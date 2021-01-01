There's nuances involved as well. If you look at some of the more questionable contracts:



Henderson: If he left last year people would have kicked off a lot and he stayed and played a key part of a team that nearly won the lot. If he didn't sign he wanted to leave and he backed the club into a corner by doing that.



Milner: Keeping him around in the squad is still important but his role should have hugely diminished the last couple of years and he still ends up playing every week. Therefore the mistake isn't so much giving him the deal but having too many squad deficiencies/a lack of investment in midfield (or right back).



Ox: A good gesture from the club but a bad business decision. Ditto with Sturridge when he was out long term and got a long term deal. They end up sitting out their contracts offering little value for money.



I don't think anyone would seriously argue we should have got rid of Van Dijk last year and not give him a contract for example. And everyone wanted Salah to renew.



Henderson's previous deal would have run until next summer, when he will be 33 - it's not like we were in imminent danger of losing him. If we were having the conversation again now, I really doubt anyone would be advocating giving him a hefty three year contract on current form (which is what he has left to run). We don't know the numbers involved, but it'd be fairly safe to assume that as club captain he's on a fair bit (very conservatively, let's say £120k+ a week). It was a weird decision at the time and looks even worse with hindsight.Milner should never have been given a new deal because it was plain to plenty of people that a) the manager's temptation to give him plenty of gametime would be too great if he stayed, b) his presence would be used as an excuse to justify not bringing in fresh blood ("but we have x midfielders!!") and c) he's not of the required level anymore. Keeping him around purely for leadership reasons does a discredit to other members of the squad - if we need him around to maintain professional standards we have big problems. The Ox one was a sentimental decision, there was no need to renew a player who had three years left on a deal and was coming off the back of a catastrophic knee injury which has ultimately derailed his career.I'm not sure to what extent the committee are involved in contract renewals, but the club have been making questionable decisions for a while. I'm not convinced those decisions were financial in nature, but I guess we'll see come next summer - the owners will need to put their money where their mouth is in a big way.