If were not counter pressing anymore theres no need for our defenders to be on the halfway line



Obviously, Klopp wants us to counter press. It's always been the foundation of his philosophy. For whatever reason, it isn't working at the moment.Klopp wants to play the high line to facilitate the high press, but we're getting caught in game after game. I get why people want to sit a bit deeper to stop that, but if it's part of how Klopp wants to play, then we should play like that.I do think, however, that if we are to play with our CBs on the halfway line, they need to be tactically drilled to know when to fall. And they need to be able to make that decision themselves, on the pitch. If the opponent beats our press, they need to fall. If it looks like we aren't close enough to press the ball carrier, they need to fall.There were several times tonight (and in previous games) where an opponent has the ball somewhere in their half and no one is close enough to press and they can just ping balls over our back four, stood at the halfway line. I mean, you don't need to be Xabi Alonso to do that, you have half a football pitch to aim at. I could do that.If they start to fall when they realize this, then at least they are going the same way as the attackers when the ball is played. Now, they are facing the wrong way and have to catch up with a player who's already up to speed.