How much would you have to spend on a 23-24 year old replacement.

We are continually trying to correct glaring deficiencies in the squad. The owners continually kick the can down the road. Instead of being proactive and being ahead of the curve, we end up trying to correct previous seasons issues.

We do tend to operate a year behind where we should be in the market which has a knock on effect and can backfire (i.e. not getting a CB in 2020 with Jota and Tsimikas prioritised with the budget we had rather than strengthen those areas in 2019 when we signed nobody). I think the mistake we've made this time is operating two years behind with the midfield. Renewing Wijnaldum would have been 'kicking the can down the road' given his age but he was released and not replaced which was even worse.
Logged


Online Dave McCoy

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #6244 on: Today at 05:30:38 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 05:23:24 pm
The problem is when you don't have the funds to buy players of the required standard then you are pretty much forced into extending contracts. Hendo is a good example. How much would you have to spend on a 23-24 year old replacement.

We are continually trying to correct glaring deficiencies in the squad. The owners continually kick the can down the road. Instead of being proactive and being ahead of the curve, we end up trying to correct previous seasons issues.

This is ludicrous. Hendo is probably on £200k/w at least with his most recent extension. That's a £31m commitment at minimum but we don't have funds? You seriously need to start putting more thought into this stuff.
Logged

Offline Samie

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #6245 on: Today at 05:31:00 pm »
We need to get back into this mindset.  ;D

Quote
"Football Is War"-Rinus Michels
Logged

Offline ScouserAtHeart

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #6246 on: Today at 05:35:39 pm »
Football is one big lie!
Logged


Offline xbugawugax

  
  
  
  
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #6247 on: Today at 05:42:13 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 05:27:56 pm
We do tend to operate a year behind where we should be in the market which has a knock on effect and can backfire (i.e. not getting a CB in 2020 with Jota and Tsimikas prioritised with the budget we had rather than strengthen those areas in 2019 when we signed nobody). I think the mistake we've made this time is operating two years behind with the midfield. Renewing Wijnaldum would have been 'kicking the can down the road' given his age but he was released and not replaced which was even worse.

he was replaced. but with an aging and injury prone thiago. No doubt that if thiago is as robust as gini we wouldn't be having this conversation now. similarly with keita.

the evolution of our team have just hit a bump i guess. elliot, fabio, jota, darwin,diaz are the future but they do need time to adapt i guess and of course a couple of high quality robust and ever present replacements in the middle would help. Our style of play havent actually changed since we won and teams are more aware of how to counter. On top of that the quality of replacements isn't just high enough or need to be slowly bedded in.
Logged

Online Fromola

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #6248 on: Today at 05:44:46 pm »
Quote from: xbugawugax on Today at 05:42:13 pm
he was replaced. but with an aging and injury prone thiago. No doubt that if thiago is as robust as gini we wouldn't be having this conversation now. similarly with keita.

the evolution of our team have just hit a bump i guess. elliot, fabio, jota, darwin,diaz are the future but they do need time to adapt i guess and of course a couple of high quality robust and ever present replacements in the middle would help. Our style of play havent actually changed since we won and teams are more aware of how to counter. On top of that the quality of replacements isn't just high enough or need to be slowly bedded in.

Gini was an ever present in 20/21, when he left in 2021 he still needed replacing. He was still one of the first names on Klopp's team sheet.
Logged


Offline Al 666

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #6249 on: Today at 05:59:18 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 05:30:38 pm
This is ludicrous. Hendo is probably on £200k/w at least with his most recent extension. That's a £31m commitment at minimum but we don't have funds? You seriously need to start putting more thought into this stuff.

You are missing your true vocation Dave.

You should be put in charge of transfers if you can sign a 23-24 year old World class midfield player who will only cost us £31m in transfer fees, wages and agents fees.
« Last Edit: Today at 06:04:38 pm by Al 666 »
Logged


Offline Haggis36

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #6250 on: Today at 06:01:41 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 05:07:48 pm
There's nuances involved as well. If you look at some of the more questionable contracts:

Henderson: If he left last year people would have kicked off a lot and he stayed and played a key part of a team that nearly won the lot. If he didn't sign he wanted to leave and he backed the club into a corner by doing that.

Milner: Keeping him around in the squad is still important but his role should have hugely diminished the last couple of years and he still ends up playing every week. Therefore the mistake isn't so much giving him the deal but having too many squad deficiencies/a lack of investment in midfield (or right back).

Ox: A good gesture from the club but a bad business decision. Ditto with Sturridge when he was out long term and got a long term deal. They end up sitting out their contracts offering little value for money.

I don't think anyone would seriously argue we should have got rid of Van Dijk last year and not give him a contract for example. And everyone wanted Salah to renew.

Henderson's previous deal would have run until next summer, when he will be 33 - it's not like we were in imminent danger of losing him. If we were having the conversation again now, I really doubt anyone would be advocating giving him a hefty three year contract on current form (which is what he has left to run). We don't know the numbers involved, but it'd be fairly safe to assume that as club captain he's on a fair bit (very conservatively, let's say £120k+ a week). It was a weird decision at the time and looks even worse with hindsight.

Milner should never have been given a new deal because it was plain to plenty of people that a) the manager's temptation to give him plenty of gametime would be too great if he stayed, b) his presence would be used as an excuse to justify not bringing in fresh blood ("but we have x midfielders!!") and c) he's not of the required level anymore. Keeping him around purely for leadership reasons does a discredit to other members of the squad - if we need him around to maintain professional standards we have big problems. The Ox one was a sentimental decision, there was no need to renew a player who had three years left on a deal and was coming off the back of a catastrophic knee injury which has ultimately derailed his career.

I'm not sure to what extent the committee are involved in contract renewals, but the club have been making questionable decisions for a while. I'm not convinced those decisions were financial in nature, but I guess we'll see come next summer - the owners will need to put their money where their mouth is in a big way.
Logged

Online El Lobo

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #6251 on: Today at 06:43:16 pm »
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on Today at 05:00:15 pm
Like Ferrari eh, self sabotage. Like Klopp said, Wolves will be laughing at, we look like clowns. Wonder how long before we get the pitwall memes with Jürgen, Pep and Peter.

No ones arsed about you being upset with the F1 :D
Logged


Online Egyptian36

  
  
  
  
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #6252 on: Today at 06:44:37 pm »
Quote from: Haggis36 on Today at 06:01:41 pm
Henderson's previous deal would have run until next summer, when he will be 33 - it's not like we were in imminent danger of losing him. If we were having the conversation again now, I really doubt anyone would be advocating giving him a hefty three year contract on current form (which is what he has left to run). We don't know the numbers involved, but it'd be fairly safe to assume that as club captain he's on a fair bit (very conservatively, let's say £120k+ a week). It was a weird decision at the time and looks even worse with hindsight.

Milner should never have been given a new deal because it was plain to plenty of people that a) the manager's temptation to give him plenty of gametime would be too great if he stayed, b) his presence would be used as an excuse to justify not bringing in fresh blood ("but we have x midfielders!!") and c) he's not of the required level anymore. Keeping him around purely for leadership reasons does a discredit to other members of the squad - if we need him around to maintain professional standards we have big problems. The Ox one was a sentimental decision, there was no need to renew a player who had three years left on a deal and was coming off the back of a catastrophic knee injury which has ultimately derailed his career.

I'm not sure to what extent the committee are involved in contract renewals, but the club have been making questionable decisions for a while. I'm not convinced those decisions were financial in nature, but I guess we'll see come next summer - the owners will need to put their money where their mouth is in a big way.

I would say it's all for financial reasons. Klopp and the recruitment team work within a limited budget and if you can't get offers good enough to buy a replacement what choice you are left with other than keeping the player
Logged

Online Dave McCoy

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #6253 on: Today at 07:15:10 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 05:59:18 pm
You are missing your true vocation Dave.

You should be put in charge of transfers if you can sign a 23-24 year old World class midfield player who will only cost us £31m in transfer fees, wages and agents fees.

So actual facts mean nothing to your agenda. Money was spent and whether you deemed it enough or not is immaterial. Pretty sure there are examples on this current squad where that amount of money would have been sufficient. Maybe sports isn't for you? Plenty of other hobbies out there where you can just make up whatever you want.
Logged

Offline Samie

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #6254 on: Today at 07:21:34 pm »
Kloppo will be thanking dear old Liz for the extra rest.
Logged

Online RedG13

  
  
  
  
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #6255 on: Today at 07:29:32 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 05:01:02 pm
Yeah, damn him for putting us in this mess eh  ::)

Again, contracts - you cant flog off players who are contracted unless they agree to it. 

Sure, if it makes you feel better have a dig at him, Michael Edwards, Julain Ward and whoever else deals with contracts for giving Milner a new 1 year deal, and for giving Ox a new deal when he was hurt. But honestly that there is prime level cryarsery written after the fact. Most here where more than happy for these contracts to be given out at the time - in fact loving the loyalty to this team. So easy for us to say different now though isnt it.

Is he loyal? Yes, to players who deserve loyalty. To a fault? Not sure about that. Not a huge amount of evidence to support that. Maybe the Henderson contract extension being to long for many, is an example, if that counts.
wasn't Henderson Extension basically a 1 year plus like Option type extension?
Logged

Offline Sinyoro

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #6256 on: Today at 09:50:44 pm »
Don't blame the players, something has gone wrong with the preparation for the season.

I think the players were over-worked in preseason and are still possibly being overstretched.

We will reap the benefits when the real grind starts, its not too late.

Keep your hopes up Reds
Logged

Online Knight

  
  
  
  
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #6257 on: Today at 10:19:37 pm »
Interesting to see the players were overworked in pre-season narrative. A poster was lambasted for asking whether our pre season conditioning was right. Now its become almost the accepted explanation for this train wreck. How quickly things change.
Logged

Online Dave McCoy

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #6258 on: Today at 10:21:25 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 10:19:37 pm
Interesting to see the players were overworked in pre-season narrative. A poster was lambasted for asking whether our pre season conditioning was right. Now its become almost the accepted explanation for this train wreck. How quickly things change.

Because the alternative is that they're downing tools so by default I think almost any LFC fan has to believe this now even if it seemed ludicrous in preseason.
Logged
