« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 138 139 140 141 142 [143]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Klopp Template  (Read 585726 times)

Online Dubred

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,288
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #5680 on: February 22, 2022, 02:31:38 pm »
Who does the Pep talks??
Logged

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,118
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #5681 on: February 22, 2022, 06:02:06 pm »
Quote from: Dubred on February 22, 2022, 02:31:38 pm
Who does the Pep talks??

Anyone who linders around after training...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline keyop

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,936
  • Always eleven, acting as one.
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #5682 on: Today at 10:54:33 am »
Nice piece on the BBC this morning about our squad depth, and praising the club for shrewd transfer business, faith in youth, buying and developing players that fit the team and can contribute straight away (all key parts of the Klopp template for building a winning squad). It's good to see the recognition, and the only thing missing from the article is a mention that we've done it by spending significantly less than City/Chelsea/Utd.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/60409961

So many players are mentioned that were average to good when joining and are now world class, and there are so many listed that the article doesn't even mention Robertson, Matip or Fabinho - each of whom are right up there with the very best signings we've made under Jurgen. Any criticisms of players that haven't quite hit those heights always needs to be in the context of how many successes there have been, relative to any perceived failures.

We are blessed to have Jurgen and so many great players in such a short period, and I can't imagine there are many (if any) clubs in world football that have signed and developed such a long list of exceptional players since 2016. It's also no coincidence that we finally have a (relatively) injury-free squad and are now competing in all 4 competitions.
Logged
I've got OCD, but I prefer to call it CDO so it's in alphabetical order.

Offline Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,606
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #5683 on: Today at 01:09:58 pm »
Quote from: keyop on Today at 10:54:33 am
Nice piece on the BBC this morning about our squad depth, and praising the club for shrewd transfer business, faith in youth, buying and developing players that fit the team and can contribute straight away (all key parts of the Klopp template for building a winning squad).

Funny how, after one transfer (Diaz), the narrative around our squad depth has completely changed. 
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 138 139 140 141 142 [143]   Go Up
« previous next »
 