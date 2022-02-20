true.



I guess seeing "RCM" kinda bugs me since the R and the C contradict each other while the C is redundant. what's wrong with RM?

the only third letter needed for a midfielder is a D (DCM) or A (ACM).



Yeah, RCM is not really required, you can just call them CM (or DM or AM) - it's just to denote which side of the midfield the player prefers to play. It's similar to RCB and LCB to see which a side a Central Defender plays, you could club them and call them a CB anyway.But RCM isn't contradictory, because RCM and RM are two different roles in football. RM/LM are traditional wingers/side midfielders who hugged the touchline and sent in crosses or played combination play with other midfielders/full-backs. RCM doesn't denote this kind of player, RCM denotes the Right Sided Central Midfielder, a player who plays as the CM, but plays on the right side of the midfield. Even in 4-4-2, there's an RCM and LCM in the middle of the park.