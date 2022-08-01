« previous next »
so on the one hand they were more dynamic, athletic, and pressing.

on the other hand we had 70% possession.

And then you point to running and pressing stats....

I mean that's the point then - they were trying to get the ball back at all costs and yet only had 30% of possession. They weren't sitting deep.

They scored on 1) atrocious defending and 2) Henderson's giveaway.

That's really the only real chances they got (Elanga's shot hitting the post maybe)

United started off with a high press for the first twenty. Scored and then progressed to a low/mid block. They allowed us to have possession as the match progressed.
[Marca] The UEFA XI of the season which will be revealed on Thursday: Courtois, Alexander-Arnold, Rüdiger, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Modric, De Bruyne, Vinicius Jr, Benzema, Mbappé.

We are lucky to have these players.
I never blamed FSG for the high line.
Bro, you did. You might not have meant to, but you did, or rather that's how it came across and why I pounced like the sarcastic gobshite that I am ;)

Al then did an Al special, intruding with a trademark FSG slapdown that was unrelated to the point  ;D

I can post the whole post sequence but I'd rather not do that. On a more serious point it's fine for you to not favour a high line, but that line of discussion has limited utility because Jurgen obviously does favour it. 
The responsibility comes from appointing a manager whose philosophy relies on energy in the front and midfield six and then not providing the funds to allow him to accomplish that.
Lol

It's like some comeplete stranger coming to tea.  ;D

If only you'd read the posts instead of pressing the Big Red FSG Klaxon you'd know that we weren't talking about any of that. The subject in question was the rather comedy idea that FSG forced Jurgen to play a high line. Nothing about whether the players are right for it or not, but that they actually instructed him to do it.

Obviously that's bullshit and it was never a serious point, just a bit of sarcastic fun, which you completely missed :)
Lol

It's like some comeplete stranger coming to tea.  ;D

If only you'd read the posts instead of pressing the Big Red FSG Klaxon you'd know that we weren't talking about any of that. The subject in question was the rather comedy idea that FSG forced Jurgen to play a high line. Nothing about whether the players are right for it or not, but that they actually instructed him to do it.

Obviously that's bullshit and it was never a serious point, just a bit of sarcastic fun, which you completely missed :)

Playing a high line has resulted in one of the best periods of our history.

You seem to be desperate to try and disparage that and Jurgen by association. A high line is at the very centre of Klopp's ideology. If you want rid of Klopp then please just come out and have the courage of your convictions. Instead of making snide remarks about playing a highline.

Under Paisley we played ball playing converted centre mids at centre back and pushed up. Rafa was the same demading that we pushed up and became compact. For me the two best coaches in World Football are Klopp and Guardiola two exponents of playing a high line and looking to dominate the game.
compare this to Arsenal for example

Playing a high line has resulted in one of the best periods of our history.

You seem to be desperate to try and disparage that and Jurgen by association. A high line is at the very centre of Klopp's ideology. If you want rid of Klopp then please just come out and have the courage of your convictions. Instead of making snide remarks about playing a highline.

Under Paisley we played ball playing converted centre mids at centre back and pushed up. Rafa was the same demading that we pushed up and became compact. For me the two best coaches in World Football are Klopp and Guardiola two exponents of playing a high line and looking to dominate the game.
;D Nice try

OK just for you:

Yeah That fucking Klopp. He can fucking do one. As my post history shows I can't stand the fucker. You'll never catch me defending him or the club.

Feel better?
This. You need to constrict the space and press like demons for a high line to work. If they have time to pick a pass then you are going to give up chances which is exactly what we saw last night.

You do to an extent but not ways like demons, sometimes we just need some pressure on the all to delay or drop the line quicker.  But above all,  what we must do better is keep possession of the ball in key moments.
A lot of that comes down to quality on the ball but also understanding and sharpness. Phillips and Gomez both got caught out by the high line, Virgil, Matip and Konate always look far more comfortable with it.
Sometimes think we need to be a little more pragmatic in certain games when we know exactly how the opposition plan to attack us.

compare this to Arsenal for example


Arsenal bought a whole new team over the last 2 years
compare this to Arsenal for example


I mean isn't this a no shit situation? Arsenal have been scraping round the Europa League spots for years, needed to gut their squad and rebuild. We did this 6 years ago and the side was kept together to compete at the top, which it has been massively successful in doing. At some point we are going to drop off and need to rebuild to a younger side again. It's probably not going to be fun on here when we do that
Arsenal bought a whole new team over the last 2 years

Yeah spent over £500m over the last 5 seasons and generally underperformed,this season looks promising for them but it's 3 games old.
I mean isn't this a no shit situation? Arsenal have been scraping round the Europa League spots for years, needed to gut their squad and rebuild. We did this 6 years ago and the side was kept together to compete at the top, which it has been massively successful in doing. At some point we are going to drop off and need to rebuild to a younger side again. It's probably not going to be fun on here when we do that

That doesnt need to be how it works. You can steadily refresh the squad. Weve done that at CB - Konate to replace Matip, and up front, Nunez to replace Firmino, Diaz to replace Mane. What weve not done is refresh the midfield and so our first choice midfield is too old, our mid 20s players are too injury prone/not good enough, which weve known for ages, and our youngsters are very raw. If wed moved on a couple of our midfielders and replaced them with mid 20s players, like we should have, wed be fine age profile wise.
I mean isn't this a no shit situation? Arsenal have been scraping round the Europa League spots for years, needed to gut their squad and rebuild. We did this 6 years ago and the side was kept together to compete at the top, which it has been massively successful in doing. At some point we are going to drop off and need to rebuild to a younger side again. It's probably not going to be fun on here when we do that
Yeah exactly my thoughts when I saw that.

What have arsenal achieved in the last 5-6 years for people to be comparing our squad to theirs? Anyone would think it's because they're top of the league after 3 games.
That doesnt need to be how it works. You can steadily refresh the squad. Weve done that at CB - Konate to replace Matip, and up front, Nunez to replace Firmino, Diaz to replace Mane. What weve not done is refresh the midfield and so our first choice midfield is too old, our mid 20s players are too injury prone/not good enough, which weve known for ages, and our youngsters are very raw. If wed moved on a couple of our midfielders and replaced them with mid 20s players, like we should have, wed be fine age profile wise.
If we'd moved on a couple midfielders you still have Fabinho, Salah, Van Dijk, Alisson Robertson, Matip, Thiago who I'm sure a fair few would want starting plenty on the edge or past that defined 'peak years' line. We've been steadily trying to refresh the squad whilst trying to keep competitive at the very top, that isn't easy, we could have brought in a couple young midfielders, but that doesn't change the overall age profile of the squad. It also assumes both were a success, which isn't a gurantee as our last few midfield signings show. Where we are heading is where we always going to end up age wise when we didn't look to have a big turnover around 2020.
If we'd moved on a couple midfielders you still have Fabinho, Salah, Van Dijk, Alisson Robertson, Matip, Thiago who I'm sure a fair few would want starting plenty on the edge or past that defined 'peak years' line. We've been steadily trying to refresh the squad whilst trying to keep competitive at the very top, that isn't easy, we could have brought in a couple young midfielders, but that doesn't change the overall age profile of the squad. It also assumes both were a success, which isn't a gurantee as our last few midfield signings show. Where we are heading is where we always going to end up age wise when we didn't look to have a big turnover around 2020.

It absolutely would. If wed had 2 players in their mid 20s playing in midfield on Monday instead of Milner and Henderson no one would be thinking anything of the age profile of the squad. Allison being older is fine, a CB in Van Dijk being on his mid 30s isnt a huge deal either. Robertson still in his prime. Firmino 5th choice and only playing because Nunez and Jota were out. Salah is Salah.
If we'd moved on a couple midfielders you still have Fabinho, Salah, Van Dijk, Alisson Robertson, Matip, Thiago who I'm sure a fair few would want starting plenty on the edge or past that defined 'peak years' line. We've been steadily trying to refresh the squad whilst trying to keep competitive at the very top, that isn't easy, we could have brought in a couple young midfielders, but that doesn't change the overall age profile of the squad. It also assumes both were a success, which isn't a gurantee as our last few midfield signings show. Where we are heading is where we always going to end up age wise when we didn't look to have a big turnover around 2020.
We arguably have brought in - or at least brought through - a couple of young midfielders in Jones and Elliott.  Like the majority of our midfield though they've been hampered by injuries to the extent that both have pretty much lost a year of development.

As others have said in numerous threads the problems in our midfield are the lack of availability from Ox and Keita as they're the two that should be hitting their peak age wise.  It feels like FSG don't want to sign any more midfielders while we have the best part of £100m in fees and £250k/week wages on the books.  What the start of this season has shown is that they should have accepted the hit there and started the season with NINE midfielders knowing that, for various reasons, the current eight actually equates to about four FTE footballers and that doesn't cut it - particularly with this condensed season.

It's easy in hindsight but plenty - not me - called this in June.
It absolutely would. If wed had 2 players in their mid 20s playing in midfield on Monday instead of Milner and Henderson no one would be thinking anything of the age profile of the squad. Allison being older is fine, a CB in Van Dijk being on his mid 30s isnt a huge deal either. Robertson still in his prime. Firmino 5th choice and only playing because Nunez and Jota were out. Salah is Salah.
Again that assumes those players help us win, maybe, maybe not if we play the same way. No one thinking about is doesn't change the reality which that comparison is trying to show (we have more main players who are older than Arsenal's) That's fine, we've kept a squad together for years to try and win, they get older, it happens
Yeah exactly my thoughts when I saw that.

What have arsenal achieved in the last 5-6 years for people to be comparing our squad to theirs? Anyone would think it's because they're top of the league after 3 games.

Well, they've already won the Premier League this season ;D
Again that assumes those players help us win, maybe, maybe not if we play the same way. No one thinking about is doesn't change the reality which that comparison is trying to show (we have more main players who are older than Arsenal's) That's fine, we've kept a squad together for years to try and win, they get older, it happens

Yep, mad that its being compared to of all teams Arsenal. Yeah they are young, yeah they are top after 3 games, who cares?

We banked on this team, it brought us everything. It has lots of good younger players of a good age and it will continue to be successful.

Guess its maybe people trying to make a point that too many key players are old, when in fact the likes of Nunez, Jota, Diaz, Konate have been brought in to replace Firmino, Mane, Matip etc.
It absolutely would. If wed had 2 players in their mid 20s playing in midfield on Monday instead of Milner and Henderson no one would be thinking anything of the age profile of the squad. Allison being older is fine, a CB in Van Dijk being on his mid 30s isnt a huge deal either. Robertson still in his prime. Firmino 5th choice and only playing because Nunez and Jota were out. Salah is Salah.

I'd go even further and suggest if Fernandes had scored the OG and Rashfdord was called offside, no one would be saying anything. Fine margins.

And, as Rafa said, football is a lie.

We will bring a new MF in when the right one become available and, until then, we're more than fine with what we've got.
;D Nice try

OK just for you:

Yeah That fucking Klopp. He can fucking do one. As my post history shows I can't stand the fucker. You'll never catch me defending him or the club.

Feel better?

One loss and the fucking knives are out for jurgie gotta love it if it wasnt so predictable.
One loss and the fucking knives are out for jurgie gotta love it if it wasnt so predictable.
You get he's taking the piss, right?
It absolutely would. If wed had 2 players in their mid 20s playing in midfield on Monday instead of Milner and Henderson no one would be thinking anything of the age profile of the squad. Allison being older is fine, a CB in Van Dijk being on his mid 30s isnt a huge deal either. Robertson still in his prime. Firmino 5th choice and only playing because Nunez and Jota were out. Salah is Salah.

The voices have grown a bit louder since we got trounced by them up the road but I think it's disingenuous to act like the midfield hasn't been a concern for a while.

Thiago and Fab are a world class 2 but beyond them the quality drops off a cliff, and Thiago is injury prone.
You get he's taking the piss, right?

People losing their shit now. Soon Craig will get attacked for being anti FSG.
What the start of this season has shown is that they should have accepted the hit there and started the season with NINE midfielders knowing that, for various reasons, the current eight actually equates to about four FTE footballers and that doesn't cut it - particularly with this condensed season.

Sums it up well.
One loss and the fucking knives are out for jurgie gotta love it if it wasnt so predictable.
Either you've been whooshed or I have ;D
Where's PhaseOfPlay btw
I mentioned this in Trent's thread, but I'd really like to see a change of shape in defense. Given the limitations of the midfielders and how exposed the back line has become with Trent and Robbo tucking in so much around the box, I'd like see us move to a back five. I don't think there's much hope that our defense will improve when the #6 has to vacate the midfield and sprint to the touchline to stop counter attacks. The tactical adjustment Klopp and Lijnders have made this season is bizarre in that sense. I've seen this happen several times in all three matches. Trent and Robbo are less effective in defense now (and still trying to figure out their roles in attack) and the two center backs are more exposed than they have ever been. If Klopp wants the centerbacks to play on an island, at least give them three, so one of the CBs can cut off the through ball from the wing. Klopp's system used to do that, with the #6 slotting into the CB position. We seem to have abandoned that now. Even VvD is struggling with it this season. Even he is too exposed.       

I feel like I'm missing something at this point. It's very rare that I think Klopp and Lijnders have lost a handle on their own tactics. 
18/19: 97 pts
19/20: 99 pts
20/21: 69 pts
21/22: 92 pts

That's 90+ points in 3 out of the last 4 years in an ever increasingly competitive PL which clearly most of the posters here seem to either forget or completely discount which is kind of crazy. I'd actually say it's the most competitive it's ever been with every European competition having PL teams as the betting favorites to win. What this team and club have achieved is really quite amazing. Ferguson never got more than 90 points. Wenger never got more than 91 points. Yet LFC has built a team that is doing it consistently if the squad stays healthy against way better opposition then they ever faced.  We were in every final last season for gods sake.

The only outlier is the 20/21 season where we had massive injury issues. So why would you tear everything up without first seeing how the team performs once everybody is relatively available? And if that never happens, if our injury situation never improves, then getting one more midfielder or one more CB was never going to solve that anyway. You can't out plan or out tactic having half your starting XI out for a long period of time, it's just not possible then to be as good as you might have otherwise been.

We have such a track record of success at this point that people should be more than willing to trust the process and see if this is just a blip, a bump in the road or something worse. Instead it's like half the fan base thinks this whole season is over or about to be over already which is crazy.
Where's PhaseOfPlay btw
Preparing for his P45 at Leicester.
Where's PhaseOfPlay btw
Beat me to it. Where is he?
18/19: 97 pts
19/20: 99 pts
20/21: 69 pts
21/22: 92 pts

That's 90+ points in 3 out of the last 4 years in an ever increasingly competitive PL which clearly most of the posters here seem to either forget or completely discount which is kind of crazy. I'd actually say it's the most competitive it's ever been with every European competition having PL teams as the betting favorites to win. What this team and club have achieved is really quite amazing. Ferguson never got more than 90 points. Wenger never got more than 91 points. Yet LFC has built a team that is doing it consistently if the squad stays healthy against way better opposition then they ever faced.  We were in every final last season for gods sake.

The only outlier is the 20/21 season where we had massive injury issues. So why would you tear everything up without first seeing how the team performs once everybody is relatively available? And if that never happens, if our injury situation never improves, then getting one more midfielder or one more CB was never going to solve that anyway. You can't out plan or out tactic having half your starting XI out for a long period of time, it's just not possible then to be as good as you might have otherwise been.

We have such a track record of success at this point that people should be more than willing to trust the process and see if this is just a blip, a bump in the road or something worse. Instead it's like half the fan base thinks this whole season is over or about to be over already which is crazy.

Yeah Im still leaning towards this being a blip caused by the injuries rather than something chronic. We should see a big uptick once players start coming back (and even before then).

We had the most xG in the league after two games, and created 1.5~ vs United too. I think the biggest criticism right now is that our midfield profile is heavily reliant on an injury prone 31 year old and has in general become noticeably older and less physical. AND that we have a bunch of injury prone players in there. That is something we can attribute to poor planning. Its a mess in the middle of the park.
18/19: 97 pts
19/20: 99 pts
20/21: 69 pts
21/22: 92 pts

That's 90+ points in 3 out of the last 4 years in an ever increasingly competitive PL which clearly most of the posters here seem to either forget or completely discount which is kind of crazy. I'd actually say it's the most competitive it's ever been with every European competition having PL teams as the betting favorites to win. What this team and club have achieved is really quite amazing. Ferguson never got more than 90 points. Wenger never got more than 91 points. Yet LFC has built a team that is doing it consistently if the squad stays healthy against way better opposition then they ever faced.  We were in every final last season for gods sake.

The only outlier is the 20/21 season where we had massive injury issues. So why would you tear everything up without first seeing how the team performs once everybody is relatively available? And if that never happens, if our injury situation never improves, then getting one more midfielder or one more CB was never going to solve that anyway. You can't out plan or out tactic having half your starting XI out for a long period of time, it's just not possible then to be as good as you might have otherwise been.

We have such a track record of success at this point that people should be more than willing to trust the process and see if this is just a blip, a bump in the road or something worse. Instead it's like half the fan base thinks this whole season is over or about to be over already which is crazy.

Its no good looking back at weve done brilliant before its about moving forward, blimey even a blind man could see the midfield issue coming it isnt like ox and keita are all of a sudden injury prone, or James Milner is 37 or Thiago only plays 40% of our games or That hendo is now 32 Ive called this long before the season started, you strengthen when your at your strongest, at the end of the season keita, ox, firmino can all leave for free how much will it cost to replace them with quality players a bloody fortune, we have let this all happen in one hit by only spending net £21mil per season for the last 4 seasons rather then bring in a top quality player to replace the ageing ones now we are at the crossroads, I hope Im wrong but I think being beyond tight with the purse strings despite 2 champions league finals and the extra £200mil we made is about to royally bite us in the arse.
Its no good looking back at weve done brilliant before its about moving forward, blimey even a blind man could see the midfield issue coming it isnt like ox and keita are all of a sudden injury prone, or James Milner is 37 or Thiago only plays 40% of our games or That hendo is now 32 Ive called this long before the season started, you strengthen when your at your strongest, at the end of the season keita, ox, firmino can all leave for free how much will it cost to replace them with quality players a bloody fortune, we have let this all happen in one hit by only spending net £21mil per season for the last 4 seasons rather then bring in a top quality player to replace the ageing ones now we are at the crossroads, I hope Im wrong but I think being beyond tight with the purse strings despite 2 champions league finals and the extra £200mil we made is about to royally bite us in the arse.

So we're run by a bunch of blind people that have just lucked into all this success while walking out the door with £200m? I'm sorry but that's ridiculous.

I'm going to go with the fact that these people, Klopp included, made informed choices that like any choice has trade-offs including the possibility of being completely wrong. Maybe that is the case here but it's too early to say.
So we're run by a bunch of blind people that have just lucked into all this success while walking out the door with £200m? I'm sorry but that's ridiculous.

I'm going to go with the fact that these people, Klopp included, made informed choices that like any choice has trade-offs including the possibility of being completely wrong. Maybe that is the case here but it's too early to say.

I hope your right and Im completely wrong I honestly do.
In another world Thiago doesnt get injured, Nunez doesnt get sent off and were a lot more optimistic.
