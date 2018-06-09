« previous next »
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #5720 on: May 29, 2022, 12:28:24 pm
Quote from: Guz-kop on May 29, 2022, 12:03:52 pm
Domestically it has been an issue in terms of results but the "didn't best a top team" is a bit misleading. If we're including spurs (4th) and Madrid then we did beat Milan (twice), inter and atletico (twice). Spurs away we had keita, milner and Morton in midfield. We were great second half Vs city recently and a draw at probably the hardest away game in Europe for us should never be a bad result in isolation.

We've had trouble breaking down Chelsea 3 times though and spurs once. In two of those games and city at home we've been ahead and ended up dropping points. We've been a lot more disciplined I'd say second half of the season, bit more like 2019/20 when we ground some wins out as opposed to first half of the season when we were scoring ridiculous amounts of goals but let a couple of big leads slip. In the big games think we just need to find the balance a bit better. Might include finding a new midfielder (sure we will if not this summer next) and considering how we use the front 3, when we're not getting the creativity from the full backs
Yeh I think having a attacking midfielder like Joao Felix type would help. I'm excited to see the impact of Diaz and Fabio Carvalho, as I think their close control and quick passes in tight spaces would help, and like you said also increase creativity in the front 3. Firmino used to be the one that provided that creativity tru the middle I think, but now that he's declined we need to replace that source.
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #5721 on: May 29, 2022, 12:29:55 pm
Quote from: mrantarctica on May 29, 2022, 12:20:53 pm
Mane has been impressive as a 9 but only because its not his natural position. I don't think he's a 9. I think Bobby was much better in that position because he is secure on the ball, can ghost into spaces as well as be clever with his passing. We are overly reliant on the wide areas and don't appear to exercise other options when we are up against a low block.

Part of our midfield structure and high press is reliant on Hendo. Would love to see some of the stats experts investigate further, but to the 'eye-test' Hendo is a much more effective and terrible weapon against teams that have a midfielder that most of the ball goes through. We then get Hendo to hound that player incessantly and it's game over for them. Unfortunately, if the opposition don't necessarily have a single player who the game flows through then he becomes far less effective. For teams that employ a low block, this is almost always the case as they usually have 2 midfielders who can get on the ball as well as generally bypassing the midfield as their 'out-ball' and thus Hendo has little impact on being able to turn the ball over and get us in transition where the speed of Salah, Diaz and Mane can make the difference
Yeh I think Hendo is good for games where there's a lot of transitions. He is natural for our transition game, as he is more of a box to box midfielder. However for teams that play a low block I think we need more of a Lampard, Fernandes type of attack minded midfielder, of which I think the closest we have is Keita.
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #5722 on: May 29, 2022, 12:40:34 pm
Quote from: Gegenpresser101 on May 29, 2022, 12:28:24 pm
Yeh I think having a attacking midfielder like Joao Felix type would help. I'm excited to see the impact of Diaz and Fabio Carvalho, as I think their close control and quick passes in tight spaces would help, and like you said also increase creativity in the front 3. Firmino used to be the one that provided that creativity tru the middle I think, but now that he's declined we need to replace that source.

Honestly thought we would be in for a big physical presence, a complete forward who can be the support player, be the finisher and bring lethality and athleticism to the game. Not too many of those bout in the game, but I'm sure we are looking.

Bobby is still with us, but hasn't been at his previous best for quite a long time now.
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #5723 on: May 29, 2022, 12:48:19 pm
Quote from: Gegenpresser101 on May 29, 2022, 11:44:02 am
I was thinking about the two match stats that stood out, that we haven't beaten a top side this season (City, Chelsea, Tottenham, Real Madrid), and that we haven't scored a goal in 3 finals.

At first I was wondering, is it our chance conversion? I looked up this graph
https://www.transfermarkt.com/premier-league/chancenverwertung/wettbewerb/GB1
and our chance conversion seems decent enough but could be improved. 9.3% compared to City's 10.3% and Spurs 10.8%.

Then I was thinking about our creativity.
In relation to chances created, Salah and Trent are on the same level as KDB and Fernandes when it comes to chances created, with Robbo trailing further down.
https://www.squawka.com/en/premier-league-most-chances-created/
https://www.fotmob.com/leagues/47/stats/season/16390/players/big_chance_created

This is further reflected in assists, with Salah, Trent, and Robbo in the top 10 for assists.
https://www.squawka.com/en/premier-league-most-assists-playmaker-award/

When it comes to key passes, only Trent rivals KDB and Fernandes output. With Salah and Robbo trailing further down.
https://www.kickest.it/en/premier-league/stats/players/key-passes

If you look at key passes per zone via xT (expected threat), our most dangerous players are Trent, Robbo, and Van Dijk.
https://www.reddit.com/r/FantasyPL/comments/rv51wq/most_dangerous_passers_by_zone_so_far_epl_2122/

Now if we have a look at dribbles succeeded per 90 min, Salah ranks at 41 with 1.7/90, Firmino ranks at 48 with 1.6/90, Mane ranks at 55 with 1.5/90, Jota at 100 something with 1/90.
Comparing to other players, the top 5 dribblers are A.Traore (7/90), Saint-Maximan (4.8/90), J.Pedro (3.4/90), Trincao (3/90), L.Moura (2.8/90).
Our rivals have Jesus (2.2/90), Sancho (2.2/90), Grealish (1.9/90), B.Silva (1.7/90).
https://www.fotmob.com/leagues/47/stats/season/16390/players/won_contest
So I think comparatively speaking we are moderate when it comes to dribbling. 

I think putting all these stats together, it paints the picture that most of our creativity comes from our full backs and Salah. We are kind of lacking in the dribbling department, as well as creativity through the middle. I think this is why some times we struggle to break down a low block, because our most creative outlets, our full backs, are nulified by low blocks, like that game against Tottenham where we kept crossing to no avail, and kind of similarly with R.Madrid.

City and Utd have players through the middle who can create chances (Fernandes, KDB), and dribblers who can dribble (Sancho, Jesus, Grealish, Silva). I think this is an area where we lack, and it'd benefit us to improve on it, as it would help us break down teams that play low blocks (like Spurs, R.Madrid), along with having more of a cutting edge.

Yes, this is definitely an area that could be improved but we need someone who will do the boring stuff too, we wont sign a creative player if they dont work hard for the side, hopefully Carvalho will offer some of what is missing and perhaps an Nkunku would be a better solution for the inmediate/short term

We are easy to predict , its just our players are usually good enough to telegraph what theyre going to do and still execute, against the very top sides we need more, also think we could benefit from a more positive physical presence since sometimes the mere effect of a bigger/faster/more explosive forward is enough to unsettle teams
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #5724 on: May 29, 2022, 12:48:45 pm
Quote from: Gegenpresser101 on May 29, 2022, 12:29:55 pm
Yeh I think Hendo is good for games where there's a lot of transitions. He is natural for our transition game, as he is more of a box to box midfielder. However for teams that play a low block I think we need more of a Lampard, Fernandes type of attack minded midfielder, of which I think the closest we have is Keita.

I don't know about that. Stylistically Keita and Lampard are chalk and cheese. Lampard's uncanny knack of being able to be in the box at the right time was something you can't really teach, especially for a midfielder. Yes, he scored a fair few penalties and deflected efforts but he scored plenty of good goals from distance too because his technique in hitting the ball was a lot purer than Naby's (the odd worldie aside).

Keita doesn't have the goalscoring instinct really. I don't think he ever will develop it. I think it is unfair to expect it from him.
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #5725 on: May 29, 2022, 01:26:53 pm
It almost feels like weve dropped a few points in the big games playing too safe.  The Milner Henderson combination against Chelsea springs to mind, and even yesterday I feel we may have fared off better in terms of creating chances with Keita on from the start.

Our best performances against the truly big teams in recent weeks have been with Keita Thiago Fabinho combination yet we revert to different combinations playing certain big teams which I feel hinders us going forward and we are left with one two many draws.

The game yesterday seemed to be going the same way just that Madrid nicked a goal through smart play by Valverde, on the flip side despite our dominance we never created that quality of chance once for our attackers, they were having to create chances mostly by themselves.
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #5726 on: May 29, 2022, 06:49:55 pm
Quote from: Coolie High on May 29, 2022, 01:26:53 pm
It almost feels like weve dropped a few points in the big games playing too safe.  The Milner Henderson combination against Chelsea springs to mind, and even yesterday I feel we may have fared off better in terms of creating chances with Keita on from the start.

Our best performances against the truly big teams in recent weeks have been with Keita Thiago Fabinho combination yet we revert to different combinations playing certain big teams which I feel hinders us going forward and we are left with one two many draws.

The game yesterday seemed to be going the same way just that Madrid nicked a goal through smart play by Valverde, on the flip side despite our dominance we never created that quality of chance once for our attackers, they were having to create chances mostly by themselves.

Not sure its being too safe, but most of the top sides have figured out where and how we score and found a way to manipulate the game to minimise those opportunities. You don't see too many teams playing a high line, or inviting the press against us because they'll usually get ripped apart. Instead, it's a low block, 2 hold midfielders, aggressive and defensive wingbacks, choosing to double up our widemen knowing that our CMs generally don't pose too much goal threat, forcing us to cross from quite deep which is easier to pick up and get away.

We haven't quite found the counter-argument to that approach other than do more of what we normally do. This is the one area I do think JK just needs to re-think and be pragmatic.
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #5727 on: May 29, 2022, 07:32:30 pm
It really feels like we are in for a period of transition over the next two seasons and I reckon we will be looking at the 2nd half of the 23/24 season very differently to today.

We've Obviosuly been amazing for 4.5 out of the last 5 seasons but there are a few glaring tactical issues that I feel keep on coming up:

1) Teams know that to take points from Liverpool you defend deep and counter behind the FB. We are set up like that, we know that's our weakness and we encourage teams to take that route. The sucker punch has come that way in a couple of games this season too - Chelsea, Spurs and Madrid spring to mind but I'm sure there are others.

2) We drew 8 games in the PL this season, the average of the winners the last decade has been about 5. So something needs addressing there. When teams defend deep we struggle and related to the above we can concede what can only be described as stupid goals.

I agree with coolie High above that our best midfield has been Keita, Thiago and Fabinho but the sad reality is that the probability of those three staying fit for the majority of games over the next 3 years is low and so that turns to squad composition and the changes we will likely see.

It feels as if we are about to see a rotation on the periphery; Origi, Mini, Ox all seem set to depart. Milner and Hendo are beasts, I want them in the squad and part of the team but I'm not sure they are part of the plan A once we get to the business end of the Champions League and in those top 4 games which it appears that you will have to win in order to top the league in a 90+ point season.

Gomez, Jones and Elliott are all solid squad players, Timi is excellent and hopefully we bring in similar for TAA, but everything points to us needing more power and control through the middle of the park; similar to what Gerrard suggested; an 8 who can get 10-15 goals a season consistently. And probably more importantly can allow for a plan B.

All of the links to Tchouameni appear fairly legit and so I'm intrigued as to how he would fit into the team and how potentially playing him and Fabinho could add to the  tactical options Klopp could deploy. He obviously isn't the 10-15 goal #8 and you're bringing him as a disrupter. Same would go for Sangare.

Above all, I do however have full faith in the process. News such as Mane potentially departing is a choice that LFC have made - just like we've seen with Can, Wini, Lovren etc over the last 5 years and I'm confident that there is a plan and strategy.

We've got a great squad to begin with. It's hard to fault recruitment in the last 5 years and we have an amazing manager and so I think we do just have to trust that they will bring success and enjoy the ride.

Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #5728 on: May 29, 2022, 07:35:12 pm
Quote from: spider-neil on May 29, 2022, 10:52:33 am
It will be interesting to see how we approach the domestic cups next season because it was brilliant to get silverware in the cabinet again it looked like the team had nothing left at the end of the season. We were undoubtedly fresher in our last CL final because we had played fewer games. So will Klopp go back to not involving the first 11 in domestic cup games until the semi-final?
It was mostly reserves till the semi-Finals this year. I think some of the first team may be on the bench before that
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #5729 on: May 29, 2022, 07:53:42 pm
Quote from: mrantarctica on May 29, 2022, 06:49:55 pm
Not sure its being too safe, but most of the top sides have figured out where and how we score and found a way to manipulate the game to minimise those opportunities. You don't see too many teams playing a high line, or inviting the press against us because they'll usually get ripped apart. Instead, it's a low block, 2 hold midfielders, aggressive and defensive wingbacks, choosing to double up our widemen knowing that our CMs generally don't pose too much goal threat, forcing us to cross from quite deep which is easier to pick up and get away.

We haven't quite found the counter-argument to that approach other than do more of what we normally do. This is the one area I do think JK just needs to re-think and be pragmatic.

I think that's fair. Guardiola doesn't set City up like that anymore, not at home anyway and the other three managers were Tuchel, Conte and Ancelotti who can all set up a team like that perfectly as long as they have enough going the other way to hurt us. We probably do need a bit more guile in these sorts of games but it's really fine margins. Spurs away, Chelsea away we let leads slip and in the three finals we did create chances. Not all easy chances and some last night were fashioned by our forwards but we've had moments. Management must feel the same way as Thiago, Carvalho, Harvey and Diaz are all very technically gifted players. Two are very young of course. Will be very exciting to see how we add to the squad. 
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #5730 on: May 29, 2022, 10:05:31 pm
Quote from: Guz-kop on May 29, 2022, 07:53:42 pm
I think that's fair. Guardiola doesn't set City up like that anymore, not at home anyway and the other three managers were Tuchel, Conte and Ancelotti who can all set up a team like that perfectly as long as they have enough going the other way to hurt us. We probably do need a bit more guile in these sorts of games but it's really fine margins. Spurs away, Chelsea away we let leads slip and in the three finals we did create chances. Not all easy chances and some last night were fashioned by our forwards but we've had moments. Management must feel the same way as Thiago, Carvalho, Harvey and Diaz are all very technically gifted players. Two are very young of course. Will be very exciting to see how we add to the squad.

I do see the side evolving as one can't stand still in the league or in Europe. The DNA of a Klopp team remains but we just have to  make some tactical adjustments.

I think Hendo's role needs to be looked at in games we are likely to dominate in terms of possession. Hendo is an absolute monster player in the right type of games but for these low block games we haven't seen enough attacking output from him and the argument that he provides additional defensive cover me isn't a strong one in my opinion as most of the time Trent isn't beaten one vs one but positionally eg a similar ball as in the final, and Hendo's nowhere near the play at that point anyway. I think for such games, Hendo is the player you want to bring on in the final 30-35 mins when we are 1-0 or 2-0 up because he will close a game out, harass the opposition midfield if they are trying to get on the ball and equalize the game. 

For these low block games we need to be getting more out of Hendo in advanced positions. Often wondered if Trent would be better in those positions with Gomez at RB. In general, a player with a bigger threat to produce and score goals from that position. Will be interesting to see how we evolve. In particular, will be interested to see which direction Harvey and Curtis develop in next season.

Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #5731 on: May 29, 2022, 10:45:12 pm
Quote from: Fiasco on May 29, 2022, 12:48:45 pm
I don't know about that. Stylistically Keita and Lampard are chalk and cheese. Lampard's uncanny knack of being able to be in the box at the right time was something you can't really teach, especially for a midfielder. Yes, he scored a fair few penalties and deflected efforts but he scored plenty of good goals from distance too because his technique in hitting the ball was a lot purer than Naby's (the odd worldie aside).

Keita doesn't have the goalscoring instinct really. I don't think he ever will develop it. I think it is unfair to expect it from him.

I think last season was our worst return of points from the top 4.

2022 - 6
2021 - 8
2020 - 13
2019 - 13
2018 - 6
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #5732 on: May 29, 2022, 11:37:16 pm
Quote from: Caps4444 on May 29, 2022, 10:45:12 pm
I think last season was our worst return of points from the top 4.

2022 - 6
2021 - 8
2020 - 13
2019 - 13
2018 - 6

Did we win a game against anyone in the top 4?
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #5733 on: May 29, 2022, 11:52:25 pm
Im sure Klopp has some ideas of what he wants to do. The squad is evolving and becoming better. We have a good defence with good backup in all positions. We cant just go out and buy expensive players who are reserves and so we have to make the most of who we have.

We have one of the most attacking forward lines; recently fatigue seems to have affected them a bit. The problem is that teams double up on our wings and that generally makes it hard to create chances. Bobby is one of the best at finding the clever pass in the box and getting to the byline but hes maybe not the player that he was.

I think we struggle in midfield compared to the very best teams. Im not sure if Fabinho has the speed that is needed in his position as sometimes he gets isolated and struggles to recover. Note that doesnt mean that he isnt a great player and hes often been our MOTM but we dont really have a good replacement if he is not having a good match. The same applies to Thiago. If he is struggling then we dont have a good replacement who can dictate play. Henderson, Keita, Jones and Elliott are all good players but maybe we dont need as many midfield players (until we hit a few injuries). I think we miss one or two types of midfield playerseither a Gerrard type who can burst past players or alternatively one who can link up with our wingers to create an overlap and get to the byline and then pick up a free player in the box. Somebody with a burst of speed and close control.

Unfortunately what Im asking for is a world class player and they are not easy to get.

We could try TAA here as he does have most of the attributes that I am looking for. That would leave us looking for a good right back. Maybe Gomez is that player.

One thing that we wont do is to sit back and pack our defence like the vast majority of teams do against us. That will always leave us open to the counter but thats just the risk we need to take. Maybe we need to be a bit more cunning at the back? I noticed that RM were doing a lot of blocking and pushing/pulling/holding. City tend to foul a lot when they lose the ball. I think we are too honest here. Milner is probably our best player at this art.

It will be interesting to see what Klopp does next season. I expect that he may tweak the style a bit. Maybe FSG will help him out more and give him what he needs to take the squad to the next level.
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #5734 on: May 30, 2022, 12:44:49 am
I think the issue is that all our goals come from a few positions (although we do have 4 players who can play in those scoring positions).

I think the issues to resolve are what happens to the CF role in the team. It's very very difficult to find another Firmino and as good as they are, none of our players are as good as Firmino in that link up role.

I think the Hendo role against bus-parkers needs to be examine whilst the other 2 midfield roles have good players that can fulfil the requirements of defensive stability, distribution and controlling the direction of play.

We have a good defence and GK, and pretty good depth there and so not much tinkering required there at all.

The other major aspect is whether we can utilize the squad a bit more and arrive in the big games fresh and ready. While we have great depth, and we challenged on all fronts in an unprecedented way, we arrived at the business end of the season with our key players having more games in their legs and clearly showing signs of that fatigue. As an example, I think the likes of Hendo, VVD, Ali, Trent, Salah, Mane and Robbo all had about 10 more games in their legs, not to mention these were really high intensity games in the league finish, in the cups, obviously AFCON halfway through etc, so we will have to get creative as to how we can manage a high intensity level through the campaign but perhaps keep the really key players fresh and in top form when it comes to the crunch games
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #5735 on: May 30, 2022, 03:03:55 am
Jurgen just needs to live and die playing his football style... Rock and roll.
This is not his style, this too careful football with ultra defansive Robbo, and almost midfield Trent, with not so much high pressure...
8 finals in his era, 840 minutes of football and only 6 goals. 1 goal per 140 minutes, it is not his football. He has to change from doubter to believer in his style till the end, and not to playing like this in the finals.

4 European finals, 3 as favorites, and only one trophy. It was impossible to imagine us 10 years ago playing European finals, but we have new standards thanks to Jurgen and his rock and roll football . It is amazing, but only 1 European trophy is underachievement from those finals. He has to live and die playing like that, not changing it in the finals. Let the opponents adapt to us, not us to them.

It is not fair because this great team deserved to be European champions now. It is so painful that they are not, the worst feeling I ever felt in my life was this defeat against Real Madrid. Worse feeling to me than I felt losing some family members.
This is one of the greatest teams of all time. It will be a huge injustice if they do not win at least one more trophy of the European champions and the Premier League champions while playing together. Especially guys like Van Dijk,Fabinho, Robbo, Alisson, Firmino.
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #5736 on: May 30, 2022, 04:08:18 am
Quote from: Gegenpresser101 on May 29, 2022, 11:44:02 am
I think putting all these stats together, it paints the picture that most of our creativity comes from our full backs and Salah. We are kind of lacking in the dribbling department, as well as creativity through the middle. I think this is why some times we struggle to break down a low block, because our most creative outlets, our full backs, are nulified by low blocks, like that game against Tottenham where we kept crossing to no avail, and kind of similarly with R.Madrid.

City and Utd have players through the middle who can create chances (Fernandes, KDB), and dribblers who can dribble (Sancho, Jesus, Grealish, Silva). I think this is an area where we lack, and it'd benefit us to improve on it, as it would help us break down teams that play low blocks (like Spurs, R.Madrid), along with having more of a cutting edge.

Interesting stats. Have always thought that we could do more with players who can unsettle a defence's shape by dribbling. Which was someting I thought Keita had in his game. In fact, that was the primary reason why the Luis Diaz signing was so exciting to me.
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #5737 on: May 30, 2022, 04:45:31 am
Quote from: arbiarbi on May 30, 2022, 03:03:55 am
Jurgen just needs to live and die playing his football style... Rock and roll.
This is not his style, this too careful football with ultra defansive Robbo, and almost midfield Trent, with not so much high pressure...
8 finals in his era, 840 minutes of football and only 6 goals. 1 goal per 140 minutes, it is not his football. He has to change from doubter to believer in his style till the end, and not to playing like this in the finals.

4 European finals, 3 as favorites, and only one trophy. It was impossible to imagine us 10 years ago playing European finals, but we have new standards thanks to Jurgen and his rock and roll football . It is amazing, but only 1 European trophy is underachievement from those finals. He has to live and die playing like that, not changing it in the finals. Let the opponents adapt to us, not us to them.

It is not fair because this great team deserved to be European champions now. It is so painful that they are not, the worst feeling I ever felt in my life was this defeat against Real Madrid. Worse feeling to me than I felt losing some family members.
This is one of the greatest teams of all time. It will be a huge injustice if they do not win at least one more trophy of the European champions and the Premier League champions while playing together. Especially guys like Van Dijk,Fabinho, Robbo, Alisson, Firmino.

I think you're following football for the wrong reasons. There's so much wrong with your post, i don't know where to start. Sure, i was fucking gutted yesterday, but i slept it off and back to normal. But comparing a football match defeat to losing your loved ones, i think it's a bit over the top
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #5738 on: May 30, 2022, 07:25:26 am
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on May 30, 2022, 04:45:31 am
I think you're following football for the wrong reasons. There's so much wrong with your post, i don't know where to start. Sure, i was fucking gutted yesterday, but i slept it off and back to normal. But comparing a football match defeat to losing your loved ones, i think it's a bit over the top
What did Shankly say? He's also correct, 4 finals 3 defeats isn't something that Paisley our greatest ever manager would put up with.
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #5739 on: May 30, 2022, 08:32:27 am
Quote from: hide5seek on May 30, 2022, 07:25:26 am
What did Shankly say? He's also correct, 4 finals 3 defeats isn't something that Paisley our greatest ever manager would put up with.

But what does that even mean? "Put up with"? Is he going to be smashing plates all round the dressing room? Is he going to sell half the squad? I's really fine margins. We've got one of the most consistent teams in football HISTORY and alongside Guardiola, one of the most meticulous managers and coaching teams there has ever been. We probably need to make some tweaks in some games like this. If we don't score in the first half we seem to hit a brick wall against really really well organised teams in the second half and I'm sure the management are looking into how to fix that. The rock and roll football thing is dead in the water. We control games, want the ball and want to be high up the pitch in the vast majority of games. The team has evolved over the course of this season and I expect it to again next. 
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #5740 on: May 30, 2022, 09:56:48 am
Quote from: arbiarbi on May 30, 2022, 03:03:55 am
Jurgen just needs to live and die playing his football style... Rock and roll.
This is not his style, this too careful football with ultra defansive Robbo, and almost midfield Trent, with not so much high pressure...
8 finals in his era, 840 minutes of football and only 6 goals. 1 goal per 140 minutes, it is not his football. He has to change from doubter to believer in his style till the end, and not to playing like this in the finals.

4 European finals, 3 as favorites, and only one trophy. It was impossible to imagine us 10 years ago playing European finals, but we have new standards thanks to Jurgen and his rock and roll football . It is amazing, but only 1 European trophy is underachievement from those finals. He has to live and die playing like that, not changing it in the finals. Let the opponents adapt to us, not us to them.

It is not fair because this great team deserved to be European champions now. It is so painful that they are not, the worst feeling I ever felt in my life was this defeat against Real Madrid. Worse feeling to me than I felt losing some family members.
This is one of the greatest teams of all time. It will be a huge injustice if they do not win at least one more trophy of the European champions and the Premier League champions while playing together. Especially guys like Van Dijk,Fabinho, Robbo, Alisson, Firmino.

Nearly all of this is wrong in my opinion. We don't play a defensive style. Don't know if you watched the final but we were pretty much the only team attacking out there. JK hasnt changed much of his philosophy. Naturally, the personnel changes and our approach has to change based on the form and condition of who is available. That being said, we still play hi octane high risk football compared to everyone else.

Im not sure where you get this 4 european finals 3 as favorites junk from. I think RM, who had dumped out Chelsea, Man City and PSG, all major dopers themselves, and won their league, had a Ballon d'Or contender, a fully fit squad comprised of serial CL winners were anything other than overwhelming favourites.

The media narrative was that they were 'outplayed' by multiple teams but all that means is that other teams has chances to win the games themselves but didn't take them, while RM took theirs. That's pretty much exactly what every high stakes champion did, ever. Since when at this level was it so one sided that other teams didn't have any chances??

I don't think we have underachieved at all. We spend next to nothing in comparison to the RM, Barcas, Man City, Chelsea and PSGs, so to get as far as we have as consistently as we have is a considerable overachievement.

Losing a one off game of football for a supporter is disappointing yes, but worse than losing family members??? Ill just agree to disagree... But I think this is hyperbole.

The areas I do agree on is that it'd be disappointing if a team as good as this didn't win the league or CL, but that happens. In history there are plenty of teams who were fantastic but didn't win much, while less fancied teams who won things due to sheer will and spirit. That's the beautiful and cruel aspects of all sports. That we played every game available to us in a season is in itself an achievement and we got two cups to show for it. There are lessons to be learned there also.

The other thing I do agree is that our scoring record in finals and bus parkers in general hasnt been good. We need to think about it carefully and remedy it.

Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #5741 on: May 30, 2022, 10:11:20 am
Quote from: hide5seek on May 30, 2022, 07:25:26 am
What did Shankly say? He's also correct, 4 finals 3 defeats isn't something that Paisley our greatest ever manager would put up with.

2 of those were against superior sides. We should have beaten this Madrid side though.
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #5742 on: May 30, 2022, 12:41:24 pm
Was hoping our first template would have one more of the big ones, but they won it all so job done!
Now for the next one, will be interesting to see what happens in the midfield/forward area
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #5743 on: May 30, 2022, 02:02:20 pm
With Mane seemingly off in the summer, I wonder what the next variation of "The Klopp Template" will be. 
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #5744 on: May 30, 2022, 07:36:45 pm
With Allison, VvD and Fabinho as the spine then not much would really change, nor should it. Just for my own sanity I'd love for the TAA discourse to be given a rest by playing with 3 dedicated defenders either through playing a more conservative LB or just playing a 3rd CB. Aside from that completely unrealistic thing not much point in thinking to hard about it until we see what the squad is actually going to be.
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #5745 on: May 30, 2022, 07:41:13 pm
Liverpool[272][271]

Premier League: 201920
FA Cup: 202122
EFL Cup: 202122
UEFA Champions League: 201819; runner-up: 201718, 202122
UEFA Super Cup: 2019
FIFA Club World Cup: 2019
UEFA Europa League runner-up: 201516

Deserves so much more for the job he has done....i fully hope by the time Jurgen leaves the club, he adds more silverwear to that mix as he absolutely deserves more tin pots.
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #5746 on: May 31, 2022, 05:45:28 pm
To improve the team needs an attacking threat from the RCM position. Henderson although a great fella and committed professional, is a limited footballer. He's cost us in various big games over the last 4 seasons imo. The difference between a few more big trophies. Naby never seems to find enough fitness/rhythm. He's probably had his best season for us so far but again has his own limitations that hold him back at times literally.

Someone with Naby's footballing ability but with physical attributes would be ideal.

Cover for Trent is also essential, a right sided Tsimikas.

Cover for Fabinho too.

I've a feeling the big evolution may be up front presuming Mane is going.
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #5747 on: May 31, 2022, 05:48:50 pm
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on May 30, 2022, 02:02:20 pm
With Mane seemingly off in the summer, I wonder what the next variation of "The Klopp Template" will be.

A more traditional #9. Traditional is the wrong word, but someone who is a striker first of all but can play wide and press. I think we have already seen someone pass that audition in the CL against us this season.

Carvalho looks like he will be a player. I think he'll play more than most expect next season.
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #5748 on: May 31, 2022, 07:30:10 pm
Quote from: Waterpistol on May 31, 2022, 05:48:50 pm
A more traditional #9. Traditional is the wrong word, but someone who is a striker first of all but can play wide and press. I think we have already seen someone pass that audition in the CL against us this season.

Carvalho looks like he will be a player. I think he'll play more than most expect next season.


Guess the player:

Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #5749 on: Today at 02:20:48 am
Our under 23 players are probably finishing 3rd in this league

Kelleher
Trent Konate Gomez Kostas
Elliot Morton Jones
Carvello Nunez Gordon

Bright future.
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #5750 on: Today at 06:28:17 am
Quote from: harleydanger on Today at 02:20:48 am
Our under 23 players are probably finishing 3rd in this league

Kelleher
Trent Konate Gomez Kostas
Elliot Morton Jones
Carvello Nunez Gordon

Bright future.

Tsimikas is 25 or 26.
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply
Quote from: harleydanger on Today at 02:20:48 am
Our under 23 players are probably finishing 3rd in this league

Kelleher
Trent Konate Gomez Kostas
Elliot Morton Jones
Carvello Nunez Gordon

Bright future.

Let's not be ridiculous now.
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #5752 on: Today at 07:20:37 am »
I miss PoP on here, his input was excellent
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #5753 on: Today at 07:24:57 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 07:20:37 am
I miss PoP on here, his input was excellent

I believe he is running a pub in Port Talbot now.
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #5754 on: Today at 11:30:18 am »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 06:59:07 am
Let's not be ridiculous now.

If we can cheat and have Kostas there and if we had someone less raw than Gordon I reckon it'd be pushing top 6. The back 5 is definitely top 4, the issues are with Morton, Gordon and the unknown of Carvalho.
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #5755 on: Today at 11:37:34 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:24:57 am
I believe he is running a pub in Port Talbot now.

I bet the bar staff are coached excellently on when to change the barrels for optimum result, when to press and ask for change, pouring orders for locals and regulars before they even come up, efficiency, clearing tables in phases, sweeping the pub for empties, keeping the flow going, getting the meals out in a dedicated team effort which...

... Yeah whatever he's doing. I have faith in the guy  :)
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #5756 on: Today at 12:24:46 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 07:20:37 am
I miss PoP on here, his input was excellent

Same, one of the greatest when it came to tactical knowledge, sadly he got fed up because of certain posters
