The Klopp Template

Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #6160 on: Yesterday at 10:54:42 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:48:46 pm
Klopp said we were too wide and thats exactly right. Its not compact enough, you lose the ball and the gaps on the transition are huge and its far too much physically for us to cover. This experiment with a one man midfield needs to stop.

Its quite exciting though. If you remember in 20/21, City had this same issue that they were conceding too many and Guardiola acknowledged that and they became more sterile and won 2 leagues.

We have the best manager in the world. He will sort it.

Jurgen has had his counter press taken away, its horrible to watch but also intriguing to see where he goes from here.
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #6161 on: Yesterday at 10:55:03 pm
Quote from: Phineus on Yesterday at 10:50:54 pm
Thing is, thats always been a problem with Milner and Henderson in midfield  theyre not comfortable receiving the ball on half turn or in tight areas so pull out wide where there is space. Weve had that issue for years its just now becoming more and more brutal as their legs have gone. Just comes back to really poor squad planning in the summer.

Very true. They always vacated midfield but at least they ran. The weird thing is we're putting Harvey so wide right we're just deliberately vacating the midfield these days. Maybe that'd work if the team was an absolute demon as soon as we lost the ball and we were able to cover for the fact we're only really playing 2 CMs but the team isn't that and one of the CMs is Milner who can't run anymore.
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #6162 on: Yesterday at 10:55:12 pm
Quote from: Phineus on Yesterday at 10:50:54 pm
Thing is, thats always been a problem with Milner and Henderson in midfield  theyre not comfortable receiving the ball on half turn or in tight areas so pull out wide where there is space. Weve had that issue for years its just now becoming more and more brutal as their legs have gone. Just comes back to really poor squad planning in the summer.

Yes physically we look poor but at least with a compact set up the gaps can be closed. We have a very odd set up. Look at how we played against Everton, basically with 4 wingers.

I feel like I am picking on Harvey Elliott but that experiment with him on the right needs to stop. We need a more compact set up. We have an amazing full back in Trent and there should be cover for him. At the moment it has to be Fabinho and that drags him here, there and everywhere.
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #6163 on: Yesterday at 10:56:13 pm
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Yesterday at 10:54:42 pm
Jurgen has had his counter press taken away, its horrible to watch but also intriguing to see where he goes from here.

Put Keita and Thiago in this team and the team counter presses properly. That's the tragedy of it. We're a couple of midfield signings away (who could do what we need from our midfield if and when Thiago and Keita are injured) from being mostly fine.
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #6164 on: Yesterday at 10:56:40 pm
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Yesterday at 10:54:42 pm
Jurgen has had his counter press taken away, its horrible to watch but also intriguing to see where he goes from here.

The system isnt design to counter press. Who do we counter press? The full backs? The full backs just need to get the ball to the midfielders and we have at times 3 players out the game on one side.
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #6165 on: Yesterday at 10:56:57 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:55:12 pm
Yes physically we look poor but at least with a compact set up the gaps can be closed. We have a very odd set up. Look at how we played against Everton, basically with 4 wingers.

I feel like I am picking on Harvey Elliott but that experiment with him on the right needs to stop. We need a more compact set up. We have an amazing full back in Trent and there should be cover for him. At the moment it has to be Fabinho and that drags him here, there and everywhere.

Someone is trying to be too clever, were not getting the basics right
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #6166 on: Yesterday at 10:58:56 pm
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 10:56:13 pm
Put Keita and Thiago in this team and the team counter presses properly. That's the tragedy of it. We're a couple of midfield signings away (who could do what we need from our midfield if and when Thiago and Keita are injured) from being mostly fine.
To an extent yes but the first counter press can be the front players, weve gone from having the same front 3 players literally week in week out, to a different front 3 virtually every game. They dont know eachothers triggers or running patterns. As you say, the midfield is a mess but the attack, when were out of possession isnt at all cohesive.
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #6167 on: Yesterday at 10:59:48 pm
Honestly, I don't even know what I'm watching anymore. What is the template?
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #6168 on: Yesterday at 10:59:59 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:56:40 pm
The system isnt design to counter press. Who do we counter press? The full backs? The full backs just need to get the ball to the midfielders and we have at times 3 players out the game on one side.
Depends where the ball is when we lose it. Were losing it an awful lot at the moment so take your pick- full back, centre backs, midfield- anywhere.
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #6169 on: Yesterday at 11:01:39 pm
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Yesterday at 10:58:56 pm
To an extent yes but the first counter press can be the front players, weve gone from having the same front 3 players literally week in week out, to a different front 3 virtually every game. They dont know eachothers triggers or running patterns. As you say, the midfield is a mess but the attack, when were out of possession isnt at all cohesive.

True, I'm partly going on Klopp's comments about how it was only when Thiago came on that we counter pressed properly. Although I'm not sure it's about 'each other's triggers. The triggers are situation specific right? It's not like offensive stuff where being on the same 'wavelength' is important, rather there are pressing triggers for the entire team which players just fit into depending on their position.
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #6170 on: Yesterday at 11:01:51 pm
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 10:56:13 pm
Put Keita and Thiago in this team and the team counter presses properly. That's the tragedy of it. We're a couple of midfield signings away (who could do what we need from our midfield if and when Thiago and Keita are injured) from being mostly fine.
Really? I thought wanting a net spend above £4m when we are on top makes me a bedwetter? The same midfield almost won us a quad last season so apparently we must not make changes and we're the cleverest operators in the transfer market.

We were outspent by Westham and Nottingham Forest but we are building a new stand that'll help us win the league and CL THIS season. Genius that!
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #6171 on: Yesterday at 11:01:53 pm
If were not counter pressing anymore theres no need for our defenders to be on the halfway line
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #6172 on: Yesterday at 11:02:12 pm
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Yesterday at 10:59:59 pm
Depends where the ball is when we lose it. Were losing it an awful lot at the moment so take your pick- full back, centre backs, midfield- anywhere.

Teams with possession will always lose it, its how quickly you get it back. If a team knows they can get at you once you lose it then they will sit back all the time. What you need to be able to do is break their spirit by ensuring you win it back quickly or show you are going nowhere.

We have been absolutely brutal in transition for this whole season.
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #6173 on: Yesterday at 11:04:39 pm
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 11:01:39 pm
True, I'm partly going on Klopp's comments about how it was only when Thiago came on that we counter pressed properly. Although I'm not sure it's about 'each other's triggers. The triggers are situation specific right? It's not like offensive stuff where being on the same 'wavelength' is important, rather there are pressing triggers for the entire team which players just fit into depending on their position.
Can be yes but there will be a range of scenarios that will come up frequently in games, particularly for a side like us who have possession deep in opposition territory a lot. It might be something as simple as Mane would go and press a ball immediately after we lose it where as Nunez might delay. The traditional front 3 were incredible in their ability to press together and recognise the right times to do it.
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #6174 on: Yesterday at 11:06:29 pm
I think the quilts who would criticise the manager in here should remember that Klopp asked for another player can got a loanee that hasn't played for months.  He outright said he'd prefer we spend a bit more, risk a little more.

Klopp is a team player so this is as close as you'll get to him telling fans that FSG aren't backing him financially.
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #6175 on: Yesterday at 11:06:31 pm
Okay we obviously aren't going to be winning the league or European cup this season so hopefully Jurgen uses the season to get rid of the dead wood and bring through the kids. Also no more screwing around by FSG, please please back the manager and he'll get us back challanging next season again.
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #6176 on: Yesterday at 11:12:33 pm
The template only works with a very finely tuned and drilled
midfield. And an Imperious Virgil has helped.

Afraid, we have lost levels on both. Feels like we need
a couple of new monster pressers and we need a new shape in attack too.

Proper issues for Klopp to sort out. As an amateur,
I think 4-2-3-1 might suit is but what do I know.

Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #6177 on: Yesterday at 11:17:36 pm
Good twitter thread on our strange system and why it is also leading to our sloppy start

Colin Spreag
@ColinSpreag
The spaces both laterally and vertically are so big, so frequently for Liverpool.

You can't play a possession game, built around a 3-man base (CBs & Fabinho) whilst being so far away from each other in possession that any turnover can be turned into a counter attack.

Liverpool set up to play around their opposition's shape as opposed to through it or over it. The issue is that if there is a central turnover, there is a combination of no pressure on the ball (positional inferiority) and being outnumbered (numerical inferiority).

When you add in that their current midfielders are all either poor / untrained 1v1 defenders (Milner/Elliott) or out of form (Fabinho), you also have technical inferiority in central areas during defensive transitions.

It's a recipe for, well, everything seen this season so far.

When you add in that the potential covering defenders (ie full backs) are normally ahead of the ball, you're then relying on the CBs to defend half a field on their own multiple times a game.

So, potential tweaks to help?

- close the gaps in midfield either by adding another player to the base (4231)
- more conservative positioning of the full backs in possession
- better ball handlers playing in between the opposition shape to limit defensive transitions

The obvious one for me is to attack more compactly, however you decide to do that, which by default means more numbers around the ball and in central areas when it is lost.

Essentially, treat the center of midfield like City do.

The issue there is that you can't do that with either or both of Milner / Henderson in there - but with two from Thiago / Elliott / Arthur / Naby (I know...) in there, maybe you can.

https://twitter.com/ColinSpreag/status/1567624749550866432
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #6178 on: Yesterday at 11:19:18 pm
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Yesterday at 11:01:53 pm
If were not counter pressing anymore theres no need for our defenders to be on the halfway line

Obviously, Klopp wants us to counter press. It's always been the foundation of his philosophy. For whatever reason, it isn't working at the moment.

Klopp wants to play the high line to facilitate the high press, but we're getting caught in game after game. I get why people want to sit a bit deeper to stop that, but if it's part of how Klopp wants to play, then we should play like that.

I do think, however, that if we are to play with our CBs on the halfway line, they need to be tactically drilled to know when to fall. And they need to be able to make that decision themselves, on the pitch. If the opponent beats our press, they need to fall. If it looks like we aren't close enough to press the ball carrier, they need to fall.

There were several times tonight (and in previous games) where an opponent has the ball somewhere in their half and no one is close enough to press and they can just ping balls over our back four, stood at the halfway line. I mean, you don't need to be Xabi Alonso to do that, you have half a football pitch to aim at. I could do that.

If they start to fall when they realize this, then at least they are going the same way as the attackers when the ball is played. Now, they are facing the wrong way and have to catch up with a player who's already up to speed.
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #6179 on: Yesterday at 11:27:25 pm
Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on Yesterday at 11:17:36 pm
Good twitter thread on our strange system and why it is also leading to our sloppy start

Colin Spreag
@ColinSpreag
The spaces both laterally and vertically are so big, so frequently for Liverpool.

You can't play a possession game, built around a 3-man base (CBs & Fabinho) whilst being so far away from each other in possession that any turnover can be turned into a counter attack.

Liverpool set up to play around their opposition's shape as opposed to through it or over it. The issue is that if there is a central turnover, there is a combination of no pressure on the ball (positional inferiority) and being outnumbered (numerical inferiority).

When you add in that their current midfielders are all either poor / untrained 1v1 defenders (Milner/Elliott) or out of form (Fabinho), you also have technical inferiority in central areas during defensive transitions.

It's a recipe for, well, everything seen this season so far.

When you add in that the potential covering defenders (ie full backs) are normally ahead of the ball, you're then relying on the CBs to defend half a field on their own multiple times a game.

So, potential tweaks to help?

- close the gaps in midfield either by adding another player to the base (4231)
- more conservative positioning of the full backs in possession
- better ball handlers playing in between the opposition shape to limit defensive transitions

The obvious one for me is to attack more compactly, however you decide to do that, which by default means more numbers around the ball and in central areas when it is lost.

Essentially, treat the center of midfield like City do.

The issue there is that you can't do that with either or both of Milner / Henderson in there - but with two from Thiago / Elliott / Arthur / Naby (I know...) in there, maybe you can.

https://twitter.com/ColinSpreag/status/1567624749550866432

Defjack was saying all this the other day. Deserved a ban for it to be honest. It was abhorrent.
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #6180 on: Yesterday at 11:29:11 pm
Klopp template is not working and he needs to step.
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #6181 on: Yesterday at 11:43:17 pm
Talking about Thiago or Arthur just ignores the issue that the situation was what it was and the coaching staff should have adjusted for that. Instead we just did the same thing as we've done this season which really hasn't worked to anywhere near the level required.  Unless there was a massive improvement in how the midfield and attack worked together against ManU it was clear as day what was going to happen. Milner would be a non-entity, Firmino would drop back and we'd just take huge risks to try to score while being completely wide open at the back.
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #6182 on: Yesterday at 11:45:45 pm
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 11:27:25 pm
Defjack was saying all this the other day. Deserved a ban for it to be honest. It was abhorrent.

Yeah, conveniently forgetting the part that unlike this twitter poster he claimed Klopp/Ljinders were past it, Elliott was a scrub and other players were just as bad. Nobody argued the tactics part, just the stuff he eventually apologized for oddly enough.
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #6183 on: Today at 12:43:00 am
Last season was brilliant in every aspect, and I think this season will be 'fun' for different reasons. Should be an interesting ride, but I am certain Klopp will sort this out.
