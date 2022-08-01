The midfielder on the right being pushed up has been the case for a while. The issue is Milner is a headless chicken running everywhere on the other side. When Thiago is fit he usually stays behind the ball, just like Gini used to do. Gini did it and it was very annoying because he offered no progressive passing. Thiago does it and its ace because hell dictate play. Its also good that we want to play Elliot RCM because hes technically capable of linking with Salah and Trent and making things happen, unlike Henderson. But we simply cant play this way when your LCM offers no control. And Milner has never offered control in CM.



My tactical understanding is limited but I dont really understand pushing the RCM very wide, keeping Salah wide and getting Trent to go inside more. If you think Trent will be more effective in the De Bruyne position you need him to play RCM. You cant be asking him to effectively play 3 roles - right back, right wing back and right sided 8. Thats impossible for anyone. And keeping Salah wide is pushing our most dangerous creator AND best goalscorer away from the box. If we insist on playing our wide forwards so wide we need to go 4-2-3-1 and put Salah as the 10 behind Nunez with Jota/Carvalho/Elliot on the right and 2 6s. Im just not sure we have the midfield options to do it without Thiago. And even with him wed probably need our fullbacks to be more conservative. Itd keep Trent wide though which would be good.