Blessed! And don't you forget it! :thumbup
We certainly are on the pun front, that has to be said. But the clairvoyance, less so
Either you've been whooshed or I have ;D

We won a trophy against City with this template couple of weeks ago, so maybe it's not all that bad. It's really all down to injuries. If we sign a decent midfielder and get one on loan, i think we'll be ok and we'll get ourselves on track again.
The template needs tweaking so we go back to our defensive solidity. Its the defence that is completely letting us down or should i say the ability to get at our defence.
Rembmer Klopp has already bought so much success and joy to us with a limited resources. Every team has up and low and with half of our squad injury everyone would be struggling in the league. The only thing we should be doing is keep supporting him and the club.
Has anyone here mentioned Klopp's 7 year curse yet? If not I have  :-X *leaves the planet
Has anyone here mentioned Klopp's 7 year curse yet? If not I have  :-X *leaves the planet

If youre so mint you can afford to leave the planet, how about putting some of that money towards buying us the two new defensive full backs allowing Klopp to drop the defensive line by 25 yards, which is clearly what we need for the new template.
Interesting comment in there about all our signings succeeding partly because were so reluctant to sign anyone. That is, its a lot easier to have a 100% record from 3 signings than 10. The hard thing is to work out how many players we should have signed over the past few years. We havent needed an overhaul and the summer we signed basically no one of note we went on to stomp the league. Then we brought in Jota and Thiago. That said, I think weve been a year slow multiple times. We could have done with the Jota signing earlier, we desperately needed the Konate signing a year earlier, we needed a midfielder last summer and desperately need one this summer which still may not happen. Weve ended up with hits as a result, who knows if the earlier alternatives go Konate and Jota would have been as good. But weve also missed out on challenging for trophies at certain points and left ourselves a consistent backlog which is now coming back to bite us. Benefit of hindsight we probably should havent bought Thiago, even though hes ace. A younger, more consistently available controller would probably have avoided this midfield crisis.
Klopp is awesome.

Really glad he's our manager and with the backing of our fans, we can begin again.

Great fella and I love listening to him explain his ideas. Proper Socialist as well.

Anyone moaning about him can get to fuck.
Klopps Liverpool: is time catching up with this magnificent red machine?

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2022/aug/26/klopps-liverpool-is-time-catching-up-with-this-magnificent-red-machine
Clicks link, sees its J Liew. Remembers guardian is either Manc sycophants or people who sound like they're 'Rugger' fans from the home counties. Closes link.
Clicks link, sees its J Liew. Remembers guardian is either Manc sycophants or people who sound like they're 'Rugger' fans from the home counties. Closes link.

Shame, you missed out on a well written, interesting article...
Interesting comment in there about all our signings succeeding partly because were so reluctant to sign anyone. That is, its a lot easier to have a 100% record from 3 signings than 10. The hard thing is to work out how many players we should have signed over the past few years. We havent needed an overhaul and the summer we signed basically no one of note we went on to stomp the league. Then we brought in Jota and Thiago. That said, I think weve been a year slow multiple times. We could have done with the Jota signing earlier, we desperately needed the Konate signing a year earlier, we needed a midfielder last summer and desperately need one this summer which still may not happen. Weve ended up with hits as a result, who knows if the earlier alternatives go Konate and Jota would have been as good. But weve also missed out on challenging for trophies at certain points and left ourselves a consistent backlog which is now coming back to bite us. Benefit of hindsight we probably should havent bought Thiago, even though hes ace. A younger, more consistently available controller would probably have avoided this midfield crisis.
Interesting point. But we've missed out on the league twice by a point. And two champions leagues finals. If we'd bought ten more players and half flopped would we have fared better?  Or would we have lost ground trying to make them work before realising they didn't fit?
Shame, you missed out on a well written, interesting article...
Sorry, wasn't intended as ungrateful as it came across mate. I just haven't chimed with him in the past, but don't doubt what you're saying about this one
