I wonder if well move to a 4231 now. Jota and Nunez as strikers (assuming Mane leaves); Salah, Diaz, Elliot, Jones, Firmino, and Carvalho as attacking midfielders; Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago, Keita, and Milner holding. Good depth without needing to buy more. Trent and Robbo might do even more damage with an extra forward body to aim for. Might get more from Keita, too. He was very effective driving forward as a fifth attacker for RBL. He has been less so here as the fourth attacker.



There 2 different roles in the 2. the 6 which would be Fabinho Henderson, Milner and Thiago probably 3 option here. 8 which would be Thiago, Keita, Jones. Elliott would fit in as able to play the 10 role or the 7 role(as more of a play Maker. Role wise it already kinda set up like this in the 433 but kinda lopsided on how it works. Salah basically a wide 9. Jones is likely somebody who going to be a 8 type MF, He also play 10,11,7 roles too, Keita the same.Whoever the 8 is going to stay behind the ball to help protect the counter cant have both FB going forward and you 8 you are too open for a counter.I would think Carvalho more of a Kagawa type 10 for Klopp then Gotze, so having somebody who is more of a link player in the 7 role post Salah, Like Elliott would make sense.Jota/Nunez the 9s, Diaz is 11(Reus type player), Jota can also play here etc.Can also see Diaz/Nunez/Jota working together for games with Keita/Jones/Elliott in the 10 type role more just depending on the game, Carvalho would feel very attacking expect when needed obv.Assuming Firmino stays around he can also play the 10 role as a role player too.