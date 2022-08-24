Interesting comment in there about all our signings succeeding partly because were so reluctant to sign anyone. That is, its a lot easier to have a 100% record from 3 signings than 10. The hard thing is to work out how many players we should have signed over the past few years. We havent needed an overhaul and the summer we signed basically no one of note we went on to stomp the league. Then we brought in Jota and Thiago. That said, I think weve been a year slow multiple times. We could have done with the Jota signing earlier, we desperately needed the Konate signing a year earlier, we needed a midfielder last summer and desperately need one this summer which still may not happen. Weve ended up with hits as a result, who knows if the earlier alternatives go Konate and Jota would have been as good. But weve also missed out on challenging for trophies at certain points and left ourselves a consistent backlog which is now coming back to bite us. Benefit of hindsight we probably should havent bought Thiago, even though hes ace. A younger, more consistently available controller would probably have avoided this midfield crisis.