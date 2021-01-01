Do we think 4-2-3-1 is likely going forward? Henderson, Thiago and Fabinho can all do it. I suspect Keita can too. Less sure about Elliott and Jones. I guess it restricts Trent because he doesnt get cover from a RCM. But it also gets 4 of our forwards on the pitch at once, and I suspect opens up space for all of them.
Yeah I know this was perceived wisdom on our formation but there's been real changes with Jota coming in and whatever is happening with our RCM.
Right Central Midfielder. Whoever plays on the right side of our midfield 3.
what midfielder isn't "central"?orhow can you be on the right, and also central?
An out an out winger?
Radio commentary suggested we'd gone to 4,2,3,1 after Origi came on?Given how fluid we can be , it was probably both.
Look at it he video of Thiago when he comes on, he passes on instructions to everyone else and does a 4-2-4 gesture with his fingers.
wingers are attackers not midfielders (in my book).
haha, I have visions of Ted Rogers.
