Author Topic: The Klopp Template

RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,197
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #5640 on: February 20, 2022, 12:53:56 am »
Quote from: Knight on February 19, 2022, 06:29:06 pm
Do we think 4-2-3-1 is likely going forward? Henderson, Thiago and Fabinho can all do it. I suspect Keita can too. Less sure about Elliott and Jones. I guess it restricts Trent because he doesnt get cover from a RCM. But it also gets 4 of our forwards on the pitch at once, and I suspect opens up space for all of them.
The 4-3-3 even with Mane-Firmino-Salah is generally a lopisided 4-2-3-1 in terms of Roles. Salah 9, Firmino 10, Mane 11, whoever was RCM 7, LCM is 8 and Fabinho at 6. Salah just none central 9. Jota changed it a little as doesnt play as much in terms of ZOne 14 as Firmino.
Logged

Knight

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,780
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #5641 on: February 20, 2022, 02:59:22 pm »
Yeah I know this was perceived wisdom on our formation but there's been real changes with Jota coming in and whatever is happening with our RCM, Trent and Salah these days. Plus even if it's still true to some extent it's still a very different sort of 4-2-3-1 to the one we played yesterday once Thiago and Origi came on.
Logged

Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,767
  • Follow the gourd
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #5642 on: February 20, 2022, 05:46:10 pm »
We played a 4-2-4 when Thiago and Origi came on.
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,394
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #5643 on: February 20, 2022, 06:03:58 pm »
Quote from: Knight on February 20, 2022, 02:59:22 pm
Yeah I know this was perceived wisdom on our formation but there's been real changes with Jota coming in and whatever is happening with our RCM.

sorry to interrupt but I've seen this a few times.  what's an RCM?
Logged

ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,320
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #5644 on: February 20, 2022, 06:07:51 pm »
Right Central Midfielder. Whoever plays on the right side of our midfield 3.
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,394
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #5645 on: February 20, 2022, 06:09:48 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on February 20, 2022, 06:07:51 pm
Right Central Midfielder. Whoever plays on the right side of our midfield 3.
what midfielder isn't "central"?

or

how can you be on the right, and also central?
Logged

PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,219
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #5646 on: February 20, 2022, 06:17:29 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on February 20, 2022, 06:09:48 pm
what midfielder isn't "central"?

or

how can you be on the right, and also central?

An out an out winger?
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,219
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #5647 on: February 20, 2022, 06:19:10 pm »
Radio commentary suggested we'd gone to 4,2,3,1 after Origi came on?
Given how fluid we can be , it was probably both.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,394
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #5648 on: February 20, 2022, 06:22:05 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on February 20, 2022, 06:17:29 pm
An out an out winger?
wingers are attackers not midfielders (in my book).
Logged

Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,767
  • Follow the gourd
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #5649 on: February 20, 2022, 06:28:27 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on February 20, 2022, 06:19:10 pm
Radio commentary suggested we'd gone to 4,2,3,1 after Origi came on?
Given how fluid we can be , it was probably both.
Look at it he video of Thiago when he comes on, he passes on instructions to everyone else and does a 4-2-4 gesture with his fingers.
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,219
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #5650 on: February 20, 2022, 06:31:14 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on February 20, 2022, 06:28:27 pm
Look at it he video of Thiago when he comes on, he passes on instructions to everyone else and does a 4-2-4 gesture with his fingers.

haha,  I have visions of Ted Rogers.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,219
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #5651 on: February 20, 2022, 06:32:30 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on February 20, 2022, 06:22:05 pm
wingers are attackers not midfielders (in my book).

In our system, most likely. In a "traditional" 4-4-2 , say, wingers would be considered midfielders.
Bear in mind, in our system, full backs are attackers.....
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,767
  • Follow the gourd
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #5652 on: February 20, 2022, 06:32:43 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on February 20, 2022, 06:31:14 pm
haha,  I have visions of Ted Rogers.
😁 Dusty Bin, now theres a blast from the past.
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,394
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #5653 on: February 20, 2022, 06:40:10 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on February 20, 2022, 06:32:30 pm
In our system, most likely. In a "traditional" 4-4-2 , say, wingers would be considered midfielders.
Bear in mind, in our system, full backs are attackers.....
true.

I guess seeing "RCM" kinda bugs me since the R and the C contradict each other while the C is redundant.  what's wrong with RM?
the only third letter needed for a midfielder is a D (DCM) or A (ACM).
Logged

PoetryInMotion

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,464
  • YNWA
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #5654 on: February 20, 2022, 07:14:31 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on February 20, 2022, 06:22:05 pm
wingers are attackers not midfielders (in my book).

Sorry, don't agree with that very general statement. Wingers can be midfielders or forwards. Those that are deep and create more are midfielders. Those that get into the box like Salah are forwards.

Were the likes of Beckham, Figo and Giggs midfielders or forwards? They were midfielders clearly, that's why they went up and down the wing and hugged the touchline and tried to create rather than score - if they were forwards, they'd be involved in goal-scoring a lot more.

Attacking midfielders and playmakers are also midfielders, btw.

You have to define/classify players based on their roles, not strictly based on their positions.
Logged

afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,093
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #5655 on: February 20, 2022, 07:20:33 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on February 20, 2022, 05:46:10 pm
We played a 4-2-4 when Thiago and Origi came on.

Thought the same thing, looked very much like it.

"Fuck it, it's Norwich, let's pin 'em even further back."
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

PoetryInMotion

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,464
  • YNWA
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #5656 on: February 20, 2022, 07:20:45 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on February 20, 2022, 06:40:10 pm
true.

I guess seeing "RCM" kinda bugs me since the R and the C contradict each other while the C is redundant.  what's wrong with RM?
the only third letter needed for a midfielder is a D (DCM) or A (ACM).

Yeah, RCM is not really required, you can just call them CM (or DM or AM) - it's just to denote which side of the midfield the player prefers to play. It's similar to RCB and LCB to see which a side a Central Defender plays, you could club them and call them a CB anyway.

But RCM isn't contradictory, because RCM and RM are two different roles in football. RM/LM are traditional wingers/side midfielders who hugged the touchline and sent in crosses or played combination play with other midfielders/full-backs. RCM doesn't denote this kind of player, RCM denotes the Right Sided Central Midfielder, a player who plays as the CM, but plays on the right side of the midfield. Even in 4-4-2, there's an RCM and LCM in the middle of the park.
Logged

PoetryInMotion

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,464
  • YNWA
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #5657 on: February 20, 2022, 07:22:18 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on February 20, 2022, 07:20:33 pm
Thought the same thing, looked very much like it.

"Fuck it, it's Norwich, let's pin 'em even further back."

I thought it was 4-2-3-1 initially, because Mane dropped deep to the left and Origi went ahead of everyone. But Klopp said it was 4-4-2 in the post match interview, if I remember correctly.
Logged

afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,093
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #5658 on: February 20, 2022, 07:22:49 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on February 20, 2022, 06:32:30 pm
In our system, most likely. In a "traditional" 4-4-2 , say, wingers would be considered midfielders.
Bear in mind, in our system, full backs are attackers.....

In our system, our keeper scores and sets up goals, and our central defender progresses the ball by going off on mazys.

All our positions are attackers...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,219
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #5659 on: February 20, 2022, 07:44:30 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on February 20, 2022, 07:22:49 pm


All our positions are attackers...
A cat, a cat, a cat a cat a cat.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Knight

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,780
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #5660 on: February 20, 2022, 10:11:33 pm »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on February 20, 2022, 07:20:45 pm
Yeah, RCM is not really required, you can just call them CM (or DM or AM) - it's just to denote which side of the midfield the player prefers to play. It's similar to RCB and LCB to see which a side a Central Defender plays, you could club them and call them a CB anyway.

But RCM isn't contradictory, because RCM and RM are two different roles in football. RM/LM are traditional wingers/side midfielders who hugged the touchline and sent in crosses or played combination play with other midfielders/full-backs. RCM doesn't denote this kind of player, RCM denotes the Right Sided Central Midfielder, a player who plays as the CM, but plays on the right side of the midfield. Even in 4-4-2, there's an RCM and LCM in the middle of the park.

This. We very clearly play one midfielder 'left of centre' and one midfielder 'right of centre', so it's useful to distinguish.
Logged

Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,430
  • 11,053ft up
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #5661 on: Yesterday at 12:04:13 am »
To add a bit more confusion to it I'd say our RCM is basically playing as an auxiliary RW and not an actual midfielder in the attacking 3rd. Which is why some talk of a change to a 4-2-3-1 would seem fanciful with the amount of time and effort the team has put into the current setup which is clearly different to the past tactics.
Logged

PoetryInMotion

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,464
  • YNWA
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #5662 on: Yesterday at 01:20:53 am »
We are not obviously immediately going to tear what we built and move to a different system permanently, it's just that we can and have switched to different variations of 4-4-2, 4-2-3-1 in game at times when needed. We have the flexibility to do that.
Logged

afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,093
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #5663 on: Yesterday at 01:21:51 am »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Yesterday at 01:20:53 am
We are not obviously immediately going to tear what we built and move to a different system permanently, it's just that we can and have switched to different variations of 4-4-2, 4-2-3-1 in game at times when needed. We have the flexibility to do that.

We are quite flexible, these Diaz...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

IvanSER

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 255
  • Long way from Liverpool
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #5664 on: Yesterday at 08:54:43 am »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on February 20, 2022, 07:22:18 pm
I thought it was 4-2-3-1 initially, because Mane dropped deep to the left and Origi went ahead of everyone. But Klopp said it was 4-4-2 in the post match interview, if I remember correctly.
It was more like 2-4-4 :)
Logged

amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,368
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #5665 on: Yesterday at 09:00:17 am »
Quote from: afc turkish on Yesterday at 01:21:51 am
We are quite flexible, these Diaz...

That why we don't Luis many games.
Logged

harleydanger

  • 7/2=3. Proud holder of shittest ideas badge.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,817
  • If I sound stupid, I'm probably casting a line
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #5666 on: Yesterday at 09:00:39 am »
The conversation between Pep and Klopp looked like

So we do it?

Yeah fuck it do it

Sure?

Yes

Then Thiago ran on going 442 442 442

But it might of been 424
Logged
WHAT A TIME TO BE ALIVE!

Quote from: the_red_pill on August 12, 2008, 06:57:29 pm
Normally a player can look great on tubes, but one of the things that's encouraging for me is just the amount of youtube videos on him

BassTunedToRed

  • This X-Axis goes up to 11.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 842
    • Bass Tuned To Red
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #5667 on: Yesterday at 10:00:36 am »
Quote from: Knight on February 19, 2022, 06:29:06 pm
Do we think 4-2-3-1 is likely going forward? Henderson, Thiago and Fabinho can all do it. I suspect Keita can too. Less sure about Elliott and Jones. I guess it restricts Trent because he doesnt get cover from a RCM. But it also gets 4 of our forwards on the pitch at once, and I suspect opens up space for all of them.

The interesting thing about this is that we don't have a good record with Firmino, Jota, Mané and Salah on the pitch together, and we didn't when Coutinho was in the 'Fab Four' either. It would certainly be interesting to see how it would work with Diaz in there though.
Logged

FLRed67

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 851
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #5668 on: Yesterday at 10:34:12 am »
"Jurgen, so was that 4-4-2, 4-2-4, or 4-2-3-1?"

Klopp: "Yes"

"Pep, can you help out? What was that shape?"

Pep: "It's basically 4-2-5"

"But, er, that's 11 outfield players?"

Pep: "Yes. We call it 'Thiago-ball' "
Logged

Doc Red

  • Chills before posting and wishes others had too
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,628
  • The eye cannot see what the mind does not know.
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #5669 on: Yesterday at 11:10:43 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on January 27, 2022, 07:27:48 pm
Pep wouldnt have the patience for it, even if he had the ability (and who knows, as hes not tried it!).

Hed grow frustrated quickly, with players not of the technical and skill level needed.  Klopp wherever he is, hasnt the luxury of having that ultra strong base already there then the resources to quickly change personel as needed. It takes a good 2 or 3 seasons to methodically build. No chance Guardiola can do that. Hes hyper and on edge enough as it is, itd drive him around the bend.

Didn't Pep mention in an interview that he could only fulfil his tactics, team vision and style of play,  with the best players. I wasn't sure if he was accepting the argument that he's  a great manager but needs great players to fulfil his standards, or if it was sarcasm. Or simply deflecting praise and acknowledging the quality of his players,
Logged
The child who is not embraced by the village will burn it down to feel its warmth.
There go my people. I must follow them, for I am their leader.

ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,320
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #5670 on: Yesterday at 11:34:36 am »
Quote from: Doc Red on Yesterday at 11:10:43 am
Didn't Pep mention in an interview that he could only fulfil his tactics, team vision and style of play,  with the best players. I wasn't sure if he was accepting the argument that he's  a great manager but needs great players to fulfil his standards, or if it was sarcasm. Or simply deflecting praise and acknowledging the quality of his players,

I remember listening to a podcast ages ago where they were discussing his tactics-- he divides the pitch into 20 zones (I think) and at any given point, he didn't want more than 3 players occupying the same horizontal zone lines and no more than 2 occupying the same vertical.

That obviously requires you to have a certain amount of game intelligence to begin with, and the ability to be tactically astute while on the pitch, while at the same time playing your football to the best of your ability. Those players of course don't come cheap, and it also explains why he loses his shit with players he can't control
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 251,926
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #5671 on: Yesterday at 02:51:45 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Yesterday at 11:34:36 am
I remember listening to a podcast ages ago where they were discussing his tactics-- he divides the pitch into 20 zones (I think) and at any given point, he didn't want more than 3 players occupying the same horizontal zone lines and no more than 2 occupying the same vertical.

That obviously requires you to have a certain amount of game intelligence to begin with, and the ability to be tactically astute while on the pitch, while at the same time playing your football to the best of your ability. Those players of course don't come cheap, and it also explains why he loses his shit with players he can't control

It was reiterated on Football Weekly a week or two ago by Jonathan Wilson - how to circulate the ball, taught by rote to players to make them fit into his template.

But it does boil down to Michels saying 'The Playmaking Style is sensitive to quality'. Mostly that was down to the risk of playing certain categories of pass because front foot football is risky if the other team can steal it and break on you... and that's why Pep is obsessed with not conceding to counter attacks.

There are a whole load of problems baked into that approach though aren't there? It's fun.
Logged
"Word of the day is 'philodox' (17th century): one who is in love with their own opinion, and who consequently believes that everyone else should share it."  @susie_dent on twitter - https://twitter.com/susie_dent/status/1419683653844668422

RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,197
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #5672 on: Yesterday at 09:42:02 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Yesterday at 02:51:45 pm
It was reiterated on Football Weekly a week or two ago by Jonathan Wilson - how to circulate the ball, taught by rote to players to make them fit into his template.

But it does boil down to Michels saying 'The Playmaking Style is sensitive to quality'. Mostly that was down to the risk of playing certain categories of pass because front foot football is risky if the other team can steal it and break on you... and that's why Pep is obsessed with not conceding to counter attacks.

There are a whole load of problems baked into that approach though aren't there? It's fun.
It why he was fine with the Arteta tactical foul approach. However with Juanma Lillo he helped Solve it with Compactness so the CBs where less in 1v1 and MF was less open.
Logged

Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,843
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #5673 on: Yesterday at 09:54:38 pm »
Quote from: Doc Red on Yesterday at 11:10:43 am
Didn't Pep mention in an interview that he could only fulfil his tactics, team vision and style of play,  with the best players. I wasn't sure if he was accepting the argument that he's  a great manager but needs great players to fulfil his standards, or if it was sarcasm. Or simply deflecting praise and acknowledging the quality of his players,

yeah he has. I think he was just being honest. That the very specific way he wants his team to play takes very talented technical players who can take on his robotic instructions.   
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

MNAA

  • ...mnaa, doo doo, deh-doodoo.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,296
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #5674 on: Today at 05:18:46 am »
Pep? Which Pep? Our Pep or their Pep?

To minimise confusion, can we consider this 
Pep = Lijnders
Bald Pep = Guardiola
Logged
"We decide when the game is over"
