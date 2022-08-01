18/19: 97 pts

19/20: 99 pts

20/21: 69 pts

21/22: 92 pts



That's 90+ points in 3 out of the last 4 years in an ever increasingly competitive PL which clearly most of the posters here seem to either forget or completely discount which is kind of crazy. I'd actually say it's the most competitive it's ever been with every European competition having PL teams as the betting favorites to win. What this team and club have achieved is really quite amazing. Ferguson never got more than 90 points. Wenger never got more than 91 points. Yet LFC has built a team that is doing it consistently if the squad stays healthy against way better opposition then they ever faced. We were in every final last season for gods sake.



The only outlier is the 20/21 season where we had massive injury issues. So why would you tear everything up without first seeing how the team performs once everybody is relatively available? And if that never happens, if our injury situation never improves, then getting one more midfielder or one more CB was never going to solve that anyway. You can't out plan or out tactic having half your starting XI out for a long period of time, it's just not possible then to be as good as you might have otherwise been.



We have such a track record of success at this point that people should be more than willing to trust the process and see if this is just a blip, a bump in the road or something worse. Instead it's like half the fan base thinks this whole season is over or about to be over already which is crazy.