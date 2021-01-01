We always have to remember, however incredible Jurgen is, his career here and at Dortmund was one of success and (relative) failure but ultimately he was always in the mix and following his teams has not been the robotic success of Munich or City but one where you never knew what was going to happen next think of the games like Barcelona, Dortmund, Derby wins, Kelleher v Chelsea, the City and Roma CL games. In all he's won 7 trophies (not including the one off type trophies) but he's also come 2nd 10 times as well. That's being in the mix and having fun.





I'd rather follow Jurgen and enjoy than be anywhere near the type of machine like football that City produce with their 'relative' success (ie no CL)