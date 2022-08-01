While the midfield issue is valid, there are two bigger concerns at the moment:
1) The lack of energy throughout the side. Even slower players, when they're fit, fresh, you can see the intensity in their movements. Right now the entire team looks leggy, wonder if it's the adjusted training loads going into the season or something else.
2) The shape. We're asking Elliot and Milner to go wide and link up there, Salah and Diaz play wide, only Trent underlaps, goes central. Why the complete focus on width? What's the purpose, you still need to have good preventative marking positions to be compact. Have we tried to completely do away with trying to build the ball in midfield, exert pressure on the opponents defence centrally over time?
Klopp and the staff are free to always innovate, try things of course, but what problem are they trying to solve here with the change in tactics...
A long season ahead, plenty of time to adapt if certain moves don't work out, but the lack of bodies in midfield, while a clear issue, isn't the main reason for our start imo. We've changed on the ball, off it, voluntarily and perhaps tweaked the training loads going into a season.