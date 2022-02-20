wingers are attackers not midfielders (in my book).
Sorry, don't agree with that very general statement. Wingers can be midfielders or forwards. Those that are deep and create more are midfielders. Those that get into the box like Salah are forwards.
Were the likes of Beckham, Figo and Giggs midfielders or forwards? They were midfielders clearly, that's why they went up and down the wing and hugged the touchline and tried to create rather than score - if they were forwards, they'd be involved in goal-scoring a lot more.
Attacking midfielders and playmakers are also midfielders, btw.
You have to define/classify players based on their roles, not strictly based on their positions.