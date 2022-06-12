« previous next »
Author Topic: The Klopp Template  (Read 615297 times)

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #5760 on: June 12, 2022, 07:03:41 pm »
Quote from: wemmick on June 12, 2022, 03:07:15 pm
I wonder if well move to a 4231 now. Jota and Nunez as strikers (assuming Mane leaves); Salah, Diaz, Elliot, Jones, Firmino, and Carvalho as attacking midfielders; Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago, Keita, and Milner holding. Good depth without needing to buy more. Trent and Robbo might do even more damage with an extra forward body to aim for. Might get more from Keita, too. He was very effective driving forward as a fifth attacker for RBL. He has been less so here as the fourth attacker.
There 2 different roles in the 2. the 6 which would be Fabinho Henderson, Milner and Thiago probably 3 option here. 8 which would be Thiago, Keita, Jones. Elliott would fit in as able to play the 10 role or the 7 role(as more of a play Maker. Role wise it already kinda set up like this in the 433 but kinda lopsided on how it works. Salah basically a wide 9. Jones is likely somebody who going to be a 8 type MF, He also play 10,11,7 roles too, Keita the same.
Whoever the 8 is going to stay behind the ball to help protect the counter cant have both FB going forward and you 8 you are too open for a counter.
I would think Carvalho more of a Kagawa type 10 for Klopp then Gotze, so having somebody who is more of a link player in the 7 role post Salah, Like Elliott would make sense.
Jota/Nunez the 9s, Diaz is 11(Reus type player), Jota can also play here etc.
Can also see Diaz/Nunez/Jota working together for games with Keita/Jones/Elliott in the 10 type role more just depending on the game, Carvalho would feel very attacking expect when needed obv.
Assuming Firmino stays around he can also play the 10 role as a role player too.
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #5761 on: June 12, 2022, 07:21:01 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on June 12, 2022, 06:32:58 pm
Looking back at the first post and now the signing of Nunez, it looks like we might be going to play in a similar way to Dortmund, his input would have been appreciated on that.

Many have made that very point the last week to be honest as its sort of the obvious shout to make as I think theres an assumption we may play with more of a number 9, as he did at BVB with Barrios, Lewandowski and finally Aubameyang.

But theres as much of a chance that it wont happen, we know how forwards roles here have changed to how they played for former clubs!
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #5762 on: June 12, 2022, 07:25:52 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on June 12, 2022, 07:21:01 pm
Many have made that very point the last week to be honest as its sort of the obvious shout to make as I think theres an assumption we may play with more of a number 9, as he did at BVB with Barrios, Lewandowski and finally Aubameyang.

But theres as much of a chance that it wont happen, we know how forwards roles here have changed to how they played for former clubs!
Wasnt Aubameyang used a little more like Salah? as the Striker but from more Wide area at times?
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #5763 on: June 12, 2022, 07:28:49 pm »
So looking fwd,if and when Nunez signs,to see how we gonna play with a big strong physical lad possibly playing in the #9 position....its bn a while.
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #5764 on: June 12, 2022, 07:29:56 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on June 12, 2022, 07:25:52 pm
Wasnt Aubameyang used a little more like Salah? as the Striker but from more Wide area at times?

They signed him as a winger, as that is what he was, and his first season that is where played (Lewandowski was still at BVB at that time).

But there was a very deliberate change, because Adrian Ramos who was the center forward there after Lewa went, was inconsistant, and couldnt refind his form of the 2 seasons before, so he moved Auba into that number 9 spot on recommendation from one of the coaches I think, and he flourished.
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #5765 on: June 12, 2022, 08:12:43 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on June 12, 2022, 07:29:56 pm
They signed him as a winger, as that is what he was, and his first season that is where played (Lewandowski was still at BVB at that time).

But there was a very deliberate change, because Adrian Ramos who was the center forward there after Lewa went, was inconsistant, and couldnt refind his form of the 2 seasons before, so he moved Auba into that number 9 spot on recommendation from one of the coaches I think, and he flourished.
This makes sense. Klopp is great about listing to others on the coaching staff/Data analysts  to help players maximize their talent
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #5766 on: June 12, 2022, 10:57:16 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on June 12, 2022, 07:21:01 pm
Many have made that very point the last week to be honest as its sort of the obvious shout to make as I think theres an assumption we may play with more of a number 9, as he did at BVB with Barrios, Lewandowski and finally Aubameyang.

But theres as much of a chance that it wont happen, we know how forwards roles here have changed to how they played for former clubs!

That's where PoPs input would be welcome as he understands football a lot more than most on here and would have given insight into why or why not we would play certain ways.
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #5767 on: June 12, 2022, 11:45:46 pm »
My take would be that there is no Klopp template.

Klopp is an innovator and continually tweaks both our formation and the way we play.
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #5768 on: June 13, 2022, 07:17:16 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on June 12, 2022, 11:45:46 pm
My take would be that there is no Klopp template.

Klopp is an innovator and continually tweaks both our formation and the way we play.

The day Klopp gives up on a high counter press and sits his back 4 deep is the day the world ends.
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #5769 on: June 13, 2022, 08:07:29 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on June 12, 2022, 11:45:46 pm
My take would be that there is no Klopp template.

Klopp is an innovator and continually tweaks both our formation and the way we play.
This is it in a nutshell really.

This team has evolved from season to season, we don't sign players to fit a profile for a specific role. Klopp moulds the formation and tactics around the players he has availble.

Some of the basics like high pressing will always be a signature of his teams but he is probably the most innovitive coach in football.
« Reply #5770 on: June 13, 2022, 08:08:18 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on June 12, 2022, 11:45:46 pm
My take would be that there is no Klopp template.

Klopp is an innovator and continually tweaks both our formation and the way we play.

He'll never park the bus though. It's against his principles to do that.
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #5771 on: June 13, 2022, 12:05:59 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on June 12, 2022, 11:45:46 pm
My take would be that there is no Klopp template.

Klopp is an innovator and continually tweaks both our formation and the way we play.

Can't believe I actually agree with you Al.

I think there is a base level (the gegenpress and counter-pressing), but how we get to that goal can vary depending on the players he has.  This was said back when we got him too, even as we were being linked to every ex-Dortmund or current Dortmund player under the sun.
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #5772 on: June 13, 2022, 02:37:49 pm »
Klopp is a chameleon

He would have started off with some basic principles and has adapted throughout the years...although he's a humble fella he's probably right in saying that the backroom staff all help create what we have.

We've stumbled on a great synergy - of course to do that a lot of ego has to be put on one side and timing is essential also in terms of recruitment.

They'll have a "template" to start off with in the season, but it'll be tweaked. I think last season there was mention of a change in emphasis with attack/defence from the new year onwards and it clearly worked. This coming season we need to be at it from the off and I am quietly confident we are winning the league.

Well not that quietly, I mention it whenever i can  ;D

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #5773 on: June 13, 2022, 02:39:26 pm »
Quote from: redk84 on June 13, 2022, 02:37:49 pm
Klopp is a chameleon

He would have started off with some basic principles and has adapted throughout the years...although he's a humble fella he's probably right in saying that the backroom staff all help create what we have.

We've stumbled on a great synergy - of course to do that a lot of ego has to be put on one side and timing is essential also in terms of recruitment.

They'll have a "template" to start off with in the season, but it'll be tweaked. I think last season there was mention of a change in emphasis with attack/defence from the new year onwards and it clearly worked. This coming season we need to be at it from the off and I am quietly confident we are winning the league.

Well not that quietly, I mention it whenever i can  ;D



What do you mean change of emphasis of attack/defence? Dont recall hearing that would be interesting to know more
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #5774 on: June 14, 2022, 07:58:28 am »
Quote from: Songs to Sing on June 13, 2022, 02:39:26 pm
What do you mean change of emphasis of attack/defence? Dont recall hearing that would be interesting to know more

EDIT - found it (I haven't been looking all this time I just used google instead of searching on here  ;D )

https://www.thisisanfield.com/2022/03/klopp-reveals-january-agreement-that-changed-things-for-liverpool-we-had-to/

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #5775 on: June 14, 2022, 08:04:32 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on June 12, 2022, 11:45:46 pm
My take would be that there is no Klopp template.

Klopp is an innovator and continually tweaks both our formation and the way we play.

I think there is a template in the sense that his teams have a core set of values, but it also allows some degree of flexibility to adjust to opponents and the skillset of his players.
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #5776 on: June 14, 2022, 08:31:47 am »
Quote from: Passmaster Molby on June 14, 2022, 08:04:32 am
I think there is a template in the sense that his teams have a core set of values, but it also allows some degree of flexibility to adjust to opponents and the skillset of his players.
^^^^ This.
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #5777 on: June 14, 2022, 08:47:48 am »
This is a weird conversation. Clearly his template evolves, that's why the thread is still going, the changes make the conversation relevant still. But also quite clearly he has an actual template (that is, stylistic ways of playing which have stuck through his time here and previously). Several posts above suggest he doesn't have a template whilst accurately describing major elements of his template! 
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #5778 on: June 14, 2022, 08:49:44 am »
Quote from: Passmaster Molby on June 14, 2022, 08:04:32 am
I think there is a template in the sense that his teams have a core set of values, but it also allows some degree of flexibility to adjust to opponents and the skillset of his players.

Bang on, and I'd add that there is deliberate evolution to some extent as we adjust over the medium-long term to what opponents are doing and how they're playing against us. 
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #5779 on: June 14, 2022, 08:52:42 am »
With Joyces' news that we may wait till next season for a midfielder, I think we go 2 in midfield and 4 in the attack. Maybe Klopp has wanted to do this for a while and didn't have the personnel.
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #5780 on: June 18, 2022, 12:24:58 am »
With Mane leaving and Nunez/Diaz in, it feels like this is the start of Klopp's LFC 2.0. 
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #5781 on: June 18, 2022, 03:25:20 am »
              Fab 6+ Tiago 6++ 
     Trent     Bobby 10
  Salah              Nunez Diaz Robertson


Id love to see those 8 on the pitch together some time next season
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #5782 on: June 18, 2022, 03:57:45 am »
Quote from: kavah on June 18, 2022, 03:25:20 am
              Fab 6+ Tiago 6++ 
     Trent     Bobby 10
  Salah              Nunez Diaz Robertson


Id love to see those 8 on the pitch together some time next season
That's a weird formation though, and Salah is totally isolated.
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #5783 on: June 18, 2022, 08:46:12 am »
Quote from: farawayred on June 18, 2022, 03:57:45 am
That's a weird formation though, and Salah is totally isolated.

Mo No Mates.
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #5784 on: June 21, 2022, 02:03:07 am »
Quote from: farawayred on June 18, 2022, 03:57:45 am
That's a weird formation though, and Salah is totally isolated.

Isnt that the line up in the athletic Klopp might go 4 2 3 1 article
(When we have the ball heat map) you could tell Bobby to play 10 right and leave the other 3 to create havoc on the left
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #5785 on: June 24, 2022, 10:44:38 am »
An excellent video on how Klopp has evolved Liverpool's midfield.

https://youtu.be/xaOZGbNbYnw
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #5786 on: June 25, 2022, 12:15:57 am »
Been camping in the Eastern Sierra's all week, only able to post here and there. Saw this posted the other day and was surprised nobody grabbed this. I don't see it in the stats or recruitment thread. Basically the template is now to bet big that Liga Nos production will translate to the PL:



Just to be clear:


Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #5787 on: June 25, 2022, 03:24:07 am »
^ nice  ;D
I cannot wait to see these 2 in the first game of the season.
Fulham will be shitting themselves
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #5788 on: June 25, 2022, 06:52:01 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on June 25, 2022, 12:15:57 am
Been camping in the Eastern Sierra's all week,
Not with the Reed family, I trust? ;)

Quote



Love seeing our players so well placed in these things. There was that once once where Trent was so far off the scale they needed to extend the graph just for him
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #5789 on: Today at 10:58:21 pm »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on June 18, 2022, 12:24:58 am
With Mane leaving and Nunez/Diaz in, it feels like this is the start of Klopp's LFC 2.0.

Same here. I'm not sure what it will be, but the Nunez signing in particular feels significant. Up until the news about Salah extending his deal, I thought he was being brought in as Mo's replacement. Not positionally, but as the player taking the most shots. So I was expecting our right winger - starting from the 23/24 season - being more of a passer/creator, to maybe build more around the centre forward as primary goalscorer.

Now though, assuming Mo stays beyond the coming season, I'm just really curious to see how Nunez and him fit together.
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #5790 on: Today at 11:01:03 pm »
Quote from: Notfromaroundhere on Today at 10:58:21 pm
Same here. I'm not sure what it will be, but the Nunez signing in particular feels significant. Up until the news about Salah extending his deal, I thought he was being brought in as Mo's replacement. Not positionally, but as the player taking the most shots. So I was expecting our right winger - starting from the 23/24 season - being more of a passer/creator, to maybe build more around the centre forward as primary goalscorer.

Now though, assuming Mo stays beyond the coming season, I'm just really curious to see how Nunez and him fit together.

A relationship that will evolve over time...
