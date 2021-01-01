Elliott looks faster than he ever has for us and crucially his reactions and speed over short distances are quick, which is really promising. The slightly worry I had playing him in midfield was whether it left us too open. Ironically I didn't expect us to look too open in spite of Elliott (who was fantastic offensively and defensively), rather than because of him. Regardless, in any midfield combination you want him in and around the box, not lugging it up and down the pitch covering because the other midfielders don't have the legs for it.



This might just be a slow-start or a blip in form for Fab but he is and always has been on the slow side. It requires an element of compromise, but it feels like we've gone way too far in the other direction and the players that are supposed to be shoring up that area aren't offering much offensively or defensively anymore, Thiago notwithstanding.



We have a problem playing Elliott in midfield. He is not a CM, or at least he's not playing like one. You can check the heat map for Palace game and see. He pretty much hugged the right wing like a traditional RM. Essentially we were playing 424 with Salah Elliott and Trent all occupying the same space in attack, while Fabinho and 36-y-o Milner doing the job of a 3-man midfield.