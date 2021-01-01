« previous next »
Author Topic: The Klopp Template  (Read 582885 times)

Offline RedG13

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #5640 on: Today at 12:53:56 am »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 06:29:06 pm
Do we think 4-2-3-1 is likely going forward? Henderson, Thiago and Fabinho can all do it. I suspect Keita can too. Less sure about Elliott and Jones. I guess it restricts Trent because he doesnt get cover from a RCM. But it also gets 4 of our forwards on the pitch at once, and I suspect opens up space for all of them.
The 4-3-3 even with Mane-Firmino-Salah is generally a lopisided 4-2-3-1 in terms of Roles. Salah 9, Firmino 10, Mane 11, whoever was RCM 7, LCM is 8 and Fabinho at 6. Salah just none central 9. Jota changed it a little as doesnt play as much in terms of ZOne 14 as Firmino.
Offline Knight

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #5641 on: Today at 02:59:22 pm »
Yeah I know this was perceived wisdom on our formation but there's been real changes with Jota coming in and whatever is happening with our RCM, Trent and Salah these days. Plus even if it's still true to some extent it's still a very different sort of 4-2-3-1 to the one we played yesterday once Thiago and Origi came on.
Online Funky_Gibbons

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #5642 on: Today at 05:46:10 pm »
We played a 4-2-4 when Thiago and Origi came on.
Online SamLad

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #5643 on: Today at 06:03:58 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 02:59:22 pm
Yeah I know this was perceived wisdom on our formation but there's been real changes with Jota coming in and whatever is happening with our RCM.

sorry to interrupt but I've seen this a few times.  what's an RCM?
Online ScouserAtHeart

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #5644 on: Today at 06:07:51 pm »
Right Central Midfielder. Whoever plays on the right side of our midfield 3.
Online SamLad

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #5645 on: Today at 06:09:48 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 06:07:51 pm
Right Central Midfielder. Whoever plays on the right side of our midfield 3.
what midfielder isn't "central"?

or

how can you be on the right, and also central?
Online PaulF

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #5646 on: Today at 06:17:29 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 06:09:48 pm
what midfielder isn't "central"?

or

how can you be on the right, and also central?

An out an out winger?
Online PaulF

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #5647 on: Today at 06:19:10 pm »
Radio commentary suggested we'd gone to 4,2,3,1 after Origi came on?
Given how fluid we can be , it was probably both.
Online SamLad

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #5648 on: Today at 06:22:05 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 06:17:29 pm
An out an out winger?
wingers are attackers not midfielders (in my book).
Online Funky_Gibbons

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #5649 on: Today at 06:28:27 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 06:19:10 pm
Radio commentary suggested we'd gone to 4,2,3,1 after Origi came on?
Given how fluid we can be , it was probably both.
Look at it he video of Thiago when he comes on, he passes on instructions to everyone else and does a 4-2-4 gesture with his fingers.
Online PaulF

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #5650 on: Today at 06:31:14 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 06:28:27 pm
Look at it he video of Thiago when he comes on, he passes on instructions to everyone else and does a 4-2-4 gesture with his fingers.

haha,  I have visions of Ted Rogers.
Online PaulF

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #5651 on: Today at 06:32:30 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 06:22:05 pm
wingers are attackers not midfielders (in my book).

In our system, most likely. In a "traditional" 4-4-2 , say, wingers would be considered midfielders.
Bear in mind, in our system, full backs are attackers.....
Online Funky_Gibbons

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #5652 on: Today at 06:32:43 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 06:31:14 pm
haha,  I have visions of Ted Rogers.
😁 Dusty Bin, now theres a blast from the past.
