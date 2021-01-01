« previous next »
We always have to remember, however incredible Jurgen is, his career here and at Dortmund was one of success and (relative) failure but ultimately he was always in the mix and following his teams has not been the robotic success of Munich or City but one where you never knew what was going to happen next think of the games like Barcelona, Dortmund, Derby wins, Kelleher v Chelsea, the City and Roma CL games. In all he's won 7 trophies (not including the one off type trophies) but he's also come 2nd 10 times as well. That's being in the mix and having fun.


I'd rather follow Jurgen and enjoy than be anywhere near the type of machine like football that City produce with their 'relative' success (ie no CL)
Not sure what is going on  with the team right now. They look hesitant.
Much has been said about the lack of signings and midfield injuries, but its our stars that dont perform right now. Trent and Salah are normally very hard to stop, but they havent created much lately.

I dont think its a fast vs controlled thing. Were just slow and sloppy, and thats not gonna fly in any shape or tactic.

Maybe we have introduced  too many new players at once, but that hardly excuses eg Robbo and Trents performances
