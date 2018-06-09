Jurgen just needs to live and die playing his football style... Rock and roll.
This is not his style, this too careful football with ultra defansive Robbo, and almost midfield Trent, with not so much high pressure...
8 finals in his era, 840 minutes of football and only 6 goals. 1 goal per 140 minutes, it is not his football. He has to change from doubter to believer in his style till the end, and not to playing like this in the finals.
4 European finals, 3 as favorites, and only one trophy. It was impossible to imagine us 10 years ago playing European finals, but we have new standards thanks to Jurgen and his rock and roll football . It is amazing, but only 1 European trophy is underachievement from those finals. He has to live and die playing like that, not changing it in the finals. Let the opponents adapt to us, not us to them.
It is not fair because this great team deserved to be European champions now. It is so painful that they are not, the worst feeling I ever felt in my life was this defeat against Real Madrid. Worse feeling to me than I felt losing some family members.
This is one of the greatest teams of all time. It will be a huge injustice if they do not win at least one more trophy of the European champions and the Premier League champions while playing together. Especially guys like Van Dijk,Fabinho, Robbo, Alisson, Firmino.
Nearly all of this is wrong in my opinion. We don't play a defensive style. Don't know if you watched the final but we were pretty much the only team attacking out there. JK hasnt changed much of his philosophy. Naturally, the personnel changes and our approach has to change based on the form and condition of who is available. That being said, we still play hi octane high risk football compared to everyone else.
Im not sure where you get this 4 european finals 3 as favorites junk from. I think RM, who had dumped out Chelsea, Man City and PSG, all major dopers themselves, and won their league, had a Ballon d'Or contender, a fully fit squad comprised of serial CL winners were anything other than overwhelming favourites.
The media narrative was that they were 'outplayed' by multiple teams but all that means is that other teams has chances to win the games themselves but didn't take them, while RM took theirs. That's pretty much exactly what every high stakes champion did, ever. Since when at this level was it so one sided that other teams didn't have any chances??
I don't think we have underachieved at all. We spend next to nothing in comparison to the RM, Barcas, Man City, Chelsea and PSGs, so to get as far as we have as consistently as we have is a considerable overachievement.
Losing a one off game of football for a supporter is disappointing yes, but worse than losing family members??? Ill just agree to disagree... But I think this is hyperbole.
The areas I do agree on is that it'd be disappointing if a team as good as this didn't win the league or CL, but that happens. In history there are plenty of teams who were fantastic but didn't win much, while less fancied teams who won things due to sheer will and spirit. That's the beautiful and cruel aspects of all sports. That we played every game available to us in a season is in itself an achievement and we got two cups to show for it. There are lessons to be learned there also.
The other thing I do agree is that our scoring record in finals and bus parkers in general hasnt been good. We need to think about it carefully and remedy it.