Author Topic: The Klopp Template  (Read 629270 times)

Offline Ravishing Rick Rude

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #5880 on: Today at 06:48:33 am »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Yesterday at 08:37:17 pm
I think he needs a new template

He does have a new template and unfortunately it's not working that well.

There was nothing wrong with the old template. That template helped us to get 92pts, scored 94 goals (City scored 99) and conceded 26 (City conceded 26 too)



Offline surfer. Fuck you generator.

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #5881 on: Today at 07:27:31 am »
While the midfield issue is valid, there are two bigger concerns at the moment:
1) The lack of energy throughout the side. Even slower players, when they're fit, fresh, you can see the intensity in their movements. Right now the entire team looks leggy, wonder if it's the adjusted training loads going into the season or something else.
2) The shape. We're asking Elliot and Milner to go wide and link up there, Salah and Diaz play wide, only Trent underlaps, goes central. Why the complete focus on width? What's the purpose, you still need to have good preventative marking positions to be compact. Have we tried to completely do away with trying to build the ball in midfield, exert pressure on the opponents defence centrally over time?

Klopp and the staff are free to always innovate, try things of course, but what problem are they trying to solve here with the change in tactics...

A long season ahead, plenty of time to adapt if certain moves don't work out, but the lack of bodies in midfield, while a clear issue, isn't the main reason for our start imo. We've changed on the ball, off it, voluntarily and perhaps tweaked the training loads going into a season.
Offline Harris96

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #5882 on: Today at 07:29:13 am »
It would be nice to see some tactical flexibility, I know the play style has changed slightly with Trent drifting inwards more and the dynamic of the front three changing slightly but ultimately weve played the same way for over 5 years now and still show the same weaknesses of being a bit flappable when pressed against another high intensity team or the complete opposite where we get caught in behind from teams sitting deep. Our build up play feels as thought its become more rigid over the past few seasons as well, I cant remember the last time we had a one on one with a player acres of space from running in behind.
Offline Harris96

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #5883 on: Today at 07:32:35 am »
Quote from: surfer. Fuck you generator. on Today at 07:27:31 am
While the midfield issue is valid, there are two bigger concerns at the moment:
1) The lack of energy throughout the side. Even slower players, when they're fit, fresh, you can see the intensity in their movements. Right now the entire team looks leggy, wonder if it's the adjusted training loads going into the season or something else.
2) The shape. We're asking Elliot and Milner to go wide and link up there, Salah and Diaz play wide, only Trent underlaps, goes central. Why the complete focus on width? What's the purpose, you still need to have good preventative marking positions to be compact. Have we tried to completely do away with trying to build the ball in midfield, exert pressure on the opponents defence centrally over time?

Klopp and the staff are free to always innovate, try things of course, but what problem are they trying to solve here with the change in tactics...

A long season ahead, plenty of time to adapt if certain moves don't work out, but the lack of bodies in midfield, while a clear issue, isn't the main reason for our start imo. We've changed on the ball, off it, voluntarily and perhaps tweaked the training loads going into a season.

I dont think we really have the players in midfield to maintain and build pressure these days. Thiago recently seems like the only one that can realistic maintain the demands of that (given naby is nowhere to be seen), especially seeing as there seems to be an increase in intensity across all teams this season, but the likelihood of thiago playing a whole season is unlikely and the rest of the guys arent built for that style.
Offline Clint Eastwood

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #5884 on: Today at 07:34:00 am »
Im ready for a double pivot. Less of Fabinho stood in no-mans land while Henderson/Milner/Elliott are the highest players up the pitch.
Online Fromola

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #5885 on: Today at 07:40:22 am »
Need to drop the line back if the midfield isn't right, same way as if you're playing Nat Phillips at the back and Van Dijk isn't exactly quick or sharp at the minute either.

Talk when we signed Nunez of going 4231 and ideally we'd have gone for a midfielder who could play next to Fabinho or Thiago in a 2.

Like in 20/21 (until the run-in when we adapted) we've carried all these injuries/players in poor form and just set up exactly the same.
« Last Edit: Today at 07:43:40 am by Fromola »
Offline mercurial

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #5886 on: Today at 09:15:50 am »
Quote from: Harris96 on Today at 07:32:35 am
I don’t think we really have the players in midfield to maintain and build pressure these days. Thiago recently seems like the only one that can realistic maintain the demands of that (given naby is nowhere to be seen), especially seeing as there seems to be an increase in intensity across all teams this season, but the likelihood of thiago playing a whole season is unlikely and the rest of the guys aren’t built for that style.

It’s been apparent for some time. We are not pressing as we used to. I would be interested if the stat folks have comparisons and analysis of what has changed. We are not pressing like a pack of wolves like we used to earlier. We are also not pressing high up consistently. If we buy players now then first criteria has be athleticism and not injury prone. This season everything is sluggish. Last season that’s understandable as we played too many games to keep that press going consistently.
I don’t think Elliott or Carvalho are ready to press like Mane or Gini. With Gini, Fabinho and Hendo we used to make life hell for opposition. Somehow that pressing thing is lost now, moreover we have not replaced with guile or technique. I mean young players are very exciting and potentially very good but as of now the midfield and attack seems like disjointed. Press is there but not as a team. It looks individual. Also, the one touch football and quick transition is missing. I am sure Klopp has a plan and not too worried. These are only what I observed and maybe others can validate if these observations are correct.
Offline killer-heels

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #5887 on: Today at 09:47:24 am »
Someone needs to explain the shape to me.

We have a midfielder virtually playing wide right which means the distances between midfielders are absolutely massive. I get why that would be but then we are relying on older players like Henderson to fill in the massive gaps.

Also we have our attackers playing so wide that Diaz and Salah hardly ever link up. You could throw a blanket over Mane, Salah and Firmino in their prime.
Offline RedSamba

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #5888 on: Today at 09:57:24 am »
Unfortunately, everything has a lifecycle. Frankly, like it or not, the majority of this team is close to the end of this lifecycle. Big changes are needed, and hopefully, the board is ready to financially support Klopp. This season is going to be a struggle.
Online Knight

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #5889 on: Today at 09:57:38 am »
The midfielder on the right being pushed up has been the case for a while. The issue is Milner is a headless chicken running everywhere on the other side. When Thiago is fit he usually stays behind the ball, just like Gini used to do. Gini did it and it was very annoying because he offered no progressive passing. Thiago does it and its ace because hell dictate play. Its also good that we want to play Elliot RCM because hes technically capable of linking with Salah and Trent and making things happen, unlike Henderson. But we simply cant play this way when your LCM offers no control. And Milner has never offered control in CM.

My tactical understanding is limited but I dont really understand pushing the RCM very wide, keeping Salah wide and getting Trent to go inside more. If you think Trent will be more effective in the De Bruyne position you need him to play RCM. You cant be asking him to effectively play 3 roles - right back, right wing back and right sided 8. Thats impossible for anyone. And keeping Salah wide is pushing our most dangerous creator AND best goalscorer away from the box. If we insist on playing our wide forwards so wide we need to go 4-2-3-1 and put Salah as the 10 behind Nunez with Jota/Carvalho/Elliot on the right and 2 6s. Im just not sure we have the midfield options to do it without Thiago. And even with him wed probably need our fullbacks to be more conservative. Itd keep Trent wide though which would be good.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:00:08 am by Knight »
Online palimpsest

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #5890 on: Today at 09:59:32 am »
He'll figure it out. We might have to go through a season of pain (though it's still way too early to tell), but Klopp will figure it out. We need to be patient.
Offline SerbianScouser

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #5891 on: Today at 10:44:37 am »
There are two big tactical issues right now imho.

First, I think Diaz is a square peg in a round hole 433 wise. I think he's miles off from what we need from a wide-forward in a 433.
I think everything about him screams a left side of a 442/4231. He wants to hug the touchline, beat the player (do all the sweet Benayoun/Babel stuff)- in this kind of shape I think you get the most out of him. He doesn't have the natural desire to arrive between the sticks and finish, in the long run if we want the Mane stuff luckily we have Jota who is a tailor made replacement for this kind of role.

Second I think further insisting on 433 is starting to be counter productive.

Our AMs (Keita, Henderson, Jones, Elliott)dont score nor create nowhere near enough  for us to justify sacrificing the 4th attacking player we so desperately need at times. When you have Bobby at his peak, Mane doing bits out of nothing you can get away with having 2 8s not creating much but in current circumstances especially with Nunez in the mix I think there are a good amount of reasons to at least try a different shape and avoid square pegs in round holes.
Offline surfer. Fuck you generator.

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #5892 on: Today at 02:18:03 pm »
Think we're still working out the best set-up for the players we have now, complicated by the spate of injuries. Once you work through the effects of that pre-season mentioned by Milner, maybe switch to a more suitable load, the issue left is the shape and movements; as Klopp has hinted a couple of times now, and some posters have speculated on in the post match thread, a switch to 4-2-3-1 could be interesting: ....Fabinho, Thiago; Salah, Elliot, Diaz, Nunez. The likes of Jota and Carvalho can play any position in the second line of attack.

Elliot needs to be more central than in his current role to make the most out of his through passes, with Salah pushed up Diaz can afford to take his time to fine tune his role in the side, Nunez backed by Salah already showed good signs, the spaces Trent favours is freed up.

There's still enough individual quality to create a very good side to compete for top 4 imo. We might give the current set-up a few more games I suppose.

https://www.thisisanfield.com/2022/08/jurgen-klopp-hints-at-possible-switch-to-4-2-3-1-and-why-he-hasnt-tried-it-yet/
« Last Edit: Today at 02:20:24 pm by surfer. Fuck you generator. »
Online The_Nomad

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #5893 on: Today at 02:49:07 pm »
Quote from: surfer. Fuck you generator. on Today at 02:18:03 pm
Think we're still working out the best set-up for the players we have now, complicated by the spate of injuries. Once you work through the effects of that pre-season mentioned by Milner, maybe switch to a more suitable load, the issue left is the shape and movements; as Klopp has hinted a couple of times now, and some posters have speculated on in the post match thread, a switch to 4-2-3-1 could be interesting: ....Fabinho, Thiago; Salah, Elliot, Diaz, Nunez. The likes of Jota and Carvalho can play any position in the second line of attack.

https://www.thisisanfield.com/2022/08/jurgen-klopp-hints-at-possible-switch-to-4-2-3-1-and-why-he-hasnt-tried-it-yet/

Been looking online but cant seem to find the interview where Milner said that.
Online Xanderzone

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #5894 on: Today at 03:27:37 pm »
We need to go back to basics defensively.

This isn't a knee jerk to the first three games of the season either. I wasn't a fan of this "offside or nothing" approach to defending even when we won the title.

It's far too easy to get in behind our defence and it needs to stop.
Online Fromola

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #5895 on: Today at 03:32:21 pm »
Quote from: Xanderzone on Today at 03:27:37 pm
We need to go back to basics defensively.

This isn't a knee jerk to the first three games of the season either. I wasn't a fan of this "offside or nothing" approach to defending even when we won the title.

It's far too easy to get in behind our defence and it needs to stop.

And conveniently now offside is changed to allow margin for error on VAR (i.e. Rashford's goal which was offside) and won't flip back until next season. It was easier to play an offside trap in the title winning season because offsides were stricter and there was no late flag, so we were catching teams offside all the time and got the ball back, rather than having to let the chance play out, causing a feeling of chaos.
