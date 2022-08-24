Interesting comment in there about all our signings succeeding partly because were so reluctant to sign anyone. That is, its a lot easier to have a 100% record from 3 signings than 10. The hard thing is to work out how many players we should have signed over the past few years. We havent needed an overhaul and the summer we signed basically no one of note we went on to stomp the league. Then we brought in Jota and Thiago. That said, I think weve been a year slow multiple times. We could have done with the Jota signing earlier, we desperately needed the Konate signing a year earlier, we needed a midfielder last summer and desperately need one this summer which still may not happen. Weve ended up with hits as a result, who knows if the earlier alternatives go Konate and Jota would have been as good. But weve also missed out on challenging for trophies at certain points and left ourselves a consistent backlog which is now coming back to bite us. Benefit of hindsight we probably should havent bought Thiago, even though hes ace. A younger, more consistently available controller would probably have avoided this midfield crisis.