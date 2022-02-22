Nice piece on the BBC this morning about our squad depth, and praising the club for shrewd transfer business, faith in youth, buying and developing players that fit the team and can contribute straight away (all key parts of the Klopp template for building a winning squad). It's good to see the recognition, and the only thing missing from the article is a mention that we've done it by spending significantly less than City/Chelsea/Utd.So many players are mentioned that were average to good when joining and are now world class, and there are so many listed that the article doesn't even mention Robertson, Matip or Fabinho - each of whom are right up there with the very best signings we've made under Jurgen. Any criticisms of players that haven't quite hit those heights always needs to be in the context of how many successes there have been, relative to any perceived failures.We are blessed to have Jurgen and so many great players in such a short period, and I can't imagine there are many (if any) clubs in world football that have signed and developed such a long list of exceptional players since 2016. It's also no coincidence that we finally have a (relatively) injury-free squad and are now competing in all 4 competitions.